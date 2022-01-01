Swift is our language of choice for native mobile app development, as its convenient syntax enables the team to create solutions that feature extensive scalability and interoperability. The iOS apps we build with Swift provide a truly seamless user-friendly experience, which helps attract global audiences in no time. With its dynamic open-source nature, Swift allows our engineers to produce code that’s safe, clearly readable, and easy to maintain by design.

We make our software error-proof and ensure it runs lightning-fast across multiple devices and environments, from cloud services to sophisticated connected infrastructures. Check out our Swift-powered projects and discover how modern programming tools work their magic.