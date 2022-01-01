Provide the best patient care experience

With years honing our proficiency in the digital health domain, we’ve garnered a rich portfolio of solutions for versatile medical objectives and procedures. To date, we can build custom software for medication intake monitoring, AI-enabled disease symptoms detection and diagnosis, medical institution workflow and EHR data management. Clients trust PixelPlex with creating new channels for doctor-patient communication.
Serving as unified medical ecosystems with mHealth and telehealth capabilities, our solutions provide functionality for remote or location-based patient monitoring and caregiving, vital signs tracking, emergency alert, and many more. See our featured healthcare projects and learn how our systems help clients make it to better patient outcomes and increased trust.

Blockchain-powered mobile application that helps users stay motivated

FitnessChain App

Blockchain-powered mobile application that helps users stay motivated

Blockchain Supply Chain and Anti-Counterfeit Solution

Blockverify

The screenshot of UI of Blockverify on a tablet

AI Retina Analyzing and Disease Diagnosis Tool

AIRA

The screenshot of UI of AIRA on a device

Contact us

Whenever you need in-depth AI consulting or decide on whom to entrust tackling your tech issues, we have your back. Hit us with a request — we’ll get back to you ASAP.

Select country

By clicking the 'Send Message' button, you agree that PixelPlex will process your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy and send you marketing materials. You can unsubscribe at any time.