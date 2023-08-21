A public AI model knows the internet. Your custom copilot will know your business, your clients, and your exact way of working. It's the difference between a random bystander and a trusted expert with perfect memory.
We engineer intelligence directly into your proprietary software, fluent in your specific terminology, processes, and data structures. Your copilot will understand context and operate as a native extension of your unique workflow.
We architect copilots within your private, sandboxed environment. This means deploying on your own infrastructure with strict data governance, custom guardrails to prevent data leakage, and role-based access controls.
Whether it's pulling real-time data from Salesforce, creating tickets in Jira, drafting documents in your KMS, or querying an internal SQL database, we enable your copilot to both read from and take action across the tools your team already uses every day.
Our AI copilot development company handles the complex engineering lift: selecting and fine-tuning the right model, Retrieval-Augmented Generation for factual accuracy, and designing a responsive UI/UX. We translate your vision into a performant app.
User adoption hinges on trust and utility. We focus obsessively on performance to eliminate the friction that makes employees abandon tools. This means optimizing for low-latency responses, creating robust evaluation frameworks.
Grounded in your private data and integrated into your core workflows, our copilots learn your processes, fortify your security, and automate the high-friction tasks that hinder growth.
We architect copilots from the ground up, selecting the optimal LLM and designing an interface that feels like a true extension of your platform. The result is a powerful, brand-aligned tool that delivers a unique competitive advantage.
Connect your copilot to internal knowledge bases and documents using Retrieval-Augmented Generation. This allows your teams to get instant, precise answers while ensuring complete data sovereignty and security.
Implement intelligent agents that execute complex, multi-step tasks across your software ecosystem. By integrating with your CRM, ERP, and other business tools, these copilots act as a true workforce multiplier to automate entire processes.
We seamlessly embed intelligent assistance directly into your existing SaaS platform, increasing user engagement and building a powerful, defensible competitive moat around your product.
We’ll deploy your AI copilot with confidence through our comprehensive security and governance frameworks. We’ll also optimize your models for peak performance and cost-efficiency.
Real clients, measurable impact. Explore our AI copilot development company’s success stories to see how we streamline operations and accelerate growth.
An advanced retail solution that leverages artificial neural networks, IoT, and iBeacon technology to analyze customer behavior, optimize operations, and create a superior shopping experience through real-time insights.
We created an AI-based social gaming platform along with a Facebook game bot, as well as web and mobile apps, allowing users to strategically conquer paper territory on the screens of their devices.
Boosted delivery with AI-powered warehouse automation. Using digital twin technology, robotics, and intelligent storage, this system optimizes order fulfillment for seamless, 24/7 operations with minimal human intervention.
AIRA empowers clinicians by using AI to analyze retinal images for signs of disease. It assists in crucial early diagnoses by detecting subtle symptoms and providing an instant, comprehensive knowledge base.
Kooper is an intelligent mobile shopping assistant that simplifies grocery shopping with AI-driven personalization, shared lists, and real-time deal alerts.
We measure our success by the success of our clients. Here are some of their stories:
PixelPlex is very professional and always readily available
Co-Founder & COO
Thanks to PixelPlex’s work, the client now has a fully operational wallet prototype. The team has delivered on time and solved bugs promptly. They’re also very communicative, professional, responsive, and available, leveraging communication platforms such as Zoom and Slack.
They’re able to suggest solutions and better alternatives as opposed to just agreeing to our every idea
Co-Founder
Through a mindfully built MVP and experience-backed consultation, PixelPlex has helped the client establish a customer base in various sectors. Apart from having in-depth blockchain-related knowledge, the team sports a high level of organization and attention to detail.
They gave us a lot of advice that we, in turn, could sell to our customers again — that was really good.
Senior Manager
The level of insight and detailed knowledge delivered by the PixelPlex team blew away the client’s expectations. Their team showed new perspectives and provided valuable suggestions for improving the product. Dedicated and creative, the team was a true asset.
We have worked with AI development since its beginning and know how to build systems that anticipate needs, proactively surface critical information, and provide rich suggestions, making every decision sharper, faster, and more impactful.
The black box of AI is a risk we refuse to take. Our philosophy is rooted in transparency and explainable AI. From the foundational algorithms to the user-facing interactions, we engineer copilots with built-in mechanisms for interpretability.
Leveraging advanced meta-learning and adaptive frameworks, our copilots continuously learn from interactions, refine their models in real-time, and seamlessly integrate new data sources without extensive re-engineering.
$50M+
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
450+
projects completed
0
exploits since day 1
$1.2B+
raised by clients
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
exceeding $1B in value
Top blockchain
company 2024
Standard automation just completes a task. A true copilot acts as a partner. We engineer systems that don't just 'do,' they 'augment.' Your copilot will internalize your team's best practices, transforming novice users into high-performers.
Your copilot will be woven into the very fabric of your existing software ecosystem. It lives where your team works – in their IDE, their CRM, their design tools – eliminating digital friction and becoming a seamless, intuitive extension of their natural workflow.
A generic LLM knows the world, your copilot must know your world. By creating secure connections to your databases and communication channels, our copilots will provide intelligence that is acutely relevant and immediately actionable.
Your business evolves, and so should your AI. With AI copilot you get seamless adaptation to changing business needs, new data sources, and emerging technological advancements, ensuring your investment remains relevant and powerful.
A copilot understands user permissions not as static rules, but as context-dependent boundaries. It can proactively steer users away from potential data compliance violations and secure information by design.
Starting at
$10,000+
Integrate intelligent assistance directly into your workflow with a powerful, focused AI copilot designed to solve a core business problem.
What's included:
Need advanced workflow automation, integrations with multiple data sources, or a fine-tuned model? We provide a detailed custom quote.
In a world saturated with AI tools, true innovation lies in crafting intelligent copilots that don't just automate tasks, but augment human expertise across domains.
The financial landscape our AI copilots act as your ultimate navigators, sifting through noise to illuminate critical insights, predict subtle market movements, and ensure hyper-compliance where even a single misstep can be costly.
The future of retail is personal, predictive, and seamless. AI copilots transform transactional interactions into rich, intuitive experiences, empowering your teams to anticipate customer desires and build genuine brand affinity.
Supply chains are inherently complex and susceptible to disruption. AI copilots are your central nervous system, providing real-time visibility, predictive foresight, and intelligent adaptive capabilities to optimize every node.
In healthcare, precision, empathy, and efficiency are paramount. AI copilots empower medical professionals and administrators to streamline operations, allowing them to focus on what truly matters: delivering exceptional care.
In real estate AI copilots empower agents, developers, and investors with predictive analytics, hyper-personalized client engagement tools, and automated operational efficiencies, moving beyond traditional methods.
The energy sector faces challenges in optimization and environmental stewardship. AI copilots provide the intelligent backbone for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and strategic resource management.
Our specialized approach to AI copilot development focuses on creating intelligent, collaborative partners that elevate human capabilities. Here’s how the general development process looks like:
This initial phase is about pinpointing areas where a copilot can act as a force multiplier. We'll collaboratively design the copilot's role, ensuring it seamlessly integrates with and enhances your team's unique dynamic.
Deliverables
We curate and integrate your proprietary data, knowledge bases, and operational intelligence, allowing the copilot to learn and operate within your unique context. This ensures highly relevant and accurate assistance, minimizing generic responses.
Deliverables
We engineer copilots with intuitive interfaces and adaptive intelligence, allowing for natural, conversational interactions. Our focus is on creating a seamless user experience where the copilot learns from every interaction.
Deliverables
We ensure a smooth, disruption-free deployment, leveraging robust cloud infrastructure for scalable, high-performance operations. Your copilot will become an intrinsic part of your operational ecosystem from day one.
Deliverables
We conduct thorough vulnerability assessments and implement privacy-preserving techniques to safeguard sensitive information and ensure your copilot operates with integrity and compliance with industry regulations.
Deliverables
The journey with your AI copilot doesn't end at deployment. We offer ongoing optimization services, continuously enhancing its capabilities based on usage patterns and evolving business needs.
Deliverables
We have the technical expertise to bring your innovative AI and blockchain ideas to life.
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR DevelopmentUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesQA & Software Testing
Engage us for integrated quality assurance services, and our experts will advise on QA strategy and optimize software testing costs.
We’ll balance manual testing with QA automation to ensure consistent performance for all possible use cases and devices.
QA & Software Testing ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Leverage our expertise in MVP development to build a scalable, market-ready product with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.
MVP Development Services
SolutionsArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
CompanyAbout us Team Careers Social Responsibility Contacts
BlogBlockchain Big Data Artificial Intelligence AR/VR Insights News View Blog
Our AI copilot development solutions are custom-built to understand your unique business, including your specific terminology, processes, and proprietary data. Unlike generic solutions that know the internet, our copilots act as trusted experts fluent in your business's exact way of working.
We architect copilots within your private, sandboxed environment, deploying on your own infrastructure with strict data governance. We implement custom guardrails to prevent data leakage and utilize role-based access controls to safeguard your proprietary information.
Yes, our copilots are designed for seamless integration with your current enterprise systems. Whether it's pulling real-time data from Salesforce, creating tickets in Jira, or querying internal databases, our copilots can both read from and take action across the tools your team uses daily.
Our development process involves strategy and blueprinting, domain-specific knowledge integration, adaptive intelligence design, integration and deployment, security and governance, and continuous human-centric optimization. While the exact timeline varies based on complexity, we provide a clear roadmap and estimated timeline after a detailed consultation.
Our AI copilot development services start at $10,000. This includes a use case and scoping workshop, core AI engine setup, a custom knowledge base, and frontend UI and integration. For more advanced features like complex workflow automation or fine-tuned models, we provide a detailed custom quote.
Looking for the latest in AI? Our blog is full of knowledge, strategies, and trends to keep you informed and inspired.