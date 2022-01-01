We enable businesses to streamline their manufacturing, distribution, and sales processes with emerging IoT technology and edge computing, artificial intelligence-powered analytics, and incorruptible blockchain data storage. With our rich blockchain and connected solution engineering expertise, PixelPlex helps clients build multi-purpose platforms that contribute to the innovative domains, from the sharing economy to renewable energy and much more.

The digital-first trend makes industries evolve faster, so we aid businesses in implementing transparent certification and logistics systems, anti-counterfeit software, asset and data control solutions, and automated docflow apps. Check out our recent supply chain projects and see how our software powers our clients’ intelligent management systems.