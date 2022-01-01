Blue Karma Secrets Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning luxury retreat operating in Bali, Indonesia since 2011. Their resorts are providing travelers with a unique experience in exceptional natural surroundings. The luxury properties are owned by Blue Karma Secrets Digital SA holding (Swiss parent company) based in Geneva. Its founder and CEO is Alexa Aguila Genoyer.

Blue Karma Secrets is set to develop into a global brand, offering transformative luxury escapes on multiple continents. The resorts are currently undergoing expansion. From April 2019, the number of guest houses and other facilities on the premises is consistently increasing.

The client came up with an idea to create a scalable solution that would allow to conduct Blue Karma Secrets equity sale and raise funds in a secure & regulated manner with a security token offering (STO).

To bring the solution to life, PixelPlex team was challenged to create a web representation of a security asset offering campaign, with real estate properties represented in the form of Ethereum tokens.

Resorts STO is a platform that supports the whole life-cycle of security token offering processes. The platform makes it possible to easily digitize shares and turn them into Ethereum security tokens. All records about the investors and their tokens are safely stored within the smart contract, which excludes any risk of fraud. In addition, in order to determine the receiving party’s identity, residency, source of funds and accreditation status, we introduced the KYC and AML verification methods to the Resorts STO platform’s protocol.