NFT Smart Contract Development Company

We transform your NFT vision into secure, scalable code. Grow your generative collections to fully-functional systems with staking, rewards, seamless minting, and automatic royalties. You create the future of your community, while we’re building the foundation to make it a reality.
Our seasoned blockchain and Web3 developers go beyond standard templates. We offer functionality that addresses clients’ pains in the most efficient ways.
Impress your users with innovative features like randomized reveals, dynamic NFTs that change based on external data, token-gated access, and gamified mechanics. Forget about boring functionality and create buzz and utility.
Don't let a buggy or confusing minting process kill your project. We create contracts that ensure a smooth, reliable, and secure user journey from wallet connection to mint confirmation. Supported with a user-friendly interface, your NFT solution will easily gain trust.
Inefficient code wastes money. Our experts apply best practices to minimize computational steps and save users money during minting and trading. You will optimize costs and improve conversion rates.
Standard platforms offer limited options. Our developers create custom contracts that allow for complex royalty splits (e.g., 5% to the artist, 2% to the project treasury) and novel monetization strategies built directly into the blockchain logic.
Do you have an idea, but are not sure it is feasible with your current team? PixelPlex is a partner with a competent, full-time blockchain team that frees you from the necessity of hunting for experts. You share your thoughts, and we think about implementation.
At PixelPlex, we take security measures seriously by providing regular audits and implementing role-based access control and other protection mechanisms. We include allowlists, minting limits, and other mechanisms to help with regulatory compliance.
We guide you on the way to a tailored NFT smart contract that will optimize your workflows and boost revenue.
Our NFT and blockchain consulting provide a strategic roadmap for your smart contracts. We analyze your project's goals, predict technical and economic challenges, and architect a contract design that follows best practices for security, cost efficiency, and regulatory foresight.
We offer custom smart contract development services. Our experts develop advanced, on-chain logic for features like staking rewards, rental collateralization, and DAO-enabled governance. Such functionality allows for engaging more stakeholders in your community.
Checking security measures before the launch is crucial. We conduct specialized smart contracts audits to carefully examine your code, identify vulnerabilities, and optimize logic to protect your assets and your users' trust before you deploy.
As a competent NFT marketplace development company, PixelPlex develops the core smart contract infrastructure for your solution. Our focus is on building secure, gas-optimized contracts for minting, trading, and bidding that serve as the reliable and scalable foundation for your entire platform.
NFT development services might be supplemented with our NFT lending platforms. We develop smart contracts for NFT lending and rental protocols. Power your platform with secure peer-to-peer operations, custom escrow logic, fractionalized collateral, and on-chain risk assessment.
We ensure your NFTs are built for the interconnected world of Web3. Our integration services focus on making your smart contracts composable and ready to seamlessly interact with metaverses, decentralized storage (like IPFS), payment systems, and major marketplaces.
These are the cases we’re most proud of. Our team builds versatile contracts for any challenge, whether it's a sophisticated DeFi solution or an NFT platform.
We built a community-governed DeFi solution with the following additional operations: smart contracts development, new staking pools deployment, and migration to the Solana blockchain. After the improvements, the client managed to optimize performance and scalability.
The PixelPlex experts performed a security audit and performance analysis for an NFT marketplace's smart contracts. Our experts identified and addressed vulnerabilities, provided code optimizations for gas efficiency, and ensured robust blockchain connections.
We engineered a high-performance DeFi infrastructure tailored for decentralized applications and smart contracts. The system provides rapid transaction finality, Ethereum compatibility, cross-chain capabilities, and seamless Web3 integration.
Our team developed an easy-to-use mobile application that enables users to order coffee online for pickup. The solution, which is powered by elegant and reliable smart contracts, was designed to minimize crowding in coffee shops during the pandemic and provide a way for customers to support their favorite local businesses.
For over 13 years, PixelPlex has been at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Our pioneering team possesses deep knowledge in tokenization, smart contracts, and DeFi, which we've leveraged to deliver success across more than 450 client projects.
For us, robust protection is non-negotiable. We develop with complete transparency, delivering platforms that are verifiably secure and reliable, safeguarding the platform's basis, the artists’ creative works, and the collectors’ assets.
We prefer longstanding partnerships. Our team offers comprehensive, full-cycle support and uses the latest technologies to ensure your solution can adapt and enhance itself continuously, depending on the needs of a dynamic market.
$1.2B+
raised by our clients
3
unicorns captured (project valued over $1B)
$5M
in first-year revenue growth
10M+
users scaled in the first 18 months
450+
projects completed
50M
happy end-users for our clients
Top blockchain
company 2024
Add the functionality your project needs. Make your NFT platform unique, integrate with other solutions. Offer various opportunities to your target audience so that they stay loyal to you.
Allow experienced teams to take care of your data protection. We conduct regular code audits, including third-party audits, to prevent hacks, rug pulls, and exploits that can destroy your project's reputation and value overnight.
Smart contracts immutably record ownership details, transaction history, and token metadata on the blockchain. This creates a permanent, verifiable, and tamper-proof record of provenance, protecting your assets against digital forgery.
The execution of smart contracts is transparent, making NFTs reliable for users. Besides, we build with upgradeability in mind (using proxy patterns) to allow for future improvements and ensure the project scales as it grows.
Smart contracts automatically execute intricate business logic, such as royalty distributions on secondary sales, auction settlements, or reward airdrops, reducing manual overhead and ensuring rules are enforced 24/7 without error.
The decentralized nature of blockchain eliminates single points of control and failure. This builds a system of verifiable trust and censorship resistance, enhancing security and user confidence without relying on a central authority.
Starting at
$25,000
Receive a professionally engineered and auditable smart contract foundation with our core development package.
What's included:
Ready to build your smart contract? We’ll create a custom proposal and technical scope for your vision.
We guide our clients from an initial idea to full implementation, while delivering optimized solutions and tangible outcomes for your NFT projects.
Our experts discuss the core logic of your project, token standards (ERC-721/ERC-1155), and desired functionality. Together, we create a detailed technical blueprint.
Deliverables
Our Web3 engineers write, test, and refine the core smart contract code. To ensure flawless security, we conduct rigorous internal reviews and audits to eliminate vulnerabilities before deployment.
Deliverables
We implement basic minting and transfers and advanced staking or dynamic traits, depending on the requirements of your project. Our experts conduct exhaustive testing on testnets to ensure perfect performance and security.
Deliverables
We manage the secure deployment of your audited smart contracts to the mainnet, ensuring a smooth and successful launch for your NFT collection.
Deliverables
Our partnership continues after launch. We provide ongoing support and maintenance, and help you implement upgrade paths for future contract improvements as your project evolves.
Deliverables
We combine our custom NFT smart contract development services with our technical expertise in Web3 technologies to elevate your business to the next level.
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
