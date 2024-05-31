NFT smart contract development preview

NFT Smart Contract Development Company

Your vision isn't off-the-shelf. Your contract code shouldn't be either.

We transform your NFT vision into secure, scalable code. Grow your generative collections to fully-functional systems with staking, rewards, seamless minting, and automatic royalties. You create the future of your community, while we’re building the foundation to make it a reality.

Challenges we solve

Our seasoned blockchain and Web3 developers go beyond standard templates. We offer functionality that addresses clients’ pains in the most efficient ways.

Number 1

One-size-fits-all approach

Impress your users with innovative features like randomized reveals, dynamic NFTs that change based on external data, token-gated access, and gamified mechanics. Forget about boring functionality and create buzz and utility.

Number 2

Poor user experience

Don't let a buggy or confusing minting process kill your project. We create contracts that ensure a smooth, reliable, and secure user journey from wallet connection to mint confirmation. Supported with a user-friendly interface, your NFT solution will easily gain trust.

Number 3

High transaction gas

Inefficient code wastes money. Our experts apply best practices to minimize computational steps and save users money during minting and trading. You will optimize costs and improve conversion rates.

Number 4

Rigid royalty models

Standard platforms offer limited options. Our developers create custom contracts that allow for complex royalty splits (e.g., 5% to the artist, 2% to the project treasury) and novel monetization strategies built directly into the blockchain logic.

Number 5

Lack of expertise

Do you have an idea, but are not sure it is feasible with your current team? PixelPlex is a partner with a competent, full-time blockchain team that frees you from the necessity of hunting for experts. You share your thoughts, and we think about implementation.

Number 6

Security and compliance concerns

At PixelPlex, we take security measures seriously by providing regular audits and implementing role-based access control and other protection mechanisms. We include allowlists, minting limits, and other mechanisms to help with regulatory compliance.

Our NFT smart contract development services

We guide you on the way to a tailored NFT smart contract that will optimize your workflows and boost revenue.

NFT smart contract development services preview

NFT consulting

Our NFT and blockchain consulting provide a strategic roadmap for your smart contracts. We analyze your project's goals, predict technical and economic challenges, and architect a contract design that follows best practices for security, cost efficiency, and regulatory foresight.

Blockchain consulting services arrow

Custom smart contract development

We offer custom smart contract development services. Our experts develop advanced, on-chain logic for features like staking rewards, rental collateralization, and DAO-enabled governance. Such functionality allows for engaging more stakeholders in your community.

Custom smart contract development arrow

NFT smart contracts audit

Checking security measures before the launch is crucial. We conduct specialized smart contracts audits to carefully examine your code, identify vulnerabilities, and optimize logic to protect your assets and your users' trust before you deploy.

Smart contracts audit arrow

NFT marketplace development

As a competent NFT marketplace development company, PixelPlex develops the core smart contract infrastructure for your solution. Our focus is on building secure, gas-optimized contracts for minting, trading, and bidding that serve as the reliable and scalable foundation for your entire platform.

NFT marketplace development arrow

NFT lending contract development

NFT development services might be supplemented with our NFT lending platforms. We develop smart contracts for NFT lending and rental protocols. Power your platform with secure peer-to-peer operations, custom escrow logic, fractionalized collateral, and on-chain risk assessment.

NFT development services arrow

Third-party integrations

We ensure your NFTs are built for the interconnected world of Web3. Our integration services focus on making your smart contracts composable and ready to seamlessly interact with metaverses, decentralized storage (like IPFS), payment systems, and major marketplaces.

Our smart contract development success stories

These are the cases we’re most proud of. Our team builds versatile contracts for any challenge, whether it's a sophisticated DeFi solution or an NFT platform.

Community-governed DeFi platform

We built a community-governed DeFi solution with the following additional operations: smart contracts development, new staking pools deployment, and migration to the Solana blockchain. After the improvements, the client managed to optimize performance and scalability.

  • Custom smart contract development
  • New staking pools deployment
  • Solana blockchain migration
  • Multi-chain support (Binance Smart Chain, Polygon)
  • Zendit launchpad setup for token drops
The illustration of Multi-chain DeFi hub project

Analysis and audit for NFT marketplace

The PixelPlex experts performed a security audit and performance analysis for an NFT marketplace's smart contracts. Our experts identified and addressed vulnerabilities, provided code optimizations for gas efficiency, and ensured robust blockchain connections.

  • Smart contract code optimization
  • Debugging smart contracts
  • Embedded migration tool
  • Ethereum blockchain integration
  • CI/CD pipeline
NFT marketplace interface on desktop and mobile

Blockchain ecosystem with DeFi-style bridges

We engineered a high-performance DeFi infrastructure tailored for decentralized applications and smart contracts. The system provides rapid transaction finality, Ethereum compatibility, cross-chain capabilities, and seamless Web3 integration.

  • Smart contract development suite
  • Curated SDKs and dev tools
  • Native blockchain explorer
  • Dedicated public API
  • Secure cross-chain bridge
The illustration of Echo project

Mobile app for coffee lovers

Our team developed an easy-to-use mobile application that enables users to order coffee online for pickup. The solution, which is powered by elegant and reliable smart contracts, was designed to minimize crowding in coffee shops during the pandemic and provide a way for customers to support their favorite local businesses.

  • Contactless and QR-code payment options
  • Compatibility with different devices
  • Integrated loyalty program
  • Instant notifications
  • Management panels for both baristas and customers
The illustration of ProCoffee project

Why work with PixelPlex

Diamond icon

Blockchain proven expertise

For over 13 years, PixelPlex has been at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Our pioneering team possesses deep knowledge in tokenization, smart contracts, and DeFi, which we've leveraged to deliver success across more than 450 client projects.

Shield icon

Security as a foundation

For us, robust protection is non-negotiable. We develop with complete transparency, delivering platforms that are verifiably secure and reliable, safeguarding the platform's basis, the artists’ creative works, and the collectors’ assets.

File icon

Long-term support

We prefer longstanding partnerships. Our team offers comprehensive, full-cycle support and uses the latest technologies to ensure your solution can adapt and enhance itself continuously, depending on the needs of a dynamic market.

$1.2B+

raised by our clients

3Unicorn icon

unicorns captured (project valued over $1B)

$5M

in first-year revenue growth

10M+

users scaled in the first 18 months

450+

projects completed

50M

happy end-users for our clients

Top blockchain
company 2024

Top blockchain company 2024

Key benefits of PixelPlex NFT smart contract development

1.

Project customization

Add the functionality your project needs. Make your NFT platform unique, integrate with other solutions. Offer various opportunities to your target audience so that they stay loyal to you.

2.

Enhanced security

Allow experienced teams to take care of your data protection. We conduct regular code audits, including third-party audits, to prevent hacks, rug pulls, and exploits that can destroy your project's reputation and value overnight.

3.

True ownership and provenance

Smart contracts immutably record ownership details, transaction history, and token metadata on the blockchain. This creates a permanent, verifiable, and tamper-proof record of provenance, protecting your assets against digital forgery.

4.

Scalability and transparency

The execution of smart contracts is transparent, making NFTs reliable for users. Besides, we build with upgradeability in mind (using proxy patterns) to allow for future improvements and ensure the project scales as it grows.

5.

Workflow automation

Smart contracts automatically execute intricate business logic, such as royalty distributions on secondary sales, auction settlements, or reward airdrops, reducing manual overhead and ensuring rules are enforced 24/7 without error.

6.

Distributed network

The decentralized nature of blockchain eliminates single points of control and failure. This builds a system of verifiable trust and censorship resistance, enhancing security and user confidence without relying on a central authority.

Cost of NFT smart contract development services

Starting at

$25,000

Receive a professionally engineered and auditable smart contract foundation with our core development package.

What's included:

  • Custom smart contract architecture
  • ERC-721/ERC-1155 standard implementation
  • Core functionality (minting, royalties, transfers)
  • Comprehensive testing & testnet deployment

Ready to build your smart contract? We’ll create a custom proposal and technical scope for your vision.

Our custom NFT smart contract development process

We guide our clients from an initial idea to full implementation, while delivering optimized solutions and tangible outcomes for your NFT projects.

1. Discovery & technical specification

arrow

2. NFT smart contract development & audit

arrow

3. Core feature implementation & testing

arrow

4. Mainnet deployment & launch

arrow

5. Post-launch support & maintenance

arrow

Discovery & technical specification

Our experts discuss the core logic of your project, token standards (ERC-721/ERC-1155), and desired functionality. Together, we create a detailed technical blueprint.

Deliverables

  • Project requirements document
  • Detailed technical architecture plan
  • Finalized development roadmap

NFT smart contract development & audit

Our Web3 engineers write, test, and refine the core smart contract code. To ensure flawless security, we conduct rigorous internal reviews and audits to eliminate vulnerabilities before deployment.

Deliverables

  • Audited smart contract code
  • Comprehensive audit report
  • Full technical documentation

Core feature implementation & testing

We implement basic minting and transfers and advanced staking or dynamic traits, depending on the requirements of your project. Our experts conduct exhaustive testing on testnets to ensure perfect performance and security.

Deliverables

  • Fully tested contracts
  • Quality assurance and bug reports
  • Beta testing feedback summary

Mainnet deployment & launch

We manage the secure deployment of your audited smart contracts to the mainnet, ensuring a smooth and successful launch for your NFT collection.

Deliverables

  • The live, production-ready smart contracts
  • Deployment documentation and runbooks
  • Performance baseline report

Post-launch support & maintenance

Our partnership continues after launch. We provide ongoing support and maintenance, and help you implement upgrade paths for future contract improvements as your project evolves.

Deliverables

  • A detailed support and maintenance plan
  • Regular performance and security updates
  • Analytics reports on platform usage and metrics

Our signature domains

We combine our custom NFT smart contract development services with our technical expertise in Web3 technologies to elevate your business to the next level.

Blockchain

We build blockchain solutions that enhance your projects’ performance and data integrity so that you receive a powerful advantage based on verifiable trust.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Tokenize real-world assets to democratize investing. Convert real estate, artwork, and other high-value assets into digital tokens, allowing fractional ownership and easy trading on decentralized platforms.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
Tokenization domain background

Data science

Leverage analytics to ground your business decisions on real data. We create tailored solutions that transform intricate blockchain and off-chain data into practical, actionable insights.
Explore data science development servicesmore-content
Data science domain background

Machine learning

Increase efficiency and refine strategic planning with machine learning technologies. Our tailored solutions enable you to utilize AI for more intelligent and effective dApps.
Explore machine learning servicesmore-content
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with Pixelplex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Development roadmap

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

What are NFTs?

An NFT stands for a non-fungible token that indicates a unique digital certificate of ownership. This certificate is stored on the blockchain and allows for trading those tokens. NFTs may represent such digital items as music, video, art, etc. Users might securely sell, buy, and store NFTs without the risk of losing them or purchasing a counterfeit.

What is NFT-based smart contract development?

It is the process of creating and programming the core logic that governs an entire NFT project. It involves writing the blockchain code (like an ERC-721 or ERC-1155 standard contract) that defines the rules for minting, ownership, royalties, and utility of NFTs. Smart contracts define the ways in which the ownership of NFTs will be tracked or transferred, how authors will earn money, and also some advanced features like staking, token-gated access, or dynamic traits that change over time.

How to choose the best blockchain technology for NFT smart contract development?

The choice of the blockchain for your NFT project depends on your priorities. For example, Ethereum offers the highest security and largest audience, but has high fees. Solana or Polygon provides very low costs and high speed, and is ideal for mass-market projects. Your choice must balance cost, speed, security, and your target community's preferences. At PixelPlex, we discuss every project individually and advise you on the optimal fit during the discovery phase.

How long does it take to develop an NFT smart contract?

The timeline depends on the project's complexity. Usually, basic, standard-based contracts (e.g., a simple art collection) take around 1 to 3 weeks. Adding advanced features like staking, randomized reveals, or complex royalty structures is a longer process, so the project might need up to 8 weeks. A full security audit can add additional time, but it is critical for the mainnet launch.

Does PixelPlex offer smart contract security auditing and optimization?

Yes, absolutely. PixelPlex is a custom NFT smart contract development company that also provides comprehensive smart contract security auditing and optimization as a core service. Our process involves a rigorous, manual review of the code to identify and eliminate vulnerabilities, prevent potential exploits, and ensure the protection of your digital assets and user funds. We also optimize the code for gas efficiency, which is vital for a successful launch and long-term sustainability. NFT smart contract development and audit services are crucial for any serious NFT project, as they form the non-negotiable foundation of security, user confidence, and operational efficiency.

Read our blog

We regularly share our thoughts, insights, and latest trends overview with our clients and followers. Look through some of our blog articles.

More articles

Helpful links to PixelPlex blockchain services

Blockchain Development
Web3 Development
Protocols
Enterprise Blockchain Development
Blockchain Consulting
Crypto Payment Solutions
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Private Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Tokenization Services
Cryptocurrency Development
Articles & news about blockchain