Do you remember the time when we all played Snake on our Nokia phones? Mobile games have become far more sophisticated since those days. But the question is: what should we expect next from the industry? Let’s find out.
The world of mobile applications has grown spectacularly in recent years. But with the increasing number of app hacking episodes, developers must be extra careful when developing mobile apps so that they can ensure users’ information is protected.
When did you last use your smartphone — five minutes ago? Or perhaps right now you’re reading this article via a mobile browser? Either way, it’s clear that mobile applications are something we deal with dozens of times every day.
If you have come up with an idea for a mobile app, now is the time to bring it to fruition. Designing and launching an app is a smart way to open up new opportunities, grow your online presence, and get closer to your target audience.
The South Korean smartphone giant presents its users an advanced and safe platform for personal information management and storage of digital keys — The Samsung Blockchain Keystore. The platform seems to take users' experience to a new level of comfort.
There’s an ongoing debate around how progressive web applications offer a more unified experience and are bound to supersede native mobile apps. But that’s not to say that iOS and Android apps don’t have their own advantages for businesses, developers and users.
A cross-platform mobile app, PWA, or native app development? That is the question businesses and startups often face when looking for efficient ways to embark on a mobile app strategy. Outlined in this article are the major features of PWA, React Native, Flutter, and Native Mobile App Development to help you make the right decision.
