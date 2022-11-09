Your business logic is forged in high-performance Rust and architected for Solana's parallel runtime. This design allows your dApp to process thousands of transactions at once, scaling horizontally without the bottlenecks of sequential ledgers.
Your contracts are engineered for Solana's Proof-of-History consensus, a design that enables sub-second finality. This provides the massive, global-scale throughput required for high-frequency trading, real-time gaming, and instant user interactions.
We leverage Solana's consistently low-cost transaction model, meticulously optimizing your program's compute unit usage. This optimization makes high-frequency operations and low-value transactions economically feasible at scale.
Your logic is implemented in Rust using the Anchor framework, a modern toolset that abstracts away complex serialization and provides built-in security checks. This dramatically reduces common attack vectors and accelerates the development cycle.
Our team architects your application by separating immutable program logic from its dynamic data accounts. This core Solana design is the key that unlocks parallel execution, efficient state management, and cleaner, more auditable code.
Program Derived Addresses (PDAs) are used to create unique, program-controlled accounts. This allows your dApp to act as a fully autonomous on-chain authority or custodian, enabling sophisticated, trustless financial mechanisms.
Your application's data architecture is designed to minimize on-chain rent costs. By allocating only the precise account space needed and using efficient data structures, your program remains lean, fast, and affordable to operate.
Your dApp will achieve unprecedented speed with our Solana smart contract development company’s services, building on-chain logic engineered for true parallel execution and web-scale performance.
We build high-performance smart contracts using Rust and the Anchor framework, optimized for Solana's unique account-based architecture. This approach results in secure, efficient logic capable of handling massive transaction volumes.
Your application's logic is explicitly designed to leverage Solana's Sealevel parallel processing engine. We structure your program's state interactions to avoid conflicts, enabling massive horizontal scalability and throughput.
Your digital assets are created using the Solana Program Library (SPL) standard for fungible tokens and the Metaplex standard for NFTs. This ensures immediate compatibility and liquidity across all major Solana wallets and marketplaces.
Building on Solana's low-latency Proof-of-History consensus, we engineer DeFi protocols and order books. Your financial application will be capable of supporting the high-frequency activity required for a CEX-like user experience.
Security is built-in using Rust's strict type safety and the Anchor framework's native constraints. Your programs undergo rigorous testing and simulation against Solana-specific attack vectors to ensure data integrity and user fund safety.
We turn complex problems into simple, functional solutions. Explore our Solana blockchain development and smart contract project examples to see how.
A community-controlled DeFi hub offering a suite of services like lending, staking, and a launchpad. It relies on secure smart contracts for its operations and is built for cross-chain compatibility.
An efficient dApp for liquidity provision and yield farming. It allows users to borrow funds by offering collateral and supplying tokens to pools, thus earning yield and token rewards for being liquidity providers.
An AI-powered IP protection platform that is set to help NFT creators, projects, brands, and marketplaces to track and prevent the infringement of their intellectual property in the Web3 space.
The close teamwork between PixelPlex and our clients is what earns us outstanding reviews.
PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.
Adam Greenwood
CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation
What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.
Eric Vogel
Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd
From the beginning, they were leading us in the right direction. PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.
Senior Manager
Ernst & Young AG
We build smart contracts with an obsessive focus on security, treating all code as critical. Our rigorous, adversarial testing methods fortify your logic against threats, and we are proud of our perfect, exploit-free track record.
Having been involved in blockchain development for over 13 years, we were building when the technology was just beginning. This deep-rooted experience ensures we implement solutions for your project that are advanced, sustainable, and cost-efficient.
Our developers are also active mainnet participants. We have firsthand experience with the frustrations of high fees and failed transactions. This user-centric empathy ensures we build dApps that prioritize efficiency and respect your users' time and money.
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
$50M
end-users onboarded across our clients dApps
0
exploits since day 1
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top blockchain
company 2024
Your dApp's logic executes with sub-second finality, providing an instant, Web2-like user experience that can handle a global, high-frequency user base.
Sub-penny transaction fees allow you to design complex, multi-step applications and micro-transactions that are economically viable for millions of users.
Solana's runtime processes non-overlapping transactions in parallel, ensuring your app's performance isn't throttled by unrelated, high-demand network activity.
Your smart contract can call any other program on the network within a single, atomic transaction, enabling complex, multi-protocol interactions without cross-chain risks.
Utilizing on-chain compression, you can create millions of NFTs for a fraction of traditional minting and storage costs, opening up entirely new models for digital ownership.
A next-generation token program allows you to enforce transfer hooks, confidentiality, or fee structures at the protocol level, simplifying your dApp's logic and enhancing security.
Starting at
$10,000
Launch your on-chain logic with a secure, optimized, and audited smart contract built for Solana's high-performance environment.
What's included:
Need a connected dApp, complex DeFi/NFT protocols, or a full third-party audit? Our Solana smart contract development company provides a detailed custom quote.
Our process harnesses Solana's high-speed architecture to build, secure, and deploy your decentralized logic for global-scale performance.
Your business logic is mapped directly onto Solana's unique account model, defining how data is structured and segregated from the on-chain program logic.
Deliverables
A parallel-first architecture is designed to leverage Sealevel, ensuring your program's instructions can be processed concurrently for maximum throughput.
Deliverables
Rigorous simulation testing validates every instruction against Solana's specific runtime, optimizing for compute unit efficiency and guarding against logical exploits.
Deliverables
Our developers write clean, efficient Rust code using the Anchor framework, building auditable on-chain programs that are optimized for performance and security.
Deliverables
Our Solana smart contract development company provides clear integration libraries to connect your front-end, enabling seamless interaction with your on-chain programs and popular wallets.
Deliverables
Battle-tested deployment scripts are executed to make your program immutable on the Solana mainnet, with the source code publicly verified for full transparency. The PixelPlex team keeps in touch with you for ongoing maintenance.
Deliverables
