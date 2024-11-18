Flow development preview

Using gasless models and fiat onramps, we create solutions that encourage mass adoption. We help our clients develop blockchain applications that are easily scalable and do not put user security at risk.

Challenges we solve with Flow

As a Flow blockchain development company, we use its unique pipelined architecture to achieve high transaction speed and network reliability, making blockchain technology your market advantage.

Poor user experience?

Flow provides users with "gasless" transactions, clear security measures, and the ability to start with an email and a credit card. This removes the massive barriers of seed phrases, gas fees, and wallet setup for new users.

Network congestion?

Flow has a multi-role architecture that allows for separating consensus, execution, verification, and collection in different nodes. This allows Flow to scale horizontally, processing many transactions in parallel without skyrocketing fees.

Fear of scaling during peak demand?

Unlike monolithic blockchains, Flow's pipelined architecture maintains speed and low costs during events like a hyped NFT drop or a new game season launch, ensuring your success isn't compromised by network congestion.

Complicated smart contracts?

The Cadence programming language is resource-oriented and secure. Due to this language, the ownership of digital assets is transferred directly to the wallet, which makes it easy for users.

High user drop-off?

Flow blockchain development offers frictionless fiat onramps, which dramatically lowers user acquisition cost and increases retention. Users stay engaged because the experience is smooth and familiar, not too technical and frustrating.

Fragmented ecosystem?

The Flow ecosystem has a vast array of resources, clear standards, tools (Flow CLI, Emulator, etc.), and detailed documentation. This makes building and launching projects faster and more reliable.

Our Flow blockchain development services

We partner with our clients to build ideal Flow solutions that achieve the perfect balance of decentralization, security, and mainstream scalability.

Image of Flow blockchain development services

Flow consulting

We provide the strategic foundation for your project. Our experts align your product vision with Flow's unique strengths, such as its gasless user experience, high throughput, and scalable architecture, to ensure higher ROI and de-risk development.

Flow dApp development

Our dApp development services focus on creating applications that harness Flow's native performance and user-friendly features. The resulting dApps help you stand out by meeting real-world demands for seamless onboarding and the ability to scale during peak demand.

Tokenization & NFT services

Leverage Flow's resource-oriented architecture to launch digital assets and currencies. Our end-to-end altcoin development and tokenization services include the creation, configuration, and deployment of both fungible tokens and advanced NFTs that users can truly own.

Flow smart contract development

Our smart contract development services involve engineering and auditing secure, high-performance smart contracts with Cadence. This ensures the backbone of our clients' dApps is not only secure by design but also capable of handling complex digital assets.

Flow integration services

Through seamless blockchain integration, we connect your dApp to existing systems, oracles, and cross-chain protocols. This expands its functionality and ensures it thrives within the broader Web3 ecosystem, all while maintaining Flow's superior user experience.

Our AI-powered success stories

We have developed AI solutions for various business domains. Here is a shortlist of the cases we’re most proud of.

NFT marketplace for ASMR content

Xtingles is a one-of-a-kind ecosystem for ASMR NFTs. It unites artists and their followers, enabling the discovery, collection, and exchange of immersive audio experiences. Creators receive automated payouts from both initial and secondary market transactions.

  • Blocto digital wallet
  • Primary and secondary purchasing options
  • Cadence-based smart contracts
  • MoonPay payment gateway
  • Fiat to stablecoin conversion
The illustration of NFT marketplace for ASMR content project

Flow-powered NFT marketplace for precious stones

This is a community-powered ecosystem built on Flow. It unites opal aficionados and professionals. It facilitates direct connection, knowledge sharing, and collaborative ventures within a secure and immersive digital environment centered around opals.

  • Blocto wallet onboarding
  • Stripe payment gateway
  • Real-time delivery status updates
  • AML/KYC compliance checks
  • Smart contract escrow services
The illustration of Flow-powered NFT marketplace for precious stones project

Blockchain ecosystem with DeFi-style bridges

We constructed a high-performance DeFi architecture powering the next generation of decentralized applications and autonomous contracts. The platform delivers lightning-fast finality, compatibility with the Ethereum ecosystem, multi-chain connectivity, and effortless Web3 incorporation.

  • Smart contract development suite
  • Curated SDKs and developer resources
  • Proprietary blockchain explorer
  • Public API access
  • Secure cross-chain bridge
The illustration of Blockchain ecosystem with DeFi-style bridges project

UTXO-based blockchain platform

We delivered a high-performance crypto environment built on a UTXO model, providing developers and users with powerful integration tools. This architecture directly results in superior operational efficiency and increased transaction throughput.

  • UTXO protocol with POS v3.0 consensus
  • On-chain decentralized governance
  • EVM for smart contract execution
  • Account abstraction capability
  • Full-featured SDK and APIs
The illustration of UTXO-based blockchain platform project

Why work with PixelPlex

Battle-tested experience

Our team has deep, hands-on experience with Flow's unique architecture and the Cadence programming language. This means we know the nuances of this language to build scalable, secure applications faster and avoid the common pitfalls that delay projects.

End-to-end partnership

We become a strategic technology partner for our clients. From initial concept and tokenomics design to smart contract auditing, dApp development, and ongoing maintenance, we offer a full suite of services. We make sure every project is prepared to scale as your user base grows.

Focus on security

The security-first Cadence language allows for protecting our clients’ digital assets and users. At PixelPlex, we prioritize security and create frictionless experiences that appeal to non-crypto-native users.

17+ years

in the technology industry

unicorns captured (project valued over $1B)

8

Solana projects launched to date

13+ years

in the blockchain domain

80+

DLT projects successfully kick-started

200+

smart contracts on mainnet

Key benefits of Flow blockchain development

Mainstream user adoption

Flow is built for users who don't know what a gas fee is. With sponsored transactions and easy fiat onramps (credit card payments), you can onboard customers as easily as on a traditional website, removing the biggest barrier to Web3 adoption.

High-traffic scalability

Rest assured during peak demand events like a successful NFT drop or game launch. Flow's multi-node, pipelined architecture is designed to handle millions of users without slowing down or becoming prohibitively expensive.

Security for digital assets

The Cadence programming language is resource-oriented, meaning NFTs are stored directly in users' wallets rather than in smart contracts. This approach provides superior security for valuable assets, helping you protect both your users' collections and your project's reputation.

Developer-friendly ecosystem

The Flow ecosystem includes everything developers might need for a fast launch (standards, documentation, tools). This reduces the time, cost, and effort required for building solutions.

Predictable operating costs

Flow offers low and predictable transaction costs. This makes your business model more stable and allows for innovative use cases like microtransactions that are impossible on other chains.

New revenue streams

Flow enables composable digital assets that users own in their wallets. It allows for additional earnings from secondary market sales, creating ongoing revenue for your project.

Cost of Flow development services

Starting at

$50,000

Our complete package gets your production-ready Flow dApp from idea to launch.

The package includes:

  • Concept viability analysis for Flow
  • Data and tech stack planning
  • Clear technical roadmap
  • Seamless integration design

Have a specific project in mind? Contact us for a comprehensive, custom proposal for your Flow application.

Flow development across industries

Our experts apply deep Flow knowledge to build powerful, industry-specific applications.

FinTech & banking

We offer Flow blockchain development services for secure, transparent, and highly efficient financial operations inside enterprises of all sizes.

  • Automated DeFi lending protocols
  • Tokenized asset management system
  • Real-time fraud detection systems
  • Low-cost payment networks
digital stock market display

Retail & eCommerce

Our decentralized applications build customer loyalty, streamline operations, and provide a new level of transactional trust.

  • Dynamic NFT loyalty programs
  • Fast, low-fee checkout systems
  • Transparent product provenance
  • Secure customer identity platforms
fashion store mannequin

Supply chain & logistics

We use Flow to establish a single, unchangeable source of truth, providing end-to-end visibility, verifiable provenance, and automated logistics.

  • Verifiable product tracking
  • Decentralized supplier/partner networks
  • Real-time asset monitoring
  • Tamper-proof audit logs
trucks on highway

Healthcare

Our team builds Flow blockchain development solutions that secure sensitive patient data, ensure regulatory compliance, and streamline complex administrative processes.

  • Secure patient health records
  • Immutable clinical trial data
  • Consent-driven data sharing
  • Automated insurance claims and billing
medical technology interface

Real estate

We facilitate faster, more secure property transactions, allow liquidity through tokenization, and bring unprecedented transparency to real estate.

  • Decentralized property listing platforms
  • Immutable land title registries
  • Tokenized real estate investment funds
  • Automated rental agreements
city skyscrapers

Oil & gas

We develop solutions that enhance operational efficiency, improve data accuracy across complex partner networks, and secure critical transactions.

  • Equipment lifecycle tracking
  • Secure field data management
  • Real-time sensor verification
  • Smart contract-based supply agreements
offshore oil rig

Our Flow dApp development process

Our structured approach to building on Flow brings your idea to life with clarity and precision.

1. Discovery phase

2. Technical architecture

3. Development & engineering

4. Quality & security assessment

5. Launch & growth

Discovery phase

We start by analyzing your business goals to define the project's scope and objectives, ensuring a shared vision from the start.

Deliverables

  • Project requirements document
  • Strategic roadmap
  • Stakeholder alignment

Technical architecture

We design the system blueprint, specifying how it will leverage Flow's architecture and connect with existing systems.

Deliverables

  • System architecture plan
  • Cadence smart contract design
  • Integration strategy

Development & engineering

Our team builds your application with secure Cadence smart contracts, intuitive interfaces, and seamless backend integration.

Deliverables

  • Audited smart contracts
  • Functional dApp interface
  • Integrated system backend

Quality & security assessment

We conduct rigorous testing, including security audits and performance optimization, to ensure your dApp is market-ready.

Deliverables

  • Security and audit certification
  • Performance optimization report
  • QA validation

Launch & growth

We deploy your dApp to the Flow mainnet and provide ongoing support for scaling, updates, and continuous improvement.

Deliverables

  • Live dApp deployment
  • Maintenance and support plan
  • User documentation

Blockchain technology stack

As a leading decentralized exchange development company, we have achieved a high level of mastery over the essential platforms and frameworks that power the DeFi world.

Blockchain technology platforms

Solana
Polkadot
Polygon
Binance
Hedera
Quorum
EOS
Dash
Technology stack

Solidity

C++

C#

Angular

Python

React

NextJS

NestJS

JS

Express

Swift

Kotlin

GO

Cadence

Node.js

Our expertise spans multiple blockchain platforms

Cardano

Cardano Development

Our engineers build on Cardano ledger and develop Cardano smart contracts, dApps, and NFT marketplaces, leveraging the platform’s interoperability, sustainability, and scalability.

Polkadot

Polkadot Development

We create high-performance interoperable decentralized applications, exchange platforms, NFT marketplaces, and more on the Polkadot cross-chain platform.

Ethereum

Ethereum Development

At PixelPlex, we deliver secure and reliable smart contracts and dApps on top of the Ethereum platform supported with Ethereum consulting and audit of your existing Ethereum-based solutions.

Hyperledger

Hyperledger Development

Our team of experts applies best practices while programming custom Hyperledger Fabric infrastructures and scalable Hyperledger dApps that revamp your business processes.

Solana

Solana Development

Our development services include creating Web3 wallets that connect to powerful dApps and DeFi products, harnessing the speed and scalability of Solana.

BNB

Binance Development

We offer engineering smart contracts and DeFi applications on Binance Smart Chain, taking advantage of its EVM and cross-chain compatibility, fast transaction times, and low fees.

Polygon

Polygon Development

Our Web3 wallet development providers develop sleek decentralized solutions on Polygon. We can also assist with the integration of your existing solutions into the Polygon ecosystem.

Flow

Flow Development

Our experts build scalable decentralized applications, games, and NFT marketplaces on top of Flow blockchain and implement self-executing smart contracts written on Cadence.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Development

We build reliable applications on the Bitcoin blockchain with guaranteed security and immutability, while leveraging Layer 2 solutions to ensure better scalability and functionality.

TON

TON Development

As official TON partners, we possess deep expertise in leveraging its fast and scalable architecture. We develop dApps, Telegram Mini Apps, and other solutions engineered for mass adoption and superior transaction throughput.

Hedera

Hedera

Benefit from our status as official Hedera partners. Our specialists build secure, enterprise-grade applications on Hedera, with its high-speed, fair, and secure hashgraph consensus for solutions demanding robust performance.

INTMAX

INTMAX

Get a scalable platform based on Intmax's stateless zkRollup technology. We focus on creating Ethereum Layer 2 solutions that deliver significant transaction cost reductions.

Canton.Network development

Canton.Network development

With Canton.Network, we construct multi-party workflows that operate across independent applications. This ensures transactional atomicity and data privacy for complex, cross-organizational processes.

Our signature domains

With over 13 years of experience in blockchain, we will elevate your business to the next level.

Blockchain

We offer Flow blockchain development solutions that improve performance and enhance data integrity, so that you receive a powerful advantage based on verifiable trust.
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Digitize tangible assets such as real estate or artwork by converting them into digital tokens. This enables broader access to global trading and investment via blockchain-powered marketplaces.
Tokenization domain background

Data science

Utilize data-driven analytics to empower more informed business decisions. We develop tailored solutions that transform intricate blockchain and off-chain data into practical, actionable insights.
Data science domain background

Machine learning

Incorporate machine learning into your processes to increase efficiency and improve strategic planning. Our tailored solutions enable you to leverage AI for more intelligent and effective dApps.
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
  • This is a casual introduction to see if we're a good fit for each other. Even a rough idea is a great starting point!
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
  • We'll ask about your objectives, target audience, and desired functionalities. You’ll get expert input on technology, timeline, and best-fit solutions tailored to your business.
STEP 3

Tailored project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
  • You’ll know exactly what to expect — with no hidden surprises.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.
  • Expect dedicated communication, clear milestones, and real progress from day one.

FAQ

What businesses benefit from Flow development?

Businesses like gaming, NFT marketplaces, sports/media brands, DeFi protocols, and others that need scalable, user-friendly blockchain experiences. Flow is suitable for projects targeting mainstream users. It has gasless models and low-cost transactions that are appealing to the target audience. Flow blockchain development is ideal for loyalty programs, digital collectibles, and high-throughput applications.

How often do Flow upgrades happen?

Flow uses a structured, on-chain upgrade process that ensures continuous improvement while maintaining network stability. This governance model allows for methodical, non-disruptive enhancements, meaning the network evolves without the risk of hard forks that can split the community.

Can I integrate Flow with my current system?

Sure. At PixelPlex, we deal with Flow blockchain integration into existing Web2 systems, APIs, and internal software. Our team builds secure connections and custom middleware to ensure your new dApp works in harmony with your current operational infrastructure, protecting your existing investments.

What makes PixelPlex different from other developers?

We combine deep Flow architecture expertise with full-stack development skills and a proven track record of successful mainnet launches. We prefer to be strategic partners for our clients, providing end-to-end services from concept and tokenomics to security audits and post-launch support.

How long does it take to build a dApp on Flow?

Normally, it may take from 3 to 6 months for an MVP, depending on complexity. The process includes discovery, smart contract development in Cadence, front-end integration, testing, and a secure mainnet deployment. More complex ecosystems with custom economics will extend this timeline.

Read our blog

We regularly post our thoughts, insights, and trends overview on our blog. Explore our latest blog articles.

