With the whirl and pressure of releasing new technology and innovating just about everything, artificial intelligence (AI) might be almost unrecognizable in the future.

Technology has always shaped our lives in subtle yet fundamental ways, and this process seems to be accelerating at an exponential rate.

It was around 60 years ago when integrated circuits were developed, bringing about the possibility of faster and smaller computers.

It was only 20 years ago that wireless internet started becoming available, forever changing how we gather information and communicate with others.

It was only 12 years ago that touchscreen devices became widely available with the introduction of the first iPhone, easing us into the era of quicker machine response time and the mindset that everything is right under our fingertips — literally.

It was only 5 years ago when CRISPR was developed, creating a pathway to curing congenital and genetic diseases that were labeled as uncurable before.

It was only 2 years ago that artificial intelligence became a breakthrough, entering us into an untouched realm of the limitations and possibilities of the functions and abilities of robots.

It was only 1 year ago that electronic skin with human-like sensing capabilities was introduced, breaking the boundaries and giving robotic hands the ability to perform actions on fragile objects and even feel heat and friction.

It was only this year that recycling was re-revolutionized, with the development of catalytic polymer digestion, decreasing the fossil fuels needed and carbon dioxide emitted during the process of creating “new” plastic.

In only 1 year NASA is about to send its fifth rover to Mars to look for signs of extraterrestrial life, possibly changing the way we understand the fundamental elements needed for life to exist.

Future of AI: Eye Surgery and Prosthetics

With the whirl and pressure of releasing new technology and innovating just about everything, artificial intelligence (AI) might be almost unrecognizable in the future. AI-controlled machines will be used to perform super-precision eye surgeries on everyone at low cost, treating cataracts, glaucoma, myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism. Moreover, PixelPlex has already developed an AI retina disease diagnosis tool that utilizes advanced machine learning algorithms to pinpoint defective symptoms and record data to be used in diagnosis.

Gone are the days of awkward limb movements and slow processing, replaced with near-human actions and instantaneous response. Prosthetics fitted with AI will be able to instantly send neural impulses and have the flexibility to move with a 100% range of motion and fraction-of-an-inch precision. Cyborgs will walk among us and disabilities become a rare sight.

Future of AI: Processing of Emotion

AI has the ability to continually learn (with only hard drive capacity stopping it), meaning that it has the infinite ability to keep on improving without other limitations such as corruption or emotions. Perhaps it may learn how to process and express emotion, working as 24/7 therapists or offering emotional support services.

As the AI sorts out the gargantuan amounts of information that we give it as we discuss our struggles and problems, we are given the best solution indicated by their algorithms within nanoseconds. As a result, we will have people happier than ever, relationships more stable, and mental illness on a sharp decline.

AI in Our Daily Lives

As we shape our lives around the development of technology, we will soon be completely reliant upon AI. The existence of Google Home and Echo Dot’s Alexa proves that we are amid an age that relies on asking robots to help us remember things, and the fact that they are becoming more and more commonplace in each household contributes to this point.

In half a decade, every house is a “smart” house that comes with a little Jiminy Cricket that resonates within the physical gypsum walls and the ones surrounding our brains. Schools engage in individual-specific teaching done by computer programs with algorithms that learn and utilize the best way a student learns, making the acquisition of knowledge a right to everyone.

Every move of ours is watched and analyzed by AI so they can keep up with our nuances. Nothing is forgotten, everything is easily recorded; news has never traveled so fast, history has never been more accurate.

Future of AI: Routine Tasks Automation

Advancing in quick decision-making skills that deal with life and death, self-driving cars will become foolproof and a necessity in every household in the future. People driving at the wheel will be regarded as a danger to others as they are inclined to accidents caused by human error — thus only highly specialized persons shall be allowed to take up the wheel. Mundane errands such as grocery shopping are still equally as mundane, except now they’re completed over the internet, with drones and automated cars delivering goods to our waiting arms.

Tasks now wait on us rather than the other way around, giving us more time to participate in recreational activities and hobbies. Our lives are at their highest efficiencies, and work and play are easily balanced.

Future Outlook on AI

One thing leads to another, like a snowball effect, causing us to tumble forward in an avalanche of technological innovation pushing the limits of technological capabilities. We stand upon the shoulders of the giants before us, using their breakthroughs for making things quicker, more responsive, more personal, more intelligent, more expansive.

Maybe everything written here will come true, or maybe things will go awry and we’ll end up in a post-apocalyptic robot-dominated society. Who knows what the future of artificial intelligence will be like? It’s hard to say since we’re flying past at a speed where everything outside the window is a blur. However, among the indistinct, tangled mess of the future, one thing is certain — the possibilities are vast and endless.