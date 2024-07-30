As the TON blockchain gains momentum, many businesses are turning to Telegram app development. But the main challenges are figuring out how to develop, debug, and launch these apps as well as understanding the technical aspects that are crucial for long-term success.

Telegram is a popular messaging app with more than 950 million monthly active users (as of July 2024). The platform also provides a range of features from automatic replies and daily news summaries to tools for monitoring investments and language translation. And yet its capabilities go well beyond these functionalities. Leveraging the TON blockchain which is renowned for its high speed and scalability, developers can now create decentralized applications known as Telegram Mini Apps. These offer businesses numerous advantages, including access to a large user base, diverse monetization options, and multi-platform compatibility. If you are interested in developing Telegram apps, we recommend checking out our comprehensive guide. It covers everything from building and debugging your app to launching it successfully and offers the technical insights you need to secure its success. How to develop Telegram apps? A step-by-step guide Before diving into the five major steps for developing Telegram apps, it is important to mention a couple of vital aspects: Developers can use JavaScript to create flexible and integrated interfaces within Telegram apps. Telegram apps comprise Telegram bots and Telegram Mini Apps. Bots are suitable for executing straightforward tasks like client support while Mini Apps are designed for more complex functionalities. And now, without further ado, let’s explore how to build Telegram apps. 1. Analyze Telegram’s capabilities and review developer resources Before beginning development, you will need to thoroughly analyze Telegram’s features, capabilities, and limitations. You may well explore Telegram’s comprehensive documentation for valuable insights into creating Mini Apps and a lot of other technical details. Plus, review available SDKs like tma.js/sdk — a TypeScript library that streamlines interaction with Telegram Mini Apps by breaking the process into manageable components. 2. Create the design for your Telegram app Next comes the design stage. During this step, you will need to design your Mini App’s interface and user experience and align them with Telegram’s design principles. These include: Mobile-first and responsive design. Make sure that all elements adapt seamlessly to mobile devices. Consistency with Telegram UI. Match the style and behavior of Telegram’s existing UI components. Smooth animations. Aim for fluid animations at 60 frames per second. Accessibility for all. Label all inputs and images for users relying on assistive technologies. Dynamic color adaptation. Establish visual consistency by adapting to theme-based colors from the API. 3. Develop your Telegram app The development of Telegram apps comprises the following steps: Create a Telegram Bot Use BotFather . Search for BotFather in Telegram, start a conversation, and use the /newbot command to create a new bot.

. Search for BotFather in Telegram, start a conversation, and use the /newbot command to create a new bot. Get an access token. BotFather provides an access token for authenticating interactions with the Telegram API. For more details on setting up the bot, refer to this resource. Set up your development environment Choose an integrated development environment (IDE) that supports your preferred languages and frameworks as well as a framework or library that simplifies the handling of Telegram API interactions. You can use language-specific libraries such as Telegraf for Node.js, Java API, or python-telegram-bot for handling Telegram API interactions. A complete list of libraries is available here. Start coding Integrate smart contracts . If your Mini App involves transactions or decentralized features, use the FunC language for smart contracts on TON and integrate them with your Mini App.

. If your Mini App involves transactions or decentralized features, use the FunC language for smart contracts on TON and integrate them with your Mini App. Develop the web frontend. For Mini Apps needing a complex UI or extra features beyond basic bots, you should develop a web frontend using React, JavaScript, CSS, and other technologies.

Once you have completed these steps, the next crucial phase is testing and debugging your Telegram Mini Apps. Let’s examine this essential process in detail and dive into the technical aspects. Access test environment To test and debug your Telegram Mini Apps, you need to access Telegram’s test environment. Here’s how to log in on various operating systems: iOS Tap 10 times on the Settings icon

Navigate to Accounts > Login to another account > Test Telegram Desktop Open the Settings menu

Click on Shift + Alt and right-click on ‘Add Account’

Select ‘Test Server’ from the options macOS Click the Settings icon 10 times to open the Debug Menu

Use ⌘ (Command) + click on ‘Add Account’

Log in using your phone number Set up the test environment The test environment is distinct from the main Telegram environment. To use it, you will need to create a new user account and a bot through BotFather, which is Telegram’s bot for building and managing bots. Here’s a brief reminder on how to do this: Open Telegram and search for @BotFather

Start a chat with @BotFather using the /newbot command

Follow the instructions to set a name and username for your bot

@BotFather will provide you with a token for your new bot

With your bot token, you can send requests to the Bot API using the following format: https://api.telegram.org/bot<token>/test/METHOD_NAME

Replace <token> with your bot’s token and METHOD_NAME with the desired API method Note! In the test environment, you can use HTTP links without TLS to test your Telegram Mini App. Debug mode across different platforms Below are detailed instructions for debugging Telegram Mini Apps on various operating systems. Android 1. Enable USB debugging Navigate to your device’s Settings > System > Developer Options and enable USB Debugging 2. Activate WebView Debugging in Telegram Open Telegram and go to Settings

Scroll down, tap the version number twice, and hold on the second tap

Select ‘Enable WebView Debug’ from the Debug Settings 3. Connect your phone to your computer Connect your phone to your computer via USB

Open Chrome on your computer and go to chrome://inspect/#devices

Launch your Mini App on your phone; it should appear in the list for inspection Telegram Desktop on Windows and Linux 1. Download Beta Version Make sure you have the Beta Version of Telegram Desktop installed on Windows or Linux (Note: macOS is not supported) 2. Enable WebView inspection Open Telegram Desktop and go to Settings > Advanced > Experimental Settings

Enable WebView inspection

Right-click within the WebView of your Mini App and select ‘Inspect’ Telegram macOS 1. Download Beta Version Download and install the Beta Version of Telegram for macOS 2. Enable Debug mode Quickly click the Settings icon 5 times to open the debug menu

Enable Debug Mini Apps

