Decentralized finance has exploded into a sector with a steady growth of assets value locked in smart contracts. New types of DeFi projects are proliferating while DeFi lending, DeFi payments, and decentralized exchanges remain as the most profitable industry segments.

Multiple protocols are offering best possible interest rates to boost up the market. This rate dashboard will keep you informed of the changes in interest rate percentage. Here’s the list of top DeFi lending & borrowing platforms for obtaining instant loans according to PixelPlex. yearn.finance yearn.finance is a decentralized finance yield aggregator on Ethereum. Created by Andre Cronje, in February 2020, yearn.finance has swiftly grown into an ecosystem of DeFi protocols. It channels liquidity into DeFi sectors due to which yPools, one of the various Bitcoin pools, have earned some of the best lending rates in 2020. yearn.finance uses decentralized finance projects including Aave, dYdX, and Curve to optimize your token lending. The Total Value Locked (TVL) in yearn.finance has skyrocketed from $7 million to $949 million in just two weeks. Now, what is YFI? yearn.finance’s native governance token, YFI, is the second biggest DeFi coin in the decentralized finance crypto market as of September 2020, with a market capitalization surpassing $1.1 billion just one and a half months after its launch. Cronje transferred control of YFI stock to a multi-signature wallet, which requires 6 out of 9 participants to agree. As a decentralized finance Ethereum-based protocol, changes to yearn.finance ecosystem are made via on-chain voting. Here’s how yearn.finance works, in a nutshell: yearn.finance moves tokens between Compound, Aave, dYdX, and Curve depending on which pool offers the highest yield. Using available on-chain information, the smart contracts automatically move funds to the best current option, guaranteeing optimum returns. When a user deposits funds in the yPool on Curve, they are converted to yTokens that allows users to earn lending fees plus the trading fees off of Curve. Cronje refers to the yTokens as “APR Oracles that determine the highest APR avenue.” If it is Aave, the yTokens are converted into aTokens that earn interest. Similarly, if the best APR offered is on Compound, the smart contract will return aTokens to Aave and convert the yTokens into Compound cTokens. A maximum supply limit of 30,000 YFI, a transparent launch, and an active developer has led yearn.finance to become one of the most successful DeFi protocols. Total YFI Tokens: 30,000 Total Value Locked: $949.1M+ Token Type: DAI, USDC, USDT, TUSD, and sUSD stablecoins



Compound Compound has established itself as one of the dominant money market projects over the past year. It aims at building an open-source and decentralized protocol enabling users to earn interest on Ethereum digital assets by lending them for acquiring real-world assets like real estate, vehicles, or commodities. Backed by renowned venture capitalists like Andreessen Horowitz, Coinbase Ventures, and Bain Capital Ventures, Compound has raised $8.2M in seed funding and $25M in round A, which has become one of the largest venture capital investments in a DeFi startup. Here’s how Compound works, in a nutshell: Investor signs a transaction and approves the funds they’d like to lock using the protocol;

The asset is instantly added to the global supply pool (the money market);

Users borrow an asset directly from the protocol by simply specifying the asset they wish to borrow;

Generated profit gets distributed among the investors with interest being tracked in real time. Each asset gets tokenized through cTokens and has its own market with interest rate based on the supply and demand. cTokens also let the user move and trade locked assets through various Apps.





Aave Aave’s open-source protocol uses a pool strategy, adjusting the interest rates algorithmically. This means the more aTokens the lender holds, the higher the interest fee will be. Aave’s Flash Loans. These Loans can be obtained without depositing any collateral and virtually at no cost. Flash Loans rely on loan repayment timing. As long as the loan is borrowed and paid back within the same transaction it was issued, it gets approved. If the loan is not paid back in the same transaction, the loan is canceled.

These Loans can be obtained without depositing any collateral and virtually at no cost. Flash Loans rely on loan repayment timing. As long as the loan is borrowed and paid back within the same transaction it was issued, it gets approved. If the loan is not paid back in the same transaction, the loan is canceled. Aave’s Algorithm. The protocol’s core mechanism keeps track of the liquidity reserve and collateral price fluctuations. If the value of collateral drops below a threshold, users can get a discounted price as a bonus for liquidating their loans. By working this way, Aave makes sure that the contract pool maintains a certain minimum amount of liquidity.

The protocol’s core mechanism keeps track of the liquidity reserve and collateral price fluctuations. If the value of collateral drops below a threshold, users can get a discounted price as a bonus for liquidating their loans. By working this way, Aave makes sure that the contract pool maintains a certain minimum amount of liquidity. Aave’s Rate Switching. This feature offers the flexibility to combine stable and variable rates to achieve the most profitable outcome. The ecosystem has its aTokens for paying interest and LEND tokens granting voting rights for decisions related to the protocol parameters and smart contract upgrades. Back in 2017, Aave’s ICO campaign raised $600K ETH in exchange for $1B of LEND tokens. ETHLend vs SALT Aave’s decentralized crypto lending marketplace, ‘ETHLend’ is often compared to centralized loan platforms, like SALT. ETHLend vs SALT is actually a battle of crypto vs fiat collateral. SALT offers fiat-backed loans, which is considered an advantage by those who are used to a more traditional financial system. On the other end, ETHLend offers advantages like no middlemen, independence from banking regulations, and freedom to borrow crypto-backed loans from anywhere in the world. Number of Users: 4,300+ Total Value Locked: $50M+ Token Type: ETH, WBTC, DAI, USDC, REP, ZRX, TUSD, BUSD, and MANA Interest Type: Floating





dYdX The goal of dYdX is to introduce margin trading, options, and derivatives to the blockchain space, which are normally found in fiat markets and common for traditional investments. Core features of the platform include: Basic trading between ETH, DAI, and USDC

Lending funds and collecting interest

Cross margin trading

Isolated margin trading. Recently, dYdX launched Perpetual Contract Markets using BTC/USDC stablecoin offering up to 10x leverage. Perpetual contracts are like futures contracts, minus the expiry date.

Each loan on the platform is collateralized with 125% of its value and self-liquidates if this ratio falls below 115%. This ensures lenders will always be repaid. dYdX is often referred to as a very-low-risk DeFi protocol which has no native token and charges trading fees. One of dYdX’s major investors is Coinbase and its USDC Bootstrap Fund that invested $1M into the project to further increase the platform’s liquidity. Along with offering borrowing and lending tools, dYdX also allows its users to place bets on the future prices of popular crypto and directly connect to the platform with their digital wallet. Number of Users: 8,600+ Total Value Locked: $30M+ Token Type: ETH, DAI, and USDC Interest Type: Floating





Nuo Network Nuo is referred to as a DeFi debt marketplace with no native token and adjusting the interest rates algorithmically. The platform has earned $14.5M in total value locked with its all-time high hitting of $20M in July 2019. Lending. Lenders earn interest by adding collateral to debt reserves which is used to fund loans and trades and receive a share of the daily interest paid by borrowers, in proportion to their share in the debt reserve.

Lenders earn interest by adding collateral to debt reserves which is used to fund loans and trades and receive a share of the daily interest paid by borrowers, in proportion to their share in the debt reserve. Borrowing. Borrowers can take loans of up to 70% of their collateral’s value. What’s more, Nuo allows users to over-collateralize their loans which then can be withdrawn from the platform.

Borrowers can take loans of up to 70% of their collateral’s value. What’s more, Nuo allows users to over-collateralize their loans which then can be withdrawn from the platform. Margin Calls. Nuo monitors margin positions off-chain (centrally) and calls contracts when a position has gone under margin maintenance. In case the price feed confirms the position to be under margin maintenance, Nuo executes a liquidation. Since launching on the Ethereum mainnet in January 2019, Nuo has added assets and features, including mobile compatibility and meta transactions to access the network without having to pay any transaction fees. Total Value Locked: $2.3M+ Token Type: ETH, DAI, SAI, KNC, ZRX, MKR, REP, BAT, WBTC, USDC, LINK, and TUSD Interest Type: Floating





Dharma Dharma is a user-friendly layer atop the Compound protocol. It introduces new and non-technical users to crypto transactions and allows them to easily borrow or lend in the DeFi markets and earn interest on stablecoins. You can start simply using a debit card. Funds are held in a non-custodial wallet, which continuously earns interest on all of your deposited assets. Dharma’s value to the DeFi lending experience consists in: Easy Access. All it takes to start is a username, email address, and password. No existing digital wallet, browser extensions, or additional tools are required;

All it takes to start is a username, email address, and password. No existing digital wallet, browser extensions, or additional tools are required; Simple Wallet. Dharma’s crypto wallet automatically earns interest on either DAI or USDC;

Dharma’s crypto wallet automatically earns interest on either DAI or USDC; High Security. Each withdrawal through Dharma requires confirmation and approval. The loss of funds is virtually zero;

Each withdrawal through Dharma requires confirmation and approval. The loss of funds is virtually zero; Fiat Gateway. Dharma enables its users to deposit and withdraw fiat. Funds can be sent directly from a debit card, or to a bank account as desired. Dharma develops its “core” and “underwriting” contracts in-house. The underwriting contracts are open-sourced and non-custodial, while each loan-contract is closed-sourced. This means that the receiving address contains a contract interacting with a script located on a centralized Dharma server. Total Value Locked: $1.3M+ Token Type: DAI or USDC Interest Type: Floating





Decentralized Exchange Platforms Decentralized exchanges, or DEX for short, enable trustless peer-to-peer trading, directly connecting cryptocurrency or token buyers and sellers across a global liquidity pool. DEX execute trades through smart contracts that ensure transaction security and allow users to trade simply by connecting with their wallets. Dune Analytics reports that over $2B has already been traded on Ethereum DEX since the beginning of 2020 while total trading volumes have increased by 62%.