PixelPlex Awarded with Three Badges from Clutch!

Clutch, an independent market research firm based in the US, has named PixelPlex a 2020 Clutch Leader.

9 December, 2020

PixelPlex & FasterCapital Partnership Announcement

PixelPlex is thrilled to announce its partnership with FasterCapital! This strategic collaboration is aimed to support technology companies and startups in growing their business and gaining a competitive advantage.

10 June, 2020

PixelPlex and Hancom WITH Inc. Launch a Disruptive Project around Blockchain in Real Estate

South Korean Hancom WITH Inc. teamed up with PixelPlex to reinvent the real estate industry via tokenization.

17 February, 2020

Holiday greetings from PixelPlex Founder and CEO

PixelPlex Founder & CEO Alexei Dulub talks about the company’s milestones from 2019 & wishes happy holidays.

22 December, 2019

PixelPlex Among 1% Top-Tier Global B2B Leaders as a Blockchain Developer

PixelPlex is proud to be one of the few blockchain developers named global B2B leaders.

17 December, 2019

From Ethereum to Echo: Migrating the 0x DEX

Echo Offers a True DeFi Platform with Web3 Support. Have a look at how easy it is to migrate an Ethereum app to Echo.

6 December, 2019

PixelPlex Opens New Office in Korea

Our company is actively developing business in Asia, which has long been associated with discoveries and breakthroughs in innovative technology.

10 June, 2019

RT’s Interview with PixelPlex Head of Asia Pacific Development

PixelPlex Head of Asia Pacific Development Yulia Gushchina sits down with RT's Brent Jabbour at Hong Kong Blockchain Week 2019 to discuss the future of blockchain and how far we are from its mass adoption.

14 March, 2019

PixelPlex Among Top Clutch Developers

PixelPlex has been acknowledged by clutch.co as Top Blockchain Provider, Top Enterprise App Developer, as well as listed in many other categories.

7 December, 2018

