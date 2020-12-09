Services
Clutch, an independent market research firm based in the US, has named PixelPlex a 2020 Clutch Leader.
9 December, 2020
PixelPlex is thrilled to announce its partnership with FasterCapital! This strategic collaboration is aimed to support technology companies and startups in growing their business and gaining a competitive advantage.
10 June, 2020
South Korean Hancom WITH Inc. teamed up with PixelPlex to reinvent the real estate industry via tokenization.
17 February, 2020
PixelPlex Founder & CEO Alexei Dulub talks about the company’s milestones from 2019 & wishes happy holidays.
22 December, 2019
PixelPlex is proud to be one of the few blockchain developers named global B2B leaders.
17 December, 2019
Echo Offers a True DeFi Platform with Web3 Support. Have a look at how easy it is to migrate an Ethereum app to Echo.
6 December, 2019
Our company is actively developing business in Asia, which has long been associated with discoveries and breakthroughs in innovative technology.
10 June, 2019
PixelPlex Head of Asia Pacific Development Yulia Gushchina sits down with RT's Brent Jabbour at Hong Kong Blockchain Week 2019 to discuss the future of blockchain and how far we are from its mass adoption.
14 March, 2019
PixelPlex has been acknowledged by clutch.co as Top Blockchain Provider, Top Enterprise App Developer, as well as listed in many other categories.
7 December, 2018
