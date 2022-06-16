Manual testing services

Manual testing company services background

Manual Testing Company

Automation checks your code. We champion your user.

When your application technically works, but the five-star reviews still feel out of reach, it's because scripts can't measure frustration, intuit confusion, or see a misplaced pixel. Our manual testing service is the human intelligence layer that bridges the gap between a functional product and a beloved experience.

Challenges we solve

Automated tests are all green, but users are saying the app just feels "wrong"?

The code can't measure frustration, but a person certainly can. Our manual testers use their skills and intuition to tell you if the whole process is confusing, if a layout feels clunky, or if the experience just doesn't make sense.

Have critical bugs that automated tests could never find?

We specialize in structured exploratory testing, which basically means we intentionally wander off the main path. We’re examining every corner of your application to find the “what if?” bugs that only a curious human would discover.

Your product's UI is evolving daily. Is writing automation just a waste of time?

It often is. When a product is changing so much, flexibility is way more valuable than a rigid script. Our manual testing team can jump right into your agile sprints and give you immediate, practical feedback on features as soon as they’re built.

Need a final, expert sanity check before a high-stakes demo or production release?

Right before you launch, we can run targeted "blitz tests" that focus on the most critical user journeys and the newest features. It's an experience-driven, focused effort to check your app's stability, giving you that final, confident 'go' or 'no-go' signal.

Your developers built the product. Can they truly test it without inherent bias?

We provide that crucial, unbiased outside perspective. Our testers approach your application with completely fresh eyes, free from the "curse of knowledge" that your own team has.

Manual testing services

Our manual testing services provide the one thing automation can't: a human user's intuition, curiosity, and critical judgment.

Exploratory & user journey testing

Our testers ask "what if?" and actively try to break your application by exploring edge cases, unorthodox workflows, and complex user scenarios. This unscripted approach is designed to uncover the logic flaws and moments of user friction.

Usability & accessibility testing

We manually test with screen readers and assistive technologies to ensure compliance with WCAG standards, creating an application that feels welcoming and effortless to all users, not just the able-bodied.

Real-world & device compatibility testing

We test on an extensive matrix of actual iOS and Android devices, checking for layout glitches on different screen sizes, battery drain under heavy use, and graceful failure in low-connectivity environments, guaranteeing your app is truly pocket-ready and robust.

Critical path & regression validation

Before a release goes live, our testers perform a test of your app's most critical functions. While automation confirms thousands of individual functions, we provide the final, holistic sign-off that the primary user journeys remain coherent, and bug-free.

Defect triage & impact analysis

Our testers provide meticulously detailed, reproducible bug reports enriched with logs, session recordings, and clear descriptions of user impact. We provide actionable intelligence that transforms a bug from a roadblock into a quick resolution.

Case studies

Check out how we’ve helped businesses like yours win with a reliable testing team.

Comprehensive QA for a blockchain-based football fan loyalty application

We helped the client build from scratch a disruptive football and soccer fan loyalty platform. Underpinned by blockchain tech, the solution enables teams, club owners, and fans to interact through gamified challenges and merchandise offerings.

  • Checking the UX/UI personalization
  • Testing the strategies gamification
  • Assessing admin dashboard's capabilities
  • Simulating attendance scenarios
  • Testing API-based third-party service integrations
A digital transformation for a grocery store chain in 8 weeks

To create a full-blown multi-platform Commerce ecosystem for a European retail giant, PixelPlex hand-picked a dedicated software testing services and engineering team. In just 8 weeks, we totally ungraded their workflow.

  • UX/UI customization research
  • loT-enabled supply chain management checks
  • Smart stock-keeping workflow analysis (15K+ SKUs)
  • Platform-specific mobile apps test-driving
  • User flow targeting assessment
A series of improvements for The Open Network

The PixelPlex team assisted the TON Foundation in refining their ecosystem through platform enhancements, comprehensive documentation creation, and the development of demo applications.

  • Audit of existing materials and infrastructure analysis
  • Elaboration of proposals with improvements
  • Development of demo apps
  • Smart contracts migration documentation
  • Cross-platform bug checks
Why us

Security is everything to us

Our whole approach is built on one idea: having our QA engineers think and act just like attackers would. And frankly, our track record speaks for itself: in our entire career, zero exploits have made it to production on our watch.

17+ years in software testing

After more than 17 years in custom software development, you learn a critical truth: automation can only verify the known paths. We see manual testing not as a repetitive chore, but as a disciplined art of exploration.

Testing that's built to grow with you

We build a living library of bug reports, exploratory charters, and usability feedback. This knowledge base becomes an invaluable resource that scales with your team, informs smarter future development, and ensures quality is understood, not just measured.

$50M+

end-users onboarded across our clients dApps

450+

projects completed

exploits since day 1

$1.2B+

raised by clients

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

Key benefits of manual testing for your business

Your app won't just work – it will feel right

Automated tests confirm functionality, but humans confirm the experience. Your software gains an intuitive edge when it’s validated for confusing workflows, awkward interactions, and frustrating dead-ends.

2.

Your blind spots become your biggest strengths

Your application is exposed to curiosity-driven investigation that simulates the unpredictable, creative, and sometimes chaotic behavior of real users. This uncovers the business-threatening bugs that scripts, by their very design, would never look for.

3.

Your brand's reputation gets a human seal of approval

Your app is a direct reflection of your brand. You gain a layer of polish and contextual quality assurance that protects your investment, ensuring the final product communicates the high standards your brand stands for.

4.

You get a direct line to your user's first impression

You receive rich, qualitative feedback that explains how a bug impacts the user journey or why a specific feature creates confusion. These insights provide powerful feedback that helps your developers understand the true human impact of their code.

5.

Your most complex workflows are finally de-risked

Critical, end-to-end user journeys are often too expensive to automate reliably. These core pathways are validated through the lens of a real user, ensuring your most crucial, revenue-generating functions are trustworthy.

Cost of manual testing

Starting at

$5,000+

Launch with confidence. Our manual testing package is a meticulous, end-to-end audit of your application to ensure a bug-free, intuitive, and market-ready user experience.

What's included:

  • Test strategy & case development
  • Full-scope functional & UI/UX audit
  • Cross-device & browser testing
  • Actionable bug reporting

This package is perfect for pre-launch validation. For ongoing QA cycles, performance testing, or full security audits, we provide a tailored quote.

Manual testing process

Our manual testing process is a cognitive framework designed to mirror the curiosity, intuition, and unpredictability of your real-world users.

1. Discovery & human-centric strategy

2. Test design & scenario modeling

3. Exploratory & heuristic execution

4. Defect triage & contextual reporting

5. Regression & verification cycles

6. User journey validation & feedback loop

Discovery & human-centric strategy

We start by deconstructing your user's mindset. We immerse ourselves in your business goals and user personas to map the landscape of potential risks, focusing our efforts on the journeys that matter most to your success and brand reputation.

Deliverables

  • Test plan & scope definition
  • User persona & journey map
  • Risk-based testing matrix

Test design & scenario modeling

We craft the edge cases that algorithms would miss and prepare data that simulates real-world messiness, ensuring our testing covers not just the "happy path," but the chaotic reality of user interaction.

Deliverables

  • Comprehensive test case suite
  • Test data and environment plan
  • Usability & accessibility checklist

Exploratory & heuristic execution

Here, our testers systematically execute the scripted test cases and then venture off-script with targeted exploratory sessions. Their goal is to uncover the deep, contextual bugs in logic, usability, and feel that automated scripts are blind to.

Deliverables

  • Executed test case results
  • Exploratory testing session charters
  • Live defect log with initial findings

Defect triage & contextual reporting

We provide crystal-clear, reproducible reports that tell a story. With annotated screenshots and screen recordings, we show not just what is broken, but why it matters to the user, how to recreate it, and its potential business impact.

Deliverables

  • Detailed reports in your bug tracker (jira, etc.)
  • Video & screenshot evidence for every bug
  • Prioritized defect summary

Regression & verification cycles

As your team deploys fixes, we enter a focused verification loop. Our process involves validating fixes with surgical precision and then performing intelligent regression testing on surrounding functionality.

Deliverables

  • Bug fix verification report
  • Targeted regression test results
  • Updated application quality dashboard

User journey validation & feedback loop

Your application is a living product, and our testing evolves with it. We validate new features against the established user experience, providing insights that go beyond bugs to inform design, usability, and the future of your roadmap.

Deliverables

  • New feature acceptance report
  • User experience & design feedback summary
  • Continuously updated master test suite

Our signature domains

That’s where we do our best work. So when your AI, blockchain or software development idea is truly ambitious, we’re the team that can actually get it built.

Blockchain

With a custom blockchain, you're looking at seriously dependable security and an efficiency boost you can't ignore. That combination is what gives you a solid competitive advantage, all built on a whole new level of trust.
Explore blockchain development services
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

The real goal of asset tokenization? To get at the value that's normally locked inside. By doing that, assets can be traded far more freely, which in turn creates investment possibilities that just weren't there before for so many people.
Explore tokenization services
Tokenization domain background

Data science

You can't base big decisions on a hunch. Our job is to build custom software that digs right into your complex data and pulls out the intelligence that actually matters. This information then becomes the solid ground you need for business expansion.
Explore data science development services
Data science domain background

Machine learning

We get machine learning working right inside your daily operations. Its main job? To untangle all that complexity. And once it does, you'll find your team's efficiency naturally improves, which ultimately just helps you make much smarter calls.
Explore machine learning services
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with Pixelplex starts here

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
  • This is a casual introduction to see if we're a good fit for each other. Even a rough idea is a great starting point!
Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
  • We'll ask about your objectives, target audience, and desired functionalities. You’ll get expert input on technology, timeline, and best-fit solutions tailored to your business.
Tailored project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
  • You’ll know exactly what to expect — with no hidden surprises.
Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.
  • Expect dedicated communication, clear milestones, and real progress from day one.

FAQ

What is the main benefit of your manual testing services over automation?

Automation is great for what it does, but our manual testing services bring something scripts just can't: human intuition. We're looking for those subtle usability hiccups and weird logic flaws that make an app just feel off. It's that critical judgment that ensures a user has a great experience, something a machine can't really gauge.

Do you offer a final check before a major software launch?

Absolutely. We'll zero in on the most important user journeys and any new features, giving you a clear, experience-based thumbs-up or a "hold on" signal before that high-stakes demo or release. So you can launch with real confidence.

How does your manual software testing services team handle constantly evolving product UIs?

When a product's UI is changing all the time, rewriting automation scripts can become a serious time-sink. That’s where our flexible manual testing service really shines. We can jump right into your agile sprints, adapt on the fly, and give you immediate, practical feedback.

Can you help find complex, critical bugs that automated tests miss?

Yes, finding those deep, tricky bugs is exactly what our manual software testing services are built for. Basically, we go off the beaten path. We actively investigate all the edge cases and "what if?" scenarios to find the kind of friction and logic flaws that only a curious person would stumble upon.

Why should I choose your manual testing company over using my own developers for testing?

That's a great question. Your developers know your product inside and out, which is fantastic, but it can also be a blind spot – what’s sometimes called the "curse of knowledge." They know how it should work. As an outside manual testing company, we come in with completely fresh eyes. We don't have those assumptions, which lets us give you that vital, objective perspective of a true first-time user.

What is included in your standard manual testing package?

Our goal is to give you the complete picture. As your manual testing service provider, we start by mapping out a test strategy. From there, the manual testing itself is an end-to-end audit covering a full functional and UI/UX review, testing across different devices, and finally, clear, actionable bug reports. In short, our manual testing services are designed to get your product truly ready for the market.

Read our blog

The topics in our blog really do vary. One day we might be talking about manual testing services, the next something totally different. At the end of the day, we just want to pass along what we're noticing and keep you in the know.

