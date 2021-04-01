Decentralized applications break the limitations of typical apps that run their backend on centralized servers. To ensure utmost data and workflow security, DApps build upon a distributed blockchain environment. Adapted to open-source engineering communities, DApps evolve into a big thing in the cross-market business arena.
Fault tolerance
Trust & transparency
Secure connection
Robust speed & system autonomy
Community support & incentivization
DApps have long started transforming the global business scene. No matter your company’s scale, niche or competition level, decentralized applications serve as a secure enterprise platform while triggering unlimited progress.
IoT
Supply chain & logistics
Healthcare & pharma
Real estate
Retail & eCommerce
Social media
FinTech
DeFi
Gaming
We wrap our heads around each case to closely meet your expectations or better exceed them. To make your project a success story, we take the following steps:
Analyzing your business case & picking technologies
/ Learn
Building app architecture & design
/ Validate
Developing smart contracts
/ Build
Creating the UX/UI
/ Design
Undertaking full QA
/ Test
Deploying & upgrading your dApp
/ Launch & Support
To date, we’ve built 30+ enterprise dApp platforms for engineering communities, marketplaces, currencies, and more. Always thrilled to launch another amazing dApp with a new partner!
Miniwager
It gives us the zeal to fine-tune our mobile app development services
They’ve built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They’re talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects.
Patrick Dai
CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation
I had a pretty good idea of where I wanted to go, but PixelPlex can bring a lot of knowledge about blockchain and the industries to the table. They not only executed what we requested but also gave insights into what could be achieved with the technology, along with suggestions on what would work best in practice.
Erno Kiss
CEO, Rinne Technologies
PixelPlex impressed with their prompt turnarounds, frequent progress updates, and deep understanding of project requirements. Their extensive knowledge of blockchain systems made them a valuable partner.
Andrew 費 Fai
Founder & CEO, OBITO.IO
We stay tuned on what’s there on the global tech radar to deliver insightful takeaways. Go give a look to our latest posts.
Interacting with multiple exchanges is challenging because there’s no universal standard for API development. Each exchange has its own unique interface. Creating a gateway API allows the application to access data in a uniform manner.
1 April, 2021
Blockchain is transforming industries by solving some of the decades-old issues that were halting progress. In logistics and transportation blockchain technology is increasing efficiency, decreasing costs, and enhancing end-user experience.
22 January, 2021
Tokenization can radically transform the way we invest in assets. With the help of blockchain technology, it’s possible to tokenize almost everything, from real estate to precious metals and even works of art. The tokenization process will undoubtedly lead to a brighter future, as it encourages the creation of a more inclusive financial system.
19 January, 2021