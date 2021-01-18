PixelPlex Announces Partnership With Institutional Crypto Custodian Trustology

As a blockchain company that puts security first, PixelPlex was looking for like-minded firms to work with to further strengthen the security of its OTC Hawk platform. Thus, Pixelplex has entered into a partnership with Trustology for safeguarding cryptoassets and administering any financial transaction across blockchains, DeFi, and exchanges.

PixelPlex and Trustology logos on skyscrapers and crypto elements background

PixelPlex and Dar Bedaya Partnership Announcement

PixelPlex is thrilled and honored to announce its strategic partnership with Dar Bedaya. Both companies will cooperate on working out customized tech-driven solutions and provide comprehensive consulting services for institutional clients.

PixelPlex and Dar Bedaya logos on a city background

PixelPlex & FasterCapital Partnership Announcement

PixelPlex is thrilled to announce its partnership with FasterCapital! This strategic collaboration is aimed to support technology companies and startups in growing their business and gaining a competitive advantage.

Panoramic view of Dubai city next to PixelPlex and FasterCapital logos