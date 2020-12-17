https://pixelplex.io/next/images/web-development/web-development

Business-Focused Web Development

Transforming your enterprise, unleashing revenue growth

Our certified web developers can handle any business call you face, at any stage. From building a robust website to designing an appealing UX to creating efficient marketing strategies — we have you covered.

Our key web application development services

Website development

We engineer websites that easily process data, target clients, and add to your bottom line.

Web design

We furnish web apps with a flawless user journey, rich effects, and swift page speed.

Digital marketing

Whatever your niche, we tailor unique business, SEO, and marketing strategies while optimizing conversion.

Web development services

Сustom web development

  • Landing page development
  • Ecommerce app / online store development
  • Web extension & app development
  • DevOps

Custom ERP systems development

  • Sales & HR management support
  • FinTech features implementation
  • CRM & project management modules
  • Supply chain management capabilities

Website audit

  • Business case analysis
  • Manual & automation testing
  • Reporting & issue fixing
  • Website accessibility certification

Page speed optimization

  • Cross-browser & cross-device testing
  • Google web vitals enhancement
  • Leveraging browser caching via htaccess or plugins
  • Page & server response time improvement

Integration with third-party services

  • CRM & SaaS systems
  • Maps & web navigation services
  • Payment processing services
  • Social networks & cloud systems

Website support

  • Digital content management
  • Software maintenance & updating
  • User access issue fixing
  • Crash control & stats analysis

Web design services

Website design

  • Brand identity creation, content optimization
  • Adaptable & mobile-oriented front-ends
  • Clickable mock-ups & prototypes
  • B2B and B2C focus

Client-centric design research & audit

  • User targeting research, navigation & controls testing
  • Content assets relevance checking
  • Cross-device performance & responsiveness testing
  • Audit reporting, improvement mapping

Ecommerce / online store design

  • Adaptive web platforms for OSs & screens
  • Feature prototyping at scale
  • Offline mode support
  • Customized content & user journey

UI / UX

  • Clean & brand-book compliant UIs
  • Intuitive navigation & controls
  • Uncompromised UX across the app
  • Next-gen visuals & animations

Accessibility audit & design

  • End-to-end website accessibility testing
  • Adapting for visual, hearing, motor & cognitive impairments
  • Compliance with the WCAG 2.1 & ADA standards
  • Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT) statement

Digital marketing

Ecommerce marketing automation

  • Conversion rate & lead recovery
  • Ad campaigns in major social media
  • Google PPC shopping & search ads
  • Customer service improvement, chatbot implementation

SEO

  • SEO-enabled traffic, lead & sales generation
  • Local SEO / Google maps implementation
  • Off-page optimization
  • Comprehensive SEO audit

Digital marketing strategies

  • Google Maps, Search & Mobile services support
  • YouTube video blogging, guest blogging
  • Keyword research for social media, ads, promotions
  • Affiliate programs & online courses creation

Conversion optimization

  • A/B & multivariate testing
  • AARRR methodology implementation
  • Email marketing strategies customization
  • User-targeted experience enablement

We use an integral approach to web development

Our web development company has a firm grasp of how to tackle tech challenges while leaving clients out of production hassle.

1.

Analysis, tech consulting & planning

/ Learn

  • Requirements gathering, concept ideation
  • Business objectives understanding
  • Feasibility study & TCO estimation
  • Solution architecture planning
2.

Website design & development

/ Build

  • User-centric look & feel design
  • Multi-platform compatibility enablement
  • Custom graphics & effects
  • Flexible architecture engineering
  • Robust backend development
3.

Comprehensive QA

/ Test

  • Automated & manual checks
  • Integration, functional & UI testing
  • Performance optimization
  • Software audit reporting
4.

Launch, upgrading & support

/ Maintain

  • Third-party integrations
  • Feedback-based feature updates
  • Migration & porting upon request
  • Continuous website maintenance & tech support

Delegate your tech challenges

Don’t struggle with your business to-dos all alone. Tap our website developers’ expertise to either update your existing solution or obtain a brand-new client engagement app.

Our web application development success stories

Web solutions can be way more creative one can ever believe. Take a peek at the innovative projects we’ve recently contributed to.

FootballNet

Next-gen blockchain loyalty platform for football (soccer) club owners and teams to provide a personalized experience for their fans while increasing revenue opportunities.

  • Gamified engagement strategies and tokenized loyalty reward points
  • Football game streaming via mobile applications
  • Admin dashboard for loyalty system management
  • Tokenized game stakes and fan merchandise payments
  • Real-time fan behavior and attendance analytics
  • Flexible API to integrate with third-party service providers
BMW

For the luxury vehicles company, we’ve built iBeacon-powered IoT apps for web and mobile. The solution enables data management and communication between dealers, showroom visitors, car owners, and employees.

  • Visitor location tracking & showroom navigation
  • Heat maps generated for various time periods
  • Visitor statistics and client database management
  • Personalized special offers for showroom visitors
  • Online customer support via chat and notifications
  • Customer vehicle maintenance history
Flact

Hyperledger-based solution for multi-signature document flow management that enables executives and shareholders to vote and pass resolutions within a single web application.

  • Blockchain-based network and voting process
  • Account creation and login for executives, their representatives, and clients
  • Detailed actions logging and viewing access to co-signatories
  • Voting verification by third-party providers (if necessary)
  • Transparent resolution history for the network owner and company secretaries
Obito

A reliable and trustworthy platform for digital asset tokenization. The solution backs assets with actual currencies and provides a unified ownership data storage format.

  • Futures hash value storage within the protocol
  • Tokenization of USD and custom-created futures contracts
  • Expiration of futures contracts and payouts to holders
  • Audit trail for futures contracts and USD-backed tokens
Green

A multi-platform end-to-end eCommerce solution that supports a complete order delivery cycle — from processing, assembly, and logistics to transportation.

  • Operational orchestration at all levels
  • End-to-end order administration
  • Optimized order picking sequences
  • Dedicated merchandising and management features
  • Order delivery support
  • Integration with CRM, ERM, banking, and cloud services
Scargos

A full-cycle logistics web app for shippers and drivers that helps easily book freight loads, accept offers from carriers, and track the cargo from pick-up to drop-off with GPS tracking.

  • Freight load builder for shippers
  • Real-time updates on truckload dashboard for carriers
  • Geolocation and mapping service for drivers
  • Admin dashboard with clientele analytics
  • Digital document uploading and bookkeeping
Testimonials on our web application development projects

PixelPlex web developers greatly value clients’ feedback, as it helps all the way improve our services. Discover some pieces of critical opinion on how we do our job.

The PixelPlex team members showed passion and dedication throughout the project. They met all expectations as well as overcame the project's challenges and complexities. PixelPlex are detail-oriented and have made collaboration seamless.

Bogdan Tagaev

CEO & Founder, Scargos

We have been very impressed by how PixelPlex have been able to build a thorough back end solution while also providing great UX/UI. A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.

Michael Watford

CEO, FootballNet Global

PixelPlex impressed with their prompt turnarounds, frequent progress updates, and deep understanding of project requirements. Their extensive knowledge of blockchain systems made them a valuable partner.

Andrew 費 Fai

Founder & CEO, OBITO.IO

Our web development know-how

We’ve garnered a wealth of insights on how to achieve measurable business growth by investing in web solutions that enhance customer and employee satisfaction.

Magento vs. Shopify vs. Custom Website Development: Which One Will Suit Your eCommerce Business?

Given that there’s a large number of CMSs and you have to consider a lot of parameters, it’s a tough call to choose the right one. When a custom eCommerce platform with a wealth of features starts looming on the horizon, you get even more bewildered. But we’re here to ensure that your decision making will be less stressful.

17 December, 2020

#Digital Transformation

Choosing the Best eCommerce CMS for Your Business

When trying to fathom out which eCommerce CMS is the best, even the most knowledgeable expert may be at a loss. The question is too tricky and requires looking at it from different angles. However, by determining and comparing the criteria that your ideal CMS should meet, the task of finding that very one becomes much easier.

15 December, 2020

#Digital Transformation

PWA vs. Native Apps: Making the Right Choice

There’s an ongoing debate around how progressive web applications offer a more unified experience and are bound to supersede native mobile apps. But that’s not to say that iOS and Android apps don’t have their own advantages for businesses, developers and users.

27 May, 2020

#Web Development

