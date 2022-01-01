With years honing our proficiency in the digital health domain, we’ve garnered a rich portfolio of solutions for versatile medical objectives and procedures. To date, we can build custom software for medication intake monitoring, AI-enabled disease symptoms detection and diagnosis, medical institution workflow and EHR data management. Clients trust PixelPlex with creating new channels for doctor-patient communication.

Serving as unified medical ecosystems with mHealth and telehealth capabilities, our solutions provide functionality for remote or location-based patient monitoring and caregiving, vital signs tracking, emergency alert, and many more. See our featured healthcare projects and learn how our systems help clients make it to better patient outcomes and increased trust.