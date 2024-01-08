Turn conversations into conversions. Seamlessly integrate powerful, conversational AI into your website and app, letting customers buy, book, and subscribe simply by chatting.
From e-commerce to SaaS and hospitality, we embed AI that feels human, capturing revenue where decisions are made.
ChatGPT has become the go-to place for advice, search, and product discovery. When customers ask what to buy or how to book, your business can be the answer — and complete the transaction in the same chat.
Guide your users toward the right choice through a natural conversation with a virtual assistant. Show your products or services inside the chat and let your customers pay or book a service instantly.
Free your team from tedious tasks like drafting emails, summarizing meetings, and formatting data. Automate these processes with AI to boost productivity, reduce operational costs, and prevent employee burnout.
Rising ticket volumes lead to slow response times, stressed agents, and frustrated customers. Deploy an AI assistant to resolve common queries instantly, 24/7, and escalate complex issues to your human team.
Stop guessing. Use conversational AI to gather feedback on customer needs, frustrations, and complaints. We help you analyze this data to uncover clear, data-backed opportunities for diversifying products and services.
Assist your marketing, sales, and HR teams with a tool that can generate ideas, write first drafts, create multiple ad copy variants, and personalize marketing communications at scale. Accelerate workflows to improve performance.
At PixelPlex, we have extensive experience in implementing AI and training ML models. We build AI that people can trust and ensure it's responsible and fair, making ethics a competitive edge.
PixelPlex delivers end-to-end ChatGPT integration that automates workflows, boosts sales, and deepens customer relationships, turning conversational AI into the newest profit center.
We audit your current systems (e-commerce, CRM, payments) and design an integration plan that fits your stack. We pinpoint cost-saving opportunities and develop tailored integration roadmaps aligned with business objectives.
We connect the GPT API directly to your core business platforms like Zendesk and your CMS. Our experts handle the entire technical integration, ensuring a secure and seamless deployment with minimal disruption. We provide ongoing maintenance to guarantee a reliable, always-on AI capability that enhances your existing systems.
Enhance your development velocity with integrated GPT technology. Our experts utilize smart code generation, automated test creation, and intelligent documentation to deliver applications that simplify processes and accelerate project timelines.
We adapt your marketing materials into clear, human chat flows that drive conversions and match your brand voice. Create an intelligent, NLP-driven chatbot that will automate customer support and deliver a consistently helpful and on-brand user experience.
We track and analyze user interactions to identify drop-off points, popular queries, and upsell opportunities. Use these insights to continuously refine your chatbot's conversations, improve conversion rates, and personalize the experience for every user.
We build virtual assistants that deliver accurate and reliable results. This starts with your data: we clean and structure it to train, fine-tune, and deploy custom LLMs tailored to your needs.
Our team ensures your AI is precisely calibrated for your industry and objectives, whether you're integrating ChatGPT into a specific platform or developing unique functionalities.
Development environments
Empower your developers with automated code reviews, code snippet generation and pull requests summaries directly within their workflow.
GitHub
GitLab
Jira
Design platforms
Enable designers to swiftly generate marketing copy, brainstorm creative concepts, and explore color palettes.
Canva
Adobe Suite
CRM platforms
Automatically log call summaries, generate follow-up emails, and analyze customer sentiment to strengthen relationships.
Salesforce
HubSpot
Knowledge bases
Create a smart search chatbot that provides employees with required information and summarizes long documents.
Confluence
SharePoint
Communication tools
Integrate a bot for your teams that outlines channels, drafts messages, and generates meeting agendas to improve team productivity.
Slack
Microsoft Teams
E-commerce platforms
Power a shopping assistant that offers personalized product recommendations and customer support.
Shopify
Magento
Customer support software
Automate tier-1 support by resolving common queries and drafting agent responses.
Zendesk
Intercom
BI Tools
Allow teams to query data and generate reports using simple, natural language commands.
SQL Databases
Tableau
We have developed AI solutions for various business domains. Here is a shortlist of the cases we’re most proud of.
We built a smart data platform to help collectors make safer and more profitable choices with their NFTs and collectibles. It organizes information and uses smart analytics to give clear details about an item's history and potential risks.
We developed a smart warehouse system that uses a digital copy (a "digital twin") and AI to make shipping faster and more reliable. It works by connecting software directly to the machines in the warehouse.
Our security solution acts as a protective shield for the Web3 world, defending users from fraud, phishing, and dangerous smart contracts. It stands guard between users and the dApps they interact with, enabling safer exploration.
PixelPlex builds advanced AI systems for healthcare that lead to better patient results. Our AI experts created a tool that uses machine learning to help doctors detect eye diseases. This system analyzes medical data to support more effective patient care.
With 10+ years of delivering large-scale digital solutions, we bring a proven track record in ChatGPT integration and a deep understanding of e-commerce and SaaS to every project. Our dedicated team of AI architects and engineers crafts solutions that anticipate user needs, integrate seamlessly, and deliver the timely insights required for a higher ROI.
We protect your reputation and customer trust by engineering secure, compliant, and scalable architectures. Our built-in defense systems safeguard sensitive data and neutralize threats, allowing you to focus entirely on your core business, free from cybersecurity concerns.
We provide holistic partnership at every stage, transforming a simple MVP into a fully-fledged, scalable AI solution. Our team ensures a smooth and straightforward journey, supporting your growth from the initial idea to a successful market launch and beyond.
$1.2B+
raised by our clients
$5M
in first-year revenue growth
10M+
users scaled in the first 18 months
3
unicorns captured (project valued over $1B)
450+
projects completed
50M
happy end-users for our clients
Top blockchain
company 2024
Our experts focus on your business goals and current technical infrastructure to ensure that new solutions match your workflows, maximizing ROI. GPT models will integrate with your existing environment, CRM, ERP, and other apps to ensure better performance without compromising ongoing operations.
Apply GPT functionality to process data efficiently and get a deeper understanding of your business outcomes. Provide your executives and team leaders with valuable insights, enabling timely and accurate decisions that drive growth and efficiency.
Deploy GPT-driven assistants that engage customers with coherent and human-like interactions at every touchpoint, enabling truly tailored service. This allows you to resolve common inquiries instantly and route complex issues efficiently, freeing your team to focus on high-value tasks.
AI-powered tools and chatbots allow business owners to automate repetitive tasks, such as reporting, documentation, etc., optimize workloads, and reduce manual efforts. This helps companies boost overall productivity and generate measurable business value.
With seamless ChatGPT integration, you can scale your customer support to meet rising demand without a proportional increase in human resources. This transforms customer service from a fixed cost into a flexible, scalable asset, leading to significant long-term savings.
Starting at
$10,000
Our end-to-end service provides a clear, direct path to a fully integrated, production-ready GPT solution.
What's included:
Ready to integrate? We’ll create a custom proposal to bring conversational AI to your business.
PixelPlex is an AI development company for enterprises and organizations of all sizes. Our clients come from various domains, and we know how to meet their expectations.
Integrating ChatGPT into financial platforms delivers instant decision-making support, performs accurate analysis of vast financial datasets, generates reports in seconds, and proactively detects fraud by identifying anomalous transaction patterns. This AI-driven approach significantly reduces human error and streamlines complex operational workflows.
Create a more intelligent, efficient, and customer-centric business with GPT integration. Deliver personalized product recommendations and instant, 24/7 support on orders and shipping. Get insights on inventory management, pricing optimization, and market trend analysis.
Improve your supply chain operations with ChatGPT functionality. Gain real-time tracking, smart route planning, and predictive maintenance of your vehicles and cargo conditions. Improve the working conditions of your managers, freight forwarders, drivers, warehouse workers, and other staff.
Leverage ChatGPT to provide continuous patient support, including initial symptom assessment, answers to common medical questions, and clear explanations of treatment plans. Analyze medical datasets to surface insights, automate administrative workflows, and manage medication reminders, significantly reducing the cognitive load on medical staff.
Elevate your travel services with an intelligent concierge that handles requests regarding initial steps to post-booking actions, freeing your staff to deliver exceptional in-person service while boosting direct revenue. Allow your clients a guided conversational journey from inspiration to confirmation, all within a single, intuitive chat interface.
Integrate a custom ChatGPT assistant directly into your learning management system or educational platform to provide personalized support at any time. Automate administrative tasks and create dynamic, interactive learning experiences that adapt to each student's needs, freeing up educators to focus on teaching and mentorship.
From your first AI concept to a fully scaled solution and beyond. We ensure a seamless journey to impactful, ROI-driven outcomes. See our methodology for success.
First, our experts assess your proprietary data and internal ecosystem. We understand your goals, user journeys, and define the most effective use cases and business outcomes to make AI models perfectly match your business objectives.
Deliverables
We plan how ChatGPT will connect with your catalog, CRM, and payment systems, and prepare a scalable technical blueprint. It outlines the project timeline, key milestones, and specific outcomes.
Deliverables
We collect and pre-process your data to train the foundational Generative AI model, ensuring high-quality inputs for effective performance. Once the data is prepared, we proceed with training the core model and integrating the ChatGPT to embed this intelligence into your operational workflows.
Deliverables
We refine the model through an iterative fine-tuning process to enhance its accuracy and responsiveness for your specific use case. The model then undergoes rigorous testing and optimization to ensure it meets performance standards and operates reliably in real-world scenarios.
Deliverables
We deploy the finished GenAI solution and integrate it into your existing systems and platforms. Our team provides comprehensive ongoing support and maintenance to ensure smooth, continuous operation and to adapt to any emerging needs post-launch.
Deliverables
Our technical foundation is a carefully selected stack of AI frameworks, cloud infrastructures, and development tools, enabling us to create robust, secure, and scalable intelligent solutions.
OpenAI API (GPT-based language models)
Hugging Face Transformers
TensorFlow
PyTorch
LangChain
AWS (SageMaker, Lambda, Bedrock)
Microsoft Azure (Cognitive Services, OpenAI Service)
Google Cloud AI Platform
Docker
Kubernetes
Python
JavaScript
TypeScript
Node.js
Go
ChatGPT5 (Open AI)
ChatGPT-4 (OpenAI)
Llama 3 (Meta AI)
Gemini (Google)
Whisper (Open AI)
GPT-4 (OpenAI)
Claude (Anthropic)
Amazon Q
LLaMA (Meta AI)
Mixtral 7b (Mistral AI)
LaMDA (Google)
Falcon (TII)
