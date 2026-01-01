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B2B Revenue Growth System

Pipeline, productized

We build closed-loop revenue systems for B2B SaaS — outbound, inbound, RevOps, CRM and paid in one engine that compounds month over month. Less spray. More signal. Predictable ARR.

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01. The Problem

Doing outreach isn't buildinga revenue engine

Most B2B teams confuse activity with progress.

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Reply rates under 2%

Generic outbound that prospects auto-archive before opening.

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Pipeline that doesn't convert

MQLs and SQLs disagree. Sales blames marketing. Marketing blames intent.

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CAC keeps creeping up

Every channel needs more spend to hit the same number.

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Six tools, zero feedback loop

Apollo, HubSpot, Outreach, Clay, GA4 — none talk to each other.

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Forecast is a guess

Nobody can confidently project next quarter without praying.

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Outbound stops, pipeline stops

It's a campaign, not an engine.

02. THE SHIFT

Campaigns plateau.Systems compound

The same effort, allocated differently, produces a different curve.

Median qualified pipeline 12-month curve

  • 3.5×

    Qualified pipeline volume

  • 40%

    Lower customer acquisition cost

  • 12%

    Outbound reply rate

  • 90 days

    To first compounding lift

03. THE SYSTEM

Five stages. One closed loop

Not a sequence. A loop that gets sharper with every touchpoint.

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    1. Signal

    Detect intent across firmographic, technographic and behavioural data.

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    2. Personalize

    AI-shaped messaging built from each prospect's real context.

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    3. Reach

    Email, LinkedIn, paid, calls — orchestrated, perfectly timed.

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    4. Learn

    Replies, meetings, deal velocity — every signal feeds back.

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    5. Repeat

    Sharper targeting, sharper messaging, every single week.

04. The Proof

"We replaced four agenciesand our SDR team"

Northwave CloudSeries BDevOps SaaS

In two quarters, pipeline tripled and CAC dropped by more than a third

A Series B DevOps SaaS, struggling with sub-1% reply rates and a four-agency stack that didn't talk to itself. We rebuilt their motion as a single closed-loop system on top of HubSpot, Clay and Outreach.

3.6×

Qualified pipeline

$1.4M

New ARR in 6 mo

−38%

Cost per opportunity

9.4%

Outbound reply rate

Stack: HubSpot · Clay · Outreach · Apollo

Industry: DevOps SaaS

Stage: Series B

Northwave Cyber Security logo

Confident cyber security crew

Maya Kapoor, VP Revenue at Northwave Cloud

Maya Kapoor

VP Revenue · Northwave Cloud

05. VS. THE ALTERNATIVES

The honest comparison

In-house, agency, or PixelPlex — laid out plainly.

Swipe to compare all options

Slow, expensiveIn-house SDR team
Generic, plateausSDR agency
CompoundsPixelPlex GTM
Time to first qualified meetings
90+ days
60 days
21 days
Personalization depth
First name + title
Templated tokens
Context-aware AI
Stack integration
You build it
Their stack only
Your existing stack
Feedback loop across channels
Per-campaign
Closed-loop, automated
Cost trajectory
Rises with headcount
Flat, then plateaus
Falls per qualified meeting
Stops working when engagement ends
Yes
Yes
No — system stays

06. WHAT WE DO

Outbound that lands.
Inbound that qualifies

Three things, connected into one engine. Not three line items on an invoice.

01OutboundSignal-driven outbound at scale

AI-personalized messaging built from real prospect context. Multichannel sequencing across email, LinkedIn and calls — orchestrated, not spammed.

  • ICP & signal modeling
  • AI message generation
  • Deliverability ops

02InboundIntent qualification & routing

Real-time scoring on every form fill, demo request and content visit. Right lead to right rep, before competitors get a chance.

  • Lead scoring models
  • Routing & SLAs
  • Funnel analytics

03Full funnelOne model, full funnel

Outbound feeds inbound. Inbound sharpens outbound. Every touchpoint connected — no silos, no gaps, no wasted spend.

  • CRM architecture
  • Attribution
  • Forecasting

07. THREE WAYS IN

Start small. Scale when it works

Audit, build, run. You decide where to enter — and where to stop.

GTM diagnostic

Audit2 weeksFrom $1k Teardown of your funnel, stack, ICP and messaging. You leave with a system blueprint and a 90-day plan.

  • Funnel & stack audit
  • ICP refinement
  • 90-day system plan
  • Quick-win pipeline ideas

System build

Build4–6 weeksFrom $4k We design and ship the closed-loop system: signal models, messaging, sequences, RevOps wiring, dashboards.

  • Outbound + inbound build
  • CRM & RevOps wiring
  • AI messaging engine
  • Reporting dashboards

Run & Optimize

RunMonthly retainer We operate the system with you. Weekly experiments, monthly reviews, quarterly motion shifts.

  • Pipeline operations
  • Continuous experiments
  • Quarterly motion review
  • Embedded RevOps team

Real questions, real answers

Who is this for?

For B2B companies that already have a sales motion, but need cleaner pipeline, better lead quality, and less manual work across GTM, sales, and RevOps.

How is this different from an SDR agency?

We don’t just “send more emails.” We build the system behind outbound and inbound: ICP, data, enrichment, routing, automation, reporting, and handoff to sales.

How long does it take to see results?

Most teams see the first improvements within 2–4 weeks: cleaner data, faster response times, better routing, and more qualified conversations. Full pipeline impact usually becomes clear over 60–90 days.

Will you work with our existing stack?

Yes. We usually work inside your current CRM, outreach tools, enrichment tools, and analytics setup. If something is missing or slowing the process down, we’ll recommend the simplest fix.

What does engagement cost?

It depends on scope: audit, setup, automation, outbound campaigns, reporting, or ongoing RevOps support. Most projects start with a clear monthly scope, so you know exactly what is included.

Do we own the system after?

Yes. Everything we build stays in your accounts: workflows, CRM logic, automations, dashboards, documentation, and campaign assets. You’re not locked into a black box.