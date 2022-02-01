Our platform allows you to digitize virtually any type of asset, providing the infrastructure and full ecosystem required for running your security token offering campaign. Upon your request, we’ll create a digital investment marketplace with P2P network for investors and a built-in exchange to allow global trade of securities.
3 months
average time to custom-build and launch the platform
5 STO projects
successfully launched
Over $500m raised
by client commissioned projects
Real estate
Enable investors to buy and sell fractions of your property with easier access and lower transaction costs.
Precious Stones and Metals
Tokenize gold, diamonds, platinum and other precious metals. Allow investors to trade them with high security, transparency, and efficiency.
Art and Luxury
Gain full exposure for your art and avoid physical preservation costs, allowing trade in a completely decentralized art gallery.
Investment Banking
Make raising capital much faster, minimize fees paid to intermediaries and reduce costs related to traditional market inefficiencies.
Healthcare and Medical
Drive research and development by attracting investors via tokenization to support your institutions. Partner with finance and insurance providers to increase the affordability of your services.
Telecom
Tokenize your unused data and computational resources to open up new markets and explore development opportunities.
Sports Clubs and Players
Tokenize your team, players, and merchandise and invite investors to support your club’s career in exchange for returns, creating a decentralized marketplace.
Venture capital
Tokenize your shares and open the door to boundless trading with increased liquidity and a large pool of investors.
Retail
Take advantage of programmable ownership to maintain the integrity of your brand across franchises.
We lift the heavy integration and development burdens off your shoulders, leaving you at the steering wheel and in full control of the process with assistance from expert project managers.
Blue Karma Secrets is an award-winning luxury resort group operating in Bali, Indonesia. To help the company expand into a global market, we integrated our platform and helped them to create an ecosystem around recreational assets, introducing security tokens in compliance with Swiss regulations and drawing investors to support their development.
Our platform was integrated into the client’s business processes to provide tokenization as a service and create a bridge between the global market of real estate providers and the pool of investors registered on Hancom after a successful security token offering campaign.