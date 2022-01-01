The screenshot of UI of Qtum Wallet on a mobile phone
Qtum Wallet

Cryptocurrency Mobile Wallet for Android and iOS

  • Blockchain
  • Mobile
  • Cryptocurrency
  • UI/UX
  • Smart Contracts
  • DApps

Multi-currency mobile crypto wallet with ERC20 token support, smart contract builder, and advanced security features

Project goals

Build a user-friendly mobile wallet for the Qtum blockchain platform enabling users to make transactions in multiple currencies while having all the capabilities of a modern crypto wallet such as Touch ID, 2FA protection, and transaction templates.

Work done

  • UI/UX design for Android and iOS
  • Shamir’s secret encryption
  • Secure Enclave and KeyStore support
  • Qtum blockchain API integration
  • Smart contracts template builder

Solution

Our Qtum mobile cryptocurrency wallet is an easy-to-use yet powerful tool for multi-cryptocurrency management and tamper-proof peer-to-peer transactions, powered by client-side encryption and multifactor authentication.

Technologies used:

  • Swift icon
  • Kotlin icon
  • Node icon
  • WebSocket icon
  • MongoDB icon

Details

Qtum Wallet dashboard and loginning screen
Qtum Wallet screens of transaction settings,and receipt
Qtum Wallet screens of settings, transaction, and code

Top Security with Client-Side Encryption & Muti-factor Authentication

With client-side encryption, the Qtum mobile wallet encodes private keys and all transaction data right on the mobile device. The user account, private keys, and all transactions are secured before any information reaches a third-party server.

The wallet app is also backed with 2-factor authentication, PIN protection, an auto-lock feature, and Touch ID / Face ID biometric authentication.

All the Essential Features Included

Qtum packs all the features needed in a mobile wallet to efficiently manage funds stored in multiple crypto-assets and easily make payments:

  • Integration with the top exchanges for buying and trading coins
  • Multiple account management allowing customize, import, and export your settings
  • Multiple currency support with ERC20 tokens
  • Convenient interface displaying available coins, balances, and account history
  • Private key back-up with a 12-word seed phrase
  • Support for cold-storage account recovery
  • QR Codes leading to a payment widget
  • NFC support to streamline payments
  • Transaction limits per day/week/month
  • Notifications indicating completed transactions and exchange rate changes

Smart Contract Builder and Transaction Templates

The mobile cryptocurrency wallet offers a user-friendly smart contract builder to help draft smart contracts and create transaction templates right from your mobile device. Just like with any other digital wallet, creating templates is a very convenient feature, especially when it saves you from inputting lengthy public keys.

Project features

    Multiple crypto asset support

    Multi-factor authentication

    Shamir's Secret encryption

    QR code payment requests

    iOS Secure Enclave & Android KeyStore support

    Near Field Communication Support

    Smart contract and transaction templates

