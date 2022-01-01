An application that gives homeowners full control of their smart devices.Intuitive smart home app featuring an easy-to-use interface and controls for lights, roller blinds, gates and locks, air conditioning and ventilation, home appliances, and security settings.
The aim of the project was to give users complete control over light management and dimming systems, allow them to make the most of climate control systems, easily manage the amount of sunlight in the rooms with roller blinds, manage home appliances remotely – all within one intuitive application.
The idea for the smart home system was to make it adaptable to the ever-changing conditions in the house by accentuating communication between devices. This meant using sensors to detect, for example, the number of people in the room, and tune the appropriate devices to the active scenarios.
Our engineering and design teams set out to create a convenient user interface that would provide a seamless experience and at the same time retain all the important features a smart home app needs.
The app allows you to control lighting across all rooms. Users can create scenarios to adjust the brightness for every space according to their taste and/or activities.
Dimmed lighting
Just the right vibe
Match the music with a great atmosphere
Set the mood for a good read
Motion sensors allow homeowners to use the app and program the lights to turn on when someone enters a room. They switch off automatically shortly after the room becomes empty.
The app lets you open and close the roller blinds throughout the house with just a few taps. They can be set to open in the morning to wake a person up, instead of the usually annoying alarm clock, and automatically close a little after dusk, letting the owner get a glimpse of the sunset.
Using our smart home app, there’s no need to interrupt a person’s leisure time whether it’s reading a book in bed or watching a favorite show. Users can close the blinds shut or cover them up a little just to block the sunlight.
We’ve configured the blinds to automatically open/close with one pull. The application also updates the current state in the control panel, so the user can always change it from their mobile phone.
Homeowners are provided with remote control of their gates, with an additional widget on the home screen for convenience.
The app lets the smart home know the owner is approaching and opens the gate to let them in. When leaving the house, there’s no need to worry about closing as the application takes care of it automatically for the user.
This functionality is supported by iBeacon technology and our expert team performed all the appropriate integrations.
The application helps make sure the owners return to a home with the perfect conditions and lets them maintain the desired temperature and humidity. The users can also create and apply scenarios, relying on the app to prepare the rooms for them.
After running a few laps, return to a refreshing atmosphere
After riding the sled with the kids, take a warm and comfy refuge
Sit back and relax after work, set up your perfect climate after a long day
Having some guests over, tune your home’s climate to guest preferences
The app allows users to maintain the perfect indoor climate to stay warm in the winter, cool down during the hot summer, or keep dry in the fall and spring. Setting the appropriate temperature and humidity for each season is easy and needs to be done only once.
The smart home system is designed in a way that users only need to set the climate parameters while the application receives data from sensors and monitors the conditions, including the number of people in a room, and sets the heating, air conditioning, and ventilation systems to the right settings.
The smart home system uses sensors to pick up dust and smoke particles. The app automatically switches on the ventilation and/or air purifiers to maintain a clean and fresh air atmosphere inside the house. Regularly refreshed air keeps the owners healthy and also helps ward off viral diseases.
The app allows turning the smart home into a living organism with all devices working autonomously. Homeowners can create scenarios for their home appliances and sit back and enjoy as the application accommodates every situation.
Make the speakers play your favorites when you walk in
Control the TV and game time schedule for the kids
Set your robot vacuum to start cleaning when you are away
Control your kitchen appliance and equipment, even from another room
As this was an in-house project, we were engaged from end to end. Our team worked on each and every interface, and tuned every device in addition to crafting the application’s architecture. We have also left the opportunity to control devices manually, with the smart home app picking up on the status of every device and providing the ultimate remote control.
The application keeps users posted if anything goes wrong in the house and sends out notifications. Homeowners can feel safe and react quickly in case of any danger.
The application shows the overall energy consumption over a selected period of time along with the percentage spent on lighting, air conditioning, and appliances. This lets you plan your expenses and optimize electricity costs.
The app can be used to configure and set the alarm, monitor all sensors across the house premises, including the surveillance cameras, and control the intercom. It’s a complete smart home security solution.
If a house is equipped with motion sensors and surveillance cameras, our smart home app can use them to keep the owners safe. The user can receive notifications and get a live feed from the camera to check if it’s just one of the kids going for a night-time stroll or if there’s an unwanted visitor.
Our smart home app allows users to open the door to the people they trust right from their mobile phone. Homeowners don’t need to worry about being home to pick up the delivery. The app sends a notification when the bell rings and the owner opens the door for the delivery man to leave the package inside.
Users have the option to interact with created scenarios through Siri or Alexa. Homeowners can ask their smart home to prepare the scene for a movie night, set the oven for cooking dinner, or ask to clean up the mess the children made in the living room. Our app is fully set to respond to commands from virtual assistants.
We’ve optimized the UI of the app for landscape view. It can also be installed on a tablet attached to the wall and used as the home control center with a convenient dashboard to monitor all devices.
If the internet goes down, the whole system will stop working.
When the Internet is turned off, the ability to control the smart home from the outside will simply disappear, but the system will continue to work locally. However, being inside the apartment, everything will remain the same, or the owner can use the switches manually.
It is difficult for kids to use the application.
In our vision, children should not have absolute access to all devices in their house for their own safety. Given that, the application can be customized and adapted for kids. There can be a separate and more simplified interface with the ability to control a limited number of devices. Children can also manage them using Siri or Alexa voice commands.
The “Smart Home” transformation is very expensive.
First of all, everything is individual. The price for transformation largely depends on the number of connected devices, innovations introduced, and the complexity of the application.
Smart Home implies wireless transformation, which saves a significant amount of money on wiring, home renovations, and architectural solutions.
Smart Home implementation cuts utility costs significantly, since the solution allows the owner of the house to use water and electricity much more efficiently.
By investing in Smart Home, the homeowner is investing in saving money in the future.