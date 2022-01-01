Project goals

The aim of the project was to give users complete control over light management and dimming systems, allow them to make the most of climate control systems, easily manage the amount of sunlight in the rooms with roller blinds, manage home appliances remotely – all within one intuitive application.

The idea for the smart home system was to make it adaptable to the ever-changing conditions in the house by accentuating communication between devices. This meant using sensors to detect, for example, the number of people in the room, and tune the appropriate devices to the active scenarios.

Our engineering and design teams set out to create a convenient user interface that would provide a seamless experience and at the same time retain all the important features a smart home app needs.