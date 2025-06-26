A cookie-cutter blockchain gives you a fragile foundation, vulnerable to flawed economics and centralized points of failure. We build public blockchains where the value isn't just in the transaction, but in the absolute transparency of the entire system.
We map your concept onto the immutable, transparent canvas of a public ledger, designing the smart contracts, off-chain infrastructure, and user flows that turn your "what if" into "what is" – on-chain and in-market.
From DeFi liquidity incentives that bootstrap your platform, to DAO governance structures that give your community a real voice, we build tokens that are integral, not incidental.
Whether it's deploying on an EVM-compatible L2 for speed and low cost, or leveraging cross-chain protocols like CCIP, we ensure your application can tap into liquidity, data, and user bases across the entire decentralized web.
We architect for resilience, implementing multi-signature controls, time-locked functions, and preparing for exhaustive third-party audits. We don't just aim for security – we build for anti-fragility.
Decentralization shouldn't be difficult. The greatest protocol is useless if no one can access it. Through account abstraction, meta-transactions, and familiar social logins, we create dApps that feel as seamless as the best Web2 applications.
Public blockchains evolve, communities demand features, and governance is a living process. We provide the deep technical bench and strategic foresight for protocol upgrades, treasury management, and ecosystem growth.
We build applications on the world’s most transparent and resilient foundations – public blockchain development services. PixelPlex team engineers systems that are born from principles of immutability and community ownership
On-chain reality, not just apps. We engineer unstoppable dApps and the foundational protocols they run on, ensuring your digital world is verifiable by anyone and free from centralized control.
We build the foundation of your digital world. Our smart contracts automate complex value chains, securing assets and managing transactions with mathematical certainty, all without the need for intermediaries.
We design sophisticated tokenomics models that align incentives for your users. From managing supply with inflationary/deflationary mechanics to empowering long-term believers with vote-escrowed models, we build the scripts for human coordination.
We make your dApp a native on multiple L1s and L2s, building secure bridges for seamless value flow. This unlocks deep liquidity and a wider user base for your protocol.
The best tech is invisible. We abstract away blockchain complexities using account abstraction and gasless meta-transactions to deliver a frictionless, Web2-like user experience that drives mainstream adoption.
See how we've helped businesses like yours use DeFi strategies and public protocols. We can share case studies that show our successful implementations.
Our company developed a mobile-friendly blockchain solution that gives users a secure way to buy, sell, store, and manage their crypto assets from any device.
Web3 Antivirus is an advanced tool that safeguards users from scams, including malicious transactions, dangerous smart contracts, and honeypots.
This arbitrage bot automatically identifies and exploits price differences for cryptocurrencies across various exchanges, helping users to boost their earnings.
We consider our work a success only when our clients have a success story to share. Here are a few examples:
PixelPlex is very professional and always readily available
Adam Greenwood
Co-Founder & COO
Thanks to PixelPlex’s work, the client now has a fully operational wallet prototype. The team has delivered on time and solved bugs promptly. They’re also very communicative, professional, responsive, and available, leveraging communication platforms such as Zoom and Slack.
They’re able to suggest solutions and better alternatives as opposed to just agreeing to our every idea
Eric Vogel
Co-Founder
Through a mindfully built MVP and experience-backed consultation, PixelPlex has helped the client establish a customer base in various sectors. Apart from having in-depth blockchain-related knowledge, the team sports a high level of organization and attention to detail.
They gave us a lot of advice that we, in turn, could sell to our customers again — that was really good.
Anonymous
Senior Manager
The level of insight and detailed knowledge delivered by the PixelPlex team blew away the client’s expectations. Their team showed new perspectives and provided valuable suggestions for improving the product. Dedicated and creative, the team was a true asset.
This decade-plus of protocol-level fluency means we build with a deep understanding of economic cycles, attack vectors, and the architectural foresight required to create a platform that doesn't just launch, but endures.
Security is our doctrine. We stress-test everything with an adversarial mindset, combining formal verification and multi-layered defenses to make trust mathematically sound.
A protocol without a community is just a ghost chain. We embed community ownership into the architecture with fair launches, robust DAO frameworks, and tokenomics that build self-sustaining digital nations.
$50M+
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
450+
projects completed
0
exploits since day 1
1.2B+
raised by clients
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top blockchain
company 2024
Smart contracts on public blockchains make your business rules self-enforcing. This eliminates costly intermediaries and the need for blind trust, saving you on auditing and administration.
Turn users into owners. Instead of paying to acquire customers, you can incentivize them to earn ownership, provide liquidity, or govern the platform. Their success is your success – they become your most committed stakeholders.
Public blockchains are a new economic paradigm. Generate revenue from protocol fees, trading digital assets, or staking mechanisms. Stop just serving an economy and start owning it.
Prove everything, don't just ask for trust. With an immutable ledger, you can make every action publicly verifiable. This radical honesty saves on compliance and becomes your killer marketing advantage.
Why build from scratch? Public blockchains give you composability, letting you instantly plug into a universe of battle-tested dApps and DeFi protocols. This massively accelerates your time-to-market and slashes R&D costs.
Starting at
$50,000+
Launch your own sovereign, production-ready public blockchain with our all-inclusive foundational package.
What's included:
Need an advanced consensus model, interoperability bridges, or on-chain governance? We provide a detailed custom proposal.
We architect public blockchain solutions that solve the core challenges of your industry, turning immutable ledgers into your competitive advantage.
Operate with mathematical certainty and free from costly intermediaries. Build systems that are not only faster and cheaper but are fundamentally more trustworthy and transparent by design.
Build provable ownership and a true community economy. We help you use public ledgers to create digital brand artifacts that live forever and loyalty systems that reward meaningful participation, not just purchases.
Stop chasing paperwork and start tracking the truth. Eliminate fraud, automate compliance, and provide consumers with radical transparency from origin to destination.
Patient data is the most personal asset. We use public blockchain technology to put control back into the hands of the individual. Create systems where data can be shared with explicit consent, professional credentials can be verified instantly.
We use public blockchains to turn illiquid properties into programmable, fractional assets. This lowers the barrier to entry for investors and collapses the convoluted, paper-heavy settlement process into a single, instant, on-chain transaction.
In an industry built on complex joint ventures and high-stakes logistics, public blockchains provide an incorruptible layer of trust. We digitize and automate intricate workflows, from mineral rights to royalty payments.
Your vision is a new protocol, a digital economy, a future-proof community. We provide the strategic, architectural, and engineering firepower to bring your idea to life.
We pinpoint the optimal Layer 1 or Layer 2 protocol for your specific goals – balancing security, speed, and cost. We then architect the core economic loops and token utility models that will fuel participation, reward users, and create lasting value.
Deliverables
Decentralization should feel empowering, not complicated. We obsess over every interaction, from a user's first wallet connection to their first governance vote, to create an experience that is intuitive, trustworthy, and beautiful.
Deliverables
This is where we forge the immutable laws of your ecosystem. Our protocol architects design smart contracts for gas efficiency, upgradeability, and ironclad security. We write code that is unambiguous, unexploitable, and unstoppable.
Deliverables
Here, the blueprint becomes a living entity. Our developers translate architectural plans into clean, rigorously documented code. We build both the on-chain logic and the off-chain components.
Deliverables
Before your protocol faces the world, it faces us. We engage in a period of intense adversarial testing, collaborating with elite third-party audit firms to hunt for any potential vulnerability.
Deliverables
Your launch is not our finish line. We remain your strategic technical partners, helping you navigate protocol upgrades, implement DAO governance proposals, and scale your infrastructure.
Deliverables
As experts in Web3 app development company, we have mastered the key platforms and frameworks of the decentralized web.
Ethereum
Solana
Cardano
Polkadot
Flow
Polygon
Bitcoin
Binance Smart Chain
Hyperledger
Hedera
Echo
Quorum
Graphene
EOS
Corda
Dash
Ripple
Solidity
C++
C#
Angular
Python
React
NextJS
NestJS
JS
Express
Swift
Kotlin
GO
Cadence
Node.js
As official TON partners, we excel at using its fast, scalable architecture to build dApps and Telegram Mini Apps for mass adoption and high throughput.
We provide Cardano consulting and build custom dApps, smart contracts, and NFT marketplaces on its interoperable,sustainable, and scalable blockchain.
Harnessing Polkadot capabilities, our blockchain experts create high-performance and interoperable decentralized applications, exchange platforms, NFT marketplaces, and more.
Build secure, reliable dApps and smart contracts on Ethereum, or let us consult on and audit your current Ethereum-based solutions
Our skilled team uses industry best practices to build custom Hyperledger Fabric infrastructures and scalable dApps that will modernize your business operations.
Experience the benefits of high speed and scalability in your blockchain projects. We develop dApps, smart contracts, and DeFi products on the Solana network.
Our focus is on building smart contracts and DeFi solutions on the Binance Smart Chain to capitalize on its low transaction fees, high-speed processing, and EVM cross-chain capabilities.
We offer expert development services to build sophisticated decentralized solutions on the Polygon platform, as well as assistance in migrating your current flows.
We create scalable decentralized applications, games, and NFT marketplaces with automated transactions, all powered by the Flow blockchain and Cadence programming.
Leverage the Bitcoin blockchain for secure and immutable applications, while using Layer 2s to enhance scalability and functionality.
As official Hedera partners, our experts create secure, high-performance, enterprise-level applications using Hedera's fast and fair hashgraph technology.
Achieve significant cost savings on Ethereum transactions with our scalable platform, powered by Intmax's stateless zkRollup technology.
DAML apps can be deployed on various ledgers, which guarantees interoperability and provides a clear, transparent view of complex processes involving multiple stakeholders.
We partner with you to execute your vision, from code to concepts, in AI, DeFi, data science, and more.
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR DevelopmentUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesQA & Software Testing
Engage us for integrated quality assurance services, and our experts will advise on QA strategy and optimize software testing costs.
We’ll balance manual testing with QA automation to ensure consistent performance for all possible use cases and devices.
QA & Software Testing ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Leverage our expertise in MVP development to build a scalable, market-ready product with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.
MVP Development Services
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
Public blockchain development services involve building decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and entire protocols on open, transparent, and permissionless blockchain networks. These services leverage the benefits of decentralization, such as immutability and community ownership.
Our public blockchain development company designs sophisticated tokenomics models to align incentives for users and create self-sustaining digital economies. This includes designing mechanisms for token supply, inflation/deflation, and governance structures like DAOs.
Security is a core focus for us. We architect for resilience by implementing multi-signature controls, time-locked functions, and preparing for exhaustive third-party audits to build a platform that is resistant to exploits and attacks.
Public blockchain app development starts at around $50,000 for a foundational package, which typically includes tokenomics, network architecture, and essential network tools. The final cost depends on the complexity of the project and any additional features required.
Yes. Our public blockchain development company ensures your application can interact with the wider decentralized ecosystem. We achieve this by deploying on EVM-compatible networks or leveraging cross-chain protocols to bridge liquidity and user bases across different blockchains.
A public blockchain offers key benefits such as radical transparency, trust automation through self-enforcing smart contracts, and the ability to turn users into owners, creating a committed community. It also enables new revenue streams and allows for rapid development by leveraging existing protocols.
