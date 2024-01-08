We build LLMs that are born from your world, fluent in your terminology, and loyal to your business logic. We craft a core intelligence that feels less like a search bar and more like your most seasoned expert, available instantly.
We distill your brand's unique essence from your own call transcripts, marketing copy, and internal wikis. We then fine-tune or train a model that speaks not just for you, but as you.
Through expert LLM development services, we build a "cognitive leash" for the model, ensuring its creativity is always tethered to a bedrock of facts you control. Your LLM becomes a source of truth, not a source of fiction.
We architect solutions that operate entirely within your ecosystem, through on-premise or private cloud deployments. Your sensitive data is used to train and run the model without ever leaving your control.
You get LLM-powered agents that are deeply integrated with your existing tools. They don't just talk – they do. They interact with your APIs, update your CRM, file reports, and execute multi-step processes.
We provide a clear analysis of whether you need to fine-tune an efficient open-source model for a specific task or train a smaller, highly specialized model from the ground up. Skilled experts will turn your LLM into a strategic, high-ROI asset.
We deliver a functional proof-of-concept that doesn't just look impressive, but proves the core mechanics of your idea, giving you a tangible blueprint for full-scale development.
We skip generic APIs to architect, train, and infuse language models with your data and workflows. The result is a proprietary intelligence that thinks, creates, and operates like a natural extension of your best people.
We build your LLM from the ground up, creating its digital genesis using your exclusive data. This includes specialized expertise in AI chatbot development services, encoding your company's institutional knowledge into an intelligence you own completely.
By fine-tuning it on your specific terminology, customer interactions, or professional discipline, we turn a brilliant generalist into an expert that speaks your language with nuance and authority.
Our team engineers RAG pipelines that connect your model to your internal data. This ensures the LLM provides answers grounded in verifiable fact, turning it into a trustworthy source of truth.
An unaligned LLM is a liability. We implement robust security layers and ethical guardrails to protect against prompt injection, data leakage, and biased outputs.
An intelligent model is useless if it's not production-grade. We build and manage the complete operational pipeline for your LLM, ensuring it deploys seamlessly, scales effortlessly under any load.
Ready to be impressed? Check out our client success stories below to see the game-changing results delivered by our AI and Large Language Model development services.
Imagine a retail space that thinks. We fuse AI, IoT, and iBeacons to create an environment that learns on the fly, totally transforming the customer journey with instant, actionable insights.
We engineered the ultimate AI-driven social gaming solution, built to dominate across web, and mobile platforms. Get ready: players are now unleashed to conquer digital worlds like never before.
Future of fulfillment, unlocked. Our AI system, powered by digital twins and robotics, runs warehouses autonomously 24/7 for flawless delivery.
Unmask hidden health threats with AIRA. It rips through retinal scans, delivering real-time, critical insights straight to clinicians for lightning-fast early detection.
Our team developed Kooper, your AI-powered cart companion, to serve up personalized deals in real-time and keep your shopping lists perfectly organized, all without lifting a finger.
Your proprietary data never becomes a public lesson, and the model's creativity is focused exclusively on your objectives. This zero-trust, containment-first methodology is why we have a flawless security record, with zero client model exploits to date.
Before "LLM" was a thing, we were deep in the trenches of NLP and the attention mechanisms that started it all. We guide you toward robust, scalable LLM solutions because we’ve already seen what breaks, what lasts, and what's coming next.
We don't just sell this technology – we run on it. Our internal knowledge base is a conversational LLM trained on every project we've ever completed. We trust our own business to our models, so you can absolutely trust yours.
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
$50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
0
exploits since day 1
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
A generic LLM can write. A custom LLM writes like you. It learns your cadence, your jargon, and your unique point of view, ensuring every piece of generated content has your company's unmistakable signature.
Your most valuable intelligence is locked away in years of contracts, research reports, support tickets, and meeting transcripts. Ask your LLM, "Which Q2 clients mentioned integration issues?" and get a synthesized answer in seconds, with sources.
Offer your clients instant industry analysis, bespoke legal clause generation, or dynamic engineering spec creation. This creates a high-margin, intelligent service that your competition cannot replicate.
By understanding a customer's full history, LLM can generate marketing, recommendations, and support that feel genuinely personal. You stop broadcasting to the crowd and start having individual conversations at once.
A custom LLM acts can review communications for compliance in real-time, flag risky language, or generate content that is safe from the start, turning a week-long legal review into a process of seconds.
Starting at
$10,000
Get a production-ready prototype designed to solve your specific business problem using the power of Large Language Models.
What's included:
Need advanced fine-tuning, complex agentic systems, or enterprise-grade deployment? We provide a detailed custom quote.
Every industry speaks its own language. A generic model doesn't understand the nuance. Our AI development company builds LLMs that are native speakers in your domain.
The financial world runs on contracts, regulations, market analysis, and client emails. LLMs act as your tireless analyst and compliance officer, reading the fine print so you can see the big picture.
Support chats, and social media comments. LLMs listen to this chatter, turning the raw voice of your customer into your next brilliant marketing campaign.
A modern supply chain is a tower built from bills of lading, customs forms, and frantic emails across different languages and time zones. LLMs act as universal translators and dispatchers, anticipating bottlenecks and keeping your operations clear.
Healthcare is documented in doctor's notes, clinical research, and patient histories. LLM services are empowering clinicians by distilling medical literature or a patient's entire file into clear, concise summaries that support, rather than replace, human expertise.
Every property is a story told through deeds, leases, zoning laws, and market reports. LLMs can read this story, understanding the language of legal documents and market commentary to surface investment opportunities.
The energy sector is built on a foundation of dense technical manuals, safety protocols, and geological surveys. LLMs put this critical knowledge into action, so an engineer in the field can automatically generate a daily safety report from field notes.
Our LLM services process is designed to translate that ambition into a tangible, intelligent asset. This is the journey from raw text to a strategic partner.
This is where we define your model's soul. We map the DNA of your proprietary knowledge to ensure the model learns from the right sources and speaks with an authentic voice.
Deliverables
An LLM's genius is unlocked through conversation, and a great conversation requires design. We architect the interaction layer, crafting intuitive ways for your team and customers to communicate with the model.
Deliverables
Here, raw data and strategic intent are forged into intelligence. We meticulously fine-tune the neural pathways, imbuing the LLM with your specific expertise and aligning its outputs with your standards for accuracy, tone, and style.
Deliverables
We build the robust housing for your model's intellect – the APIs, the user interfaces, and the backend logic. Then, we seamlessly weave this new intelligence into the operational fabric of your business.
Deliverables
Before your model faces a customer, it faces us. Our red team interrogates its logic, challenges its boundaries with adversarial prompts, and stress-tests its performance to uncover weaknesses.
Deliverables
Launch day is just the beginning. We establish systems to monitor its performance, capture new data from its interactions, and retrain it to adapt to your evolving business.
Deliverables
From bleeding-edge AI to blockchain, deep data insights, or something entirely new at their intersection, our LLM development company has the serious tech chops to make it happen.
What makes your custom LLM services different from public AI models like ChatGPT?
How do you prevent the LLM from generating incorrect or "hallucinated" information?
Can my confidential business data be used to train the LLM without risk?
Will my custom LLM just be a passive chatbot, or can it perform actions?
What is the typical cost for developing a custom LLM?
Elevate your AI intelligence. The PixelPlex blog is your source for unvarnished truths, potent strategies, and the avant-garde trends in LLM development – forge your edge.
