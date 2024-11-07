AI consulting services background

AI Consulting Services

The clarity you need before you invest in AI

Frustrated with unclear AI goals and uncertain ROI? We will conduct a feasibility study of your project, assessing the potential ROI and technical viability. Your AI-powered solution will align with your business strategy and help make well-informed decisions.

Challenges we solve

Our engineers seamlessly integrate AI solutions into your current ecosystem. If your environment is outdated, we’ll recommend appropriate alternatives tailored to your needs.

Number 1

Prefer to keep your existing systems intact?

Number 2

Not sure about your internal data relevance?

We help you evaluate and prepare your data, ensuring it’s accurate, complies with your industry’s regulations, and is fit for developing high-impact AI solutions.

Number 3

Concerned about the quality of AI outputs?

Our team provides AI development services that include designing, testing, and fine-tuning models to deliver reliable and business-ready results.

Number 4

Feel that your employees are resistant to change?

We offer comprehensive training and change management programs to ensure smooth adoption and confidence among your teams.

Number 5

Not sure where to start with AI development?

PixelPlex has over 17 years of experience. We know how to guide you from strategy to implementation, applying best practices and building a clear, actionable roadmap for your AI journey.

Worried about heavy investments?

We focus on scalable, cost-effective AI solutions. They start small, proving value quickly, and expanding as your business grows. You get strong returns with manageable risk.

Our AI consulting services

We guide you on the way to an ideal AI-powered solution that will boost your efficiency and revenue.

AI consulting services

Use case identification and validation

The PixelPlex team of experts analyzes each project to deliver an off-the-shelf solution that will fit your requirements and ensure high ROI.

Data strategy and AI technology selection

We evaluate the maturity of your data, identify gaps, and establish processes for sourcing, cleaning, and structuring it. Our machine learning consulting services include the choice of appropriate frameworks and languages.

Custom AI design and development

Our team consults you on AI models and software (machine learning, NLP, computer vision, etc.) to address your business’s specific challenges.

AI integration and deployment

We agree on a roadmap for seamless integration of newly developed AI models with existing IT systems. We ensure compatibility, performance, compliance with regulations (GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, etc.), and smooth rollout.

Model management

We plan continuous monitoring, versioning, retraining, and governance of AI models to maintain accuracy and reliability over time.

AI security and risk management

Our experts assess and mitigate risks related to data privacy, security, model bias, and ethical concerns throughout the AI lifecycle.

Our AI-powered success stories

Read our clients’ cases to know how AI consulting services for small businesses and enterprises help them reach their goals.

AI-enabled smart retail platform

Our AI development team created a retail system that changes the habitual shopping experience. An effective mix of AI, IoT, and iBeacon technologies allows for tracking customer behavior, getting insights from purchasing trends, and optimizing performance in real-time.

  • AI-based analytics
  • Easy scalability
  • Interaction with iBeacon hardware
  • Real-time dashboards with relevant statistics, metrics, and recommendations
  • Predictive models analyzing customer purchasing behavior
AI-enabled smart retail platform

AI-based retina analysis and disease diagnosis tool

    HealthcareAI
  • Machine learning
  • Predictive analytics
  • Diagnosis automation

PixelPlex AI engineers built a tool to assist doctors in diagnosing retinal diseases. On the basis of machine learning algorithms, the system is able to identify retinal pathologies and improve patient outcomes.

  • AI-driven medical knowledge base
  • Advanced image analysis
  • Neural network architecture
  • Web interface for internal testing
  • Image normalization and augmentation
AI-based retina analysis and disease diagnosis tool

Warehouse automation with digital twins

    Retail
  • Warehouse automation
  • Digital twins
  • Supply chain development
    • AI

We developed an AI-powered warehouse automation system built on digital twin technology. This approach enhances the speed and accuracy of product delivery by seamlessly integrating digital capabilities with internal equipment.

  • Congestion prevention algorithms
  • Intelligent storage solution
  • Seamless integration with delivery systems
  • Real-time alerts
  • API-based order intake
Warehouse automation with digital twins

Data-driven platform grocery shopping assistant

Kooper – a next-gen app for intelligent shopping. Machine learning algorithms provide shoppers with an unusual experience. A grocery list application adapts to their purchasing patterns over time and offers customized recommendations.

  • Automatic data collection
  • Detailed purchase analytics
  • AI-personalized shopping assistants
  • Intuitive and progressive UI/UX
  • Interactive store maps
Data-driven platform grocery shopping assistant

Why work with PixelPlex

Code icon

Pioneers of the AI technology

We’ve adopted AI since its birth and mastered all the subtleties of dealing with it. Our advanced systems don’t just respond, they anticipate user needs, deliver timely insights, and provide highly personalized recommendations that drive superior outcomes.

Shield icon

Security in our DNA

At PixelPlex, we prioritize building AI solutions that are fully explainable and auditable, with full transparency and explainability at their core. We defend our clients’ data, users, and brand reputation.

Diamond icon

Full-cycle support after launch

We utilize cutting-edge meta-learning techniques and dynamic architectures. They allow our AI platforms to continuously self-improve. We provide ongoing support after launch, ensuring your platform grows in step with your needs and market changes.

$1.2B+

raised by clients

$5M

in first-year revenue growth

10M+

users scaled in the first 18 months

3Unicorn icon

exceeding $1B in value

450+

projects completed

50M

happy end-users for our clients

Top blockchain
company 2024

Key benefits of PixelPlex AI consulting

1.

Fast time-to-market

AI consultants help you better understand how to achieve your objectives. They suggest proven frameworks to speed up AI solution deployment. Your company will innovate quickly and stay competitive.

2.

Enhanced efficiency

AI experts provide assistance in choosing the right AI tools to automate repetitive tasks and optimize your business’s workflows. You will reduce costs and boost productivity, freeing resources for more challenging activities.

3.

Cost reduction

Our AI software engineers identify inefficiencies in the legacy systems and suggest that our clients apply AI-driven automation. It lowers operational expenses and minimizes resource wastage.

4.

Seamless integration

During the consultation, we focus on our clients’ business goals and their current systems and environment. We need to ensure AI aligns with corporate workflows and processes, maximizing ROI and strategic fit.

5.

Risk mitigation

AI consulting companies make sure your solutions address ethical, privacy, and regulatory challenges of the business domain. We also ensure AI tools are reliable and compliant.

6.

Improved decision-making

With AI software consulting services, organizations receive data-driven insights and advanced analytics. They can uncover new business models and market opportunities that will differentiate their company.

Cost of AI consulting services

Starting at

$5,000+

Ready to tackle the development process? We’ll create a custom proposal for your vision.

What's included:

  • Use case & feasibility analysis
  • Model selection & data strategy
  • Technical roadmap
  • Integration plan

Industry-tailored AI consultations

At PixelPlex, we don’t use one-size-fits-all templates for our AI consulting services. Instead, we evaluate each project individually and tailor AI consulting for businesses of all sizes.

FinTech & banking

Our AI developers build intelligent systems that anticipate risks, optimize compliance, and deliver seamless customer experiences. We put data control firmly in your customers’ hands.

  • AI-driven risk assessment and fraud detection
  • Compliance monitoring and regulatory alerts
  • Multi-chain wallet integration
  • Predictive financial analytics
FinTech & banking

Retail & eCommerce

Transform your eCommerce platform with AI-enhanced tools that guarantee secure payments and customers’ ownership of their digital assets. Bring your clients personalized shopping experiences and efficient inventory management through advanced data intelligence.

  • AI-based product recommendations
  • Dynamic performance dashboards
  • Crypto payments and NFT marketplaces
  • AI-optimized customer behavior analytics
Retail & eCommerce

Supply chain & logistics

Apply AI functionality to receive real-time visibility across your supply chain. Our systems enable smart automation and predictive intelligence to drive efficiency and accountability at every logistics touchpoint.

  • AI-enhanced shipment tracking
  • Real-time status dashboards
  • Secure, permissioned data sharing portals
  • Predictive analytics
Supply chain & logistics

Healthcare

Enhance patient care with AI-integrated platforms that securely store health records and assist doctors in delivering clinical insights. AI tools support clinicians with intelligent decision support and process automation.

  • Decentralized dashboards for patient records
  • AI-assisted diagnostics and recommendations
  • Automated healthcare workflow optimization
  • Telemedicine platforms
Healthcare

Real estate

We develop intelligent AI solutions that deliver precise property valuations, predictive market analytics, and personalized client recommendations. Ease the workflow with automated document processing, smart contract management, and virtual tours.

  • AI-powered trend and analytics dashboards
  • Platforms with smart contract automation
  • Interactive AI-driven search
  • Predictive optimization tools
Real estate

Oil & gas

Apply predictive maintenance, real-time asset monitoring, and intelligent optimization in your operations. Stakeholders benefit from immutable audit trails and automated contract management powered by AI integration in the energy sector.

  • AI-powered predictive maintenance
  • Real-time monitoring dashboards
  • Intelligent reservoir and drilling site modeling
  • Automated risk assessment and hazard detection systems
Oil & gas

Our tailored AI consulting process

We adapt our workflows to harness AI potential effectively. We guide you from initial idea to full implementation, while delivering optimized solutions and tangible outcomes.

1. Initial data evaluation & AI model strategy

2. Defining key AI use cases

3. MVP development & validation

4. Comprehensive deployment & integration

5. Performance oversight & optimization

6. Continuous support & evolution

Initial data evaluation & AI model strategy

Our experts conduct a thorough assessment of your data assets and existing systems to identify the most effective AI models that will help to achieve your business objectives.

Deliverables

  • Detailed data analysis and insights report
  • Selection of optimal AI architectures (e.g., GANs, VAEs, RNNs)
  • Vision and scope document

Defining key AI use cases

Deliverables

MVP development & validation

We build an MVP or prototype featuring the chosen AI technologies to demonstrate practical feasibility. This phase includes iterative testing and refinement based on real-world performance and user feedback.

Deliverables

  • We build an MVP or prototype featuring the chosen AI technologies to demonstrate practical feasibility. This phase includes iterative testing and refinement based on real-world performance and user feedback.
  • Pilot program results and enhancement cycles
  • Model tuning and performance optimization

Comprehensive deployment & integration

After successful validation, we proceed with end-to-end deployment of the AI solution, seamlessly integrating it with your existing IT infrastructure. We try to maximize efficiency and minimize disruption.

Deliverables

  • Rollout of AI solution in the production environment
  • Integration with company systems
  • Training sessions for operational teams

Performance oversight & optimization

Deliverables

  • Performance tracking dashboards
  • Regular reports on key AI metrics
  • Agile adjustments

Continuous support & evolution

We don’t leave our clients after deployment. Our team provides dedicated support and iterative solution enhancements. We ensure your business keeps up with technological advances.

Deliverables

  • Proactive performance and drift monitoring
  • Scheduled model calibration
  • Infrastructure and cost optimization

Our signature domains

Combining our technical expertise with AI-powered capabilities will elevate your business to the next level.

Blockchain

We create blockchain solutions that improve performance and enhance data integrity, so that you receive a powerful advantage based on verifiable trust.
Blockchain

Tokenization

Digitize tangible assets such as real estate or artwork by converting them into digital tokens. This enables broader access to global trading and investment via blockchain-powered marketplaces.
Tokenization

Data science

Utilize data-driven analytics to empower more informed business decisions. We develop tailored solutions that transform intricate blockchain and off-chain data into practical, actionable insights.
Data science

Machine learning

Incorporate machine learning into your processes to increase efficiency and improve strategic planning. Our tailored solutions enable you to leverage AI for more intelligent and effective dApps.
Machine learning

Your journey with Pixelplex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
  • This is a casual introduction to see if we're a good fit for each other. Even a rough idea is a great starting point!
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
  • We'll ask about your objectives, target audience, and desired functionalities. You’ll get expert input on technology, timeline, and best-fit solutions tailored to your business.
STEP 3

Tailored project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
  • You’ll know exactly what to expect — with no hidden surprises.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.
  • Expect dedicated communication, clear milestones, and real progress from day one.

FAQ

What makes PixelPlex different from other AI development firms?

We’ve been working with AI since its inception. It allows us to find a relevant approach to projects of different complexity and domain peculiarities. We don’t leave our clients one-on-one with new and unfamiliar software. With us, you receive comprehensive end-to-end support that provides comfort and assurance throughout your journey.

How much will I pay for AI software consulting and development?

It depends on the scope and complexity of each project. AI consulting for startups and other companies ranges between $150-$450+ for an hour of work. At PixelPlex, we offer customized quotes to ensure precise pricing.

What do I need AI consulting for?

AI consulting firms help you identify tailored AI solutions that improve efficiency, reduce costs, enhance decision-making, and drive innovation. Consultants guide you in selecting the right technologies, developing strategies, and mitigating risks to ensure AI aligns with your unique business goals.

How long does it take to implement an AI-driven tool?

It creates a dynamic profile for each individual user, adapting in real-time to their actions (clicks, purchases, feedback). This moves beyond basic segmentation to deliver truly unique, one-to-one personalized interactions.

What kind of problems can adaptive AI solve for my business?

Implementation time varies by complexity. AI consulting for small businesses or big corporations accelerates deployment by leveraging proven frameworks and best practices. This leads to faster time-to-market and scalable solutions that evolve with your business needs.

How can I be sure my AI solution is reliable and compliant?

At PixelPlex, we ensure reliability and compliance through rigorous testing, monitoring, data governance, and ethical considerations. Our AI consultants help establish robust processes for model validation, privacy protection, and regulatory adherence to build trustworthy AI systems.

Read our blog

We are happy to share our thoughts, insights, and trends overview with you. Explore our latest blog articles.

More articles

