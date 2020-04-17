This Privacy Policy was updated on Apr 17, 2020.

LLC “PixelPlex Labs”, its subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively referred to as “PixelPlex”, “we” or “us”) has developed this Privacy Policy that governs collection, use, disclosure, transfer, storage and protection of your personal information shared with PixelPlex.

You may be asked to provide your personal information anytime you are in contact with PixelPlex. It can be used in conjunction with other information to provide and improve PixelPlex website and our services.

You may be asked to provide some personal information, but you hold the right to refuse to provide it at your sole discretion. In this case, PixelPlex will not be able to provide you with a response to any of your requests which require such information.

1. Personal Information Provided to Us That We Collect

When you use our website, https://pixelplex.io, (hereinafter referred to as Website) PixePlex may receive or collect personal information about you.

1.1. Personal information that you provide voluntarily:

By using the Website you may provide us with personal information such as your name, date of birth, email address or other details necessary for processing your inquiries or issues, and also any information you submit to PixelPlex via email.

1.2. Personal information that we collect automatically.

When you use the Website, we may collect certain data from you automatically and/or from your device. This data may be considered personal information under applicable data protection laws. We may automatically collect:

– Data and analytics about your use of our Website;

– Your IP address and device identifiers;

– Your device type and the operating system that you use;

– Broad geographic location based on your IP address and etc.

1.3. Personal information we obtain from third-party sources.

1.3.1. Third-Party Social Networks: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and others (“Third-Party Social Networks”).

You may choose to follow PixelPlex via your social media account. Exactly what information we receive from your social media will depend on your social media privacy settings, but it would typically include your basic public profile information such as your username, gender, your friends (also see below “Third-Party Social Networks”).

1.3.2. Advertising partners and Analytics providers.

From time to time, we may also receive personal information about you from other third-party sources. For example, if you clicked on an advertisement linking to our Website, we will be provided with information about the ad network and advertisement you have been redirected from.

The list of our current service providers and partners is as follows:

Advertising partners (ad networks):

Analytics providers:

2. How We Use Your Information

To summarize briefly, we use the collected personal information to improve the quality of our software development services and enhance the way we operate our business. We also use it for security, analytics and research purposes, and to make sure we provide you with the best user experience. In addition, we use your information to promote our services and for displaying third-party advertisements, if applicable.

We use your information for the following purposes:

Developing, delivering and improving our services;

Displaying and showing advertisements for PixelPlex and its services;

Analysis of the Website usage;

Understanding and analyzing trends in Website visits and interaction, and creation of reports for the purposes of research or business intelligence;

Enhancing the safety and security of our Website;

Providing customer support;

Sending notices and for other purposes of business operation.

3. How We Share Your Information

We may share your personal information with:

3.1. Advertising Partners. PixelPlex has concluded contracts with certain advertising partners (ad networks) assisting us in delivering advertising to you and allowing us to provide you with Website content and services.

PixelPlex allows advertising partners to track impressions, clicks or other advertising indicators via tracking providers for the sake of measuring advertising performance. They may use their own tracking providers.

3.2. Analytics Providers. We acquire the services of analytics providers in order to provide services, for analysis and research purposes. The device data PixelPlex shares with these providers is encrypted. Providers may assign a random ID to this data, which they are not able to trace back. PixelPlex also collects data for benchmarking.

3.3. Cloud Service Providers. PixelPlex can store personal information on servers provided by our cloud service providers.

3.4. Other Providers. We may add to the list of partners and/or providers in the future or change existing partners and/or providers to improve user experience when browsing our Website and the quality of our services. These changes will be updated to this policy within a certain period of time, or promptly in case of significant changes in our data processing.

Our current partners and providers are listed in 1.3.2.

3.5. Legal Rights for Disclosure. In any case, we reserve the right for disclosure of your personal information and data (including personally-identifiable data) in accordance with law, legal processes, litigation, and/or requests from public and state authority within or beyond your country of residence.

We may also disclose your information if we decide that such disclosure is necessary or appropriate for national security, law enforcement, or other purposes of importance for the general public.

We may also disclose your information if we decide that such disclosure is reasonable to ensure our Website’s operation and provision of services.

3.6. Transferring Information to Third Parties. In the event of a reorganization, mergers, acquisitions, etc., we may transfer any or all information (including personally identifiable information) we collect to the relevant third party.

For any additional questions and issues regarding information collection and usage, please email us at privacy@pixelplex.io.

4. Cookies

Cookies are files containing small amounts of data, which may include an anonymous unique identifier. The Website sends cookies to your browser, which are stored in your device’s memory.

PixelPlex uses cookies for the purpose of collecting information. You may set your browser to deny all cookies or to prompt you when a cookie is being sent. However, if you don’t receive cookies, you may not be able to access and use certain sections of our Website.

Other technologies and Cookies:

Our Website may use cookies and other technology, including pixel tags and web beacons. This technology provides a better understanding of your behavior and indicates which parts of our Website you’ve visited. We then use this information to facilitate and measure the proficiency of advertisements and SEO practices. Information collected through cookies and other technology is considered as non-personal information. However, in cases when IP addresses or other related identifiers are considered personal information by local legislation, PixelPlex also considers these identifiers as personal information.

Similarly, with regards to non-personal information and data stored or used in conjunction with personal information, PixelPlex considers this joint information as personal information guarded by this Privacy Policy.

We may, at our sole discretion, gather certain data automatically, and hold it in log files. This information may include IP addresses, browser version, internet provider, operating system, language, date/time stamp and/or other information.

We may use this information to pinpoint trends, monitor your behavior on the Website, administer the Website, improve our services, collect demographic information on our users for general and marketing/advertising purposes.

Some of our email messages may contain “click-through URLs”, that link to content on our Website.

Pixel tags enable us to send email messages that, when read by the user, notify us whether the mail has been opened. We may use this information to eliminate or reduce the number of messages sent to you.

PixelPlex may use other cookies for the purpose of gathering personal information under this Privacy Policy.

5. Children’s Privacy

Our Website does not contain content intended for users under the age of 16 (“Children”). We do not identify the user’s age while collecting personal information, that is why we do not deliberately collect personal information from users under the age of 16. If you are a parent or guardian and have become aware of your children providing us with their personal information, please contact us regarding the matter. If we become informed that we have collected personal data from a child under the age of 16 without their parental consent, we will carry out all necessary procedures to promptly remove that information from our servers.

6. Your Rights

If you are a European Economic Area (EEA) – based user of our Website, you have certain rights with regards to the handling of your personal information. Some of these rights may be subject to exceptions or limitations. You may make use of these rights at any time by following the instructions below or sending us relevant requests to privacy@pixelplex.io.

Your data privacy rights include the following:

Right to withdraw your consent to show personalized ads to you, provided you send a request 40 days prior to privacy@pixelplex.io.

Right to delete your data which we have stored about you, provided you send a request 40 days prior to privacy@pixelplex.io.

Right to restrict processing of your personal information, provided you send a request 40 days prior to privacy@pixelplex.io.

Right to access, obtain and/or receive your personal data which we have stored about you, in a structured, commonly used and supported by modern devices format, provided you send a request 40 days prior to privacy@pixelplex.io.

Right to object to how your data is handled under any user analytics procedures as described within this Privacy policy, provided you send a request 40 days prior to privacy@pixelplex.io.

7. General

Your personal data privacy and security is paramount to PixelPlex, and we stand to ensure that we process your information lawfully, in accordance with state laws. We have appointed a data protection officer to ensure compliance with data protection legislation.

PixelPlex stores your information for as long as needed to provide you with Website content and services. PixelPlex removes personal information as soon as it is no longer relevant for purposes stipulated in this Privacy Policy and in any event no later than five (5) years after your interaction with our Website. If retention of personal information is stipulated by law, PixelPlex will store such information for as long as it is required.

PixelPlex operates globally and shares your information with our partners and/or providers only for purposes stipulated in this privacy policy. This may include the transfer of your personal information outside of your country of residence. Other countries may have data protection laws that differ from the laws of your state.

PixelPlex has implemented appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect the confidentiality and integrity of your information, and to prevent unauthorized access and use of information contrary to this Privacy Policy. Although we make reasonable efforts to ensure that your information remains secure, please be aware that security measures cannot be impenetrable.

8. Changes to This Privacy Policy

PixelPlex may periodically, for various reasons, make changes to this Policy, for instance, to reflect changes in legislation and state regulations, industry and technical developments, and to protect our users.

The latest version of our Privacy Policy regulates collection, storage, transfer and deletion of your personal information and will be available at https://pixelplex.io/privacy-policy/.

For previous versions of this Privacy Policy, please contact us via privacy@pixelplex.io.

9. Contact Us

If you have further questions about this Privacy Policy, please contact us in one of the following ways:

For privacy or GDPR-related issues and exercising your rights, contact our data protection officer at privacy@pixelplex.io;

For general information, write to info@pixelplex.io.

For information collected under this Privacy Policy, the data controller is LLC “PixelPlex Labs”, established under the laws of the Republic of Belarus. Business address: 72 Timiryazeva St., Office 9009, Minsk, Belarus 220035.