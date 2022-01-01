Grab a slick native iOS application

Swift is our language of choice for native mobile app development, as its convenient syntax enables the team to create solutions that feature extensive scalability and interoperability. The iOS apps we build with Swift provide a truly seamless user-friendly experience, which helps attract global audiences in no time. With its dynamic open-source nature, Swift allows our engineers to produce code that’s safe, clearly readable, and easy to maintain by design.
We make our software error-proof and ensure it runs lightning-fast across multiple devices and environments, from cloud services to sophisticated connected infrastructures. Check out our Swift-powered projects and discover how modern programming tools work their magic.

UTXO-Based Blockchain and DApp Development Platform

Qtum

A blue spherical figure with triangle faces

Application that gives homeowners full control of their smart devices

Smart Home Application

Application that gives homeowners full control of their smart devices

Blockchain-powered mobile application that helps users stay motivated

FitnessChain App

Blockchain-powered mobile application that helps users stay motivated

Blockchain Car Sharing Services & Automotive Supply Chain System

DDrive

A black car on a sky background

Cryptocurrency Mobile Wallet for Android and iOS

Qtum Wallet

The screenshot of UI of Qtum Wallet on a mobile phone

Mobile Application for Ordering Coffee Online

ProCoffee

ProCoffee preview

Decentralized Asset Management and Investment Platform

MyBIT

The screenshot of UI of MyBit on a computer

Top Blockchain Gaming Platform With Safe In-Game Wallet

PlayPoint

The screenshot of UI of PlayPoint on a mobile phone

Echo Smart Contract-Powered Strategy Blockchain Game

Duels

The screenshot of UI of Duels app on a tablet

Contact us

Whenever you need in-depth AI consulting or decide on whom to entrust tackling your tech issues, we have your back. Hit us with a request — we’ll get back to you ASAP.

Select country

By clicking the 'Send Message' button, you agree that PixelPlex will process your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy and send you marketing materials. You can unsubscribe at any time.