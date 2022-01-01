Sidechain mechanism

Echo supports BTC, ETH, and ERC-20 standard Ethereum assets and allows them to be smoothly transferred on and off Echo through the exquisite Bitcoin and Ethereum sidechain mechanisms that lie at the core of the protocol.

The two sidechains make it possible for Echo users to exchange their BTC, ETH, or ERC-20 tokens with the corresponding eBTC and eETH assets or tokens on the Echo network.

Special smart contracts are deployed into the Bitcoin and Ethereum networks by members of the committee which controls the deposited funds and tokens and offers an interface to manage them.