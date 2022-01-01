Resorts STO
Security Token Offering Platform and Ecosystem
- Blockchain
- Web
- Cryptocurrency
- Ethereum
- STO
- Token Development
Blockchain-based security token offering platform and ecosystem for turning recreational assets into security tokens and running an STO campaignShare your idea
Project goals
- Develop an Ethereum smart contract for asset tokenization;
- Design a website for the private security token offering;
- Provide a convenient way for investors joining the campaign;
- Integrate the solution into an existing ecosystem of a Swiss bank.
Work done
- STO website / landing page
- STO investor dashboard
- STO smart contract development
- Back-end and front-end UI development for the dashboard and admin panel
- Testing, quality assurance, stabilization
Solution
Resorts STO is a platform that supports the whole life-cycle of security token offering processes. The platform makes it possible to easily digitize shares and turn them into Ethereum security tokens. All records about the investors and their tokens are safely stored within the smart contract, which excludes any risk of fraud. In addition, in order to determine the receiving party’s identity, residency, source of funds and accreditation status, we introduced the KYC and AML verification methods to the Resorts STO platform’s protocol.
Technologies used:
Details
Blue Karma Secrets Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning luxury retreat operating in Bali, Indonesia since 2011. Their resorts are providing travelers with a unique experience in exceptional natural surroundings. The luxury properties are owned by Blue Karma Secrets Digital SA holding (Swiss parent company) based in Geneva. Its founder and CEO is Alexa Aguila Genoyer.
Blue Karma Secrets is set to develop into a global brand, offering transformative luxury escapes on multiple continents. The resorts are currently undergoing expansion. From April 2019, the number of guest houses and other facilities on the premises is consistently increasing.
The client came up with an idea to create a scalable solution that would allow to conduct Blue Karma Secrets equity sale and raise funds in a secure & regulated manner with a security token offering (STO).
To bring the solution to life, PixelPlex team was challenged to create a web representation of a security asset offering campaign, with real estate properties represented in the form of Ethereum tokens.
Step by step process for receiving Blue Karma Secrets Security Tokens
- Getting Started: users log into the Resorts STO account with a username and password
- Investor Dashboard: users get access to the custom panel showing the latest registered users, transactions info, token info, etc.
- User Interface: Having logged in, users find a step-by-step guide on how to pass AML/KYC verification
- Purchase Tokenized Shares: users join the investment round directly after having been AML/KYC verified
Additionally, we created an STO landing page as a web representation of this security asset offering campaign and as a convenient way for investors to join it. The Investment Calculator embedded into the page provides the prospective investor with information on the number of shares resulting from a particular sum of contributed USD. The dashboard displays a roadmap with details of the equity sale: land purchase, land access, permit acquisition, etc. Investors always have access to the information they need and can easily monitor their contributions and dividends.
PixelPlex has made a few custom changes to the STO platform to comply with the Swiss legal system and successfully integrated the solution into an existing ecosystem of one of the largest Swiss banks.
Project features
STO token ecosystem
STO smart contract
STO landing page
Investor dashboard
Single-transaction purchase