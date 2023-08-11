Data is an inexhaustible source of insights that helps businesses scale and stay competitive. That’s why data analytics is no longer just an option but a must for any organization aspiring to thrive in today’s dynamic market.

Data analytics has proven extremely useful for a variety of business aspects, from more well-founded decision-making and optimized workflows to reduced costs and minimized risks. The growing recognition of data analytics potential has led to a remarkable expansion of the global data analytics market, which is projected to reach $745.15 billion by 2030. In this article, we will explore key benefits data analytics offers businesses and take a look at the top data analytics trends in 2023. As a bonus, we will provide a list of useful tips to consider when leveraging business data analytics. What are the business benefits of data analytics? Enterprises that adopt data analytics reap many substantial benefits, namely: Informed decision-making — data analytics supplies businesses with evidence-based insights, enabling more informed and accurate decision-making across various departments and processes of the organization.

What are the top data analytics trends? There are many different data analytics trends businesses should know about, including the integration of artificial intelligence, synthetic data, business intelligence, edge computing, and data-as-a-service. Here is a detailed overview of each trend. Artificial intelligence Artificial intelligence (AI) completely changes the way organizations analyze their data. This technology is capable of processing huge amounts of data and finding dependencies, patterns, and anomalies that would otherwise be hard to detect. This way, companies can perform data analytics faster and more efficiently. AI-powered data analytics involves the integration of machine learning algorithms, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, and other AI techniques. Data analytics aspects enhanced by AI include: Data preprocessing — AI can clean, transform, and preprocess raw and unstructured data. It involves handling missing values, outlier detection, data imputation, and data normalization to ensure the data is adequate and in a suitable format for analysis.

Synthetic data Synthetic data is generated artificially, preserving some statistical characteristics of real data. The use of synthetic data became a big data analytics trend since it allows businesses to: Maintain confidentiality — synthetic data prevents the exposure and exploitation of people’s and industry’s sensitive data while not curbing the process of data analytics.

— synthetic data can help balance class distributions in datasets, mitigating biases and improving the accuracy of data analytics. Simulate scenarios — with the help of synthetic data, businesses can create possible scenarios and test their suggestions, thus assessing their feasibility and potential risks. Business intelligence Business intelligence (BI) tools facilitate data analytics efficiency by providing powerful and user-friendly platforms able to gather, process, analyze, and visualize data. These tools are designed to help businesses make data-driven decisions, gain insights from their data, and uncover valuable patterns and trends. The features of BI tools that make them a tangible data analytics trend are: Interoperability — BI tools can connect to various data sources, including databases, spreadsheets, cloud services, and other applications. This enables businesses to consolidate and integrate data from different sources into a single, centralized platform, making it easier to analyze and gain a comprehensive view of the processes.

— with BI tools, data analysts can easily share dashboards, charts, and reports with other team members. This fosters data-driven decision-making across the organization and ensures that stakeholders have access to relevant information. Mobile accessibility — many modern BI instruments, including Tableau and Power BI, support mobile devices, enabling users to access and interact with data analytics on their smartphones and tablets, increasing accessibility and enabling on-the-go decision-making. Edge computing Edge computing is an infrastructure between the data source (ex. internet of things devices, sensors, smartphones) and centralized data centers or cloud environments. Edge computing allows to process, analyze, and store data close to where it comes from, rather than sending it to remote data centers or servers. This approach allows for greater convenience, faster processing times, and reduces costs associated with data transfer, so no wonder it is one of the current data analytics trends. Here are some ways edge computing is used in data analytics: Real-time data processing — edge devices enable immediate data processing and analysis which is essential, for example, in IoT applications, where data is generated rapidly and needs to be analyzed without delays.

— some edge computing components continue functioning even if they lose internet connection. This ensures uninterrupted operations in remote or intermittent network environments. Data security — edge computing addresses data security concerns by processing sensitive data locally at the edge. This minimizes the risk of data exposure during transmission and enhances overall data privacy. Data-as-a-Service Data-as-a-service (DaaS) is a cloud-based data management model, with data being hosted and managed by a third-party service provider, who makes it accessible to clients on a subscription or pay-per-use basis. DaaS is steadily gaining traction in data analytics thanks to its many tangible benefits, including: Data accessibility — DaaS providers offer centralized platforms where users can access a wide variety of data, be it structured, semi-structured, or unstructured, without needing to physically store or manage the data themselves.

