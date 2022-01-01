We create solutions that support processes across the real estate domain — from end-to-end property management and digital document workflow to ownership verification. By bringing in our skills in VR development, PixelPlex team provides clients with the ability to showcase real estate via panoramic virtual tours. Our software enables customers to try out design and furnishing layouts while giving a realistic look and feel of room capacity, area organization, light, textures, and more.

For the operations that require extra security, we can implement blockchain technology. This allows us to improve pre-purchase due diligence, exclude intermediaries in contract execution, and introduce immutable property transactions and cadastre system data. Take a closer look at our featured real estate solutions and see the digital makeover they bring to our clients' workflow.