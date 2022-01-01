Optimize routine processes to cut operational costs

We enable businesses to streamline their manufacturing, distribution, and sales processes with emerging IoT technology and edge computing, artificial intelligence-powered analytics, and incorruptible blockchain data storage. With our rich blockchain and connected solution engineering expertise, PixelPlex helps clients build multi-purpose platforms that contribute to the innovative domains, from the sharing economy to renewable energy and much more.
The digital-first trend makes industries evolve faster, so we aid businesses in implementing transparent certification and logistics systems, anti-counterfeit software, asset and data control solutions, and automated docflow apps. Check out our recent supply chain projects and see how our software powers our clients’ intelligent management systems.

Consulting Services for Blockchain Project in Transportation

LaneAxis

Blockchain-Based Hazardous Material Management System

Meca

Complete logistics solution for shippers, carriers, and drivers

Scargos

IoT Solution for Water Hauling Process Management

WaterWORX

Blockchain Supply Chain and Anti-Counterfeit Solution

Blockverify

Enterprise IoT Mobile App and Data Gathering Solution

Intel IoT App

Blockchain Car Sharing Services & Automotive Supply Chain System

DDrive

