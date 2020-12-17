Our certified web developers can handle any business call you face, at any stage. From building a robust website to designing an appealing UX to creating efficient marketing strategies — we have you covered.
We engineer websites that easily process data, target clients, and add to your bottom line.
We furnish web apps with a flawless user journey, rich effects, and swift page speed.
Whatever your niche, we tailor unique business, SEO, and marketing strategies while optimizing conversion.
Our web development company has a firm grasp of how to tackle tech challenges while leaving clients out of production hassle.
Analysis, tech consulting & planning
Website design & development
Comprehensive QA
Launch, upgrading & support
Web solutions can be way more creative one can ever believe. Take a peek at the innovative projects we’ve recently contributed to.
Next-gen blockchain loyalty platform for football (soccer) club owners and teams to provide a personalized experience for their fans while increasing revenue opportunities.
For the luxury vehicles company, we’ve built iBeacon-powered IoT apps for web and mobile. The solution enables data management and communication between dealers, showroom visitors, car owners, and employees.
Hyperledger-based solution for multi-signature document flow management that enables executives and shareholders to vote and pass resolutions within a single web application.
A reliable and trustworthy platform for digital asset tokenization. The solution backs assets with actual currencies and provides a unified ownership data storage format.
A multi-platform end-to-end eCommerce solution that supports a complete order delivery cycle — from processing, assembly, and logistics to transportation.
A full-cycle logistics web app for shippers and drivers that helps easily book freight loads, accept offers from carriers, and track the cargo from pick-up to drop-off with GPS tracking.
PixelPlex web developers greatly value clients’ feedback, as it helps all the way improve our services. Discover some pieces of critical opinion on how we do our job.
The PixelPlex team members showed passion and dedication throughout the project. They met all expectations as well as overcame the project's challenges and complexities. PixelPlex are detail-oriented and have made collaboration seamless.
Bogdan Tagaev
CEO & Founder, Scargos
We have been very impressed by how PixelPlex have been able to build a thorough back end solution while also providing great UX/UI. A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.
Michael Watford
CEO, FootballNet Global
PixelPlex impressed with their prompt turnarounds, frequent progress updates, and deep understanding of project requirements. Their extensive knowledge of blockchain systems made them a valuable partner.
Andrew 費 Fai
Founder & CEO, OBITO.IO
We’ve garnered a wealth of insights on how to achieve measurable business growth by investing in web solutions that enhance customer and employee satisfaction.
Given that there’s a large number of CMSs and you have to consider a lot of parameters, it’s a tough call to choose the right one. When a custom eCommerce platform with a wealth of features starts looming on the horizon, you get even more bewildered. But we’re here to ensure that your decision making will be less stressful.
17 December, 2020
When trying to fathom out which eCommerce CMS is the best, even the most knowledgeable expert may be at a loss. The question is too tricky and requires looking at it from different angles. However, by determining and comparing the criteria that your ideal CMS should meet, the task of finding that very one becomes much easier.
15 December, 2020
There’s an ongoing debate around how progressive web applications offer a more unified experience and are bound to supersede native mobile apps. But that’s not to say that iOS and Android apps don’t have their own advantages for businesses, developers and users.
27 May, 2020