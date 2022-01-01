OTC Hawk: Full-cycle Portfolio Management

What is OTC Hawk?

OTC Hawk is an over-the-counter desk that tackles practical issues for banking and finance-related businesses at scale

Specifically, this impactful crypto fund manager software has a focus on dealing with pain points around crypto trading and managing high-risk and high-value assets. Via a sophisticated OTC Hawk suite, you can reduce customer churn and help your clients get extra value from their crypto or fiat assets.

Crack daunting crypto challenges in full

OTC Hawk is meant for institutions and high net-worth individuals to tackle time-consuming tasks like creating dedicated trading desks and portfolios or monitoring crypto price alerts.

Aggregate cryptocurrency exchange offerings

  • Keep top-tier exchanges at your fingertips.
  • Automate search of hot market offers and efficient order execution ways.
  • Compare cryptocurrency prices within one application, choose the best offers and buy cryptocurrency in the most profitable way.
  • Split your order and buy currency on multiple exchanges.
  • Capture the best crypto signals in a flash.
  • Customize cryptocurrency and fiat portfolios.
Support your enterprise or financial institution

  • Secure multi-step verification.
  • Consistent role distribution.
  • Easy deployment, integration with your go-to instruments.
  • Smart investment algorithms.
  • Increased client engagement.
Get down to arbitrage at scale

  • No need for customized Bitcoin arbitrage software.
  • In-built arbitrage functionality.
  • Best cross-market deal-matching opportunities.
Manage clients’ cryptocurrency assets

  • Correct operation at financial manager level and client level.
  • Multiple configurable modes for running the system.
  • Simple workflow arrangement.
  • Streamlined time-efficient order management.

Precise troubleshooting for cross-industry OTC market contributors

With its focus on dealing with crypto trading pain points and managing high-risk and high-value assets, OTC Hawk is equally applicable to enterprise-scale businesses and their clients or partners.

OTC Hawk’s ecosystem

Our OTC desk boasts a powerful infrastructure that comprises multiple internal and external services and blockchain-enabled solutions. Depending on the client's requirements, OTC Hawk can be easily integrated with any of the listed services and with many others.

Take a look at the current and upcoming integrations and partnerships:

Third-party services

Bitfinex

Exchanges

One of the biggest cryptocurrency exchange platforms that gives users the ultimate cryptocurrency trading experience.

Coinbase

Exchanges

Most well-known cryptocurrency exchange platform that provides secure storage of digital assets and protects users through insurance.

Binance.US

Exchanges

Fast and secure digital asset trading platform that offers US users a wide range of cryptocurrencies and trading pairs.

Gemini

Exchanges

One of the most trusted crypto exchanges, which provides a range of platform options suitable for both new and experienced traders.

OKEX

Exchanges

Cryptocurrency platform that offers a fully customizable Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange for traders at every level.

Bitstamp

Exchanges

Advanced cryptocurrency trading platform with a good set of tools and various financing options, suitable for traders of all experience levels.

Shufti Pro

KYC/AML

Digital identity verification solution provider that integrates human and artificial intelligence and protects users from financial crimes and identity theft.

ARGOS

KYC/AML

Trusted KYC/AML service provider with AI-powered ID verification and deep learning user verification including facial recognition.

Alloy

KYC/AML

Developer of an identity operating system that helps banks and fintechs manage KYC/AML, prevent fraud, and simplify identity management.

B2C2

Liquidity providers

Cryptocurrency liquidity provider that works with major cryptocurrencies and fiat currency pairs and offers seamless post-trade settlement.

Kraken OTC

Liquidity providers

OTC desk that offers high liquidity and personalized service for institutions and high net worth individuals who need to fulfill large orders.

GK8

Custodian services

Custodian technology provider that enables companies to manage their digital assets through a platform that is 100% secure against cyberattacks.

Trustology

Custodian services

Company that offers TrustVault, custodial wallet platform for institutional-grade security, automation, and management of crypto assets.

Onchain Custodian

Custodian services

Custodian services provider that helps securely store institutional digital asset investments.

Services

On-ramp/Off-ramp

We can integrate the product with on-ramp/off-ramp services, which will ensure the seamless conversion of cryptocurrency into fiat money (or products and services) and vice versa.

Personal assistant

Help desk

Customer support software that seamlessly integrates with existing platforms, helps resolve issues quickly, and just makes customers happier.

PixelPlex blockchain solutions

Superwallet

Native multi-coin and multi-asset crypto wallet. Modular, customizable, easy to integrate.

DocFlow

Intuitive blockchain-powered doc management system that digitizes the entire paperwork cycle.

CryptoAPI

Blockchain API as a Service (BaaS) that helps connect dApps to blockchain networks in a flash.

CryptoGateway

A module that supports crypto exchanges, collects market data, and enables to launch liquidity, market making, and arbitrage projects.

Discover the features that simplify complex routines

Enjoy private and personalized services, minimize risks while handling large currency volumes, and quote strike prices for entire order blocks with instant execution.

protection

Multi-layer protection

An advanced security system safeguards each account so that no one else can access your funds

choice

Custody choice

Upon request, we can integrate our solution with the custody platform that fits your requirements best

deployment

Server-based deployment option

Feel free to ask us to deploy the system to your server – we adapt it to the host infrastructure by default

management

Advanced order & portfolio management

OTC Hawk allows for splitting orders up for bigger profits if available and keeps your portfolio funds securely updated

execution

Automated & delayed order execution

Launch a stop-limit order and have any trades below the restriction covered automatically, with no extra approval routine. Lock the trade at a requested rate and receive the funds within 24 hours

validation

Compliance & validation

We take extra care about full compliance with our trading partners’ standards to ensure market integrity

Upcomingcalculator

Crypto tax calculator

A tool that calculates tax and defines your total exchange profits

Upcomingindicators

Advanced indicators

Including Smart Lines, Fear & Greed, Volume Profile, TD Sequential Indicator

Upcomingcoder

Exchange strategy coder

A high-performance backtesting engine to customize and simulate pre-built strategies, and go live with a few clicks

Check OTC Hawk out

Make educated decisions through data-driven cryptocurrency trading tools. To keep uncertainties away, you need something smarter than a crypto trading bot. Find out how exactly OTC Hawk can address your concerns.

Let’s translate your ideas into stellar business tools

Benefit from well-targeted wealth management

Outpace your competitors with an excellent offering and let clients trade cryptocurrency nice and easy, and always for a profit. Here’s how we help you to stand out from the crowd:

High liquidity

A deep liquidity pool of the best crypto trading platforms and cryptocurrency market makers.

24/7 market availability

Uninterrupted order execution for crypto and fiat assets.

Complete portfolio management lifecycle

Dedicated customizable dashboards for portfolio managers and investors.

Real-time tracking of wealth management activities, market situation, and third-party system updates.

Lower operational costs

Comprehensive finance management and workflow automation for your clients and stakeholders.

Reduced spending and improved efficiency.

Global coverage

Same-day trade settlements across multiple financial centers worldwide.

Direct access via API/UI

Secure connection provides major functionality via the Rest API or the Websocket/Streaming API.

Custom cryptocurrency trading strategies

Tailored approach to your business case from our quants team to maximize your profits.

Intuitive UX

Numerous crypto trading platforms available via a single OTC desk.

In-app crypto portfolio tracker to help you control investments.

We’ll help you get started with OTC Hawk

We go the extra mile to streamline the launch process and get you straight to deploying sensible cryptocurrency trading strategies. To make sure that the solution is structurally sound, we follow a four-step implementation model.

1.

Roadmapping workshop

/ Preparation

Business case analysis and detailed planning for the solution’s implementation

2.

Business logic optimization

/ Argumentation

Shaping up the solution’s logic so that it lives up to the standards and requirements you specify

3.

Deployment & adoption

/ Formation

Setting up a scalable infrastructure, providing live service testing, introduction, and training session

4.

Launch & support

/ Help

Going live and carrying out continuous support as per the service-level agreement (SLA)

Meet the project’s decision-making team

Team up with us and make sure you like the way we work! We specialize in capturing crypto signals and investigating the best crypto trading platforms to develop exactly what you need to blow your competitors away. These are the people who manage our engineering talent pool:

