Leverage our expertise to streamline complex data processes. We have the knowledge and skills to exceed your expectations, from data structuring to data modeling, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive insights reporting.
PixelPlex enables forward-looking businesses to leverage the unique new-oil potential of big data. Our data analytics services empower enterprises to shape resilient strategies for long-term success. By consolidating and enriching diverse datasets, we uncover decisive insights, identify trends and patterns, and provide accurate predictions.
$240B → $650B
The expected growth of the global big data analytics market value from 2021 to 2029.
Statista
$7 – $73
Return on investment for data analytics solutions for every dollar spent, depending on the sector.
Dalberg
80%
Through 2025, the forecasted amount of organizations that will fail to scale digital business due to an outdated approach to data analytics.
Gartner
Beyond data preparation and analysis, PixelPlex provides advisory, enrichment, and integration services. We transform raw data into actionable roadmaps, predictions, and visuals, and, as a veteran of blockchain data analytics, employ best security practices.
PixelPlex helps business and product owners, analysts, and marketers develop a clear vision for data-driven decision-making. We facilitate understanding of data strategies and analytics solutions, helping you create a tailored path that aligns with your specific needs.
Utilize your data for enduring business resilience. We bring your dormant data to life, extract insights, and integrate it into key workflows, promoting strategic thinking and streamlining performance.
Get a wholesome picture of how performant and accurate your Machine Learning models can be. PixelPlex helps enrich training by transforming existing datasets and infusing new patterns or deep learning techniques that build extra data points and instances.
We build efficient infrastructures integrated with data analytics software. Apart from cloud migration, we merge external services for real-time or batch data processing, paving the way for scalable growth.
Communicate critical data trends effectively with visually compelling representations. Our team assists you in translating siloed data into clean, intuitive reports, leveraging the best of AI, AR, and VR technologies.
Regardless of data quality, PixelPlex leverages it while identifying any potential progress impediments. We solve complex business challenges, aligning data strategies with architecture specifics, autonomous governance, and requirements for solution agility and accessibility.
Get fast insights out of data batches or streams, process queries on the go, detect anomalies and react to emergencies quickly to enhance decision-making and optimize operations.
Segment clients, analyze their preferences, and predict their behavior to govern churn risks, build long-run marketing plans, and personalize upselling and cross-selling.
Forecast customer habits, build well-targeted sales funnels, and drive client retention and ROI with our help. Maximize the effectiveness of your ad campaigns with well-designed sales patterns.
Our solutions sift through massive data, highlighting trends, suspicious activity, and bottlenecks. We ensure data and storage integrity while addressing potential threats and vulnerabilities.
Our team designs applications that streamline routine tasks, processing large data volumes while establishing clear, rule-based logic alongside roles and access control.
With decentralized ledger as our signature tech, we provide custom and off-the-shelf software for blockchain and crypto data analytics, classification, interpretation and transformation.
As a comprehensive big data analytics company, PixelPlex offers versatile expertise capable of addressing complex demands across various industries.
Harness data to control enterprise budget and analyze profitability, plan long-term expenses and revenue. Monitor client credit scores and manage risks effectively.
Explore large datasets to understand customer demands, evaluate supplier efficiency, and manage inventory, while arranging informed improvements and optimizing logistics routes.
Aggregate data across disparate endpoints, avoid downtime and excessive power consumption, maximize operational performance, anticipate failures, and maintain equipment reliability.
Examine EHR data, build predictive diagnosis, apply error-free Big Data platforms, streamline patient records and personalize treatments while collecting information for massive research.
Gain insights into your assets, control compliance accuracy, track occupancy and price fluctuations, and use trends for optimal buying, selling, or renting decisions.
Define your consumers’ shopping patterns, monitor sales efficiency, demand, and purchase history while managing stock and planning marketing with an eye to seasonal dynamics.
Establish data-driven field-based reporting, learn each student’s needs, zoom into performance to uncover progress hurdles, target and update enrollment and academic programs.
Analyze employee satisfaction, experience, and performance across units and departments. Optimize recruitment and talent retention strategies, considering labor cost statistics.
To qualify as a top-skilled big data analytics vendor, PixelPlex never stops to master the most efficient and demanded frameworks, instruments, and approaches. Below are our go-to ones in this tech domain.
PixelPlex is the data analytics service provider that does its best to become a natural extension of the client’s team. We come up with powerful competencies to build composable and pervasive analytics foundations that help transform and innovate wisely.
With data well-oiling all kinds of businesses, we are now showcasing quite a representative collection of cross-domain projects where we helped build tools to extract, refine, and leverage data.
The project stars the 1K+ transmitter network for motion analysis that triangulates and locates millions of real-time events. We’ve aided in designing the platform behind it to personalize customer journeys through AI-based environment sensing, behavior tracking, and sales forecasting.
The project is about shipper-to-carrier communication made easy with a full-blown live-updated order database. Through a resulting PWA, logistics insiders book freight loads on the go, track cargo transportation, facilitate navigation via GPS, and build granular reports on delivery details.
All-encompassing ML-powered platform analyzing big data of NFT collectibles. The team has trained its algorithms to quickly search and compare assets, track their ownership and provenance, detect fakes, report stats, and aggregate best offers across top marketplaces.
A healthcare startup commissioned us to custom-build a cross-platform HIPAA-compliant fitness app. The solution runs on a tamper-proof blockchain while using AI to analyze intensive stats on user wellness and nutrition to produce actionable treatment tips and activity plans.
