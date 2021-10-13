Web accessibility is an approach to developing interfaces, ensuring that they can be used by every group of users, regardless of any individual impairment. In some countries, such as Canada, web accessibility is a mandatory requirement for websites and is governed by local law.
To demonstrate transparency, companies report on their conformity to accessibility standards through a Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT). This template is then used by governments, non-government organisations and private institutions to evaluate the products and services offered in terms of their accessibility.
Using accessible fonts that conform to Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) is a vital step towards designing websites that are ADA compliant and can reach a broad audience. An accessible font is one that is simple, clear, and legible, and will not slow the reading speed of any user, including those with visual impairments, dyslexia, and reading disorders.
Innovative solutions based on text to speech synthesis, optical character recognition, and speech recognition have empowered the visually impaired to navigate the digital landscape and enjoy the internet experience similar to people with sight. The only barrier that stands before them now is inaccessible content lacking support for assistive technology.
Website accessibility is no longer a recommendation, but a mandatory condition in the 21st century. Every organization must be aware of the ADA requirements as creating an ADA compliant accessible website will help you build successful business and protect you from possible lawsuits.
Although the ADA law does not explicitly state compliance as a requirement for websites and digital solutions, reality dictates businesses to make their website accessible to people with disabilities. Following W3C’s guidelines for accessible design helps avoid the risks of litigation and damages in the form of fines and penalties.
Section 508 of the US Rehabilitation Act protects the rights of disabled individuals in obtaining state & federal services using information and communication technology. With regard to online services, it points to the web content accessibility guidelines as a reference on how to achieve compliance.
The ADA was enacted to ensure that individuals with disabilities have the same civil, legal, and human rights as others and are not discriminated against. Within the digital landscape, this means that businesses need to provide accessible content and web services or otherwise bear serious consequences, including litigation, heavy fines, and penalties.
