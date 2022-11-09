Solana Smart Contract Development Services preview

Solana Smart Contract
Development Services

Where other chains queue, yours will execute

Your business logic is forged in high-performance Rust and architected for Solana's parallel runtime. This design allows your dApp to process thousands of transactions at once, scaling horizontally without the bottlenecks of sequential ledgers.

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Afraid your dApp will be too slow for real-world adoption?

Your contracts are engineered for Solana's Proof-of-History consensus, a design that enables sub-second finality. This provides the massive, global-scale throughput required for high-frequency trading, real-time gaming, and instant user interactions.

Number 2

Is your entire micro-transaction business model unviable due to fees?

We leverage Solana's consistently low-cost transaction model, meticulously optimizing your program's compute unit usage. This optimization makes high-frequency operations and low-value transactions economically feasible at scale.

Number 3

Your expert team finds the EVM slow and riddled with security risks?

Your logic is implemented in Rust using the Anchor framework, a modern toolset that abstracts away complex serialization and provides built-in security checks. This dramatically reduces common attack vectors and accelerates the development cycle.

Number 4

Struggling to build logic around Solana's "stateless" program model?

Our team architects your application by separating immutable program logic from its dynamic data accounts. This core Solana design is the key that unlocks parallel execution, efficient state management, and cleaner, more auditable code.

Number 5

Need your on-chain program to securely own assets without a private key?

Program Derived Addresses (PDAs) are used to create unique, program-controlled accounts. This allows your dApp to act as a fully autonomous on-chain authority or custodian, enabling sophisticated, trustless financial mechanisms.

Number 6

Worried that storing your application's data will be too expensive?

Your application's data architecture is designed to minimize on-chain rent costs. By allocating only the precise account space needed and using efficient data structures, your program remains lean, fast, and affordable to operate.

Solana smart contract development services

Your dApp will achieve unprecedented speed with our Solana smart contract development company’s services, building on-chain logic engineered for true parallel execution and web-scale performance.

Solana smart contract development services preview

Custom Solana smart contract development

We build high-performance smart contracts using Rust and the Anchor framework, optimized for Solana's unique account-based architecture. This approach results in secure, efficient logic capable of handling massive transaction volumes.

Explore smart contract development services arrow

Sealevel-optimized parallel logic

Your application's logic is explicitly designed to leverage Solana's Sealevel parallel processing engine. We structure your program's state interactions to avoid conflicts, enabling massive horizontal scalability and throughput.

Explore dApp development services arrow

SPL token & Metaplex NFT programs

Your digital assets are created using the Solana Program Library (SPL) standard for fungible tokens and the Metaplex standard for NFTs. This ensures immediate compatibility and liquidity across all major Solana wallets and marketplaces.

Explore tokenization services arrow

DeFi & high-frequency protocol engineering

Building on Solana's low-latency Proof-of-History consensus, we engineer DeFi protocols and order books. Your financial application will be capable of supporting the high-frequency activity required for a CEX-like user experience.

Explore DeFi development services arrow

Rust-native security auditing & testing

Security is built-in using Rust's strict type safety and the Anchor framework's native constraints. Your programs undergo rigorous testing and simulation against Solana-specific attack vectors to ensure data integrity and user fund safety.

Explore smart contract audit services arrow

Case studies

We turn complex problems into simple, functional solutions. Explore our Solana blockchain development and smart contract project examples to see how.

Community-governed DeFi platform

A community-controlled DeFi hub offering a suite of services like lending, staking, and a launchpad. It relies on secure smart contracts for its operations and is built for cross-chain compatibility.

  • Native platform token development
  • Deployed 60+ staking pools to grow participation
  • Migration of core components to Solana
  • Reached $71.18M total value staked
  • Community-driven governance and rewards
Community-governed DeFi platform case preview

Solana-based yield farming protocol with rewards

An efficient dApp for liquidity provision and yield farming. It allows users to borrow funds by offering collateral and supplying tokens to pools, thus earning yield and token rewards for being liquidity providers.

  • Liquidity provision with margin of up to 200x
  • Liquidity pools with and without leverage
  • Overcollateralized debt positions for borrowers
  • Intuitive UI/UX which ensures seamless user experience
  • Liquidation bot for the highest leveraged yield farming positions
Solana-based yield farming protocol with rewards case preview

Intellectual property protection service in Web3

An AI-powered IP protection platform that is set to help NFT creators, projects, brands, and marketplaces to track and prevent the infringement of their intellectual property in the Web3 space.

  • Convenient search of user’s IPA
  • Support for Ethereum assets
  • Built-in data layer with data for over 82 million NFTs, events, etc.
  • Computer vision and NLP models monitoring blockchain in real time
  • Ability to create DMCA reports
Intellectual property protection service in Web3 case preview

Clients’ reviews

The close teamwork between PixelPlex and our clients is what earns us outstanding reviews.

  • PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.

    Adam Greenwood, CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

    Adam Greenwood

    CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

  • What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.

    Eric Vogel, Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd

    Eric Vogel

    Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd

  • From the beginning, they were leading us in the right direction. PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.

    Senior Manager, Ernst & Young AG

    Senior Manager

    Ernst & Young AG

Why choose us

Star in circle icon

A flawless security record

We build smart contracts with an obsessive focus on security, treating all code as critical. Our rigorous, adversarial testing methods fortify your logic against threats, and we are proud of our perfect, exploit-free track record.

Shield icon

Over 13 years of blockchain expertise

Having been involved in blockchain development for over 13 years, we were building when the technology was just beginning. This deep-rooted experience ensures we implement solutions for your project that are advanced, sustainable, and cost-efficient.

circle arrows icon

Built by users, for users

Our developers are also active mainnet participants. We have firsthand experience with the frustrations of high fees and failed transactions. This user-centric empathy ensures we build dApps that prioritize efficiency and respect your users' time and money.

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

$50M

end-users onboarded across our clients dApps

0

exploits since day 1

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

Top blockchain
company 2024

Top blockchain company 2024

Key benefits of Solana smart contract development

1.

Process transactions at web-scale speeds

Your dApp's logic executes with sub-second finality, providing an instant, Web2-like user experience that can handle a global, high-frequency user base.

2.

Build applications where cost is never a barrier

Sub-penny transaction fees allow you to design complex, multi-step applications and micro-transactions that are economically viable for millions of users.

3.

Execute independent logic simultaneously, not sequentially

Solana's runtime processes non-overlapping transactions in parallel, ensuring your app's performance isn't throttled by unrelated, high-demand network activity.

4.

Achieve atomic composability across the entire ecosystem

Your smart contract can call any other program on the network within a single, atomic transaction, enabling complex, multi-protocol interactions without cross-chain risks.

5.

Mint and manage digital assets at massive scale

Utilizing on-chain compression, you can create millions of NFTs for a fraction of traditional minting and storage costs, opening up entirely new models for digital ownership.

6.

Embed complex features directly into your tokens

A next-generation token program allows you to enforce transfer hooks, confidentiality, or fee structures at the protocol level, simplifying your dApp's logic and enhancing security.

Cost of Solana smart contract development services

Starting at

$10,000

Launch your on-chain logic with a secure, optimized, and audited smart contract built for Solana's high-performance environment.

What's included:

  • Technical discovery & architecture
  • Secure rust development
  • Comprehensive testing suite
  • Audit preparation & deployment

Need a connected dApp, complex DeFi/NFT protocols, or a full third-party audit? Our Solana smart contract development company provides a detailed custom quote.

Solana smart contract development process

Our process harnesses Solana's high-speed architecture to build, secure, and deploy your decentralized logic for global-scale performance.

1. Protocol & account model definition

arrow

2. Sealevel-native system architecture

arrow

3. Rust-based security & compute testing

arrow

4. Secure Rust & Anchor implementation

arrow

5. Web3.js & wallet integration

arrow

6. Mainnet launch & on-chain verification

arrow

Protocol & account model definition

Your business logic is mapped directly onto Solana's unique account model, defining how data is structured and segregated from the on-chain program logic.

Deliverables

  • On-chain account and data structures
  • Program instruction flow diagrams
  • Client-to-program interaction specs

Sealevel-native system architecture

A parallel-first architecture is designed to leverage Sealevel, ensuring your program's instructions can be processed concurrently for maximum throughput.

Deliverables

  • Parallel processing & state contention plan
  • Program-derived address (PDA) strategy
  • Off-chain data indexing architecture

Rust-based security & compute testing

Rigorous simulation testing validates every instruction against Solana's specific runtime, optimizing for compute unit efficiency and guarding against logical exploits.

Deliverables

  • Compute unit budget analysis report
  • Transaction simulation & exploit scenarios
  • Anchor framework integration test suite

Secure Rust & Anchor implementation

Our developers write clean, efficient Rust code using the Anchor framework, building auditable on-chain programs that are optimized for performance and security.

Deliverables

  • Version-controlled Rust/Anchor source code
  • Compiled BPF program binaries
  • Automated unit and integration test suite

Web3.js & wallet integration

Our Solana smart contract development company provides clear integration libraries to connect your front-end, enabling seamless interaction with your on-chain programs and popular wallets.

Deliverables

  • Solana-web3.js / Anchor client library
  • Wallet connection and transaction building guide
  • Program interface definition (IDL)

Mainnet launch & on-chain verification

Battle-tested deployment scripts are executed to make your program immutable on the Solana mainnet, with the source code publicly verified for full transparency. The PixelPlex team keeps in touch with you for ongoing maintenance.

Deliverables

  • Mainnet/devnet deployment scripts
  • Verified on-chain program on Solana Explorer
  • Post-launch upgrade and authority plan

Blockchain technology stack

We conduct an in-depth analysis of major blockchain platforms to select the ideal network, ensuring it meets your project's precise requirements for both security and transaction speed.

Blockchain technology platforms

Ethereum

Ethereum

Solana

Solana

Cardano

Cardano

Polkadot

Polkadot

Flow

Flow

Polygon

Polygon

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

Binance

Binance Smart Chain

Hyperledger

Hyperledger

Hedera

Hedera

Echo

Echo

Quorum

Quorum

Graphene

Graphene

EOS

EOS

Corda

Corda

Dash

Dash

Ripple

Ripple

Our signature domains

PixelPlex Solana smart contract development company excels at fusing blockchain technology with intelligent systems to deliver innovative, data-centric solutions for today's enterprises.

Blockchain

We provide comprehensive blockchain services, from creating bespoke protocols and secure, audited smart contracts to building high-performance decentralized apps and integrating digital wallets.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

We engineer complete tokenization ecosystems and customized asset frameworks, featuring integrated on-chain trading capabilities for simplified management and exchange.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
Tokenization domain background

Data science

We leverage data science to translate complex, raw information into actionable insights and automated processes, empowering better decision-making and unlocking hidden value.
Explore data science development servicesmore-content
Data science domain background

Machine learning

We manage the entire Machine Learning development lifecycle, specializing in custom model creation, computer vision, and natural language processing, ensuring seamless deployment into your existing systems.
Explore machine learning servicesmore-content
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Development roadmap

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

What is the main benefit of choosing your Solana smart contract development company for high-frequency applications?

As a leading Solana smart contract development company, we architect your logic for parallel execution and the Proof-of-History consensus, enabling your dApp to process thousands of transactions with sub-second finality.

What framework do you use for Solana smart contract development solutions to ensure security and speed?

Our Solana smart contract development solutions rely on Rust and the Anchor framework, which provide strict type safety and built-in security checks to accelerate development and neutralize common attack vectors.

How does your approach to Solana development overcome the challenge of micro-transaction fees?

We meticulously optimize your program's compute unit usage, leveraging Solana's inherently low-cost model to make high-frequency and low-value operations economically viable at scale for your users.

How do you handle the unique "stateless" program model in Solana?

We use a parallel-first architecture that separates immutable program logic from dynamic data accounts, which is key to unlocking parallel execution and efficient state management.

Can your Solana smart contract development company create custom tokens and NFTs?

Yes, we create all digital assets using the SPL token standard and Metaplex standard for NFTs, ensuring immediate compatibility and liquidity across the entire Solana ecosystem.

What is a Program Derived Address (PDA), and why is it important in your Solana smart contract development services?

PDAs are unique, program-controlled accounts that allow your dApp to securely act as its own autonomous custodian or authority on-chain, enabling sophisticated, trustless financial mechanisms.

Read our blog

Uncover why experts see Solana's unique architecture as a pillar for DeFi's future. Learn how its single global state and Proof-of-History consensus unlock unparalleled scalability and a hyper-composable environment for financial innovation.

