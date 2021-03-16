The crypto market isn’t the place to be taken off guard — been there, done that. Good news is we’ve got something to help you through the crypto arbitrage intricacies. Time for having a big stake in your trade success — the plan is set in motion.
PixelPlex cryptocurrency arbitrage solution is designed for you to get well over the market value, whatever your commercial purpose.
Our crypto arbitrage bot helps users access and customize trading strategies and execute profitable low-risk transactions.
The solution isn’t a restrictive ready-made system: your word is our law. You specify your needs — we pick the exclusive design, functionality, arbitrage strategies, and exchange integrations to meet them.
We offer a short engineering cycle upon a pre-built package of reliable cornerstone features, tested and approved as mission-critical. Total estimated development and launch take an average of 2.5 months.
Functionally sound and slick, our crypto arbitrage bots help alternate your yield channels, maximize investment efficiency, improve existing trade strategies, and just be the first to catch high-profit deals. No matter your tech background, our solution caters to a large user group.
Get a consistent edge on the crypto market through process automation, smart algorithms support, and extensive access to the largest exchange platforms.
Our dedicated quant team can design proprietary algorithms exclusively for your challenges, be it asset volatility, transaction fees or security breaches.
Running on a rock-solid decentralized ledger, our cryptocurrency arbitrage bots ensure profitable transactions without currency exposure.
We provide integration to multiple well-established crypto exchanges and add platforms or currencies of your choice, so asset liquidity will never be a challenge.
It’s a rule for us to make crypto arbitrage bots scalable so as to leave the client room for logic extension. Feel free to ask us to add proprietary mechanisms to the pre-built ones.
PixelPlex offers either cloud or on-premise tech deployment. With the bot’s in-built risk management tools, your strategy choice gets checked and simulated before trade execution.
Being a early distributed ledger tech developer, PixelPlex counts tens of successful DeFi projects and has launched several in-house crypto asset turnaround ecosystems.
Deterministic arbitrage
Our crypto arbitrage bot enables clients to automate using a simple strategy of buying assets on one exchange at a lower price to sell them on another platform for profit.
Triangular arbitrage
To facilitate the more sophisticated triangular arbitrage, our solution can detect discrepancies between three currency prices, either through the same exchange or across different platforms. You’ll be equipped with quote options and trading patterns to quickly boost funds.
Statistical arbitrage
With our crypto bot at hand, you’ll be able to rely on statistical arbitrage to handle up to a hundred trades a minute. As a heavily quantitative method, it’s cut out for short-term deals other than regular investments. Yet, it can mitigate risks while maxing out gains.
Decentralized arbitrage
Automate using a brand-new cyclic strategy via our crypto arbitrage bots that run on attack-resilient private smart contracts. Discover high-liquidity decentralized exchange pools where asset values are out of sync and execute a cyclic A for B, B for C, and C for A trade model.
Large-scale arbitrage opportunities don’t come easy, but our bots underlie a package of features that enable you to always have the upper hand.
Our solution detects the best opportunity signals by calculating potential profit percentage. To simplify trade routines, the cryptocurrency arbitrage bot executes transactions autonomously. User onboarding works like a charm:
Login and authorization
Arbitrage bot strategy setting and customization
Parameter-based profit orders research
Opportunity detection, automated order execution
Further order research, new strategy choice or another arbitrage execution
Always hungry for complex tech challenges, we value the progress we make with every project. Come along, catch a glimpse of some recent ones around cryptocurrency arbitrage.
Our team has engineered a full-blown crypto trading platform upon a built-in arbitrage bot. The solution provides efficient strategies to capitalize on cryptocurrency value discrepancies across the DeFi market largest exchanges.
From scratch, PixelPlex has built a custom solution supporting EU and South African crypto exchanges. Able to seize unique arbitrage opportunities and withstand explosive user growth, the arbitrage bot is fully compliant with all the regional regulations and security standards.
FAQ
To help the team have a full picture of what’s trending around the market, our researchers log their insights in domain-specific articles. Give them a look, they provide much first-hand know-how.