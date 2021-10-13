Web Accessibility

What You Need to Know About Web Accessibility in Canada

Web accessibility is an approach to developing interfaces, ensuring that they can be used by every group of users, regardless of any individual impairment. In some countries, such as Canada, web accessibility is a mandatory requirement for websites and is governed by local law.

A hand combining icons symbolizing web accessibility
Web Accessibility

What Is a VPAT and Why Do You Need It?

To demonstrate transparency, companies report on their conformity to accessibility standards through a Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT). This template is then used by governments, non-government organisations and private institutions to evaluate the products and services offered in terms of their accessibility.

Two people with disabilities and an assisting person next to VPAT sign and a compliance checklist
Web Accessibility

Does My Website Need to Be ADA Compliant?

Although the ADA law does not explicitly state compliance as a requirement for websites and digital solutions, reality dictates businesses to make their website accessible to people with disabilities. Following W3C’s guidelines for accessible design helps avoid the risks of litigation and damages in the form of fines and penalties.

A person in front of a monitor intends to make ADA compliant website in accordance with the requirements
Web Accessibility

Comprehensive Guide to Section 508 Compliance

Section 508 of the US Rehabilitation Act protects the rights of disabled individuals in obtaining state & federal services using information and communication technology. With regard to online services, it points to the web content accessibility guidelines as a reference on how to achieve compliance.

A person in a wheelchair making up number 508 next to the laptop image