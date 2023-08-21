AI copilot development services background

AI Copilot Development
Services

Your business has a brain. We build its AI copilot

A public AI model knows the internet. Your custom copilot will know your business, your clients, and your exact way of working. It's the difference between a random bystander and a trusted expert with perfect memory.

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Stuck with a generic chatbot that doesn't get your business?

We engineer intelligence directly into your proprietary software, fluent in your specific terminology, processes, and data structures. Your copilot will understand context and operate as a native extension of your unique workflow.

Number 2

Can you afford to gamble with your proprietary data?

We architect copilots within your private, sandboxed environment. This means deploying on your own infrastructure with strict data governance, custom guardrails to prevent data leakage, and role-based access controls.

Number 3

Worried your copilot will be cut off from your in-house tools?

Whether it's pulling real-time data from Salesforce, creating tickets in Jira, drafting documents in your KMS, or querying an internal SQL database, we enable your copilot to both read from and take action across the tools your team already uses every day.

Number 4

Have a vision for a copilot but lack the niche expertise to build it?

Our AI copilot development company handles the complex engineering lift: selecting and fine-tuning the right model, Retrieval-Augmented Generation for factual accuracy, and designing a responsive UI/UX. We translate your vision into a performant app.

Number 5

Fearing your investment will become 'shelfware' due to poor performance?

User adoption hinges on trust and utility. We focus obsessively on performance to eliminate the friction that makes employees abandon tools. This means optimizing for low-latency responses, creating robust evaluation frameworks.

AI copilot development services

Grounded in your private data and integrated into your core workflows, our copilots learn your processes, fortify your security, and automate the high-friction tasks that hinder growth.

AI copilot development services

Custom copilot architecture & development

We architect copilots from the ground up, selecting the optimal LLM and designing an interface that feels like a true extension of your platform. The result is a powerful, brand-aligned tool that delivers a unique competitive advantage.

Enterprise knowledge copilots with RAG

Connect your copilot to internal knowledge bases and documents using Retrieval-Augmented Generation. This allows your teams to get instant, precise answers while ensuring complete data sovereignty and security.

Autonomous agent & workflow automation copilots

Implement intelligent agents that execute complex, multi-step tasks across your software ecosystem. By integrating with your CRM, ERP, and other business tools, these copilots act as a true workforce multiplier to automate entire processes.

Copilot integration for existing platforms (SaaS enhancement)

We seamlessly embed intelligent assistance directly into your existing SaaS platform, increasing user engagement and building a powerful, defensible competitive moat around your product.

AI copilot security, governance & optimization

We’ll deploy your AI copilot with confidence through our comprehensive security and governance frameworks. We’ll also optimize your models for peak performance and cost-efficiency.

Our AI success stories

Real clients, measurable impact. Explore our AI copilot development company’s success stories to see how we streamline operations and accelerate growth.

Smart retail platform

    Retail
  • eCommerce
  • Personalized AI
  • Real-time insights
    • IoT

An advanced retail solution that leverages artificial neural networks, IoT, and iBeacon technology to analyze customer behavior, optimize operations, and create a superior shopping experience through real-time insights.

  • Interaction with iBeacon-enabled hardware
  • Wi-Fi probe request collection
  • Customer counting & tracking
  • Big data analysis & metrics reporting
  • Visual data dashboard with maps, timetables & charts
The illustration of Smart retail project

Social gaming platform

  • AI game assistant
  • Web
  • Mobile
  • Customizable gameplay
  • Game bot

We created an AI-based social gaming platform along with a Facebook game bot, as well as web and mobile apps, allowing users to strategically conquer paper territory on the screens of their devices.

  • Ratings, ranks, and achievements
  • Game assistant mode
  • Facebook game bot
  • Knowledge base and tutorial with a practice mode
  • Premium content
The illustration of Social gaming project

Hypermarket warehouse automation with digital twins

  • Warehouse automation
  • Inventory management
  • Digital twins
    • AIRetail

Boosted delivery with AI-powered warehouse automation. Using digital twin technology, robotics, and intelligent storage, this system optimizes order fulfillment for seamless, 24/7 operations with minimal human intervention.

  • Intelligent inventory management
  • 20 robotic lifts & 50 intelligent storage solutions featured
  • 25min → 7 min reduction in average time for order collection
  • 0 congestion on conveyor belts
  • Optimized routes to couriers
The illustration of Hypermarket warehouse automation with digital twins project

AI retina analyzing and disease diagnosis tool

AIRA empowers clinicians by using AI to analyze retinal images for signs of disease. It assists in crucial early diagnoses by detecting subtle symptoms and providing an instant, comprehensive knowledge base.

  • AI-powered retina analysis
  • Enhanced diagnosis
  • Universal knowledge base
  • Automated screening
  • Improved prediction models
The illustration of AI retina analyzing and disease diagnosis tool project

AI-powered shared grocery shopping app

  • AI assistant
  • eCommerce
  • Real-time monitoring
  • Personalized AI
    • Retail

Kooper is an intelligent mobile shopping assistant that simplifies grocery shopping with AI-driven personalization, shared lists, and real-time deal alerts.

  • Smart shopping lists
  • AI-powered recommendations
  • Real-time deal alerts
  • Location-based reminders
  • Purchase analytics
The illustration of AI-powered shared grocery shopping app

Clients’ reviews

We measure our success by the success of our clients. Here are some of their stories:

  • PixelPlex is very professional and always readily available

    Adam Greenwood, Co-Founder & COO

    Adam Greenwood

    Co-Founder & COO

    Thanks to PixelPlex’s work, the client now has a fully operational wallet prototype. The team has delivered on time and solved bugs promptly. They’re also very communicative, professional, responsive, and available, leveraging communication platforms such as Zoom and Slack.

    5.0Rating 5.0
    Clutch

  • They’re able to suggest solutions and better alternatives as opposed to just agreeing to our every idea

    Eric Vogel, Co-Founder

    Eric Vogel

    Co-Founder

    Through a mindfully built MVP and experience-backed consultation, PixelPlex has helped the client establish a customer base in various sectors. Apart from having in-depth blockchain-related knowledge, the team sports a high level of organization and attention to detail.

    5.0Rating 5.0
    Clutch

  • They gave us a lot of advice that we, in turn, could sell to our customers again — that was really good.

    Anonymous, Senior Manager

    Anonymous

    Senior Manager

    The level of insight and detailed knowledge delivered by the PixelPlex team blew away the client’s expectations. Their team showed new perspectives and provided valuable suggestions for improving the product. Dedicated and creative, the team was a true asset.

    4.5Rating 4.5
    Clutch

Why choose Pixelplex

Code icon

Deep expertise in AI

We have worked with AI development since its beginning and know how to build systems that anticipate needs, proactively surface critical information, and provide rich suggestions, making every decision sharper, faster, and more impactful.

Shield icon

Transparency and explainable AI from inception

The black box of AI is a risk we refuse to take. Our philosophy is rooted in transparency and explainable AI. From the foundational algorithms to the user-facing interactions, we engineer copilots with built-in mechanisms for interpretability.

Diamond icon

Resilient, self-optimizing AI ecosystems

Leveraging advanced meta-learning and adaptive frameworks, our copilots continuously learn from interactions, refine their models in real-time, and seamlessly integrate new data sources without extensive re-engineering.

$50M+

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

450+

projects completed

0Shield icon

exploits since day 1

$1.2B+

raised by clients

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

exceeding $1B in value

Top blockchain
company 2024

Top blockchain company 2024

Key benefits of AI copilot development for your business

1.

From task automation to expertise amplification

Standard automation just completes a task. A true copilot acts as a partner. We engineer systems that don't just 'do,' they 'augment.' Your copilot will internalize your team's best practices, transforming novice users into high-performers.

2.

Easily interconnected systems

Your copilot will be woven into the very fabric of your existing software ecosystem. It lives where your team works – in their IDE, their CRM, their design tools – eliminating digital friction and becoming a seamless, intuitive extension of their natural workflow.

3.

Maximum customization

A generic LLM knows the world, your copilot must know your world. By creating secure connections to your databases and communication channels, our copilots will provide intelligence that is acutely relevant and immediately actionable.

4.

Adaptive scalability & future-proofing

Your business evolves, and so should your AI. With AI copilot you get seamless adaptation to changing business needs, new data sources, and emerging technological advancements, ensuring your investment remains relevant and powerful.

5.

Upgraded security

A copilot understands user permissions not as static rules, but as context-dependent boundaries. It can proactively steer users away from potential data compliance violations and secure information by design.

Cost of AI copilot development

Starting at

$10,000+

Integrate intelligent assistance directly into your workflow with a powerful, focused AI copilot designed to solve a core business problem.

What's included:

  • Use case & scoping workshop
  • Core AI engine setup
  • Custom knowledge base
  • Frontend UI & integration

Need advanced workflow automation, integrations with multiple data sources, or a fine-tuned model? We provide a detailed custom quote.

Cross-industry expertise

In a world saturated with AI tools, true innovation lies in crafting intelligent copilots that don't just automate tasks, but augment human expertise across domains.

FinTech & banking

The financial landscape our AI copilots act as your ultimate navigators, sifting through noise to illuminate critical insights, predict subtle market movements, and ensure hyper-compliance where even a single misstep can be costly.

  • Risk & anomaly foresight
  • Hyper-personalized client engagement
  • Adaptive regulatory intelligence
  • Strategic opportunity mapping
Learn moremore-content
digital stock market display

Retail & eCommerce

The future of retail is personal, predictive, and seamless. AI copilots transform transactional interactions into rich, intuitive experiences, empowering your teams to anticipate customer desires and build genuine brand affinity.

  • Anticipatory product curation
  • Intelligent conversational commerce
  • Dynamic inventory synchronization
  • Hyper-targeted campaign generation
Learn moremore-content
fashion store mannequin

Supply chain & logistics

Supply chains are inherently complex and susceptible to disruption. AI copilots are your central nervous system, providing real-time visibility, predictive foresight, and intelligent adaptive capabilities to optimize every node.

  • Resilience through predictive disruption analysis
  • Dynamic route & resource optimization
  • Proactive demand-supply harmonization
  • Automated compliance navigation
Learn moremore-content
trucks on highway

Healthcare

In healthcare, precision, empathy, and efficiency are paramount. AI copilots empower medical professionals and administrators to streamline operations, allowing them to focus on what truly matters: delivering exceptional care.

  • Clinical insight augmentation
  • Personalized patient journey
  • Automated administrative burden reduction
  • Proactive public health surveillance
Learn moremore-content
medical technology interface

Real estate

In real estate AI copilots empower agents, developers, and investors with predictive analytics, hyper-personalized client engagement tools, and automated operational efficiencies, moving beyond traditional methods.

  • Predictive market & property valuation
  • Client-centric property matching
  • Automated contract acceleration
  • Proactive property management
Learn moremore-content
city skyscrapers

Oil & gas

The energy sector faces challenges in optimization and environmental stewardship. AI copilots provide the intelligent backbone for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and strategic resource management.

  • Asset performance & maintenance
  • Grid optimization & demand response
  • Environmental impact monitoring
  • Subsurface modeling & exploration intelligence
Learn moremore-content
offshore oil rig

AI copilot development process

Our specialized approach to AI copilot development focuses on creating intelligent, collaborative partners that elevate human capabilities. Here’s how the general development process looks like:

1. Copilot strategy & collaborative blueprinting

arrow

2. Domain-specific knowledge integration

arrow

3. Adaptive intelligence design

arrow

4. Integration & deployment

arrow

5. Security & governance

arrow

6. Human-centric optimization

arrow

Copilot strategy & collaborative blueprinting

This initial phase is about pinpointing areas where a copilot can act as a force multiplier. We'll collaboratively design the copilot's role, ensuring it seamlessly integrates with and enhances your team's unique dynamic.

Deliverables

  • Human-AI collaboration roadmap
  • Workflow augmentation analysis
  • Value & adoption assessment

Domain-specific knowledge integration

We curate and integrate your proprietary data, knowledge bases, and operational intelligence, allowing the copilot to learn and operate within your unique context. This ensures highly relevant and accurate assistance, minimizing generic responses.

Deliverables

  • Proprietary knowledge graph development
  • Contextual understanding modules
  • Ethical & bias mitigation frameworks

Adaptive intelligence design

We engineer copilots with intuitive interfaces and adaptive intelligence, allowing for natural, conversational interactions. Our focus is on creating a seamless user experience where the copilot learns from every interaction.

Deliverables

  • Natural language understanding (NLU) & customization
  • Proactive assistance & predictive modeling
  • User feedback & self-correction mechanisms

Integration & deployment

We ensure a smooth, disruption-free deployment, leveraging robust cloud infrastructure for scalable, high-performance operations. Your copilot will become an intrinsic part of your operational ecosystem from day one.

Deliverables

  • API-first & microservices integration
  • Cloud-native & hybrid deployment options
  • Real-time performance monitoring & alerts

Security & governance

We conduct thorough vulnerability assessments and implement privacy-preserving techniques to safeguard sensitive information and ensure your copilot operates with integrity and compliance with industry regulations.

Deliverables

  • Copilot-specific security audits
  • Privacy-by-design implementation
  • Compliance & responsible AI frameworks

Human-centric optimization

The journey with your AI copilot doesn't end at deployment. We offer ongoing optimization services, continuously enhancing its capabilities based on usage patterns and evolving business needs.

Deliverables

  • Human-in-the-loop feedback loops
  • Adaptive learning & skill expansion
  • Exploration of advanced copilot use cases

Our signature domains

We have the technical expertise to bring your innovative AI and blockchain ideas to life.

Blockchain

Get a custom blockchain foundation for unmatched security, super-efficient operations, and a competitive edge built on next-gen trust.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

We give your assets, from real estate to art and intellectual property, a digital upgrade. By tokenizing them, we unlock frictionless trading and open them up to a global market.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
Tokenization domain background

Data science

Our custom software transforms raw information into actionable intelligence, driving smarter strategies and real business growth.
Explore data science development servicesmore-content
Data science domain background

Machine learning

Integrating machine learning and actionable intelligence empowers your business to simplify processes and make better, more focused decisions.
Explore machine learning servicesmore-content
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with Pixelplex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
  • This is a casual introduction to see if we're a good fit for each other. Even a rough idea is a great starting point!
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
  • We'll ask about your objectives, target audience, and desired functionalities. You’ll get expert input on technology, timeline, and best-fit solutions tailored to your business.
STEP 3

Tailored project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
  • You’ll know exactly what to expect — with no hidden surprises.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.
  • Expect dedicated communication, clear milestones, and real progress from day one.

FAQ

What makes your AI copilots different from a generic chatbot or public AI model?

Our AI copilot development solutions are custom-built to understand your unique business, including your specific terminology, processes, and proprietary data. Unlike generic solutions that know the internet, our copilots act as trusted experts fluent in your business's exact way of working.

How do you ensure the security and privacy of my company's sensitive data?

We architect copilots within your private, sandboxed environment, deploying on your own infrastructure with strict data governance. We implement custom guardrails to prevent data leakage and utilize role-based access controls to safeguard your proprietary information.

Can your AI copilots integrate with our existing internal software and tools?

Yes, our copilots are designed for seamless integration with your current enterprise systems. Whether it's pulling real-time data from Salesforce, creating tickets in Jira, or querying internal databases, our copilots can both read from and take action across the tools your team uses daily.

What is the typical development process for an AI copilot, and how long does it take?

Our development process involves strategy and blueprinting, domain-specific knowledge integration, adaptive intelligence design, integration and deployment, security and governance, and continuous human-centric optimization. While the exact timeline varies based on complexity, we provide a clear roadmap and estimated timeline after a detailed consultation.

What is the approximate cost of developing an AI copilot, and what's included?

Our AI copilot development services start at $10,000. This includes a use case and scoping workshop, core AI engine setup, a custom knowledge base, and frontend UI and integration. For more advanced features like complex workflow automation or fine-tuned models, we provide a detailed custom quote.

Explore our insights

Looking for the latest in AI? Our blog is full of knowledge, strategies, and trends to keep you informed and inspired.

