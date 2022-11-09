Achieve ground-breaking results with Solana dApp development. Our team engineers innovative Solana-based applications that bring unmatched performance and offer robust security features.
Solana dApps combine ultra‑fast throughput with minimal fees, making them perfect for applications requiring real‑time interactions. Whether you’re launching a DeFi protocol, NFT marketplace, or enterprise platform, PixelPlex brings the experience and tailored solutions you need to thrive in Solana's cutting‑edge ecosystem.
Launch exceptional products with Solana, one of the most advanced and innovative protocols. We’ll leverage our decade of blockchain expertise to guide you onto the Solana platform, transforming your apps into market-shaking tech packages.
Provide strategic guidance to shape your product vision, define a winning feature set, and identify key success metrics.
Why it matters: aligning technical decisions with business goals ensures higher ROI and faster growth.
Engineer secure, high‑performance on‑chain logic on Solana. We run rigorous testing and audits to ensure flawless operation.
Why it matters: bulletproof smart contracts form the backbone of a trustworthy, user‑friendly dApp.
Handle full‑cycle development — from UI/UX design and system architecture to coding.
Why it matters: a tailor‑made dApp that meets real‑world demands helps you stand out in a crowded marketplace.
Offer ongoing support, performance optimizations, bug fixes, and feature enhancements to keep your solution running smoothly.
Why it matters: proactive updates protect your dApp’s integrity, retain users, and adapt to evolving market conditions.
Connect your dApp with existing infrastructures, third‑party APIs, cross‑chain solutions, or DeFi protocols.
Why it matters: seamless integrations expand functionality, enhance user experience, and foster greater interoperability.
We’re excited to showcase some custom Solana-based projects we’ve already launched and would love to add new valued partnerships to the list.
The PixelPlex team developed Alfprotocol — a Solana-based decentralized application for liquidity provision and yield farming that enables users to borrow with collateral, participate in isolated pools as lenders and borrowers, and earn substantial yield and farming rewards with up to a 200x liquidity margin.
We consulted a client on developing a Solana-powered NFT marketplace for restaurant businesses and their investors and defined its core features, user roles, NFT models, third-party integrations, and a host of essential technical criteria to secure the delivery of a robust and successful platform.
Our team assisted the client in building a community-governed DeFi solution by developing smart contracts, deploying new staking pools, migrating to the Solana blockchain, and implementing various other enhancements to optimize performance, scalability, and overall functionality.
Our Solana blockchain development services experts leverage their in-depth knowledge and extensive experience to provide precise and impactful Solana-powered solutions for literally any industry.
We deliver robust Solana solutions that provide secure, transparent, and efficient transaction processing capabilities.
We build decentralized applications that bolster operations, enhance customer experiences, and provide secure transactions.
Rely on us to improve supply chain transparency, enhance tracking capabilities, and optimize logistics processes for seamless operations.
Our team creates Solana-powered solutions that secure sensitive data and boost administrative processes within the healthcare industry.
Our services facilitate secure property transactions, improve transparency, and streamline various real estate processes.
We develop solutions that enhance operational efficiency, improve data accuracy, and secure transactions within the oil and gas sector.
Our team masters every project phase, starting with an MVP and rapidly scaling to a comprehensive Solana solution, providing expert guidance and development at every step.
We uphold the highest security standards with zero tolerance for vulnerabilities, safeguarding your Solana dApp against threats and maintaining reliable performance.
Our blockchain engineers and researchers along with Web3 contributors leverage the latest technologies to push the boundaries of innovation and deliver cutting-edge solutions.
Market disruption
3
Unicorns disrupted industries from startup phase
Scalability at its best
10M+
Users scaled in just 18 months
Capital growth
$500M+
raised by the clients
Revenue boost
$5M
First-year revenue boost from zero
Smart contract success
1M+
Secure smart contract executions enabled
Happy end-users
50M
happy users for our clients
Top blockchain
company 2024
Depending on the type of solution you’re looking to build on the Solana blockchain, the development workflows will differ. However, the key process will generally look like this:
We start with a detailed consultation to understand your business needs, project scope, and objectives for dApp development. This helps us customize the project to your specific requirements and set a clear direction.
Deliverables
Our experts perform a thorough feasibility study to evaluate technical requirements, potential challenges, and overall viability of the Solana-based solution as well as identify any constraints and opportunities for the project.
Deliverables
Our team designs a comprehensive solution architecture that outlines the system’s components, data flow, and integration points with the Solana blockchain and establishes a robust and scalable foundation for your dApp.
Deliverables
We undertake the development phase, focusing on coding smart contracts, creating intuitive user interfaces, and integrating essential APIs.
Deliverables
Our team rigorously tests the Solana dApp to identify and rectify bugs and conducts thorough security audits and performance assessments to verify the optimal functionality and robustness of the solution.
Deliverables
Upon successful testing, we deploy the Solana dApp to the live environment as well as provide ongoing support, handle any issues, and perform necessary updates to maintain peak performance.
Deliverables
Explore our recent articles for in-depth insights on promising tech trends, best practices, and hands-on analytics.
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Web3 Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
DeFi Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Top Development Company
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
Top Development CompanyUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesQA & Software Testing
Engage us for integrated quality assurance services, and our experts will advise on QA strategy and optimize software testing costs.
We’ll balance manual testing with QA automation to ensure consistent performance for all possible use cases and devices.
QA & Software Testing ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Leverage our expertise in MVP development to build a scalable, market-ready product with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.
MVP Development Services
SolutionsArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
CompanyAbout us Team Careers Scholarship Social Responsibility Contacts
BlogBlockchain Big Data Artificial Intelligence AR/VR Insights News View Blog