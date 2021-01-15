From the ground up, PixelPlex engineers powerful AI chatbot apps and conversational UIs that utilize machine learning tech to extend customer experience and increase conversion rate.
Deployable to custom IMSs, VoIPs, and popular messengers
Adaptable to your tech infrastructure, enterprise management, and sales workflows
Capable of prioritizing conversations via deep pattern analysis and natural language processing
To make your AI chatbot a truly go-to instrument for your website users, we tailor it to your business specifics.
Your back-office employees can delegate to chatbots much more than you ever imagined. Streamline handling customer requests, feedback, support, booking, and payment management – whatever steals your valued man-hours most.
Travel & hospitality
Finance
Retail & eCommerce
HoReCa
Logistics
Healthcare
Not only do we underpin your AI chatbots by popular paid services, but can also deploy custom on-premise infrastructure if needed.
To build AI chatbots that fully meet your objectives, we’ve devised a holistic approach that helps cater to most demanding clients.
/ Learn
/ Create
/ Build
/ Connect
/ Maintain
We love the trend of conversational UX evolution, and glad to be its contributors. Take a look at what we have to show you from recent AI chatbot development projects.
For a client who deals with talent acquisition, we’ve built a platform that automates sending job offers and qualifies interest levels to cut the recruitment cycle short.
Our team aided a Telecom company to develop an AI-enabled chatbot platform that can handle a multitude of customer service use-cases.
For an enterprise-grade business, our team helped create a chatbot that acts as an inbound sales agent.
We assisted a marine logistics enterprise with engineering a chatbot for their management systems.
We stay tuned on what’s there on the worldwide tech horizons while documenting our team’s expertise to deliver insightful takeaways. Have a look at our latest articles.
As computing power and software complexity grow, so does the potential for artificial intelligence (AI) to solve the world’s problems. AI is already being unleashed across a wide range of industries – including oil, gas and mining. Most people don’t associate the mining industry with such things as advanced systems technology. But AI is changing the narrative, showing that it can tackle some of the biggest and most persistent difficulties faced by the industry.
15 January, 2021
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a catalyst for progress in the healthcare industry, offering a myriad of advantages over traditional analytics and clinical decision-making techniques. Artificial neural networks, a branch of AI, are singled out for particular praise as they provide opportunities to spot new insights into the future of healthcare.
4 December, 2020
Artificial intelligence has evolved into a vital tool for improving decision-making using raw data and information as input. It is now reshaping the digital landscape of businesses across many industries, including trade, finance, healthcare, and leading us into a future of state-of-the-art software able to learn from its mistakes.
4 September, 2020