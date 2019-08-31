The $2000 PixelPlex Bi-Annual STEM Scholarship was established to help support and inspire students to pursue further education in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), as well as economics and business. One student will be chosen from the applicant pool and will be awarded based on the strength of their written essay. The selected student will receive 2,000 USD to help cover education-related expenses.
The scholarship will be awarded to the qualified candidate who writes the most compelling essay on one of the prompts below.
Choose an industry or sector where the application of the technology of your choice might be uncommon, in your opinion, and describe which existing problems will be solved as a result.
To be considered for the scholarship award, you must complete the following steps
The essay should include an introduction, main body, and conclusion.
The introduction should give a general idea of what will be described further. There is no need to provide detailed information on the way the chosen technology works.
The main body should be dedicated to defining the industry’s existing challenges first, then introducing solutions to the problems based on the chosen technology (would be nice to describe at least 3 industry’s challenges and 3 applications of a chosen technology as a solution respectively). Challenges should be backed up by statistics and real facts, not just personal thoughts and experience. Examples of already existing applications would be appreciated. Giving links to credible sources, providing useful statistics in the form of graphs and tables is welcomed.
The conclusion on a chosen technology’s potential summarizes the main points of the essay and formulates the final thought or solution.
The essay needs to be logically structured and can be broken down into sections. The length of the essay should be a minimum of 1200 words.
Deadlines
The next deadline to apply is December 5, 2021 at 11:59 PM PST.
The winner will be selected and announced at pixelplex.io/scholarship within 31 calendar days after the deadline and will be notified by email. A check for $2,000.00 will be mailed to the winner’s residency, or the sum will be transferred by wire transfer.
To be eligible to apply, you must meet the following criteria:
The Spring - Summer 2021 essay competition has come to a close. Thank you for your submitted works! We were very impressed. Let's congratulate Andrew Timmins, a graduate student at the University of Michigan. His compelling writing has earned him our scholarship reward. Take a look at his essay to draw some inspiration for our upcoming Fall 2021 - Winter 2022 essay contest.
University of Michigan
"In order to make demand-side response a real solution, a grid operator must be able to directly or indirectly communicate with millions of devices, protect against mismanagement from within, and protect against cyberattacks from outside. As a result, demand-side response can benefit mightily from the internet of things, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technologies."
Just as it was a challenge for you, it was a great challenge for us to choose the winner of our Fall 2020 - Winter 2021 contest. We thank all of the participants for sending their works and sharing great ideas on how technology shapes the world around us! Rebecca Burns, a physics major from Mount Holyoke College and an avid foreign language learner, showed her creative approach to discovering the ways augmented reality can influence language acquisition. We’d like to congratulate her and hope that her quest inspires future participants in our upcoming Spring - Summer 2021 essay competition!
Mount Holyoke College
"The application of augmented reality has possibilities beyond vocabulary acquisition. An important part of language learning that is lacking in many traditional computer- or smartphone-based language-learning software is interaction. A somewhat advanced augmented reality software could potentially mimic conversational patterns by processing images of surrounding areas and determine a list of common phrases associated with the setting. For example, if the software recognized a location as an airport, a menu could appear that specified phrases in the target language, with the option to translate the specific word or words."
As always, it was not easy, yet we have chosen the winner of our Spring - Summer 2020 Scholarship contest. Victoria Tholkes, a Biochemistry and Spanish student with aspirations to become an epidemiologist or disease researcher has impressed us with her thoughtful writing. Let’s congratulate her on this achievement!
We express genuine gratitude and appreciation to all the participants and wish the best of luck to those who are yet to test their abilities in our upcoming Fall 2020 - Winter 2021 contest!
University of Wisconsin-Madison
"Once a vaccine for a disease is discovered, it must jump through multiple hoops designed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other governmental organizations to be sold and administered to the waiting populace. Blockchain technology can simplify the process of approval for the FDA by creating transparency in the process of designing and testing a vaccine. This can aid with international drug exchanges and support the global community when there is a pandemic or other global health crisis."
Here comes our Fall 2019 - Winter 2020 Scholarship contest winner, Daniel Lacasse, a Graphic Design student at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.
This time around it didn’t get easier to pick just one outstanding essay out of the hundreds of submissions from such talented students, each with a unique academic background. We express genuine gratitude and appreciation to all the participants and wish the best of luck to those who are yet to try their hand in our upcoming Spring - Summer 2020 contest!
University of North Carolina Wilmington
"The transformation of the world as we know it could be revolutionized with the single implementation of an ingenious idea, blockchain. It’s wildly effective core composed of simple components allow for versatile approaches to solving modern problems featured in a copious amount of industries. If effectively employed, the implementation of blockchain technology within a variety of industries will pave the way for the future of innovation."
The winner of our Spring-Summer 2019 Scholarship contest is Siddhant Iyer who studies Plastics Engineering at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
Thank you, everyone, who participated in the contest! It was really tough to choose the best essay as our scholarship committee went through hundreds of outstanding works. Please see the winner information below and don’t forget to participate in our new Fall 2019 - Winter 2020 contest!
University of Massachusetts Lowell
"Artificial Intelligence (AI) has transformed the computing infrastructure in the 21st century in an effort to build machines that are capable of mimicking human-like behavior relying primarily on rationality, logic and the additional emotional component of decision-making. In a tech-driven era, where innovation is accelerating at an unprecedented rate, one could only imagine what the future beholds, especially considering the swarm of large companies and start-ups that implement AI in multiple segments of their businesses."
Below are some of the colleges and universities who already share our scholarship information with their students.
PixelPlex is an award-winning software and blockchain development company. With offices across the globe and over 100 carefully vetted specialists on hand, we have successfully served more than 200 businesses of all sizes.
We combine backgrounds in blockchain, artificial intelligence, big data, cybersecurity, and cloud development with cutting-edge web and mobile technologies to create groundbreaking solutions that are used by millions of people around the world.
12+
years in business
100+
developers
350+
projects
+50%
annual growth rate
The personal information submitted will only be used for the purposes of evaluating your eligibility or awarding the scholarship.
Your information will not be entered into any mailing lists by applying to this scholarship. If you are interested in PixelPlex’s news, events and activities, please follow us on one of our social media pages.
All submissions become the property of PixelPlex and may be posted on its website, social media accounts or elsewhere.