What is OTC Hawk?
Specifically, this impactful crypto fund manager software has a focus on dealing with pain points around crypto trading and managing high-risk and high-value assets. Via a sophisticated OTC Hawk suite, you can reduce customer churn and help your clients get extra value from their crypto or fiat assets.
OTC Hawk is meant for institutions and high net-worth individuals to tackle time-consuming tasks like creating dedicated trading desks and portfolios or monitoring crypto price alerts.
With its focus on dealing with crypto trading pain points and managing high-risk and high-value assets, OTC Hawk is equally applicable to enterprise-scale businesses and their clients or partners.
Our OTC desk boasts a powerful infrastructure that comprises multiple internal and external services and blockchain-enabled solutions. Depending on the client's requirements, OTC Hawk can be easily integrated with any of the listed services and with many others.
Take a look at the current and upcoming integrations and partnerships:
Third-party services
Bitfinex
Exchanges
Coinbase
Exchanges
Binance.US
Exchanges
Gemini
Exchanges
OKEX
Exchanges
Bitstamp
Exchanges
Shufti Pro
KYC/AML
ARGOS
KYC/AML
Alloy
KYC/AML
B2C2
Liquidity providers
Kraken OTC
Liquidity providers
GK8
Custodian services
Trustology
Custodian services
Onchain Custodian
Custodian services
Services
On-ramp/Off-ramp
GK8
Insurance
Personal assistant
Help desk
Superwallet
Native multi-coin and multi-asset crypto wallet. Modular, customizable, easy to integrate.
DocFlow
Intuitive blockchain-powered doc management system that digitizes the entire paperwork cycle.
Learn more
CryptoAPI
Blockchain API as a Service (BaaS) that helps connect dApps to blockchain networks in a flash.
Learn more
CryptoGateway
A module that supports crypto exchanges, collects market data, and enables to launch liquidity, market making, and arbitrage projects.
Learn more
Enjoy private and personalized services, minimize risks while handling large currency volumes, and quote strike prices for entire order blocks with instant execution.
Multi-layer protection
An advanced security system safeguards each account so that no one else can access your funds
Custody choice
Upon request, we can integrate our solution with the custody platform that fits your requirements best
Server-based deployment option
Feel free to ask us to deploy the system to your server – we adapt it to the host infrastructure by default
Advanced order & portfolio management
OTC Hawk allows for splitting orders up for bigger profits if available and keeps your portfolio funds securely updated
Automated & delayed order execution
Launch a stop-limit order and have any trades below the restriction covered automatically, with no extra approval routine. Lock the trade at a requested rate and receive the funds within 24 hours
Compliance & validation
We take extra care about full compliance with our trading partners’ standards to ensure market integrity
Crypto tax calculator
A tool that calculates tax and defines your total exchange profits
Advanced indicators
Including Smart Lines, Fear & Greed, Volume Profile, TD Sequential Indicator
Exchange strategy coder
A high-performance backtesting engine to customize and simulate pre-built strategies, and go live with a few clicks
Let’s translate your ideas into stellar business tools
Outpace your competitors with an excellent offering and let clients trade cryptocurrency nice and easy, and always for a profit. Here’s how we help you to stand out from the crowd:
High liquidity
A deep liquidity pool of the best crypto trading platforms and cryptocurrency market makers.
24/7 market availability
Uninterrupted order execution for crypto and fiat assets.
Complete portfolio management lifecycle
Dedicated customizable dashboards for portfolio managers and investors.
Real-time tracking of wealth management activities, market situation, and third-party system updates.
Lower operational costs
Comprehensive finance management and workflow automation for your clients and stakeholders.
Reduced spending and improved efficiency.
Global coverage
Same-day trade settlements across multiple financial centers worldwide.
Direct access via API/UI
Secure connection provides major functionality via the Rest API or the Websocket/Streaming API.
Custom cryptocurrency trading strategies
Tailored approach to your business case from our quants team to maximize your profits.
Intuitive UX
Numerous crypto trading platforms available via a single OTC desk.
In-app crypto portfolio tracker to help you control investments.
We go the extra mile to streamline the launch process and get you straight to deploying sensible cryptocurrency trading strategies. To make sure that the solution is structurally sound, we follow a four-step implementation model.
/ Preparation
Business case analysis and detailed planning for the solution’s implementation
/ Argumentation
Shaping up the solution’s logic so that it lives up to the standards and requirements you specify
/ Formation
Setting up a scalable infrastructure, providing live service testing, introduction, and training session
/ Help
Going live and carrying out continuous support as per the service-level agreement (SLA)
Team up with us and make sure you like the way we work! We specialize in capturing crypto signals and investigating the best crypto trading platforms to develop exactly what you need to blow your competitors away. These are the people who manage our engineering talent pool:
Alexei Dulub
Founder and CEO
Viktor Pulyak
Chief Technology Officer
Alex Dolgov
Head of Consulting
Yulia Gushchina
Head of Blockchain Business Development