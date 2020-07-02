Data Analytics Services

Data Analytics Services

Fuel your business strategies with data-driven insights

Leverage our expertise to streamline complex data processes. We have the knowledge and skills to exceed your expectations, from data structuring to data modeling, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive insights reporting.

Transforming data into competitive advantage

PixelPlex enables forward-looking businesses to leverage the unique new-oil potential of big data. Our data analytics services empower enterprises to shape resilient strategies for long-term success. By consolidating and enriching diverse datasets, we uncover decisive insights, identify trends and patterns, and provide accurate predictions.

The expected growth of the global big data analytics market value from 2021 to 2029

$240B → $650B

Statista

$7 – $73

Return on investment for data analytics solutions for every dollar spent, depending on the sector.

Dalberg

80%

Through 2025, the forecasted amount of organizations that will fail to scale digital business due to an outdated approach to data analytics.

Gartner

Our data analytics services

Beyond data preparation and analysis, PixelPlex provides advisory, enrichment, and integration services. We transform raw data into actionable roadmaps, predictions, and visuals, and, as a veteran of blockchain data analytics, employ best security practices.

People discussing AR, VR, and MR in the office room

PixelPlex helps business and product owners, analysts, and marketers develop a clear vision for data-driven decision-making. We facilitate understanding of data strategies and analytics solutions, helping you create a tailored path that aligns with your specific needs.

  • Data management consulting
  • Data governance platform advisory
  • Data-intensive solution design
  • Data standards compliance assurance

Utilize your data for enduring business resilience. We bring your dormant data to life, extract insights, and integrate it into key workflows, promoting strategic thinking and streamlining performance.

  • Data engineering and data warehousing
  • Data exploration, validation, mining, and modeling
  • Advanced analytics services implementation
  • Blockchain data analytics services

Get a wholesome picture of how performant and accurate your Machine Learning models can be. PixelPlex helps enrich training by transforming existing datasets and infusing new patterns or deep learning techniques that build extra data points and instances.

  • Data organization streamlining
  • Additional ML mechanisms implementation
  • Image recognition fine-tuning
  • Language processing improvement

We build efficient infrastructures integrated with data analytics software. Apart from cloud migration, we merge external services for real-time or batch data processing, paving the way for scalable growth.

  • Big data software and hardware deployment
  • Third-party BI and ETL tools implementation
  • Cloud data platforms and storages incorporation
  • Custom endpoint interfaces and APIs design

Communicate critical data trends effectively with visually compelling representations. Our team assists you in translating siloed data into clean, intuitive reports, leveraging the best of AI, AR, and VR technologies.

  • Data visualization tools implementation
  • Heat maps, interactive dashboards, bubble charts design
  • Data matrices, diagrams, and clouds development
  • Box and whisker plots generation

Purpose-efficient data analytics solutions

Regardless of data quality, PixelPlex leverages it while identifying any potential progress impediments. We solve complex business challenges, aligning data strategies with architecture specifics, autonomous governance, and requirements for solution agility and accessibility.

People discussing AR, VR, and MR in the office room

Get fast insights out of data batches or streams, process queries on the go, detect anomalies and react to emergencies quickly to enhance decision-making and optimize operations.

Segment clients, analyze their preferences, and predict their behavior to govern churn risks, build long-run marketing plans, and personalize upselling and cross-selling.

Forecast customer habits, build well-targeted sales funnels, and drive client retention and ROI with our help. Maximize the effectiveness of your ad campaigns with well-designed sales patterns.

Our solutions sift through massive data, highlighting trends, suspicious activity, and bottlenecks. We ensure data and storage integrity while addressing potential threats and vulnerabilities.

Our team designs applications that streamline routine tasks, processing large data volumes while establishing clear, rule-based logic alongside roles and access control.

With decentralized ledger as our signature tech, we provide custom and off-the-shelf software for blockchain and crypto data analytics, classification, interpretation and transformation.

Elevate your data strategy

Revamp your resource-heavy big data analytics solutions into sources of inspiration. Leave the technicalities to us!

Industry-wide data analytics services

As a comprehensive big data analytics company, PixelPlex offers versatile expertise capable of addressing complex demands across various industries.

Financial data analytics

Harness data to control enterprise budget and analyze profitability, plan long-term expenses and revenue. Monitor client credit scores and manage risks effectively.

A stats chart demonstrating the results of financial data analytics

Supply chain & logistics data analytics

Explore large datasets to understand customer demands, evaluate supplier efficiency, and manage inventory, while arranging informed improvements and optimizing logistics routes.

White trucks carrying cargo on a highway

Manufacturing data analytics

Aggregate data across disparate endpoints, avoid downtime and excessive power consumption, maximize operational performance, anticipate failures, and maintain equipment reliability.

Metallic color pipes on an oil factory

Healthcare data analytics

Examine EHR data, build predictive diagnosis, apply error-free Big Data platforms, streamline patient records and personalize treatments while collecting information for massive research.

The process of medical examination of a human

Real estate data analytics

Gain insights into your assets, control compliance accuracy, track occupancy and price fluctuations, and use trends for optimal buying, selling, or renting decisions.

A view of a glass wall skyscrapers

Retail & eCommerce data analytics

Define your consumers’ shopping patterns, monitor sales efficiency, demand, and purchase history while managing stock and planning marketing with an eye to seasonal dynamics.

Mannequin demonstrating a collection in a clothes store

Education data analytics

Establish data-driven field-based reporting, learn each student’s needs, zoom into performance to uncover progress hurdles, target and update enrollment and academic programs.

The library with circle-style bookshelves

Human Resource data analytics

Analyze employee satisfaction, experience, and performance across units and departments. Optimize recruitment and talent retention strategies, considering labor cost statistics.

Shadowgraph of a person near the mountain

Technologies driving our analytics projects

To qualify as a top-skilled big data analytics vendor, PixelPlex never stops to master the most efficient and demanded frameworks, instruments, and approaches. Below are our go-to ones in this tech domain.

Microsoft SQL Server
Azure Data Factory
Kafka
Apache AirFlow
Talend
Oracle
Matillion
Azkaban
Informatika
Panoply
Apache Nifi
IBM Infosphere Datastage
Microsoft SQL Server
PostgreSQL
MySQL
MongoDB
ClickHouse
neo4j
Hadoop
AWS
Google Cloud
Microsoft Azure
Azure Cosmos DB
Azure Blob Storage
Azure Data Lake
Amazon DynamoDB
Amazon S3
Amazon RDS
Amazon DocumentDB
Amazon Keyspaces
MongoDB
SAS
SPSS
Stata
Google Cloud AI Platform
Amazon SageMaker
Azure Machine Learning
Power BI
Tableau
Grafana
QlikView
Sisense
D3.js
Looker
Python
R
Python
R

Why partner with PixelPlex

PixelPlex is the data analytics service provider that does its best to become a natural extension of the client’s team. We come up with powerful competencies to build composable and pervasive analytics foundations that help transform and innovate wisely.

A blue and green icon of a graduation cap

Dedicated data analytics, science, augmentation, modeling, visualization, and consulting unit.

A blue and green icon of a trophy

Experience in predictive analytics, Business Intelligence, big data visualization, warehousing, and ML-enabled training

A blue and green icon of a cube

Proficiency in blockchain and cryptocurrency data analytics, meta-data-driven data fabric generation

16 years

in the technology industry

450+

data-intensive projects made a success

2 unicorns

over $1B in value

7 years

in the Big Data domain

$500M

raised by clients with our products

20+

ecosystem-scale projects

Top change management company 2023 according to Clutch

Top Change Management

Company 2023

Top consulting company in energy and natural resources 2023 according to Clutch

Top Consulting Company Energy & Natural Resources

2023

Top consulting company in retail 2023 according to Clutch

Top Consulting Company

Retail 2023

Top operations consulting company 2023 according to Clutch

Top Operations Consulting

Firm 2023

Top big data compliance, fraud, and risk management company 2023 in UAE according to Clutch

Top Big Data Compliance, Fraud & Risk Management

Company UAE 2023

Our data analytics works

With data well-oiling all kinds of businesses, we are now showcasing quite a representative collection of cross-domain projects where we helped build tools to extract, refine, and leverage data.

Smart Mall

The project stars the 1K+ transmitter network for motion analysis that triangulates and locates millions of real-time events. We’ve aided in designing the platform behind it to personalize customer journeys through AI-based environment sensing, behavior tracking, and sales forecasting.

  • Neural networks-enabled analysis and reporting
  • iBeacon-powered data collection
  • Rich data visualization capabilities
  • Customer calculation and motion patterning
  • Wi-Fi requests aggregation
  • Cross-platform device data support
Smart Mall, a retail platform for customer shopping experience

Scargos Freight Shipping App

The project is about shipper-to-carrier communication made easy with a full-blown live-updated order database. Through a resulting PWA, logistics insiders book freight loads on the go, track cargo transportation, facilitate navigation via GPS, and build granular reports on delivery details.

  • Driver mapping and location
  • Live truckload data tracking
  • Digital proof-of-delivery and document flow
  • Transportation history monitoring
  • Notifications and alerts on shipment completion
  • Trucker and fleet profile governance
Scargos, a complete logistics solution for shippers, carriers, and drivers

CheckNFT

All-encompassing ML-powered platform analyzing big data of NFT collectibles. The team has trained its algorithms to quickly search and compare assets, track their ownership and provenance, detect fakes, report stats, and aggregate best offers across top marketplaces.

  • 134M sales, minting, and transfer events processed
  • 71M tokens handled by Ethereum framework
  • 176K NFT collections supported
  • Access to the largest token database
  • Fraud and investment risk alerts
  • NFT performance tracking and value prediction
CheckNFT.iO, an intelligent solution to analyze NFT collectibles, detect fraudulent activities and minimize risks

Patientory

A healthcare startup commissioned us to custom-build a cross-platform HIPAA-compliant fitness app. The solution runs on a tamper-proof blockchain while using AI to analyze intensive stats on user wellness and nutrition to produce actionable treatment tips and activity plans.

  • Private blockchain for personal data storage
  • Full-scale EHR & stats dashboard
  • Comprehensive health tracking interface
  • Universal data syncing platform for wearables
  • Stats-driven leadership monitoring
  • Gamified UX data collection
Patientory, a blockchain-based app for managing health data and providing incentives to improve health outcomes

