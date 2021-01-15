Custom AI Chatbot Development Improve website efficiency with a robust conversational UI Be blazing-fast in handling customer requests, whenever they hit you. Our AI chatbots help dramatically reduce response time, automate simple QA sessions, and save valued man-hours. Request a quote

Build an intelligent chatbot From the ground up, PixelPlex engineers powerful AI chatbot apps and conversational UIs that utilize machine learning tech to extend customer experience and increase conversion rate. Wide application & seamless support Deployable to custom IMSs, VoIPs, and popular messengers Easy integration & onboarding Adaptable to your tech infrastructure, enterprise management, and sales workflows Advanced lead generation Capable of prioritizing conversations via deep pattern analysis and natural language processing

We create omnichannel conversational platforms Voicebots Multilingual yet easy to adopt

Integrate with your knowledge base or customer services like CRM

Compatible with smart speaker tools like Alexa or Google Home

Scalable enough for a large customer base Chatbots ML-enabled conversational UIs

Context-sensitive response modeling

User feedback monitoring

Personalized interaction scenarios On-premise & cloud-based software Controlled in-house on-prem apps

Flexible & secure cloud-hosted solutions

Working outside of paid platforms if needed

Speed up your customer resolutions Our team devises AI chatbots that help discern the intent of your page visitors and translate user quantity into sales quality.

We customize chatbots to increase conversion To make your AI chatbot a truly go-to instrument for your website users, we tailor it to your business specifics. Audience segmentation Criteria-driven conversation routes

NLP for voice requests

Consumer spending estimation

Repeat customer rate tracking

Enterprise type & domain focus Location-based settings Automated language selection

Time zone detection

24/7 support around the globe

Payment system choice Lead qualification Machine- and deep learning-based request processing

Automated invoice management

Smart lead routing rules

Timely switch to a human agent

Industries widely utilize AI chatbots Your back-office employees can delegate to chatbots much more than you ever imagined. Streamline handling customer requests, feedback, support, booking, and payment management – whatever steals your valued man-hours most. Travel & hospitality Finance Retail & eCommerce HoReCa Logistics Healthcare Travel & hospitality Ticket & accommodation booking

Flight status monitoring

Best deal or price offering

Nearest attraction routing Finance Fund management

Expense limits tracking

Stock trading & quoting

Deals & exchange rates monitoring Retail & eCommerce In-store navigation

Delivery arrangements & tracking

Product search, recommendation & pricing

Up-sell & cross-sell HoReCa Table reservation

Food ordering & delivery tracking

Cooking & restaurant advisory

Campaign advertisement Logistics Supply chain management

Order generation

Interaction with resource planning systems

Warehousing & fleet management Healthcare Scheduling medical appointments

Calling ambulance

Search of medical data & medications

Rule out customer loss By working around the clock, AI chatbot apps improve enterprise productivity while never missing a single request.

Supported chatbot channels Not only do we underpin your AI chatbots by popular paid services, but can also deploy custom on-premise infrastructure if needed. AI chatbots Voice Assistants

Full-stack chatbot development To build AI chatbots that fully meet your objectives, we’ve devised a holistic approach that helps cater to most demanding clients. 1 . Audit & strategic planning / Learn Business case analysis

Website UX testing

Brand identity definition

Targeting & tech tools selection 2 . UX design / Create Voice selection

Language processing & management

Neural network training

Conversational flow scripting 3 . Software development / Build Continuous integration & deployment

Code base implementation for faster delivery

Intuitive UI on the front & scalable architecture behind

Custom feature engineering 4 . Chatbot integration / Connect Solution‘s launch within host infrastructure

Integration with your CRM & voice assistants

Live user testing & onboarding

Other third-party integrations upon request 5 . Support & QA / Maintain Moderation, maintenance & reporting

User engagement & behavior analysis

User feedback-driven enhancements

Ensure a customer-first service We help build neat user journeys that show your care about customer time. Let your clients get an instant response whenever they need, via their preferred channels.

Chatbot projects in focus We love the trend of conversational UX evolution, and glad to be its contributors. Take a look at what we have to show you from recent AI chatbot development projects. ML-powered recruitment system For a client who deals with talent acquisition, we’ve built a platform that automates sending job offers and qualifies interest levels to cut the recruitment cycle short. Chatbot-enabled conversations for quick & massive outreach

Pre-screening of candidate profiles via NLP & text analytics

10x reduced time to a qualified target pool

Automated reachout, confirmation & interview scheduling Telecom customer services chatbot Our team aided a Telecom company to develop an AI-enabled chatbot platform that can handle a multitude of customer service use-cases. Subscription package query & modification

Roaming activation

Bill payments & balance transfer

New offers promotion

Rasa platform-based self-training to build new scenarios

Integration with Telco billing, customer service & product catalog Sales emails responding automation system For an enterprise-grade business, our team helped create a chatbot that acts as an inbound sales agent. Parsing & labelling query emails

Smart querying of inventory database

Answering quote requests Marine vessels support chatbot We assisted a marine logistics enterprise with engineering a chatbot for their management systems. Querying of vessel on-board data like ETA, GPS location, staff composition & performance parameters