Crypto loves self-custody, but wallets shouldn’t depend on one key. With MPC wallet development, we at PixelPlex build multi-device wallets that secure assets without ever revealing the full key.
Speed matters, but so does safety. We apply hardware enclaves, client-side encryption, and secret-sharing or MPC-ready designs from day one, keeping users protected without slowing release cycles.
Custodial, non-custodial, or MPC? We guide you through every option, then design an architecture that fits your business goals, risk profile, and future growth plans.
PixelPlex builds in threshold recovery, signer rotation, and secure device binding so recovery is simple and transparent, without exposed secrets or desperate last-minute fixes.
Our modular backend abstracts all that complexity, letting you plug in new blockchains, tokens, and dApps effortlessly, without slowing down your roadmap.
We embed policy engines, audit logs, and address-screening tools right into your wallet stack, keeping you compliant and ready for audits long before your first enterprise deal.
It’s easy to overbuild. That’s why PixelPlex applies a structured MVP framework to define the essentials and map your upgrade path to DeFi, NFTs, or fiat integrations.
As a trusted MPC wallet development company, PixelPlex combines deep blockchain engineering expertise with advanced cryptography to build secure custody solutions.
Design a wallet with PixelPlex’s end-to-end architecture that’s secure from its core by eliminating single points of failure and distributing key material across devices or regions.
Tailor MPC algorithms to your business model by implementing threshold signature schemes (TSS) and ECDSA/EdDSA protocols to achieve cryptographic protection that’s both mathematically sound and production-ready.
As part of our MPC wallet development expertise, we build wallets across mobile, desktop, and browser environments to deliver a consistent, secure experience while aligning every layer of UX with robust key management.
Develop smart contracts, backend APIs, and blockchain middleware that power transactions and analytics within your MPC wallet ecosystem, ensuring seamless interaction with your internal systems and external services.
Optimize blockchain integrations and tune MPC protocols as PixelPlex continuously monitors, upgrades, and fine-tunes your setup to ensure it stays ready for multi-chain expansion or enterprise deployment.
Take a look at how PixelPlex helps ambitious startups and enterprises turn wallet project ideas into high-performing products.
The first fully non-custodial, customizable wallet built for Canton, featuring next-generation security and direct integration with the network’s incentive layer.
A multi-currency desktop wallet built around the Echo blockchain, featuring cryptographic security, multi-account management, and local key storage.
A full-featured multi-currency mobile wallet for Android and iOS, built on the Qtum blockchain to enable tamper-proof peer-to-peer transactions.
We measure success by the results our clients achieve. Take a look at some of their stories.
PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.
Adam Greenwood
CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation
What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.
Eric Vogel
Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd
From the beginning, they were leading us in the right direction. PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.
Senior Manager
Ernst & Young AG
With over a decade in blockchain, PixelPlex brings hands-on experience across 80+ networks and proven mastery of cryptographic protocols to power reliable and secure wallet solutions.
From discovery to post-launch, PixelPlex runs a transparent, full-cycle workflow that delivers enterprise-ready products aligned with your business goals.
With 450+ projects delivered and zero exploits since day one, PixelPlex helps startups and enterprises scale safely and launch with confidence.
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
$50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
0
exploits since day 1
3
unicorns captured (project valued over $1B)
Top blockchain
company 2024
Ensure strong protection for digital assets with PixelPlex’s expertise in threshold cryptography and custom MPC protocols, securing transactions and key management across multiple devices and jurisdictions.
Integrate Travel Rule, AML, and KYC logic into your wallet’s policy layer with PixelPlex’s MPC custody systems featuring detailed activity logs and approval workflows for full regulatory transparency and control.
Deploy an MPC wallet that supports multiple blockchains and assets without rebuilding your backend for each integration, using PixelPlex’s abstraction layers that unify cross-chain interactions.
Replace single-password systems with multi-factor authentication built into MPC wallet logic, combining biometrics, device-level verification, and policy-based approvals to ensure only authorized users can access and sign transactions.
Lay a scalable foundation for your business with MPC frameworks and Web3 wallet development expertise that bring flexible key management and node orchestration, keeping your wallet infrastructure ready for the evolving Web3 ecosystem.
Starting at
$40,000
Build your customized MPC wallet with PixelPlex – fast, secure and functional.
What's included:
Get an expert estimate for your custom MPC wallet development.
The development process we follow is a step-by-step strategy tailored to your specific needs and the concept of a future MPC wallet.
We begin by defining the foundation of your MPC wallet: what it must accomplish, who will use it, and how it should perform in real conditions. PixelPlex experts analyze your business environment to determine the right custody architecture and success criteria for the project.
Deliverables
The project concept transforms into a detailed technical blueprint that defines how every component works together. PixelPlex architects design the MPC framework that defines key generation and transaction approval logic to build your wallet’s foundation.
Deliverables
During this stage, wallet screens and interactions, be that for onboarding, authentication, or transaction approval, are mapped in detail while prototypes simulate real signing and recovery scenarios to simplify complex MPC operations.
Deliverables
This stage focuses on building the security backbone of your wallet. PixelPlex engineers implement MPC logic that manages key shares and verifies cryptographic operations through secure communication channels and hardware-level protection.
Deliverables
A unified blockchain integration layer connects the wallet to multiple networks, enabling consistent transaction processing and data flow. A built-in policy engine governs approvals, limits, and risk checks across each network for secure, compliant operations.
Deliverables
Each wallet component undergoes extensive verification to ensure it performs securely under real-world conditions. The results validate system stability and overall readiness for production deployment.
Deliverables
PixelPlex leverages a diverse blockchain technology stack to support projects of any complexity. This expertise enables us to choose the platform that best aligns with your business goals.
Ethereum
Solana
Cardano
Polkadot
Flow
Polygon
Bitcoin
Binance Smart Chain
Hyperledger
Hedera
Echo
Quorum
Graphene
EOS
Corda
Dash
Ripple
Solidity
C++
C#
Angular
Python
React
NextJS
NestJS
JS
Express
Swift
Kotlin
GO
Cadence
Node.js
As an official TON Foundation partner, we build smart contracts, Telegram Mini Apps, and dApps powered by FunC and Tact to help businesses join the growing TON network.
We build scalable blockchain solutions on Cardano including dApps, DeFi platforms, custom wallets, and tokenized ecosystems optimized for large-scale adoption.
We design Substrate-based chains and parachains with EVM support for wallets, DeFi platforms, and smart contracts, backed by tokenomics consulting and ecosystem integration.
We develop Ethereum-based products like smart contracts, dApps, wallets, and DeFi platforms, backed by expert architecture to deliver secure decentralized solutions.
We deliver end-to-end Hyperledger Fabric networks from architecture design to chaincode development, building compliant and scalable enterprise applications with modular integration.
Our Solana solutions include next-gen blockchain programs built with Rust and Anchor, as well as dApps and wallets that help businesses launch high-throughput DeFi and NFT products.
PixelPlex delivers custom Solidity smart contracts, DeFi apps, and wallets on BNB Chain, with integrations such as PancakeSwap, Chainlink, and cross-chain bridges.
We build on Polygon to deliver dApps, smart contracts, wallets, and migrations with low-fee, EVM-compatible integrations engineered for scale.
We help businesses launch NFT and gaming platforms on Flow, building Cadence smart contracts, intuitive wallets, and high-performance apps for mass adoption.
We create Bitcoin payment processors and wallets using Layer-2 integrations and custom scripts to enable smart contract functionality through sidechains.
As an official Hedera partner, we deliver enterprise dApps, wallets, and tokenized systems using Hedera Smart Contract, Token, and Consensus services with ABFT-grade performance.
PixelPlex builds on INTMAX’s stateless, privacy-first L2, engineering wallets, payment rails, and Web3 apps with WalletSDK-based integrations and cost-efficient private transactions.
We build Daml-powered applications that model complex multi-party workflows with built-in privacy, delivering secure smart contracts, contract-driven UIs, and ledger integrations.
Our crypto wallet development expertise goes beyond typical solutions, driving innovation across leading blockchain-powered industries.
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
Domain
Industry
Protocols
