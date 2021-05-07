If you’re a crypto enthusiast who is always on the lookout for emerging trends within the DeFi and cryptocurrency space, then you should definitely home in on liquidity mining. This relatively new technique allowed the DeFi ecosystem to increase about 10 times in size during 2020, and this exponential growth is bound to continue in the future.

Liquidity mining is viewed as a major incentive and attraction for a large number of investors. It was introduced by IDEX back in 2017, fine-tuned by Synthetix and decentralized oracle provider Chainlink in 2019, and started being used at full throttle after Compound and Uniswap popularized it in June 2020. As of today, it’s been adopted by several protocols and is considered to be a smart and efficient way of distributing tokens. The majority of these protocols are decentralized and allow almost anyone to become part of the liquidity mining process. As well as this, liquidity mining is said to have had a role to play in the 2020 DeFi boom, and it also contributed to the monthly volume growth of decentralized exchanges — from $39.5 million in January 2019 to $45.2 billion in January 2021. As of May 7, 2021, its total value locked is estimated at $76.9 billion. Read on to find out more about how liquidity mining works, what functions it performs, and which protocols have been making the most of it. DeFi explained [one more time] The term “Decentralized Finance”, better known simply as DeFi, encompasses financial services that are provided on a blockchain and don’t require the involvement of any central authority like banks, credit unions, or insurance funds. DeFi involves taking conventional elements of the traditional financial system and replacing third-party services with smart contract functionality. Simply put, DeFi is like a bridge between multiple traditional banking services built on solid blockchain technology. The majority of DeFi protocols run on the Ethereum blockchain, although other options are available. Being a permissionless, borderless, and, crucially, up-and-coming financial system, DeFi is set to continue riding high. It offers users much sought-after flexibility to carry out transactions anytime from anywhere and needs only a stable internet connection. DeFi grants its participants a unique opportunity to conduct their transactions considerably faster and drastically reduce fees related to transfers. Just as importantly, given that intermediaries are removed from the process, users manage to gain some additional benefits not present in traditional finance. For instance, DeFi lending protocols provide higher interest rates for deposits and even lower fees, along with more favorable terms on loans.

What about DEXs? In broad terms, all cryptocurrency exchanges can be divided into two groups: centralized and decentralized. In a centralized cryptocurrency exchange, your account is primarily controlled by the third party that runs the exchange whereas in the case of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) you manage the account on your own. DEXs are open platforms that are not reliant on any central firm to govern users’ accounts or orders. They are autonomous decentralized applications (dApps) that enable crypto buyers and sellers to trade without relinquishing control to custodians. What types of DEX are out there? All DEXs can be subdivided into three main categories: on-chain order books, off-chain order books, and automated market makers (AMMs). On-chain order books In a decentralized exchange that utilizes on-chain order books, special network nodes are responsible for maintaining a record of all orders. In addition, miners are required to confirm each transaction that is being conducted. Off-chain order books In off-chain order books, all records of transactions are hosted in a centralized entity. To efficiently manage the order books, it is necessary to use particular “relayers”. Because of this, it’s true to say that off-chain order book DEXs are only partially decentralized. Automated market makers ‍Automated market makers are considered to be one of the driving forces fuelling the DeFi boom, and they have been embraced by several popular DEX platforms. Instead of order books, AMMs use smart contracts to create liquidity pools that will automatically conduct trades based on certain negotiated criteria. Understanding market liquidity Before you get involved in liquidity mining, it’s of primary importance to understand what stands behind the concept of liquidity itself and how it works. Liquidity essentially refers to a fund’s liquidity, which is defined as the ability to buy and sell assets without causing any sharp changes in the asset’s market price. This is a key element in the functioning of either a new coin or a crypto exchange and is dependent on some parameters, including transaction speed, spread, transaction depth, and usability. Transaction speed Transaction speed implies how quickly your orders can be executed. If liquidity is low, there’s a high probability of delays, and limit orders may take hours or even days to be processed and executed. On the other hand, for highly liquid pairs, the processing of orders takes just a few seconds. Bid-ask spread The bid-ask spread is considered to be one of the key measures of market liquidity. It reflects the difference between the asking price and the offering price of an asset. The narrower the spread (or gap) between bid and ask orders, the more liquid the market. Transaction depth Transaction depth is generally used to describe the degree of market price stability. The greater the depth, the less significant the impact of a particular number of transactions will be on the price. Usability Usability is a determining factor too. The more often a cryptocurrency is used as a means of payment, the more liquid it becomes. Consequently, if more merchants start accepting crypto as a payment medium, they will contribute to the wider adoption and usage of crypto in transactions. Liquidity mining in detail Decentralized Finance has been a resounding success and it has witnessed an upsurge of activity as well as public interest. Liquidity mining, for its part, is by rights considered to be one of the key components of this achievement, and it’s viewed as an effective mechanism for bootstrapping liquidity. Generally speaking, liquidity mining takes place when users of a certain DeFi protocol get compensation in the form of that protocol’s native tokens for cooperating with the protocol. It’s the process of depositing or lending specified token assets with the purpose of providing liquidity to the product’s fund pool and obtaining an income afterwards. A liquidity miner can gain rewards represented by a project’s native token or sometimes even the governance rights that it represents. The tokens are normally created based on the protocol’s programming. Though most of them cannot be applied outside of the DeFi platform responsible for generating them, the creation of exchange markets as well as the hype around those tokens contribute to a rise in their value. DEXs are always on the lookout for new users who can bring capital to the platform and will reward them for their contributions. Currently, the vast majority of decentralized exchanges are thought to be replacing their order books with automated market makers that offer efficient regulation of all trading procedures. AMMs offer token swapping that makes it possible to trade one token for another within one particular liquidity pool. When a user decides to conduct a trade, they are supposed to pay a certain fee. The AMM, then, collects the fees and provides them to each liquidity provider as a reward. Consequently, while the token swapper pays a fee to be given an opportunity to trade on a DEX, the liquidity provider manages to earn money for providing the much sought after liquidity that the user needs.

The capabilities and benefits of liquidity mining Despite the fact that liquidity mining has stormed the crypto world very suddenly, it’s already established itself as a serious game-changing tool, able to perform many different functions, which we’re going to examine below. Overall liquidity improvement The liquidity of funds is considered to be the vital element of the liquidity of the entire economic system. Compared to conventional industries, DeFi doesn’t possess a self-built capital pool that would grant stable liquidity. As a result, designing a viable and innovative decentralized fund pool model along with comprehensive user incentives via an interest rate mechanism that would inject better liquidity has become a primary and well-thought-out objective of DeFi projects. Price discovery promotion Due to the lightning-fast development of blockchain technology, numerous separate entities have appeared, which liquidity mining can unite in one decentralized dimension. The technique is also able to speed up the frequency of value exchange and therefore promote price discovery. Price discovery reflects traders’ understanding of the relevant market supply and demand situation and expectations from future market opportunities. Liquidity mining has the capacity to upend the allocation of resources and even enable investors and various financial institutions to reach more reasonable decisions based on price. More effective marketing strategy Liquidity mining comes in really handy when attracting press coverage and raising greater awareness of the product. However, the entire campaign needs to be carefully managed to ensure that the liquidity mining budget isn’t spent on just this one goal. Broader and equal distribution along with lower entry barriers One of the most substantial benefits that liquidity mining offers is that both small retail and institutional investors have an equal chance of owning native tokens of a specific protocol. This benefit is undoubtedly valuable to those investors who previously wanted but didn’t have a chance to participate in the DeFi ecosystem.

