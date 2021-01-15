mobile phone with chatbot app

Be blazing-fast in handling customer requests, whenever they hit you. Our AI chatbots help dramatically reduce response time, automate simple QA sessions, and save valued man-hours.

From the ground up, PixelPlex engineers powerful AI chatbot apps and conversational UIs that utilize machine learning tech to extend customer experience and increase conversion rate.

Deployable to custom IMSs, VoIPs, and popular messengers

    Easy integration & onboarding

    Adaptable to your tech infrastructure, enterprise management, and sales workflows

      Advanced lead generation

      Capable of prioritizing conversations via deep pattern analysis and natural language processing

        Voicebots

        • Multilingual yet easy to adopt
        • Integrate with your knowledge base or customer services like CRM
        • Compatible with smart speaker tools like Alexa or Google Home
        • Scalable enough for a large customer base

        Chatbots

        • ML-enabled conversational UIs
        • Context-sensitive response modeling
        • User feedback monitoring
        • Personalized interaction scenarios

        On-premise & cloud-based software

        • Controlled in-house on-prem apps
        • Flexible & secure cloud-hosted solutions
        • Working outside of paid platforms if needed
        • Custom hosting packages

        We customize chatbots to increase conversion

        To make your AI chatbot a truly go-to instrument for your website users, we tailor it to your business specifics.

        Audience segmentation

        • Criteria-driven conversation routes
        • NLP for voice requests
        • Consumer spending estimation
        • Repeat customer rate tracking
        • Enterprise type & domain focus

        Location-based settings

        • Automated language selection
        • Time zone detection
        • 24/7 support around the globe
        • Payment system choice

        Lead qualification

        • Machine- and deep learning-based request processing
        • Automated invoice management
        • Smart lead routing rules
        • Timely switch to a human agent

        Industries widely utilize AI chatbots

        Your back-office employees can delegate to chatbots much more than you ever imagined. Streamline handling customer requests, feedback, support, booking, and payment management – whatever steals your valued man-hours most.

        Travel & hospitality

        • Ticket & accommodation booking
        • Flight status monitoring
        • Best deal or price offering
        • Nearest attraction routing
        search for a place information via phone

        Finance

        • Fund management
        • Expense limits tracking
        • Stock trading & quoting
        • Deals & exchange rates monitoring
        search for finance data via phone

        Retail & eCommerce

        • In-store navigation
        • Delivery arrangements & tracking
        • Product search, recommendation & pricing
        • Up-sell & cross-sell
        search for product information via phone

        HoReCa

        • Table reservation
        • Food ordering & delivery tracking
        • Cooking & restaurant advisory
        • Campaign advertisement
        booking a table in a restaurant via phone

        Logistics

        • Supply chain management
        • Order generation
        • Interaction with resource planning systems
        • Warehousing & fleet management
        logistics operations using the phone

        Healthcare

        • Scheduling medical appointments
        • Calling ambulance
        • Search of medical data & medications
        • Health insurance advisory
        doctor's appointment via phone

        Supported chatbot channels

        Not only do we underpin your AI chatbots by popular paid services, but can also deploy custom on-premise infrastructure if needed.

        AI chatbots

        Voice Assistants

        Full-stack chatbot development

        To build AI chatbots that fully meet your objectives, we’ve devised a holistic approach that helps cater to most demanding clients.

        1.

        Audit & strategic planning

        / Learn

        • Business case analysis
        • Website UX testing
        • Brand identity definition
        • Targeting & tech tools selection
        2.

        UX design

        / Create

        • Voice selection
        • Language processing & management
        • Neural network training
        • Conversational flow scripting
        3.

        Software development

        / Build

        • Continuous integration & deployment
        • Code base implementation for faster delivery
        • Intuitive UI on the front & scalable architecture behind
        • Custom feature engineering
        4.

        Chatbot integration

        / Connect

        • Solution‘s launch within host infrastructure
        • Integration with your CRM & voice assistants
        • Live user testing & onboarding
        • Other third-party integrations upon request
        5.

        Support & QA

        / Maintain

        • Moderation, maintenance & reporting
        • User engagement & behavior analysis
        • User feedback-driven enhancements
        • Feature updates

        Chatbot projects in focus

        We love the trend of conversational UX evolution, and glad to be its contributors. Take a look at what we have to show you from recent AI chatbot development projects.

        ML-powered recruitment system

        For a client who deals with talent acquisition, we’ve built a platform that automates sending job offers and qualifies interest levels to cut the recruitment cycle short.

        • Chatbot-enabled conversations for quick & massive outreach
        • Pre-screening of candidate profiles via NLP & text analytics
        • 10x reduced time to a qualified target pool
        • Automated reachout, confirmation & interview scheduling

        Telecom customer services chatbot

        Our team aided a Telecom company to develop an AI-enabled chatbot platform that can handle a multitude of customer service use-cases.

        • Subscription package query & modification
        • Roaming activation
        • Bill payments & balance transfer
        • New offers promotion
        • Rasa platform-based self-training to build new scenarios
        • Integration with Telco billing, customer service & product catalog

        Sales emails responding automation system

        For an enterprise-grade business, our team helped create a chatbot that acts as an inbound sales agent.

        • Parsing & labelling query emails
        • Smart querying of inventory database
        • Answering quote requests

        Marine vessels support chatbot

        We assisted a marine logistics enterprise with engineering a chatbot for their management systems.

        • Querying of vessel on-board data like ETA, GPS location, staff composition & performance parameters

