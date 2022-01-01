The Obito platform embeds token metadata into spendable Bitcoin Cash (BCH) transaction outputs. The metadata represents the rights and obligations of the token holder and issuer. It may also contain other terms and agreements pertaining to the use of the transferable assets encapsulated by the token.

The metadata on each asset is stored in fixed byte positions within several ‘faux-keys’ in a P2SH multisig. So the private keys are split between holders and several signatures are required to initiate a transaction. As part of the token issuance process, the parameters are serialized and hashed, then the hash is cryptographically signed by the issuer.

The token is transacted in the same way as regular BCH currency, so the validating nodes won’t necessarily know they are processing a token. It’s a great way of ensuring privacy and security.