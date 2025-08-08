MPC Wallet Development Services

Prevent hacks and key losses by splitting control across devices

Crypto loves self-custody, but wallets shouldn’t depend on one key. With MPC wallet development, we at PixelPlex build multi-device wallets that secure assets without ever revealing the full key.

Challenges we solve

Struggling to balance speed and security in your wallet MVP?

Speed matters, but so does safety. We apply hardware enclaves, client-side encryption, and secret-sharing or MPC-ready designs from day one, keeping users protected without slowing release cycles.

Unsure which custody model is right for your wallet?

Custodial, non-custodial, or MPC? We guide you through every option, then design an architecture that fits your business goals, risk profile, and future growth plans.

Worried about lost keys or broken access flows?

PixelPlex builds in threshold recovery, signer rotation, and secure device binding so recovery is simple and transparent, without exposed secrets or desperate last-minute fixes.

Facing integration chaos as you add new blockchains or tokens?

Our modular backend abstracts all that complexity, letting you plug in new blockchains, tokens, and dApps effortlessly, without slowing down your roadmap.

Need compliance readiness even at MVP stage?

We embed policy engines, audit logs, and address-screening tools right into your wallet stack, keeping you compliant and ready for audits long before your first enterprise deal.

Unsure what features to include in your first release?

It’s easy to overbuild. That’s why PixelPlex applies a structured MVP framework to define the essentials and map your upgrade path to DeFi, NFTs, or fiat integrations.

MPC wallet development services

As a trusted MPC wallet development company, PixelPlex combines deep blockchain engineering expertise with advanced cryptography to build secure custody solutions.

End-to-end MPC wallet architecture design

Design a wallet with PixelPlex’s end-to-end architecture that’s secure from its core by eliminating single points of failure and distributing key material across devices or regions.

Threshold cryptography implementation & protocol customization

Tailor MPC algorithms to your business model by implementing threshold signature schemes (TSS) and ECDSA/EdDSA protocols to achieve cryptographic protection that’s both mathematically sound and production-ready.

Multi-platform wallet development

As part of our MPC wallet development expertise, we build wallets across mobile, desktop, and browser environments to deliver a consistent, secure experience while aligning every layer of UX with robust key management.

Smart-contract & backend development

Develop smart contracts, backend APIs, and blockchain middleware that power transactions and analytics within your MPC wallet ecosystem, ensuring seamless interaction with your internal systems and external services.

Blockchain infrastructure optimization

Optimize blockchain integrations and tune MPC protocols as PixelPlex continuously monitors, upgrades, and fine-tunes your setup to ensure it stays ready for multi-chain expansion or enterprise deployment.

Case studies

Take a look at how PixelPlex helps ambitious startups and enterprises turn wallet project ideas into high-performing products.

Canton Network’s first self-custodial wallet

The first fully non-custodial, customizable wallet built for Canton, featuring next-generation security and direct integration with the network’s incentive layer.

  • First-ever self-custodial wallet on Canton
  • Passkey authentication
  • Generated $3M+ in revenue within two months of launch
  • Ranked among Canton’s Top 10 Validators
  • Integrated with Canton Name Service (CNS)
CantonLoop case preview

Echo blockchain-based desktop wallet

A multi-currency desktop wallet built around the Echo blockchain, featuring cryptographic security, multi-account management, and local key storage.

  • Multi-account management
  • Direct integration with Echo’s API
  • Extra layer of AES encryption for private keys
  • Support for Ethereum-based ERC-20 tokens
  • Local node support & consensus participation
The illustration of Multi-currency desktop wallet project

Cryptocurrency mobile wallet for Android and iOS

A full-featured multi-currency mobile wallet for Android and iOS, built on the Qtum blockchain to enable tamper-proof peer-to-peer transactions.

  • Multi-account & ERC20 token support
  • Direct integration with Qtum’s API
  • Smart-contract & transaction-template builder
  • Shamir's Secret encryption
  • Multi-factor authentication
Qtum wallet

Clients’ reviews

We measure success by the results our clients achieve. Take a look at some of their stories.

  • PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.

    Adam Greenwood, CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

    Adam Greenwood

    CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

  • What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.

    Eric Vogel, Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd

    Eric Vogel

    Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd

  • From the beginning, they were leading us in the right direction. PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.

    Senior Manager, Ernst & Young AG

    Senior Manager

    Ernst & Young AG

Why choose our development company

Deep blockchain expertise

With over a decade in blockchain, PixelPlex brings hands-on experience across 80+ networks and proven mastery of cryptographic protocols to power reliable and secure wallet solutions.

End-to-end product development process

From discovery to post-launch, PixelPlex runs a transparent, full-cycle workflow that delivers enterprise-ready products aligned with your business goals.

Proven impact & flawless security record

With 450+ projects delivered and zero exploits since day one, PixelPlex helps startups and enterprises scale safely and launch with confidence.

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

$50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

0

exploits since day 1

unicorns captured (project valued over $1B)

Top blockchain
Top blockchain company 2024

Key benefits of MPC wallet development for your business

Enterprise-grade MPC security implementation

Ensure strong protection for digital assets with PixelPlex’s expertise in threshold cryptography and custom MPC protocols, securing transactions and key management across multiple devices and jurisdictions.

Auditable wallet governance

Integrate Travel Rule, AML, and KYC logic into your wallet’s policy layer with PixelPlex’s MPC custody systems featuring detailed activity logs and approval workflows for full regulatory transparency and control.

Modular architecture for multi-chain scalability

Deploy an MPC wallet that supports multiple blockchains and assets without rebuilding your backend for each integration, using PixelPlex’s abstraction layers that unify cross-chain interactions.

Multi-factor authentication

Replace single-password systems with multi-factor authentication built into MPC wallet logic, combining biometrics, device-level verification, and policy-based approvals to ensure only authorized users can access and sign transactions.

Future-ready custody infrastructure for Web3 expansion

Lay a scalable foundation for your business with MPC frameworks and Web3 wallet development expertise that bring flexible key management and node orchestration, keeping your wallet infrastructure ready for the evolving Web3 ecosystem.

Cost of MPC wallet development services

$40,000

Build your customized MPC wallet with PixelPlex – fast, secure and functional.

What's included:

  • Architecture design & custody model setup
  • Wallet UI/UX design
  • MPC protocol & cryptography implementation
  • Blockchain integration
  • QA, security audit & deployment

Get an expert estimate for your custom MPC wallet development.

Our development process

The development process we follow is a step-by-step strategy tailored to your specific needs and the concept of a future MPC wallet.

1. Discovery phase

2. Architecture design

3. UX/UI prototyping

4. Cryptography implementation

5. Blockchain integration

6. Deployment & support

Discovery phase

We begin by defining the foundation of your MPC wallet: what it must accomplish, who will use it, and how it should perform in real conditions. PixelPlex experts analyze your business environment to determine the right custody architecture and success criteria for the project.

Deliverables

  • Functional & technical requirements document
  • Chosen custody model with risk assessment
  • Project roadmap with timelines & milestones

Architecture design

The project concept transforms into a detailed technical blueprint that defines how every component works together. PixelPlex architects design the MPC framework that defines key generation and transaction approval logic to build your wallet’s foundation.

Deliverables

  • MPC system architecture diagram
  • Threat model & security specifications
  • Key generation & recovery protocol design

UX/UI prototyping

During this stage, wallet screens and interactions, be that for onboarding, authentication, or transaction approval, are mapped in detail while prototypes simulate real signing and recovery scenarios to simplify complex MPC operations.

Deliverables

  • Clickable wallet prototype (mobile/desktop)
  • UX flow charts & interface components
  • Usability test report with key insights

Cryptography implementation

This stage focuses on building the security backbone of your wallet. PixelPlex engineers implement MPC logic that manages key shares and verifies cryptographic operations through secure communication channels and hardware-level protection.

Deliverables

  • Threshold signature (TSS) & MPC modules
  • Secure Enclave or KeyStore integration
  • Signing API & encryption library

Blockchain integration

A unified blockchain integration layer connects the wallet to multiple networks, enabling consistent transaction processing and data flow. A built-in policy engine governs approvals, limits, and risk checks across each network for secure, compliant operations.

Deliverables

  • Multi-chain RPC & SDK integration
  • Policy engine rules & admin dashboard
  • Transaction analytics & risk alerts

Deployment & support

Each wallet component undergoes extensive verification to ensure it performs securely under real-world conditions. The results validate system stability and overall readiness for production deployment.

Deliverables

  • Multi-chain RPC & SDK integration
  • Audit compliance & issue resolution report
  • QA & penetration test summary

Blockchain technology stack

PixelPlex leverages a diverse blockchain technology stack to support projects of any complexity. This expertise enables us to choose the platform that best aligns with your business goals.

Blockchain technology platforms

Ethereum

Solana

Cardano

Polkadot

Flow

Polygon

Bitcoin

Binance Smart Chain

Hyperledger

Hedera

Echo

Quorum

Graphene

EOS

Corda

Dash

Ripple

Technology stack

Solidity

C++

C#

Angular

Python

React

NextJS

NestJS

JS

Express

Swift

Kotlin

GO

Cadence

Node.js

Our expertise spans multiple blockchain platforms

TON

TON Development

As an official TON Foundation partner, we build smart contracts, Telegram Mini Apps, and dApps powered by FunC and Tact to help businesses join the growing TON network.

Cardano

Cardano Development

We build scalable blockchain solutions on Cardano including dApps, DeFi platforms, custom wallets, and tokenized ecosystems optimized for large-scale adoption.

Polkadot

Polkadot Development

We design Substrate-based chains and parachains with EVM support for wallets, DeFi platforms, and smart contracts, backed by tokenomics consulting and ecosystem integration.

Ethereum

Ethereum Development

We develop Ethereum-based products like smart contracts, dApps, wallets, and DeFi platforms, backed by expert architecture to deliver secure decentralized solutions.

Hyperledger

Hyperledger Development

We deliver end-to-end Hyperledger Fabric networks from architecture design to chaincode development, building compliant and scalable enterprise applications with modular integration.

Solana

Solana Development

Our Solana solutions include next-gen blockchain programs built with Rust and Anchor, as well as dApps and wallets that help businesses launch high-throughput DeFi and NFT products.

BNB

Binance Development

PixelPlex delivers custom Solidity smart contracts, DeFi apps, and wallets on BNB Chain, with integrations such as PancakeSwap, Chainlink, and cross-chain bridges.

Polygon

Polygon Development

We build on Polygon to deliver dApps, smart contracts, wallets, and migrations with low-fee, EVM-compatible integrations engineered for scale.

Flow

Flow Development

We help businesses launch NFT and gaming platforms on Flow, building Cadence smart contracts, intuitive wallets, and high-performance apps for mass adoption.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Development

We create Bitcoin payment processors and wallets using Layer-2 integrations and custom scripts to enable smart contract functionality through sidechains.

Hedera

Hedera

As an official Hedera partner, we deliver enterprise dApps, wallets, and tokenized systems using Hedera Smart Contract, Token, and Consensus services with ABFT-grade performance.

INTMAX

INTMAX

PixelPlex builds on INTMAX’s stateless, privacy-first L2, engineering wallets, payment rails, and Web3 apps with WalletSDK-based integrations and cost-efficient private transactions.

Canton.Network development

DAML development

We build Daml-powered applications that model complex multi-party workflows with built-in privacy, delivering secure smart contracts, contract-driven UIs, and ledger integrations.

Our signature domains

Our crypto wallet development expertise goes beyond typical solutions, driving innovation across leading blockchain-powered industries.

Blockchain

With over 13 years of expertise and rapid MVP delivery, we build end-to-end blockchain solutions across networks, including smart contracts, Web3 apps, and protocol engineering.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

We design full-scale tokenization solutions such as STO platforms, real-world asset tokenization, NFTs, and carbon credits, featuring investor-ready distribution workflows.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
Tokenization domain background

Data science

We turn raw data into real results by applying advanced data science and AI-powered systems to build predictive models, optimize operations, and power data-driven decision-making.
Explore data science development servicesmore-content
Data science domain background

Machine learning

We deploy machine learning solutions by building custom models in computer vision, NLP, and predictive analytics, integrating them into your current technical stack.
Explore machine learning servicesmore-content
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Development roadmap

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

What is MPC in simple terms?

MPC, or multi-party computation, is a cryptographic method that protects your private key by dividing control over it between multiple devices or participants. These independent parts cooperate to approve transactions without ever exposing the full key, providing built-in protection against theft or loss.

How does an MPC wallet work?

An MPC wallet operates through collaboration between several devices rather than a single stored key. Each device holds a secret share, and only a few of them need to cooperate to sign a transaction. The full key is never reconstructed, but the blockchain still receives a normal signature, meaning you get the same user experience with much stronger security behind it.

What's the advantage of an MPC wallet?

The biggest benefit of MPC wallet development is removing the single point of failure found in traditional wallets. Control is shared among multiple devices or users, so no one can access the funds alone. If one device is lost, it can be safely replaced without changing the wallet address or putting assets at risk.

How secure is an MPC wallet compared to other wallet types?

An MPC wallet offers a major security upgrade because no single system holds the entire key. A hacker would need to compromise several protected devices at once to gain access. Compared to on-chain multisig wallets, MPC provides the same or even stronger protection while keeping signer identities private. With well-tested technology and proper monitoring, it represents one of the highest security standards available today.

Can an MPC wallet be customized for our business use case?

Yes. As an experienced MPC wallet development company, PixelPlex tailors wallets to fit your organization’s structure, security policies, and goals. You can define who holds key shares, set approval rules, and add safeguards like location limits or multi-step verification. Each wallet integrates with existing systems, supports multiple blockchains, and includes compliance features, giving your business a secure, custom-built solution.

Explore our insights

Get expert takes on how blockchain innovation and MPC technology are redefining digital security and shaping the future of Web3.

More articles

