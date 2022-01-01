Full-cycle solution engineering

Since 2007, we've been a one-stop shop of custom software development services and solutions for businesses of all sizes across a wealth of industries and domains.

Blockchain development

By building next-gen distributed tech, our software developers bring in ultimate operational security and peace of mind for your enterprise stakeholders.

Artificial intelligence

With Machine Learning and Computer Vision software engineering, we help trigger a digital makeover and translate raw data into measurable business growth.

Connected devices (IoT)

Creating connected solutions and devising well-orchestrated smart infrastructures keeps our software developers’ muscle in a great shape at all times.

At PixelPlex, we custom-build competitive solutions for specific needs of our clients to help overcome challenges and grow bottom lines.

Welcome

Our decade long expertise in software development has rewarded us with the trust of hundreds of satisfied clients.

Proven experience in building custom software

While serving even the most demanding clients, requirements, we’ve grown into a highly responsible tech partner with a mature team of software developers and other experts who work hand in hand to build exactly what you need.

IT Consulting

  • Business case analysis
  • Project scoping and phase mapping
  • Strategic planning & advisory
  • Solution architecture & infrastructure planning
  • Operational assessment and benchmarking
  • Rollout & testing roadmapping

Customer Engagement via UI/UX

  • Building mockups, wireframes, and clickable prototypes
  • Human-centered design
  • Usability analysis and metrics Implementation
  • Enabling seamless cross-platform experience
  • Creating intuitive and clean UIs
  • Designing custom animations and effects
  • Apple Human Interface and Google Material Design compliance

Enterprise Application Development

  • Consumer-oriented software development
  • High usability, responsive software design
  • Cloud computing, horizontal scaling enablement
  • Composable architecture implementation
  • Loose coupling upon microservices & well defined APIs
  • Low-code development, rapid app delivery (RAD)
  • AI techniques implementation

Mobile Development

  • iOS app development
  • Android app development
  • Cross-platform mobile software development
  • Mobile crypto wallet app development
  • Mobile game app development
  • Mobile apps for the IoT and embedded systems

Quality Assurance

  • QA and testing strategy enablement
  • End-to-end manual testing
  • Integration, functional, and UI testing
  • Load and performance testing
  • Automation mobile, web, and API testing
  • Continuous delivery and integration
  • Tool-based issue tracking and test management

Blockchain

Artificial Intelligence

  • Machine Learning Development
  • Artificial Intelligence Tech Consulting
  • Natural Language Processing Solutions
  • Computer Vision Systems Engineering
  • Predictive Algorithms and Analytics
  • Chatbots and Smart Assistants Development
Connected Devices (IoT)

  • IoT Application Development
  • IoT Solutions Consulting
  • Gateway and Backend Engineering
  • Smart IoT Retail & Supply Chain Solutions Engineering
  • Wearables, Personal Security & Wellness App Development
  • Solution Engineering for Smart Home
  • Industry 4.0 | IIoT | Smart Factory IoT Development
Extended Reality (AR/VR)

  • Augmented Reality Software Development
  • Virtual Reality Software
  • Mixed Reality Software
  • VR/AR Game Development
  • Localization & Environment Mapping App Engineering
  • Live 360° Streaming Solutions
  • Simulation Training Software Engineering

Automotive

Explore your business' capabilities of tomorrow with smart solutions that streamline dealers' data management, improve communication with customers and increase the efficiency of your supply chain and logistics.

Real Estate

Arm realtors with modern tools to showcase property, create a fully immersive experience for homebuyers, optimize processes such as signing documents and property management.

Retail and E-commerce

Create the full omnichannel shopping experience and improve your marketing strategies by analyzing customer behavior & preferences, influencing purchase decisions and boosting customer engagement.

Healthcare

Automate fundamental processes, relieve doctors & experienced medical personnel from performing mundane tasks, introduce digital solutions for tracking medication intake, overall health of patients, and more.

Energy & Utilities

Introduce advanced software for end-to-end workflow management, optimized energy distribution & consumption, and take advantage of smart devices to streamline communication between your utilities, oil and gas warehouses.

Telecommunications

Introduce solutions for infrastructure management and network maintenance, automated customer support, digital billing systems, and offer the most convenient voice communication for your users.

Legal

Digitize and automate processes of issuing, sharing, and auditing legal documents, introduce secure platforms for law practice management to speed up communication and delegating tasks within your team.

Media & Advertising

Track and analyze your advertising campaigns with intelligent solutions that extract insights from data with advanced analytics, and introduce tools to easily promote products & properly deliver your brand's image.

Gaming

Our in-house game development lab houses the industry's most creative minds that forge fascinating worlds beyond imagination and sculpt engaging gaming experiences powered by virtual and augmented reality.

FinTech

Take advantage of our expertise to support your financial infrastructure with advanced blockchain platforms and protocols, crypto wallets with top security features, decentralized exchange, tokenized assets, and DeFi apps.

Our achievements speak for themselves

350

Successful projects

$500M
Raised via the solutions we’ve built
13
Years of handling clients’ challenges
150M
End users engaged
2
Unicorns captured(Projects valued over $1 billion)
100+
Qualified specialists
120
Countries using our products

Success Stories

We're proud and inspired by the things our clients achieved using our tailored solutions.

Echo

  • Blockchain
  • Cryptocurrency
  • Smart Contracts
  • DApps
  • FinTech

Blockchain Ecosystem & Smart Contract Protocol

Echo is a blockchain application development platform, ecosystem & smart contract layer 2 protocol that allows to build scalable, high-performing DApps.

BMW

  • Web
  • Mobile
  • IoT
  • Enterprise

Intel IoT App

  • Mobile
  • IoT
  • Enterprise

AIRA

  • Machine Learning
  • AI
  • Healthcare

Qtum

  • Blockchain
  • Web
  • Mobile
  • Cryptocurrency
  • FinTech

UTXO-Based Blockchain and dApp Development Platform

Qtum is a UTXO-based blockchain with a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus model, smart contract support and unified environment for DApp development. Its core technology combines the security of UTXO model, the robustness of Bitcoin core architecture with account abstraction layer.

Peerplays

  • Blockchain
  • Cryptocurrency
  • UI/UX
  • Game
  • Betting Platform

Blockverify

  • Blockchain
  • Web
  • Graphene

KickICO

  • Blockchain
  • Sales
  • ICO
  • Crowdfunding
  • FinTech

DDrive

  • Blockchain
  • Web
  • Mobile
  • Smart Contracts
  • Enterprise

Blockchain Car Sharing Services & Automotive Supply Chain System

Enterprise blockchain system supporting data integrity for the automotive supply chain, transparent vehicle maintenance, and streamlined car-sharing services.

Flact

  • Web
  • Smart Contracts
  • Permissioned blockchain
  • Document management
  • Hyperledger Fabric

Kaikas

  • Blockchain
  • Web
  • Cryptocurrency
  • Smart Contracts
  • DApps
  • Enterprise

Kazakhtelecom

  • Blockchain
  • Enterprise
  • Telecommunications

Arbitrage Bot

  • Blockchain
  • Web
  • Cryptocurrency
  • FinTech
  • Trading

Cryptocurrency Trading Platform and Arbitrage

Cryptocurrency trading platform supporting multiple arbitrage opportunities, trading bot functionality and liquidity management. Interacting directly with exchanges, Arbitrage bot places purchase or sale orders on the trader’s behalf, allowing much faster trading.

Qtum Wallet

  • Blockchain
  • Mobile
  • Cryptocurrency
  • UI/UX
  • Smart Contracts
  • DApps

Obito

  • Blockchain
  • Web
  • Cryptocurrency
  • FinTech

Resorts STO

  • Blockchain
  • Web
  • Cryptocurrency
  • Ethereum
  • STO
  • Token Development

the reviewer

Michael Watford

CEO, FootballNet

clutch

PixelPlex has been pivotal in materializing the clien's business vision. The team has succeeded in building a robust backend solution as well as a streamlined UX. They've consistently met expectations with their problem-solving skills and even decreased the client's anticipated development costs.

All case studies

Our software development process

We excel at building custom software development services with complete transparency to take away your worries.Our development process takes the following steps:

1. Discovery & Planning

Using custom approaches to balance cost, time and quality for your solution to generate high profits.

  • Business case evaluation
  • Technology roadmap
  • Architecture blueprint
  • Compliance with GDPR and other standards
  • TCO estimation
  • ROI & monetization planning
Discovery & Planning

2. Immersive Design Experience

Creating an ambient user experience with eye-catching UI using instant wireframing tools like InVision, Sketch, Balsamiq, and the like.

  • Smooth UX enablement
  • Implementing User engagement techniques
  • Ensuring multi-platform compatibility
  • Custom asset design
  • Branded graphics creation
Immersive Design Experience

3. Prototyping

Testing the feasibility of your business ideas in low-risk settings to optimize time and budget while in low-risk settings to optimize time and budget while.

  • Paper prototyping and advanced R&D
  • Proof of concept implementation
  • Rapid prototyping
  • Fully-fledged MVP development
Prototyping

4. Software Development

Full-cycle software engineering for web, mobile, and desktop platforms with consistent scalability and advanced usability as guiding principles.

  • Flexible app architecture
  • Excellent performance across major Operating Systems
  • Adaptable with browsers & screens
  • High-load backends
  • Light-weight frontends
  • Future-proof data encryption techniques
  • Code review, linting, and static analysis
Software Development

5. Quality Assurance

Cross-platform manual testing of your solution throughout a park of 50+ devices and automation frameworks to ensure battle-tested functioning, capabilities.

  • DevOps-powered SDLC control
  • Faster feature rollout
  • Penetration and usability testing
  • Early bug detection and lower fixing costs
  • Enterprise-grade issue and crash tracking
Quality Assurance

6. Launch & Support

Step-by-step app submission, prevention and overcoming inefficiencies, and periodic upgrades take your solution to the next level and bring you tangible profits.

  • Solution release roadmap
  • Application launch
  • Built-in analytics, performance tracking and optimization
  • Post-launch support, internal and third-party integrations
  • Stats-driven feature updates and patches
  • Boosting user engagement
Launch & Support

PixelPlex's global presence

The growing capability of our custom software development company is reflected by physical offices being added - one after the other. Now you can confidently walk in and harness the potential of our software engineering powerhouse.

  • New York (NYC), USA
  • London, UK
  • Tokyo, Japan
  • Seoul, South Korea
  • Pfäffikon, Switzerland
  • Minsk, Belarus
map

Competitive intelligence to track latest global market calls

Want to know what's trending? Surf through our newsroom to enlighten yourself with our work ethics and insights on dynamic cross-industry trends.

Decentralized Economy — the Role of Blockchain in the Metaverse

Key Steps to Building an NFT Marketplace: Our Detailed Guide

What NFT Marketplace Vulnerabilities and Security Concerns You Should Be Aware Of

As NFT tech evolves and grows in popularity, scammers and fraudsters come up with more and more ways to cheat the system, steal NFT assets, and make a fortune.

What Is MVP in Software Development?

How to Build a Metaverse Project Now

What Is GameFi and How Does it Benefit Blockchain Games?

All posts

Contact us

Concerned about future-proofing your business, or want to get ahead of the competition? Reach out to us for plentiful insights on digital innovation and developing low-risk solutions.

