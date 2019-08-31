The essay should include an introduction, main body, and conclusion.

The introduction should give a general idea of what will be described further. There is no need to provide detailed information on the way the chosen technology works.

The main body should be dedicated to defining the industry’s existing challenges first, then introducing solutions to the problems based on the chosen technology (would be nice to describe at least 3 industry’s challenges and 3 applications of a chosen technology as a solution respectively). Challenges should be backed up by statistics and real facts, not just personal thoughts and experience. Examples of already existing applications would be appreciated. Giving links to credible sources, providing useful statistics in the form of graphs and tables is welcomed.

The conclusion on a chosen technology’s potential summarizes the main points of the essay and formulates the final thought or solution.

The essay needs to be logically structured and can be broken down into sections. The length of the essay should be a minimum of 1200 words.