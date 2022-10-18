Advance your project with the Algorand blockchain and conquer new business niches. Our dedicated team provides professional Algorand development services and delivers high-quality solutions that drive growth, enhance performance, and tackle common Web3 challenges.
With its unique Pure Proof‑of‑Stake consensus, Algorand delivers high throughput and rock‑solid security—all with minimal transaction costs. It’s an ideal platform for businesses that need to move quickly, handle heavy workloads, and maintain trust across decentralized networks.
Explore our comprehensive suite of Algorand development services and see how our team leverages the unique capabilities of Algorand to deliver robust and scalable blockchain solutions.
Our team offers expert guidance on Algorand blockchain integration and architecture design, leveraging Algorand's advanced features to deliver optimal performance tailored to your business needs.
Our blockchain dApp development experts use Algorand’s fast, secure, and scalable protocol to engineer high-end decentralized applications that deliver consistently robust performance.
Our Algorand smart contract experts develop and deploy highly reliable and efficient contracts, enabling smooth execution for a wide range of applications.
Our Algorand blockchain development company builds enterprise-grade blockchain solutions that address the specific needs and complex challenges faced by large-scale organizations in numerous sectors.
We stand by your side post‑launch, offering updates, performance optimizations, and seamless integrations with third‑party APIs or protocols.
As enterprises transition into a global era of digital business, we help them stay ahead with advanced digitization standards. Explore some recent blockchain cases that made a significant impact.
PixelPlex collaborated with the client to develop a multicomponent recycling network on the Ripple blockchain, integrating third-party applications, reverse vending machines, and a high-level tokenomics model for a robust ecosystem and effective stakeholder collaboration.
We helped the client create the HELO blockchain, incorporating the innovative Proof of Ethic consensus mechanism, which provides high transaction throughput, fast performance, robust security, and exceptionally low energy consumption.
Our team delivered a multi-functional mobile health solution, enabling users to securely access and share their medical records, and integrated the client's proprietary blockchain that offers top-notch security and transparency for managing health data.
Our team provides experts and partners for every part of the project and is capable of starting with an MVP and quickly scaling to a comprehensive Algorand-based solution.
We maintain zero tolerance for vulnerabilities and implement the highest security standards to protect your Algorand project from any potential threats.
Our team comprises talented engineers, researchers, Web3 tech experts, and auditors who drive innovation with the latest technologies in the blockchain ecosystem.
Market disruption
3
Unicorns disrupted industries from startup phase
Scalability at its best
10M+
Users scaled in just 18 months
Capital growth
$500M+
raised by the clients
Revenue boost
$5M
First-year revenue boost from zero
Smart contract success
1M+
Secure smart contract executions enabled
Happy end-users
50M
happy users for our clients
Top blockchain
company 2024
Our Algorand development company practices a unique approach to each client to engineer a powerful custom blockchain solution.
We gather requirements and assess the project’s scope to understand the client’s needs and determine how Algorand’s advanced features can best meet those requirements, including transaction speed, security protocols, and scalability factors.
Deliverables
Our experts evaluate the technical possibilities and potential challenges of implementing the project on Algorand and provide comprehensive insights into scalability, security, integration, and potential impact on existing systems to ensure a viable and efficient solution.
Deliverables
Leveraging Algorand’s unique features, we create a robust and scalable architecture that establishes a solid foundation for the project’s further development and secures optimal data flow, system integrity, and future-proofing against technological advancements.
Deliverables
Our blockchain company executes the development plan with precision, building and integrating the solution while fully utilizing Algorand’s capabilities to achieve high transaction throughput, robust security measures, and smooth integration with existing infrastructures.
Deliverables
We test the solution on the Algorand blockchain to identify and rectify any issues, verify the system’s high performance, reliability, and adherence to industry standards, and guarantee a streamlined, intuitive, and responsive user experience.
Deliverables
After successful testing, we deploy the Algorand solution and provide ongoing support to maintain optimal performance, manage updates, address operational issues, and adapt to constantly evolving business needs and technological advancements.
Deliverables
Explore our latest blog articles to uncover cutting-edge insights and advancements in blockchain technology.
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
