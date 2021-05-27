A person drawing a scheme and its legend on an iPad

  • Web design

    A person designing a web page on two monitors

  • Mobile & web app design

    A person designing the interface of a mobile and web app

  • Branded product design

    Two people discussing the design of a page

  • Illustrations

    A person drawing an illustration on an iPad

  • In-app user flows

    A board with sticky notes

  • Prototypes

    Prototype of design on a MacBook display

  • Motion design

    A sphere constructed of blue lines

  • UI guidelines

    A list of UI guidelines on a monitor

A blue and green icon of a chart and an upward pointing arrow

Sales & conversion rates growth

Achieve beyond ordinary and gain a real competitive edge. Our UI/UX designers will help by crafting slick layouts and graphics, along with interaction and communication capabilities that bring about increased conversion and ROMI.

A blue and green icon of two human figures

Unrivaled usability

To meet your target audience’s needs, we’ll transform typical product journeys into carefully considered, goal-efficient user experiences. PixelPlex UX/UI design aims to ensure robust engagement through the use of holistic techniques that help have all areas covered.

A blue and green icon of a flask

Future-proof solutions

We take care to bring you more repeat customers via UXs that create strong emotional bonds with users. The first seconds with a visually appealing product are vital, that’s why our purpose-driven UX/UI design ensures a frictionless journey and long-lasting usage.

Your industry specifics in mind

PixelPlex is proud to be a reliable UI/UX design partner for hundreds of small and medium enterprises, market giants, and startups all across the globe. Our clients come from a multitude of business domains, and they all end up with solutions fueled by top artistic design tech.

Healthcare

Patientory

PixelPlex assisted in designing a cross-platform app underpinned by AI and blockchain technologies. The solution aggregates records on user health condition, nutrition, and fitness to translate them into personalized treatment suggestions and activity plans.

  • All-in-one page for health monitoring
  • Well-structured stats dashboard
  • Universal interface for device & apps syncing
  • Gamified questionnaire implementation
  • Customized UX design
  • Leadership challenges engagement
The illustration of mobile UI of Patientory

Healthcare

Doctime

Our team’s UI/UX designers helped create a marketplace for medical service providers and their patients. The solution features intuitive accounts while enabling efficient data management, a swift response time, and system reliability.

  • Comprehensive UX strategy research
  • User journey issues identification
  • Mobile & desktop apps UI/UX design
  • Flexible booking process enablement
  • Custom-designed medical icons implementation
  • Appointment form & large-scale service catalog design
The illustration of UI of Doctime

FinTech & banking

Arbitrage Bot

Our solution is a robust cryptocurrency trading platform with an arbitrage bot. To create a flawless user journey, our UI/UX designers put together a seamlessly navigable web control interface.

  • Tailored analytics-powered trading dashboard
  • Scalable UI/UX design for easy integrations
  • Mobile-adapted buttons, graphics & icons
  • Well-structured page content
  • Reduced eye strain, sensible attention focus
  • Tooltips facilitating the decision-making process
The illustration of desktop UI of Arbitrage Bot

Logistics & supply chain

Scargos

A web and mobile app with an adaptive UI/UX design that helps shippers and drivers support an entire logistics cycle. The solution enables easy freight loads booking, automates carrier offers acceptance, and monitors cargo transportation from pick-up to drop-off through GPS.

  • Role-based personal accounts
  • Carefully thought-out user scenarios
  • Live updated delivery status & truckload dashboards
  • Direct shipper-carrier communication tools
  • Geolocation & roadmapping for drivers
  • Clients analytics & stats aggregation
  • Digital doc upload & accounting support
The illustration of UI of Scargos

Retail & eCommerce

Green

PixelPlex was commissioned by a large-scale retail chain to develop a multi-platform eCommerce system. The team succeeded in building the solution from the ground up in just 8 weeks. Our UI/UX designers helped to personalize online shopping and order picking experiences, along with Uber-like delivery, supply chain management, and IoT-powered stock-keeping processes.

  • Comprehensive UX research
  • Intuitive mobile apps structure implementation
  • Captivating yet comprehensible UI
  • 15K+ neatly organized SKUs
  • Well-targeted user flow
  • Simple payment process
The illustration of desktop and mobile UI of Green

Retail & eCommerce

Xtingles

This solution is a Flow blockchain-based NFT marketplace where users can publish their ASMR content for tokenized deals. Sales commissions are shared between the artifact creators and the platform.

  • Extensive platform scalability & usability
  • Seamless user flow resilient to whopping growth
  • Easy Blocto Wallet-enabled registration & login
  • BloctoSwap-powered digital currency conversion
  • MoonPay-based funds replenishment
  • Guaranteed royalties
The illustration of desktop UI of Xtingles

Oil & gas

MECA

The client reached out to PixelPlex to build a system for radioactive materials management. Our engineering and UI/UX design teams developed a blockchain-powered solution that tracks, analyzes, and governs the hazardous materials transportation, incorporating the entire enterprise workflow and transfer history.

  • Unified interface for storage conditions monitoring
  • Devices & equipment facilities stats aggregation
  • Hyperledger Fabric-based blockchain storage
  • Universal stakeholder access
  • QR code-enabled radiation materials identification
The illustration of desktop and mobile UI of MECA

Real estate

Smart home app

Through an all-in-one IoT app, smart home owners can remotely manage their comprehensive house ecosystem. Our UI/UX designers helped make the solution intuitive and fault-tolerant, with accessible voice and manual control of appliances, lighting, power consumption, security and climate conditions.

  • All-encompassing interface for device management
  • Unified context-adapted applications design
  • Nice & easy functionality navigation
The illustration of mobile UI of Smart home app

Sports & wellness

FootballNet

The PixelPlex team assisted in designing a next-gen blockchain-based loyalty platform for soccer and football teams and club owners. Thanks to a neat UI/UX design, the solution ensures a personalized fan experience and helps investors dramatically boost revenue opportunities. To date, the system has attracted some highly distinguished users such as Bradford City AFC, Queens Park Rangers, and AIK Fotboll.

  • Gamified engagement strategies
  • Tokenized loyalty reward points, game stakes & merchandise payments
  • Mobile-adapted game streaming support
  • Admin dashboard for loyalty system management
  • Live attendance & fan behavior analysis
  • Flexible API-enabled external service integration
The illustration of mobile UI of FootballNet

We build our UI/UX design process upon utmost agility and partnership attitude. Being completely responsible for the deliverables, we apply qualitative and quantitative techniques that help our clients meet ambitious business goals fast, with no extra resources from the client.

  • 350+thrilling success stories
  • 250+designed services
  • 10+clients using our long-term digital support
  • 7 daysthe shortest time-to-market for our iOS application
  • 10 000+pixel-perfect screens created
  • 500+illustrations

