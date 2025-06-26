Public blockchain development services background

Public Blockchain Development
Services

In a world of walled gardens, build a public square

A cookie-cutter blockchain gives you a fragile foundation, vulnerable to flawed economics and centralized points of failure. We build public blockchains where the value isn't just in the transaction, but in the absolute transparency of the entire system.

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Got a world-changing idea, but it feels trapped on the whiteboard?

We map your concept onto the immutable, transparent canvas of a public ledger, designing the smart contracts, off-chain infrastructure, and user flows that turn your "what if" into "what is" – on-chain and in-market.

Number 2

Trying to design a token that does more than just trade?

From DeFi liquidity incentives that bootstrap your platform, to DAO governance structures that give your community a real voice, we build tokens that are integral, not incidental.

Number 3

Worried your project will be an island in a sea of blockchains?

Whether it's deploying on an EVM-compatible L2 for speed and low cost, or leveraging cross-chain protocols like CCIP, we ensure your application can tap into liquidity, data, and user bases across the entire decentralized web.

Number 4

Haunted by the headlines of nine-figure exploits and drained wallets?

We architect for resilience, implementing multi-signature controls, time-locked functions, and preparing for exhaustive third-party audits. We don't just aim for security – we build for anti-fragility.

Number 5

Afraid your revolutionary tech will be unusable for 99% of the world?

Decentralization shouldn't be difficult. The greatest protocol is useless if no one can access it. Through account abstraction, meta-transactions, and familiar social logins, we create dApps that feel as seamless as the best Web2 applications.

Number 6

Your roadmap is ambitious, but is your team ready for what’s next?

Public blockchains evolve, communities demand features, and governance is a living process. We provide the deep technical bench and strategic foresight for protocol upgrades, treasury management, and ecosystem growth.

Public blockchain development services

We build applications on the world’s most transparent and resilient foundations – public blockchain development services. PixelPlex team engineers systems that are born from principles of immutability and community ownership

Public blockchain development services

Protocol design & dApp engineering

On-chain reality, not just apps. We engineer unstoppable dApps and the foundational protocols they run on, ensuring your digital world is verifiable by anyone and free from centralized control.

Explore dApp development services arrow

Autonomous logic & smart contract development

We build the foundation of your digital world. Our smart contracts automate complex value chains, securing assets and managing transactions with mathematical certainty, all without the need for intermediaries.

Explore smart contract development services arrow

Tokenomics, payments & incentive mechanism design

We design sophisticated tokenomics models that align incentives for your users. From managing supply with inflationary/deflationary mechanics to empowering long-term believers with vote-escrowed models, we build the scripts for human coordination.

Explore crypto payment solutions services arrow

DeFi development & liquidity bridging

We make your dApp a native on multiple L1s and L2s, building secure bridges for seamless value flow. This unlocks deep liquidity and a wider user base for your protocol.

Explore DeFi development services arrow

Blockchain integration & user adoption strategy

The best tech is invisible. We abstract away blockchain complexities using account abstraction and gasless meta-transactions to deliver a frictionless, Web2-like user experience that drives mainstream adoption.

Explore blockchain integration services arrow

Case studies

See how we've helped businesses like yours use DeFi strategies and public protocols. We can share case studies that show our successful implementations.

Crypto wallet with advanced security features

Our company developed a mobile-friendly blockchain solution that gives users a secure way to buy, sell, store, and manage their crypto assets from any device.

  • Native mobile wallet app for Android and iOS
  • Shamir’s secret encryption
  • Secure Enclave and KeyStore support
  • Qtum blockchain API integration
  • Smart contracts template builder
The illustration of Crypto wallet with advanced security features project

Advanced Web3 security solution

Web3 Antivirus is an advanced tool that safeguards users from scams, including malicious transactions, dangerous smart contracts, and honeypots.

  • ML-powered risk detection model
  • Protection from the most sophisticated kinds of crypto scams
  • Comprehensive token analysis
  • Custom blocklists and allowlists
  • Multi-browser and multi-blockchain support
The illustration of Advanced Web3 security solution project

Crypto trading arbitrage bot

This arbitrage bot automatically identifies and exploits price differences for cryptocurrencies across various exchanges, helping users to boost their earnings.

  • Automated cryptocurrency trading platform
  • Integrated arbitrage bot
  • Real-time market analytics tools
  • Secure user accounts and transaction management
  • Customizable bot settings
The illustration of Crypto trading arbitrage bot project

Clients’ reviews

We consider our work a success only when our clients have a success story to share. Here are a few examples:

  • PixelPlex is very professional and always readily available

    Adam Greenwood, Co-Founder & COO

    Adam Greenwood

    Co-Founder & COO

    Thanks to PixelPlex’s work, the client now has a fully operational wallet prototype. The team has delivered on time and solved bugs promptly. They’re also very communicative, professional, responsive, and available, leveraging communication platforms such as Zoom and Slack.

    5.0Rating 5.0
    Clutch

  • They’re able to suggest solutions and better alternatives as opposed to just agreeing to our every idea

    Eric Vogel, Co-Founder

    Eric Vogel

    Co-Founder

    Through a mindfully built MVP and experience-backed consultation, PixelPlex has helped the client establish a customer base in various sectors. Apart from having in-depth blockchain-related knowledge, the team sports a high level of organization and attention to detail.

    5.0Rating 5.0
    Clutch

  • They gave us a lot of advice that we, in turn, could sell to our customers again — that was really good.

    Anonymous, Senior Manager

    Anonymous

    Senior Manager

    The level of insight and detailed knowledge delivered by the PixelPlex team blew away the client’s expectations. Their team showed new perspectives and provided valuable suggestions for improving the product. Dedicated and creative, the team was a true asset.

    4.5Rating 4.5
    Clutch

Why work with PixelPlex

Fire icon

12+ years deep in the industry

This decade-plus of protocol-level fluency means we build with a deep understanding of economic cycles, attack vectors, and the architectural foresight required to create a platform that doesn't just launch, but endures.

Shield icon

Zero critical exploits

Security is our doctrine. We stress-test everything with an adversarial mindset, combining formal verification and multi-layered defenses to make trust mathematically sound.

Diamond icon

Community, not just consensus

A protocol without a community is just a ghost chain. We embed community ownership into the architecture with fair launches, robust DAO frameworks, and tokenomics that build self-sustaining digital nations.

$50M+

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

450+

projects completed

0Shield icon

exploits since day 1

1.2B+

raised by clients

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

Top blockchain
company 2024

Top blockchain company 2024

Key benefits of public blockchain development for your business

1.

Trust automation

Smart contracts on public blockchains make your business rules self-enforcing. This eliminates costly intermediaries and the need for blind trust, saving you on auditing and administration.

2.

Customers as capital

Turn users into owners. Instead of paying to acquire customers, you can incentivize them to earn ownership, provide liquidity, or govern the platform. Their success is your success – they become your most committed stakeholders.

3.

Next-gen revenue streams

Public blockchains are a new economic paradigm. Generate revenue from protocol fees, trading digital assets, or staking mechanisms. Stop just serving an economy and start owning it.

4.

Radical transparency

Prove everything, don't just ask for trust. With an immutable ledger, you can make every action publicly verifiable. This radical honesty saves on compliance and becomes your killer marketing advantage.

5.

Global lego set

Why build from scratch? Public blockchains give you composability, letting you instantly plug into a universe of battle-tested dApps and DeFi protocols. This massively accelerates your time-to-market and slashes R&D costs.

Cost of public blockchain development

Starting at

$50,000+

Launch your own sovereign, production-ready public blockchain with our all-inclusive foundational package.

What's included:

  • Tokenomics & network architecture
  • Custom node & consensus layer
  • EVM compatibility
  • Essential network tools
  • Guided network launch

Need an advanced consensus model, interoperability bridges, or on-chain governance? We provide a detailed custom proposal.

Public blockchain development for your domain

We architect public blockchain solutions that solve the core challenges of your industry, turning immutable ledgers into your competitive advantage.

FinTech & banking

Operate with mathematical certainty and free from costly intermediaries. Build systems that are not only faster and cheaper but are fundamentally more trustworthy and transparent by design.

  • Decentralized identity (DID) frameworks
  • On-chain real-world asset (RWA) tokenization
  • Automated yield-generating protocols
  • Permissionless cross-border value transfer
Learn moremore-content
digital stock market display

Retail & eCommerce

Build provable ownership and a true community economy. We help you use public ledgers to create digital brand artifacts that live forever and loyalty systems that reward meaningful participation, not just purchases.

  • Verifiable digital twins for luxury goods
  • Community-governed brand DAOs
  • Dynamic NFTs for perpetual loyalty
  • On-chain user-generated content economies
Learn moremore-content
fashion store mannequin

Supply chain & logistics

Stop chasing paperwork and start tracking the truth. Eliminate fraud, automate compliance, and provide consumers with radical transparency from origin to destination.

  • Immutable proof-of-origin tracking
  • Smart contract-automated customs & compliance
  • Decentralized fleet and asset management
  • On-chain carbon footprint verification
Learn moremore-content
trucks on highway

Healthcare

Patient data is the most personal asset. We use public blockchain technology to put control back into the hands of the individual. Create systems where data can be shared with explicit consent, professional credentials can be verified instantly.

  • Self-sovereign health records (SSHR)
  • Verifiable credentialing for practitioners
  • Immutable clinical trial data logging
  • Auditable pharmaceutical provenance
Learn moremore-content
medical technology interface

Real estate

We use public blockchains to turn illiquid properties into programmable, fractional assets. This lowers the barrier to entry for investors and collapses the convoluted, paper-heavy settlement process into a single, instant, on-chain transaction.

  • Fractional ownership via tokenized RWAs
  • On-chain property title and deed registries
  • Smart contract-driven escrow and settlements
  • Decentralized marketplaces
Learn moremore-content
city skyscrapers

Oil & gas

In an industry built on complex joint ventures and high-stakes logistics, public blockchains provide an incorruptible layer of trust. We digitize and automate intricate workflows, from mineral rights to royalty payments.

  • Tokenization of energy futures and commodities
  • Automated royalty distribution via smart contracts
  • Carbon credit and offset registries
  • Immutable mineral rights management
Learn moremore-content
offshore oil rig

Our process

Your vision is a new protocol, a digital economy, a future-proof community. We provide the strategic, architectural, and engineering firepower to bring your idea to life.

1. Blueprint & economic design

arrow

2. Interface & experience architecture

arrow

3. Smart contract architecture

arrow

4. Protocol & front-end engineering

arrow

5. Audits & mainnet deployment

arrow

6. Evolution & ecosystem growth

arrow

Blueprint & economic design

We pinpoint the optimal Layer 1 or Layer 2 protocol for your specific goals – balancing security, speed, and cost. We then architect the core economic loops and token utility models that will fuel participation, reward users, and create lasting value.

Deliverables

  • Protocol concept analysis
  • Token utility model & whitepaper draft
  • Core user journey map

Interface & experience architecture

Decentralization should feel empowering, not complicated. We obsess over every interaction, from a user's first wallet connection to their first governance vote, to create an experience that is intuitive, trustworthy, and beautiful.

Deliverables

  • High-fidelity, interactive prototypes
  • Digital brand identity & design system
  • On-chain interaction guide

Smart contract architecture

This is where we forge the immutable laws of your ecosystem. Our protocol architects design smart contracts for gas efficiency, upgradeability, and ironclad security. We write code that is unambiguous, unexploitable, and unstoppable.

Deliverables

  • Full smart contract logical design
  • Adversarial attack vector modelling
  • Gas optimization & scalability report

Protocol & front-end engineering

Here, the blueprint becomes a living entity. Our developers translate architectural plans into clean, rigorously documented code. We build both the on-chain logic and the off-chain components.

Deliverables

  • Private testnet version of the dApp
  • Off-chain service & API documentation
  • Verified front-end component library

Audits & mainnet deployment

Before your protocol faces the world, it faces us. We engage in a period of intense adversarial testing, collaborating with elite third-party audit firms to hunt for any potential vulnerability.

Deliverables

  • Third-party audit report & remediation log
  • Verified mainnet contract addresses
  • Mainnet launch communication plan

Evolution & ecosystem growth

Your launch is not our finish line. We remain your strategic technical partners, helping you navigate protocol upgrades, implement DAO governance proposals, and scale your infrastructure.

Deliverables

  • Long-term technical roadmap
  • Dedicated support channel & incident response plan
  • Community governance support & tooling

Blockchain technology stack

As experts in Web3 app development company, we have mastered the key platforms and frameworks of the decentralized web.

Blockchain technology platforms

Ethereum

Ethereum

Solana

Solana

Cardano

Cardano

Polkadot

Polkadot

Flow

Flow

Polygon

Polygon

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

Binance

Binance Smart Chain

Hyperledger

Hyperledger

Hedera

Hedera

Echo

Echo

Quorum

Quorum

Graphene

Graphene

EOS

EOS

Corda

Corda

Dash

Dash

Ripple

Ripple

Technology stack

Solidity

Solidity

C++

C++

C#

C#

Angular

Angular

Python

Python

React

React

NextJS

NextJS

NestJS

NestJS

JS

JS

Express

Express

Swift

Swift

Kotlin

Kotlin

GO

GO

Cadence

Cadence

Node.js

Node.js

Our expertise spans multiple blockchain platforms

TON

TON Development

As official TON partners, we excel at using its fast, scalable architecture to build dApps and Telegram Mini Apps for mass adoption and high throughput.

TON Development
Cardano

Cardano Development

We provide Cardano consulting and build custom dApps, smart contracts, and NFT marketplaces on its interoperable,sustainable, and scalable blockchain.

Cardano Development
Polkadot

Polkadot Development

Harnessing Polkadot capabilities, our blockchain experts create high-performance and interoperable decentralized applications, exchange platforms, NFT marketplaces, and more.

Polkadot Development
Ethereum

Ethereum Development

Build secure, reliable dApps and smart contracts on Ethereum, or let us consult on and audit your current Ethereum-based solutions

Ethereum Development
Hyperledger

Hyperledger Development

Our skilled team uses industry best practices to build custom Hyperledger Fabric infrastructures and scalable dApps that will modernize your business operations.

Hyperledger Development
Solana

Solana Development

Experience the benefits of high speed and scalability in your blockchain projects. We develop dApps, smart contracts, and DeFi products on the Solana network.

Solana Development
Binance

Binance Development

Our focus is on building smart contracts and DeFi solutions on the Binance Smart Chain to capitalize on its low transaction fees, high-speed processing, and EVM cross-chain capabilities.

Polygon

Polygon Development

We offer expert development services to build sophisticated decentralized solutions on the Polygon platform, as well as assistance in migrating your current flows.

Flow

Flow Development

We create scalable decentralized applications, games, and NFT marketplaces with automated transactions, all powered by the Flow blockchain and Cadence programming.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Development

Leverage the Bitcoin blockchain for secure and immutable applications, while using Layer 2s to enhance scalability and functionality.

Hedera

Hedera Development

As official Hedera partners, our experts create secure, high-performance, enterprise-level applications using Hedera's fast and fair hashgraph technology.

INTMAX

INTMAX Development

Achieve significant cost savings on Ethereum transactions with our scalable platform, powered by Intmax's stateless zkRollup technology.

DAML development

DAML Development

DAML apps can be deployed on various ledgers, which guarantees interoperability and provides a clear, transparent view of complex processes involving multiple stakeholders.

Our signature domains

We partner with you to execute your vision, from code to concepts, in AI, DeFi, data science, and more.

Blockchain

Build a custom blockchain platform for uncompromised security, efficient operations, and a strong competitive edge.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Unlock the financial value of real-world assets like property and art by tokenizing them. This allows for easy trading, new investment opportunities, and a global marketplace.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
Tokenization domain background

Data science

Use your own data to power business growth. We create custom software to analyze your complex information and inform smart business strategies.
Explore data science development servicesmore-content
Data science domain background

Machine learning

Integrate machine learning into core business functions to simplify processes, increase productivity, and enable smarter strategic decisions.
Explore machine learning servicesmore-content
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
  • This is a casual introduction to see if we're a good fit for each other. Even a rough idea is a great starting point!
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
  • We'll ask about your objectives, target audience, and desired functionalities. You’ll get expert input on technology, timeline, and best-fit solutions tailored to your business.
STEP 3

Tailored project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
  • You’ll know exactly what to expect — with no hidden surprises.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.
  • Expect dedicated communication, clear milestones, and real progress from day one.

FAQ

What are public blockchain development services?

Public blockchain development services involve building decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and entire protocols on open, transparent, and permissionless blockchain networks. These services leverage the benefits of decentralization, such as immutability and community ownership.

How does PixelPlex help with tokenomics?

Our public blockchain development company designs sophisticated tokenomics models to align incentives for users and create self-sustaining digital economies. This includes designing mechanisms for token supply, inflation/deflation, and governance structures like DAOs.

What kind of security does your public blockchain development company provide?

Security is a core focus for us. We architect for resilience by implementing multi-signature controls, time-locked functions, and preparing for exhaustive third-party audits to build a platform that is resistant to exploits and attacks.

What is the cost of public blockchain development?

Public blockchain app development starts at around $50,000 for a foundational package, which typically includes tokenomics, network architecture, and essential network tools. The final cost depends on the complexity of the project and any additional features required.

Can you integrate my dApp with other blockchains?

Yes. Our public blockchain development company ensures your application can interact with the wider decentralized ecosystem. We achieve this by deploying on EVM-compatible networks or leveraging cross-chain protocols to bridge liquidity and user bases across different blockchains.

Why is a public blockchain important for my business?

A public blockchain offers key benefits such as radical transparency, trust automation through self-enforcing smart contracts, and the ability to turn users into owners, creating a committed community. It also enables new revenue streams and allows for rapid development by leveraging existing protocols.

Read our blog

Curious about the future of tech? We've got you covered with breakdowns of the latest DeFi concepts, strategies, and trends.

More articles

Our comprehensive suite of blockchain services

Blockchain Development
Web3 Development
Protocols
Enterprise Blockchain Development
Blockchain Consulting
Crypto Payment Solutions
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Private Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Tokenization Services
Cryptocurrency Development
Articles & news about blockchain