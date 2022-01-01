Revolutionize your business with blockchain technology

We help you cut down management costs and streamline processes across a global landscape with decentralized blockchain infrastructure, applications, and services. Our partnerships span giant businesses, tech disruptors, and startups alike.
Whether they come with a vague idea or a well-mapped concept, we neatly handle each challenge, with regards to financial feasibility, stakeholder consensus, or under harsh deadline pressure. Check out our blockchain development solutions and see how we build a transparent, secure, and cost-efficient ecosystem for your business to thrive.

Blockchain ecosystem with DeFi‑styled bridges

Echo

Consulting Services for Blockchain Project in Transportation

LaneAxis

Blockchain-based football fan loyalty application

FootballNet

UTXO-Based Blockchain and DApp Development Platform

Qtum

The first NFT marketplace for ASMR-tists

Xtingles

Platform for Decentralized Economy

Echo DeFi

Multi-User Cross-Border Arbitrage

Arbitrage Solution

Global Blockchain Betting Platform

Peerplays

Blockchain-Based Hazardous Material Management System

Meca

Blockchain-powered mobile application that helps users stay motivated

FitnessChain App

Blockchain Supply Chain and Anti-Counterfeit Solution

Blockverify

Blockchain Car Sharing Services & Automotive Supply Chain System

DDrive

Hyperledger-Based Solution for Multi-Signature Document Flow Management

Flact

Browser Extension to Connect DApps with the Blockchain Platform

Bridge

Asset Tokenization Platform

Obito

Intuitive Blockchain Document Notarization Solution

NotaryLedger

Cryptocurrency Mobile Wallet for Android and iOS

Qtum Wallet

Mobile Application for Ordering Coffee Online

ProCoffee

Security Token Offering Platform and Ecosystem

Resorts STO

Multi-Currency Desktop Wallet

Blip

Cryptocurrency Trading Platform and Arbitrage

Arbitrage Bot

Browser Extension for Running DApps

Kaikas

Rock Paper Scissors Blockchain Game for Desktop

HelmBet RPS

Cryptocurrency Exchange for Novice Traders

FunShape

Quorum Blockchain-Powered Digital Contract Platform

Kazakhtelecom

Blockchain-Based Digital Document Verification System

Blockcerts

Ethereum-Based Decentralized Online Gaming Platform

Miniwager

Decentralized Asset Management and Investment Platform

MyBIT

Top Blockchain Gaming Platform With Safe In-Game Wallet

PlayPoint

Cryptocurrency Exchange for Professional Traders

Bitnetwork

ICO Platform for Cryptocurrency Backed by Diamonds

D1

Ethereum-Based Platform for Crowdfunding and ICOs

KickICO

Echo Smart Contract-Powered Strategy Blockchain Game

Duels

Blockchain Battleship Game Powered by Echo Smart Contracts

BattleShips

