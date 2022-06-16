When your application technically works, but the five-star reviews still feel out of reach, it's because scripts can't measure frustration, intuit confusion, or see a misplaced pixel. Our manual testing service is the human intelligence layer that bridges the gap between a functional product and a beloved experience.
The code can't measure frustration, but a person certainly can. Our manual testers use their skills and intuition to tell you if the whole process is confusing, if a layout feels clunky, or if the experience just doesn't make sense.
We specialize in structured exploratory testing, which basically means we intentionally wander off the main path. We’re examining every corner of your application to find the “what if?” bugs that only a curious human would discover.
It often is. When a product is changing so much, flexibility is way more valuable than a rigid script. Our manual testing team can jump right into your agile sprints and give you immediate, practical feedback on features as soon as they’re built.
Right before you launch, we can run targeted "blitz tests" that focus on the most critical user journeys and the newest features. It's an experience-driven, focused effort to check your app's stability, giving you that final, confident 'go' or 'no-go' signal.
We provide that crucial, unbiased outside perspective. Our testers approach your application with completely fresh eyes, free from the "curse of knowledge" that your own team has.
Our manual testing services provide the one thing automation can't: a human user's intuition, curiosity, and critical judgment.
Our testers ask "what if?" and actively try to break your application by exploring edge cases, unorthodox workflows, and complex user scenarios. This unscripted approach is designed to uncover the logic flaws and moments of user friction.
We manually test with screen readers and assistive technologies to ensure compliance with WCAG standards, creating an application that feels welcoming and effortless to all users, not just the able-bodied.
We test on an extensive matrix of actual iOS and Android devices, checking for layout glitches on different screen sizes, battery drain under heavy use, and graceful failure in low-connectivity environments, guaranteeing your app is truly pocket-ready and robust.
Before a release goes live, our testers perform a test of your app's most critical functions. While automation confirms thousands of individual functions, we provide the final, holistic sign-off that the primary user journeys remain coherent, and bug-free.
Our testers provide meticulously detailed, reproducible bug reports enriched with logs, session recordings, and clear descriptions of user impact. We provide actionable intelligence that transforms a bug from a roadblock into a quick resolution.
We helped the client build from scratch a disruptive football and soccer fan loyalty platform. Underpinned by blockchain tech, the solution enables teams, club owners, and fans to interact through gamified challenges and merchandise offerings.
To create a full-blown multi-platform Commerce ecosystem for a European retail giant, PixelPlex hand-picked a dedicated software testing services and engineering team. In just 8 weeks, we totally ungraded their workflow.
The PixelPlex team assisted the TON Foundation in refining their ecosystem through platform enhancements, comprehensive documentation creation, and the development of demo applications.
Our whole approach is built on one idea: having our QA engineers think and act just like attackers would. And frankly, our track record speaks for itself: in our entire career, zero exploits have made it to production on our watch.
After more than 17 years in custom software development, you learn a critical truth: automation can only verify the known paths. We see manual testing not as a repetitive chore, but as a disciplined art of exploration.
We build a living library of bug reports, exploratory charters, and usability feedback. This knowledge base becomes an invaluable resource that scales with your team, informs smarter future development, and ensures quality is understood, not just measured.
Automated tests confirm functionality, but humans confirm the experience. Your software gains an intuitive edge when it’s validated for confusing workflows, awkward interactions, and frustrating dead-ends.
Your application is exposed to curiosity-driven investigation that simulates the unpredictable, creative, and sometimes chaotic behavior of real users. This uncovers the business-threatening bugs that scripts, by their very design, would never look for.
Your app is a direct reflection of your brand. You gain a layer of polish and contextual quality assurance that protects your investment, ensuring the final product communicates the high standards your brand stands for.
You receive rich, qualitative feedback that explains how a bug impacts the user journey or why a specific feature creates confusion. These insights provide powerful feedback that helps your developers understand the true human impact of their code.
Critical, end-to-end user journeys are often too expensive to automate reliably. These core pathways are validated through the lens of a real user, ensuring your most crucial, revenue-generating functions are trustworthy.
Launch with confidence. Our manual testing package is a meticulous, end-to-end audit of your application to ensure a bug-free, intuitive, and market-ready user experience.
What's included:
For ongoing QA cycles, performance testing, or full security audits, we provide a tailored quote.
Our manual testing process is a cognitive framework designed to mirror the curiosity, intuition, and unpredictability of your real-world users.
We start by deconstructing your user's mindset. We immerse ourselves in your business goals and user personas to map the landscape of potential risks, focusing our efforts on the journeys that matter most to your success and brand reputation.
Deliverables
We craft the edge cases that algorithms would miss and prepare data that simulates real-world messiness, ensuring our testing covers not just the "happy path," but the chaotic reality of user interaction.
Deliverables
Here, our testers systematically execute the scripted test cases and then venture off-script with targeted exploratory sessions. Their goal is to uncover the deep, contextual bugs in logic, usability, and feel that automated scripts are blind to.
Deliverables
We provide crystal-clear, reproducible reports that tell a story. With annotated screenshots and screen recordings, we show not just what is broken, but why it matters to the user, how to recreate it, and its potential business impact.
Deliverables
As your team deploys fixes, we enter a focused verification loop. Our process involves validating fixes with surgical precision and then performing intelligent regression testing on surrounding functionality.
Deliverables
Your application is a living product, and our testing evolves with it. We validate new features against the established user experience, providing insights that go beyond bugs to inform design, usability, and the future of your roadmap.
Deliverables
That’s where we do our best work. So when your AI, blockchain or software development idea is truly ambitious, we’re the team that can actually get it built.
Automation is great for what it does, but our manual testing services bring something scripts just can't: human intuition. We're looking for those subtle usability hiccups and weird logic flaws that make an app just feel off. It's that critical judgment that ensures a user has a great experience, something a machine can't really gauge.
Absolutely. We'll zero in on the most important user journeys and any new features, giving you a clear, experience-based thumbs-up or a "hold on" signal before that high-stakes demo or release. So you can launch with real confidence.
When a product's UI is changing all the time, rewriting automation scripts can become a serious time-sink. That’s where our flexible manual testing service really shines. We can jump right into your agile sprints, adapt on the fly, and give you immediate, practical feedback.
Yes, finding those deep, tricky bugs is exactly what our manual software testing services are built for. Basically, we go off the beaten path. We actively investigate all the edge cases and "what if?" scenarios to find the kind of friction and logic flaws that only a curious person would stumble upon.
That's a great question. Your developers know your product inside and out, which is fantastic, but it can also be a blind spot – what’s sometimes called the "curse of knowledge." They know how it should work. As an outside manual testing company, we come in with completely fresh eyes. We don't have those assumptions, which lets us give you that vital, objective perspective of a true first-time user.
Our goal is to give you the complete picture. As your manual testing service provider, we start by mapping out a test strategy. From there, the manual testing itself is an end-to-end audit covering a full functional and UI/UX review, testing across different devices, and finally, clear, actionable bug reports. In short, our manual testing services are designed to get your product truly ready for the market.
The topics in our blog really do vary. One day we might be talking about manual testing services, the next something totally different. At the end of the day, we just want to pass along what we're noticing and keep you in the know.