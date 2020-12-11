Services
With the advent of cryptocurrency, blockchain wallets have emerged as instruments for sending and receiving crypto funds and keeping a history of transactions. These seemingly simple tools come in different types and offer a variety of features to ensure high security of funds.
In the modern age of technology, there are still people who lack access to state-of-the-art medical diagnosis and treatment. AIRA (AI Retina Analyzing and Disease Diagnosis Tool) brings them a step closer to providing reliable and cost-effective ophthalmological care to the masses.
The internet of things makes our digital world driven by online apps and services even more interconnected. Insightful data collected from devices and sensors keep businesses on track with their operations and benefit consumers with a more personalized experience.
11 December, 2020
Despite probable skepticism, blockchain technology continues to build a reputation as an innovation that improves banking, finance, supply chain management, and many other areas. The platform that ensures a smooth transition for enterprises into this emerging technology is Hyperledger Fabric.
9 December, 2020
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a catalyst for progress in the healthcare industry, offering a myriad of advantages over traditional analytics and clinical decision-making techniques. Artificial neural networks, a branch of AI, are singled out for particular praise as they provide opportunities to spot new insights into the future of healthcare.
4 December, 2020
Technology plays a key role in modern education. With information now so readily available thanks to powerful search engines, a new wave of education tools - virtual and augmented reality in particular - are putting a greater emphasis on student engagement, learning by doing, and a broader understanding of complex subjects.
2 December, 2020
Hyperledger has sparked interest among world-famous industry leaders eager to advance blockchain technology and assist those who wish to leverage it for the first time. With the ability to apply the ideas behind blockchain to a greater variety of use cases, Hyperledger is bound to make its presence felt everywhere.
27 November, 2020
Blockchain and smart contracts open up new opportunities in philanthropy, transforming aid into digital assets and building trust in charitable organizations. The givers can now track the impact of their contributions while charities can use crypto tokens to incentivize making donations.
25 November, 2020
Imagine a world with no waiting time for reservations but with personalized restaurant menus and customized grocery shopping experiences. With its numerous applications in food production, packaging, and handling, artificial intelligence (AI) can help us reimagine the food industry and consumer services through streamlining current processes and creating new ones.
20 November, 2020
Augmented and Virtual Reality technologies have the potential to completely reconfigure shopping centers and customer-product interaction. This is the reason why forward-looking online and offline retailers have already started applying AR and VR tools. The advanced technology will make it possible to address popular customer concerns and make stores more inviting and smarter.
17 November, 2020
Using the technology woven into the Internet of Things, smart cities are supplying municipalities around the world with the capacity for rapid innovation. As world population density increases, the need for efficiency and environmental sustainability becomes tantamount.
12 November, 2020
