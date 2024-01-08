Digital brain visualization representing LLM intelligence

LLM Development Services

A public LLM has a voice. Yours should have your signature.

We build LLMs that are born from your world, fluent in your terminology, and loyal to your business logic. We craft a core intelligence that feels less like a search bar and more like your most seasoned expert, available instantly.

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Is your LLM sounding more like the generic web than your own brand?

We distill your brand's unique essence from your own call transcripts, marketing copy, and internal wikis. We then fine-tune or train a model that speaks not just for you, but as you.

Number 2

Afraid your model will be inventing facts and eroding trust?

Through expert LLM development services, we build a "cognitive leash" for the model, ensuring its creativity is always tethered to a bedrock of facts you control. Your LLM becomes a source of truth, not a source of fiction.

Number 3

Need AI's power without sending your confidential data across the internet?

We architect solutions that operate entirely within your ecosystem, through on-premise or private cloud deployments. Your sensitive data is used to train and run the model without ever leaving your control.

Number 4

Worried your LLM will be a passive chatbot, not an active part of your workflow?

You get LLM-powered agents that are deeply integrated with your existing tools. They don't just talk – they do. They interact with your APIs, update your CRM, file reports, and execute multi-step processes.

Number 5

Concerned that 'custom LLM' is just another term for an unpredictable science project?

We provide a clear analysis of whether you need to fine-tune an efficient open-source model for a specific task or train a smaller, highly specialized model from the ground up. Skilled experts will turn your LLM into a strategic, high-ROI asset.

Number 6

Is your LLM vision trapped between a great idea and a mountain of technical unknowns?

We deliver a functional proof-of-concept that doesn't just look impressive, but proves the core mechanics of your idea, giving you a tangible blueprint for full-scale development.

LLM development services

We skip generic APIs to architect, train, and infuse language models with your data and workflows. The result is a proprietary intelligence that thinks, creates, and operates like a natural extension of your best people.

Detailed brain visualization representing LLM neural architecture

LLM architecture, training & chatbots

We build your LLM from the ground up, creating its digital genesis using your exclusive data. This includes specialized expertise in AI chatbot development services, encoding your company's institutional knowledge into an intelligence you own completely.

Fine-tuning & domain adaptation

By fine-tuning it on your specific terminology, customer interactions, or professional discipline, we turn a brilliant generalist into an expert that speaks your language with nuance and authority.

Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) systems

Our team engineers RAG pipelines that connect your model to your internal data. This ensures the LLM provides answers grounded in verifiable fact, turning it into a trustworthy source of truth.

LLM security, guardrails & alignment

An unaligned LLM is a liability. We implement robust security layers and ethical guardrails to protect against prompt injection, data leakage, and biased outputs.

LLMOps for scalability

An intelligent model is useless if it's not production-grade. We build and manage the complete operational pipeline for your LLM, ensuring it deploys seamlessly, scales effortlessly under any load.

Case studies

Ready to be impressed? Check out our client success stories below to see the game-changing results delivered by our AI and Large Language Model development services.

Smart retail platform

Imagine a retail space that thinks. We fuse AI, IoT, and iBeacons to create an environment that learns on the fly, totally transforming the customer journey with instant, actionable insights.

  • Interaction with iBeacon-enabled hardware
  • Wi-Fi probe request collection
  • Customer counting & tracking
  • Big data analysis & metrics reporting
  • Visual data dashboard with maps, timetables & charts
The illustration of Smart retail project

Social gaming platform

  • AI game assistant
    • WebMobile
  • Customizable gameplay
  • Game bot

We engineered the ultimate AI-driven social gaming solution, built to dominate across web, and mobile platforms. Get ready: players are now unleashed to conquer digital worlds like never before.

  • Ratings, ranks, and achievements
  • Game assistant mode
  • Facebook game bot
  • Knowledge base and tutorial with a practice mode
  • Premium content
The illustration of Social gaming project

Hypermarket warehouse automation with digital twins

  • Warehouse automation
  • Inventory management
  • Digital twins
    • AIRetail

Future of fulfillment, unlocked. Our AI system, powered by digital twins and robotics, runs warehouses autonomously 24/7 for flawless delivery.

  • Intelligent inventory management
  • 20 robotic lifts & 50 intelligent storage solutions featured
  • 25 min → 7 min reduction in average time for order collection
  • 0 congestion on conveyor belts
  • Optimized routes to couriers
The illustration of Hypermarket warehouse automation with digital twins project

AI retina analyzing and disease diagnosis tool

Unmask hidden health threats with AIRA. It rips through retinal scans, delivering real-time, critical insights straight to clinicians for lightning-fast early detection.

  • AI-powered retina analysis
  • Enhanced diagnosis
  • Universal knowledge base
  • Automated screening
  • Improved prediction models
The illustration of AI retina analyzing and disease diagnosis tool project

AI-powered shared grocery shopping app

Our team developed Kooper, your AI-powered cart companion, to serve up personalized deals in real-time and keep your shopping lists perfectly organized, all without lifting a finger.

  • Smart shopping lists
  • AI-powered recommendations
  • Real-time deal alerts
  • Location-based reminders
  • Purchase analytics
The illustration of AI-powered shared grocery shopping app

Why choose our LLM services

Shield icon

Absolute security

Your proprietary data never becomes a public lesson, and the model's creativity is focused exclusively on your objectives. This zero-trust, containment-first methodology is why we have a flawless security record, with zero client model exploits to date.

Fire icon

We speak fluent transformer

Before "LLM" was a thing, we were deep in the trenches of NLP and the attention mechanisms that started it all. We guide you toward robust, scalable LLM solutions because we’ve already seen what breaks, what lasts, and what's coming next.

Diamond icon

Our first and toughest client is us

We don't just sell this technology – we run on it. Our internal knowledge base is a conversational LLM trained on every project we've ever completed. We trust our own business to our models, so you can absolutely trust yours.

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

$50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

0Shield icon

exploits since day 1

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

Key benefits of LLM development for your business

1.

An expert employee who knows your business

A generic LLM can write. A custom LLM writes like you. It learns your cadence, your jargon, and your unique point of view, ensuring every piece of generated content has your company's unmistakable signature.

2.

Your document graveyard becomes a living brain

Your most valuable intelligence is locked away in years of contracts, research reports, support tickets, and meeting transcripts. Ask your LLM, "Which Q2 clients mentioned integration issues?" and get a synthesized answer in seconds, with sources.

3.

New revenue, not just new text

Offer your clients instant industry analysis, bespoke legal clause generation, or dynamic engineering spec creation. This creates a high-margin, intelligent service that your competition cannot replicate.

4.

True 1:1 personalization

By understanding a customer's full history, LLM can generate marketing, recommendations, and support that feel genuinely personal. You stop broadcasting to the crowd and start having individual conversations at once.

5.

Your rulebook embedded into every keystroke

A custom LLM acts can review communications for compliance in real-time, flag risky language, or generate content that is safe from the start, turning a week-long legal review into a process of seconds.

Cost of LLM development services

Starting at

$10,000

Get a production-ready prototype designed to solve your specific business problem using the power of Large Language Models.

What's included:

  • Use-case strategy & prompt engineering
  • Core application & API development
  • Base model integration & RAG setup
  • Testing & initial deployment

Need advanced fine-tuning, complex agentic systems, or enterprise-grade deployment? We provide a detailed custom quote.

LLM services for various industries

Every industry speaks its own language. A generic model doesn't understand the nuance. Our AI development company builds LLMs that are native speakers in your domain.

FinTech & banking

The financial world runs on contracts, regulations, market analysis, and client emails. LLMs act as your tireless analyst and compliance officer, reading the fine print so you can see the big picture.

  • Conversational wealth advisors
  • Regulatory document analysis tools
  • Automated market sentiment reports
  • Client communication summarization
digital stock market display

Retail & eCommerce

Support chats, and social media comments. LLMs listen to this chatter, turning the raw voice of your customer into your next brilliant marketing campaign.

  • Hyper-personalized product descriptions
  • Customer support agents that learn
  • Product review sentiment analysis
  • Generative brand voice for marketing
fashion store mannequin

Supply chain & logistics

A modern supply chain is a tower built from bills of lading, customs forms, and frantic emails across different languages and time zones. LLMs act as universal translators and dispatchers, anticipating bottlenecks and keeping your operations clear.

  • Automated document processing for customs
  • Conversational interfaces for field operators
  • Supplier contract risk analysis
  • Logistics disruption alerts from news feeds
trucks on highway

Healthcare

Healthcare is documented in doctor's notes, clinical research, and patient histories. LLM services are empowering clinicians by distilling medical literature or a patient's entire file into clear, concise summaries that support, rather than replace, human expertise.

  • Clinical trial data summarization
  • Intelligent scribe for patient encounters
  • Simplified explanations of complex medical terms
  • Automated drafting of patient reports
medical technology interface

Real estate

Every property is a story told through deeds, leases, zoning laws, and market reports. LLMs can read this story, understanding the language of legal documents and market commentary to surface investment opportunities.

  • Lease agreement abstraction tools
  • Generative property listings that sell
  • Zoning and permit document navigators
  • Market trend analysis from news and reports
city skyscrapers

Oil & gas

The energy sector is built on a foundation of dense technical manuals, safety protocols, and geological surveys. LLMs put this critical knowledge into action, so an engineer in the field can automatically generate a daily safety report from field notes.

  • Technical manual query and summarization
  • Automated safety incident report generation
  • Geological survey interpretation
  • Environmental compliance reporting automation
offshore oil rig

Our process

Our LLM services process is designed to translate that ambition into a tangible, intelligent asset. This is the journey from raw text to a strategic partner.

1. Linguistic core & knowledge architecture

arrow

2. Conversational design & prompt engineering

arrow

3. Cognitive forging & model fine-tuning

arrow

4. Application weaving & system integration

arrow

5. Adversarial testing & real-world simulation

arrow

6. Intellect evolution & continuous learning

arrow

Linguistic core & knowledge architecture

This is where we define your model's soul. We map the DNA of your proprietary knowledge to ensure the model learns from the right sources and speaks with an authentic voice.

Deliverables

  • Use-case & persona definition report
  • Proprietary knowledge corpus audit & curation plan
  • Feasibility study & base model selection justification

Conversational design & prompt engineering

An LLM's genius is unlocked through conversation, and a great conversation requires design. We architect the interaction layer, crafting intuitive ways for your team and customers to communicate with the model.

Deliverables

  • Interactive prompt-response mockups
  • Guardrails framework for safety & brand alignment
  • Human oversight & feedback loop design

Cognitive forging & model fine-tuning

Here, raw data and strategic intent are forged into intelligence. We meticulously fine-tune the neural pathways, imbuing the LLM with your specific expertise and aligning its outputs with your standards for accuracy, tone, and style.

Deliverables

  • Fine-tuned, proprietary language model
  • Performance benchmarks against your golden dataset
  • Bias, toxicity & hallucination mitigation report

Application weaving & system integration

We build the robust housing for your model's intellect – the APIs, the user interfaces, and the backend logic. Then, we seamlessly weave this new intelligence into the operational fabric of your business.

Deliverables

  • Deployed LLM endpoint & API
  • Seamless integration into your CRM, Slack, or software
  • Secure hosting infrastructure (cloud or on-premise)

Adversarial testing & real-world simulation

Before your model faces a customer, it faces us. Our red team interrogates its logic, challenges its boundaries with adversarial prompts, and stress-tests its performance to uncover weaknesses.

Deliverables

  • Red team & adversarial attack summary
  • Prompt injection & data leakage security audit
  • Go-live readiness confirmation

Intellect evolution & continuous learning

Launch day is just the beginning. We establish systems to monitor its performance, capture new data from its interactions, and retrain it to adapt to your evolving business.

Deliverables

  • Ongoing accuracy & relevance drift monitoring
  • Scheduled retraining with new knowledge & feedback data
  • Roadmap for new linguistic capabilities

Our signature domains

From bleeding-edge AI to blockchain, deep data insights, or something entirely new at their intersection, our LLM development company has the serious tech chops to make it happen.

Blockchain

Elevate your operational integrity. We engineer custom blockchain solutions that go beyond mere security, building an incorruptible backbone for a new era of trust-powered efficiency.
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

We re-engineer your assets into tokens, enabling frictionless exchange, igniting fresh capital pathways, and projecting their authentic value across the globe.
Tokenization domain background

Data science

Your data is a hidden arsenal. We craft custom solutions that transform it into pure, actionable insights, fueling your next-level strategic victories.
Data science domain background

Machine learning

We embed machine learning and sharp insights into your daily rhythm, empowering you to obliterate complexity, automate at will, and architect decisions that fuel aggressive expansion.
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with Pixelplex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
  • This is a casual introduction to see if we're a good fit for each other. Even a rough idea is a great starting point!
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
  • We'll ask about your objectives, target audience, and desired functionalities. You’ll get expert input on technology, timeline, and best-fit solutions tailored to your business.
STEP 3

Tailored project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
  • You’ll know exactly what to expect — with no hidden surprises.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.
  • Expect dedicated communication, clear milestones, and real progress from day one.

FAQ

What makes your custom LLM services different from public AI models like ChatGPT?

Unlike generic public models, our custom LLMs are built from your proprietary data, fluent in your specific terminology, and loyal to your business logic. This ensures your LLM speaks as your brand and acts like your most seasoned internal expert, providing highly relevant and accurate information unique to your operations.

How do you prevent the LLM from generating incorrect or "hallucinated" information?

We build robust "cognitive leashes" for our models, integrating techniques like Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and semantic fact-checking. This anchors the LLM's responses to your verifiable data, ensuring it acts as a trustworthy source of truth and not a source of fiction.

Can my confidential business data be used to train the LLM without risk?

Absolutely. We prioritize data security and confidentiality. We design solutions for on-premise or private cloud deployments, ensuring your sensitive data is used to train and run your LLM without ever leaving your controlled environment. Your data stays yours.

Will my custom LLM just be a passive chatbot, or can it perform actions?

Your custom LLM will be an active business agent, not just a passive chatbot. We deeply integrate it with your existing tools and APIs, enabling it to perform real-world actions like updating your CRM, filing reports, or executing multi-step processes within your workflow.

What is the typical cost for developing a custom LLM?

Our foundational Large Language Model development services start at $10,000. This package includes use-case strategy, prompt engineering, core application development, base model integration with RAG, and initial deployment. Costs for more advanced features like complex agentic systems or extensive fine-tuning are quoted individually.

