Deep Learning Development Services preview

Deep learning development
services

Build intelligent systems that get insights from vast arrays of unstructured data

Tired of AI solutions that don't grasp the nuance of your data? Our deep learning engineers build and train sophisticated neural networks that comprehend complex patterns and automate high-level reasoning. We deliver custom models that transform your operations and create new possibilities.

Challenges we solve

Our team specializes in tackling the most complex data challenges with state-of-the-art deep learning architectures.

Number 1

Overloaded with unstructured data?

We design Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) for visual data and Recurrent Neural Networks (RNNs/LSTMs) for sequential data, turning your unstructured information into actionable insights.

Number 2

Need a system that processes human language?

We develop advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) solutions, including custom chatbots, sentiment analysis, and document summarization, to automate and enhance customer and employee interactions.

Number 3

Looking to automate visual analysis?

Our computer vision experts build systems for object detection, image classification, and anomaly detection. We ensure accuracy and consistency in tasks from quality control to security.

Number 4

Struggling with low-quality AI model output?

We go beyond basic machine learning. Our deep learning development services include architecting, training, and fine-tuning complex models on large-scale data to achieve superior performance and generalization.

Number 5

Concerned about the scalability of your AI?

We engineer solutions with scalability in mind from the start. Our experts leverage optimized frameworks and infrastructure to ensure your models perform reliably under real-world loads.

Number 6

Worried about deploying your deep learning models?

At PixelPLex, we offer a full cycle of services and build end-to-end systems. Our MLOps expertise ensures seamless deployment, monitoring, and management of your deep learning models in production.

Our deep learning development services

We develop neural network-powered solutions tailored to your specific data and business objectives.

Deep learning development services preview

Custom deep learning model development

Our experts analyze your problem and data before proceeding to AI development. We design a bespoke neural network architecture, whether it's a CNN, Transformer, GAN, or a custom hybrid model, ensuring the best fit for your challenge.

Deep learning consulting

Our AI consulting services include the feasibility examination of your project, potential ROI analysis, and technical requirements. We assess your business strategy and help to make well-informed decisions regarding digital transformations.

Model training & tuning

We manage the computationally intensive process of training deep networks, applying advanced techniques like hyperparameter optimization and transfer learning to maximize accuracy and efficiency.

Computer vision development

We develop systems that extract meaning from pixels. Our computer vision services include image classification, object detection and tracking, semantic segmentation, and facial recognition for various industries.

Natural language processing (NLP) development

We build models that comprehend and generate human language. Our work spans intelligent chatbot development, machine translation, named entity recognition, and text-to-speech systems.

Deep learning model integration

We integrate the trained model into your existing applications and infrastructure, creating robust APIs and ensuring it works seamlessly within your business ecosystem for real-time or batch processing.

Our AI-powered success stories

We have a rich portfolio of deep learning development solutions implemented for our clients. Here are the cases we’re most proud of.

AI-based retina analysis and disease diagnosis tool

Our developers constructed an AI-based medical knowledge system to aid in diagnosing retinal conditions. Founded on machine learning algorithms and a robust neural network architecture, the tool performs complex image analysis to help physicians improve patient outcomes.

  • AI-powered medical knowledge base
  • Sophisticated image interpretation
  • Custom neural model
  • Web interface for internal testing
  • Image standardization and augmentation
AI-based retina analysis and disease diagnosis tool case preview

Warehouse automation with digital twins

Our team created a digital twin-driven automation platform for warehouses. By mirroring physical operations in a virtual model, it streamlines workflows to ensure faster, more accurate order delivery.

  • Bottleneck prevention logic
  • Smart inventory placement
  • End-to-end delivery connectivity
  • Proactive system alerts
  • API-based order intake
Warehouse automation with digital twins case preview

AI-enabled smart retail platform

Our engineers have built an intelligent retail platform that redefines in-store engagement. By converging AI, IoT, and iBeacon technology, the system captures customer activity, transforms purchase data into actionable intelligence, and enables real-time operational optimization.

  • Intelligent data interpretation
  • Scalable design
  • Seamless iBeacon connectivity
  • Live dashboards with KPIs and insights
  • Predictive consumer modeling
AI-enabled smart retail platform case preview

BI solution for NFT ecosystems

We developed a sophisticated NFT analytics platform that leverages proprietary AI models to extract and synthesize data from multiple NFT marketplaces. This system provides deep analysis, risk assessment, and profitability forecasting for NFT collectibles.

  • Intelligent NFT data processing
  • Proactive fraud detection
  • ML-powered NFT discovery
  • Data-driven valuations
  • Comprehensive analytics tools
BI solution for NFT ecosystems case preview

Why work with PixelPlex

Star in circle icon

Pioneers in deep learning technology

We have been applying AI technologies in our solutions since its emergence. We deal with the latest neural network architectures and research. Our team constantly innovates, designing custom deep learning solutions that solve uniquely complex problems.

Shield icon

Performance and explainability in focus

Our experts build models that are highly accurate and interpretable. We prioritize creating systems where the decision-making process can be understood, building trust, and facilitating compliance in regulated industries.

circle arrows icon

End-to-end partnership from lab to production

We provide full-cycle development, from initial concept and data strategy to deployment and ongoing optimization. With PixelPlex, your deep learning models will deliver continuous value and adapt to new data and challenges.

$1.2B

raised by our clients

$5M

in first-year revenue growth

10M+

users scaled in the first 18 months

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

450+

projects completed

50M

happy end-users for our clients

Top blockchain
company 2024

Top blockchain company 2024

Key benefits of PixelPlex deep learning development

1.

Complex automation possibilities

Deep learning excels at tasks too complex for traditional rules-based programming. Automate intricate processes like visual inspection, predictive maintenance, and advanced conversational AI. Eliminate manual errors and boost performance.

2.

Superior predictive accuracy

By learning from vast amounts of data, our deep neural networks identify subtle, non-linear patterns that other models miss. Let your systems analyze risks and predict trends with great accuracy.

3.

Handling of unstructured data

Gain a competitive advantage by leveraging 80% of enterprise data that is unstructured. Our models efficiently process images, video, text, and audio, turning them into a strategic asset.

4.

Improved operational efficiency

Our models are designed to learn and improve over time. As more data becomes available, the system's performance and intelligence grow, providing a business with accelerated speed and cost efficiency.

5.

Custom-fit solutions

We don't believe in one-size-fits-all. Every deep learning model we build is tailored to your specific data landscape, business objectives, and operational environment. Improve customer experience by offering personalized products and services based on their preferences.

6.

Future-proofing your business

By investing in deep learning, your company moves to the forefront of technological innovation. Let your business models scale and adapt to constantly changing market demands.

Cost of deep learning development services

Starting at

$10,000

Our full-cycle services include every development step from strategic blueprint to live deployment.

What's included:

  • In-depth data feasibility study
  • Model architecture design & proposal
  • Prototype or proof-of-concept development
  • Preliminary performance benchmarking

Ready to tackle the development process? We’ll create a custom proposal for your vision.

Industry-tailored AI consultations

We apply our deep learning expertise to create high-impact solutions across key sectors.

FinTech & banking

Deploy deep learning for advanced fraud detection, algorithmic trading, credit risk assessment, and generating personalized financial insights.

  • Advanced fraud detection systems
  • Algorithmic trading models
  • Credit scoring and risk assessment
  • Sentiment analysis for market trends
Learn moremore-content
digital stock market display

Retail & eCommerce

Create hyper-personalized shopping experiences with visual search, advanced recommendation engines, and intelligent inventory management powered by deep learning.

  • Visual product search and recommendation
  • Customer sentiment and trend analysis
  • Fraud detection in transactions
  • In-store customer analytics via video
Learn moremore-content
fashion store mannequin

Supply chain & logistics

Develop the core intelligence for autonomous systems, including object detection for self-driving cars, traffic flow analysis, and route optimization.

  • Autonomous vehicle perception systems
  • Driver behavior monitoring
  • Driver behavior monitoring
  • Smart logistics management
Learn moremore-content
trucks on highway

Healthcare

Leverage deep learning for medical image analysis (MRI, CT scans), drug discovery, genomic sequence analysis, and personalized treatment recommendations.

  • AI-assisted diagnostic imaging
  • Predictive patient outcome modeling
  • Drug interaction and discovery platforms
  • Genomic pattern recognition
Learn moremore-content
medical technology interface

Real estate

We engineer sophisticated deep learning systems that move beyond simple analytics. Our models process vast datasets, including property images, market trends, and client behavior, to deliver unparalleled intelligence and automation for your business.

  • AI-powered valuation and analytics engines
  • Smart document processing and automation
  • Computer vision for property analysis
  • Predictive client behavior modeling
Learn moremore-content
city skyscrapers

Oil & gas

We deploy sophisticated deep learning systems that transform raw operational data into predictive intelligence and automated oversight. Our solutions empower you to shift from reactive maintenance to proactive, optimized, and safer energy operations.

  • AI-powered predictive maintenance
  • Real-time operational dashboards
  • Intelligent reservoir and drilling site modeling
  • Automated risk and hazard detection systems
Learn moremore-content
offshore oil rig

Our deep learning development process

We follow a rigorous, iterative methodology to ensure the delivery of robust and effective deep learning solutions.

1. Discovery deep dive

arrow

2. Model architecture & design

arrow

3. Prototyping & model training

arrow

4. Refinement & validation

arrow

5. Deployment & integration

arrow

6. Ongoing support & evolution

arrow

Discovery deep dive

We collaborate to fully understand your business problem and conduct an exhaustive analysis of your data's suitability, volume, and quality for deep learning.

Deliverables

  • Data audit report
  • Feasibility assessment
  • Project vision and scope

Model architecture & design

Our data scientists design the optimal neural network architecture, select the right frameworks (TensorFlow, PyTorch), and plan the data preprocessing pipeline.

Deliverables

  • Technical specification
  • Model architecture diagram
  • Data pipeline design

Prototyping & model training

We build a functional prototype and begin the iterative process of training the model on powerful GPU clusters. Our team continuously evaluates the performance against benchmarks.

Deliverables

  • Trained model prototype
  • Initial performance metrics
  • Validation report

Refinement & validation

We fine-tune the model, combat overfitting, and validate its performance on unseen data to ensure it generalizes well and meets the project's objectives.

Deliverables

  • Fine-tuned model
  • Comprehensive validation results
  • Performance optimization report

Deployment & integration

We deploy the validated model into a production environment, integrating it with your applications via APIs and ensuring it can handle real-world operational demands.

Deliverables

  • Fully integrated model
  • API documentation
  • Deployment and roll-out plan

Ongoing support & evolution

We provide continuous monitoring, management, and retraining services to maintain peak model performance and adapt to new data and evolving business needs.

Deliverables

  • Model performance dashboards
  • Regular health checks
  • Continuous improvement plan

Our signature domains

Adding our technical expertise to AI-powered solutions will bring your business additional competitive advantages.

Blockchain

Our blockchain solutions deliver streamlined operational performance and ironclad data integrity. This provides a powerful market differentiator built on a foundation of transparency.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Bridge the physical and digital worlds. Convert valuable tangible assets like real estate or art masterpieces into liquid digital tokens, democratizing access and enabling borderless trading on blockchain platforms.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
Tokenization domain background

Data science

We develop custom analytics platforms that turn complex blockchain data into clear, actionable insights for smarter strategic decisions.
Explore data science development servicesmore-content
Data science domain background

Machine learning

Automate operations and anticipate market shifts with custom machine learning. We engineer intelligent capabilities directly into your dApps, which greatly drives efficiency.
Explore machine learning servicesmore-content
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Development roadmap

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

What makes deep learning different from traditional machine learning?

Deep learning is capable of dealing with complex, high-dimensional data like images, text, and sound. It uses multi-layered neural networks to automatically learn hierarchies of features from raw data. Besides, deep learning solutions often achieve higher accuracy than traditional models, but at the same time, they require more data and computational power.

How much data is needed for a deep learning project?

The required amount depends on the project. Simple tasks might need thousands of samples, while complex ones like autonomous driving require millions. We can often leverage techniques like transfer learning to achieve great results with less data.

How do you ensure our deep learning model is fair and unbiased?

We proactively address bias through rigorous data auditing, using diverse and representative training datasets. Our experts apply fairness metrics and bias mitigation techniques during model training and validation.

Can you work with our in-house data science team?

Absolutely. We frequently collaborate with internal teams, augmenting their skills with our specialized deep learning expertise and infrastructure. We help to transfer knowledge and deal with complex algorithms throughout the project.

How to choose a top deep learning development firm?

It is recommended to look through a proven portfolio of specific deep learning projects. The team should possess robust data engineering capabilities to handle your unique datasets and deliver full lifecycle support. Ultimately, choose a collaborative firm that communicates clearly and can provide measurable results and tangible ROI.

Read our blog

We are happy to share our thoughts, insights, and trends overview with you. Explore our latest blog articles.

More articles

Helpful links to PixelPlex AI services

Blockchain Development
Web3 Development
Protocols
Enterprise Blockchain Development
Blockchain Consulting
Crypto Payment Solutions
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Private Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Tokenization Services
Cryptocurrency Development
Articles & news about blockchain