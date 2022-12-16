  • Home
Published:

Clutch, one of the leading ratings and reviews platforms for IT service providers, recognized PixelPlex as one of the top B2B companies.

Today, we’re proud to announce that during the esteemed Clutch Global Leader Awards, PixelPlex was recognized as a standout partner. According to the platform’s 2022 research, our team is among the top 1000 B2B leaders and top B2B companies.

Clutch is an independent B2B review platform from Washington DC that encompasses the IT, marketing, and business services spaces. The platform hosts an awards cycle each year to recognize the exceptional leaders who excelled at their rigorous selection process.

Throughout the year, Clutch highlights the highest-ranking firms across multiple industries and locations. Numerous businesses are assessed using a rigid set of criteria, which includes customer satisfaction and ratings.

We’re happy to be named among the top B2B companies thanks to the amazing support of our clients. We truly appreciate the fact that we have become a trusted partner to a wide range of clients across the globe.

Here at PixelPlex, we’re devoted to building the best custom software solutions to help our clients achieve their goals and solve their business challenges. Whether our clients want to incorporate digital transformation, blockchain technology, or big data, our team has the expertise and experience necessary to tackle any business idea and deliver high-quality results.

We’re ready to take on new challenges and deliver value-driven solutions that bring breakthrough results. Don’t hesitate to contact us and let us know how we can help.

