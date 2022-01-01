We have based our model architecture on variations of the top-performing convolutional neural network, U-Net:

Dilated U-Net;

LinkNet;

FPN;

PSPNet;

Nested U-Net;

TernausNet;

RefineNet and etc.

The U-net architecture is labeled as the “fully convolutional network”. The main concept of U-Net is to expand the usual contracting network by adding successive layers, each with a multi-channel feature map. Pooling operations are replaced by upsampling operators. Each downsampling step doubles the number of feature channels.

These layers increase the resolution of the output. High-resolution features from the contracting path are combined with the upsampled output.

The overlap-tile strategy is used for segmentation of large images where missing data is extrapolated by mirroring.

Overall, the implementation of this architecture model allowed us to use fewer training images and yield more precise segmentations than any other model. It also significantly reduced the warping error in prediction and provided good results in other metrics.