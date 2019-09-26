The screenshots of Echo ecosystem UI on a mobile, a laptop, and a tablet
Blockchain ecosystem with DeFi-styled bridges

A dark background containing curved lines elements
High-end network for building smart contracts and decentralized applications with EVM support, fast finality consensus mechanism, and inter-blockchain communication protocol.

Echo’s goals

  • Web3

    Set up a convenient environment consisting of customary tools and web3 support that will allow developers to build next-generation dApps

  • Decentralization

    Establish a high level of decentralization while maintaining blazing fast transaction processing speed

  • DeFi

    Introduce a fully-fledged and open-source ecosystem of services for the FinTech industry

  • Governance

    Empower users to freely and securely carry out transactions and become members of a global community

  • Sidechain

    Ensure top interoperability among different chains and allow for the smooth exchange of assets and data

  • ZK rollup

    Tackle Ethereum’s scalability issues with the help of ZK rollup and interchain connection

  • Layer2

    Provide Bitcoin with more DeFi flexibility options

  • KYC

    Guarantee greater data safety via the decentralized identity (DID) mechanism

Work done

The screenshots of UI of Advanced and Introduction tabs of Echo ecosystem

Echo blockchain

Super-sonic layer-2 protocol facilitating the development of top-notch dApps and using Ethereum and Bitcoin sidechains for establishing greater network interoperability

  • Echo explorer

    Providing data about current state and transaction history via graphs, charts, and tables

  • EchoDB

    Special service offering public API for Echo data

  • Echo Committee Dashboard

    Displaying relevant and updated statistics

  • The screenshots of UI of Echo mobile wallet

    Mobile wallet

    iOS and Android multi-currency wallet which provide support for multisignature, BTC and ETH networks and sidechains, ERC20, BLE payments, and TOR connection with network nodes

  • The screenshots of UI of Echo desktop wallet

    Desktop wallet

    Echo wallet for PC, Mac, and Linux allowing users to create, manage, and import an Echo account, effectively work with contract, and support a full node to make staking effortles

  • The screenshot of UI of Bridge extension

    Bridge

    Metamask-like browser extension for Echo empowering users to easily access and manage their Echo account data within the web-browser

  • The screenshots of UI of Blip desktop wallet

    Blip

    Multi-currency desktop wallet with multiple account management and local key storage

The screenshots of UI of Echo DeFi platform

Echo DeFi

Innovative and fully decentralized platform providing top liquidity alongside fair token distribution via two stages right from the network launch

  • Echo studio

    Remix-based IDE for Echo smart contracts

  • JS lib

    Javascript Echo library for node.js and browsers

  • Echo Mobile Frameworks

    Allowing mobile platforms to swimmingly interact with the Echo blockchain

  • Echo SDK

    State-of-the-art blockchain framework

  • ECHO token

    Echo’s core asset

  • SwiftySSS

    A special library enabling the implementation of Shamir's Secret Sharing scheme

  • DID

    Sophisticated decentralized identity (DID) mechanism

Echo in numbers

  • 1000+

    Transactions per second

  • <$0.01

    Transaction cost

  • 3+

    Years in development

  • 11

    Successfully deployed products

  • 40

    Full-time developers involved

Problem

Decentralized finance has spread its influence on several blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Polkadot, Binance, and many others. Yet, Bitcoin has found it difficult to make headway with DeFi because of its inability to provide the required level of interoperability.

Ethereum experiences some troubles too. Despite being the mainstay of decentralized liquidity and DeFi, it poses issues such as throughput jams and high gas costs.

All these problems stem from the fact that the majority of existing operability projects focus on generalized interoperability. Thereby, it’s next to impossible to establish their totally smooth functioning within the DeFi ecosystem.

The majority of existing operability projects focus on generalized interoperability

Solution

Taking into account the challenges outlined above, Echo seeks to ensure top-level interoperability by relying on zero-knowledge proofs which guarantee better efficiency in direct integrations with targeted Layer 1 protocols.

Echo has been developed with the purpose of delivering top performance and more sophisticated use cases. It sets to accomplish these objectives with the help of the following components:

  • 1SVP bridges that provide for liquidity transfers and bring assets from other chains
  • 2Rollup bridges with incentivized state uploads that assist in scaling non-monetary transactions for future Ethereum dApps

Echo in focus

Echo is an advanced Layer 2 network that easily integrates with existing blockchains to provide interoperability and advanced scripting features for crypto assets. It offers a new level of peer communication, enables high-speed asset transfers, and empowers developers to orchestrate high-performing and user-friendly dApps with the ZK rollup bridge connecting to the leading protocols.

Echo welcomes honest partnerships in the blockchain industry and aims to complement parent chains. It is compatible with multiple programming languages, including Solidity, C/C++, Go, Haskell, Python, and Rust.

A blue background containing curved lines elements

Key utilities of the Echo network

  • Parallel architecture

    Echo makes use of the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and supports Solidity-powered smart contracts. This contributes to Bitcoin’s and other asset migrators’ compatibility with the majority of utilities developed on Ethereum. The EVM has been successfully integrated into the Echo ecosystem, which in the long run allowed for complete Web3 support, meaning that smart contracts don’t have to be modified when transferred from the Ethereum network.

    Meanwhile, the zero-knowledge rollup (or ZK-rollup) functionality facilitates the scaling of Ethereum-powered apps while recording the history of all actions on the Echo chain and submitting validity proof to the main chain.

  • Upgraded asset performance

    Echo provides network sidechains and token migrators with higher throughput and reduced transaction fees, thereby fostering a better environment for product feasibility. Notably, executing transactions via the Echo sidechain is considerably cheaper than in other protocols, such as renBTC and wBTC.

  • Modular interoperability

    Echo enables Bitcoin, Ethereum, and ERC-20 tokens to securely integrate into the network and leverage prebuilt apps, decentralized exchanges, and other innovative solutions.

  • Sophisticated permissioning

    Echo’s flexible smart contract permission model makes it possible for developers to smoothly deploy custom frameworks within the ecosystem.

  • Procedural decentralization

    Echo sustains decentralization via an efficient mechanism that tracks participation rates and dynamically adjusts block creation rewards to incentivize node diversity.

  • Supersonic consensus

    The network consensus takes just three seconds to perform an operation. The mechanism uses an Algorand-inspired verifiable random function (VRF) to randomly select a pool of block producers and verifiers, prioritizing the highest stakers.

Echo’s mission is to contribute to the integrity of the DeFi ecosystem, provide smooth interoperability between apps launched on different blockchains, such as Ethereum, Polkadot, or Binance, and serve as an advanced instrumental layer between the most significant bridges and Bitcoin.

Got an idea? Let’s work together

Outstanding smart contract functionality

Unified development environment via x64 VM and EVM

Echo provides a convenient environment for smart contract development, integrating both the x64 and Ethereum Virtual Machines. The two functionalities together enable complex data structures, algorithms, and calculations, utilizing any programming language and 3rd party library required for implementation. Moreover, Echo permits users to pay fees for the execution of smart contracts deployed in the Echo network in both ECHO and in the protocol’s native tokens, thereby lowering the entry barriers and allowing for general convenience.

Technology stack

  • EVM

    Thanks to the seamless integration of the EVM with the Echo protocol, the transfer of existing Ethereum-based dApps occurs with minimal code changes, which is impossible in other protocols of a similar type.

    The Ethereum Virtual Machine also facilitates the development of smart contracts in Solidity, providing a unified environment and tools to easily migrate apps to Echo.

  • X64 VM

    The X64 Virtual Machine supports smart contracts built with major programming languages, frameworks, libraries, compilers, IDEs, and a variety of other tools.

    It can also be represented as a layer that can conduct data analysis at a low level, connect trading bots, and even serve as a foundation for building those bots. In addition, this logic can be used for creating new interfaces that would correspond to the requirements of an exchange.

Sophisticated Bitcoin and Ethereum sidechains

The Echo blockchain comes with Ethereum and Bitcoin sidechains that grant better network interoperability. This innovative functionality allows developers to create top-performing DeFi solutions on the high-liquidity protocol and introduce customary contracts into the Bitcoin chain.

Echo's sidechains work through a bi-directional peg. They allow Echo account owners to securely exchange their BTC, ETH, and ERC-20 tokens with the corresponding assets in the Echo network, namely eBTC and eETH. The eBTC/eETH can be used to interact with a smart contract, traded on an exchange, and transferred to another user.

Technology stack

How does the sidechain mechanism function?

Top-performing ZK-rollup functionality

The zero-knowledge rollup is an efficient Layer 2 scaling solution that executes transactions on the Echo chain, yet creates and posts a cryptographic proof (also known as a validity proof) on Layer 1. This functionality helps scale the network and allows for the processing of more transactions.

The ZK-rollup smart contract keeps the data about all transfers on the Echo chain, and it’s only possible to update this data with a special validity proof, rather than any transaction data.

With zero-knowledge rollup, users can validate blocks much faster and more cheaply, since this approach requires less data. Furthermore, there are no delays when moving funds from Layer 2 to Layer 1, since a validity proof accepted by the ZK-rollup contract has already verified the funds.

Technology stack

Blazing-fast proof-of-weighted-randomness consensus

Echo is predicated on the custom EchoRand consensus mechanism.

The primary goal of EchoRand is to reduce the amount of explicit synchronization needed for reaching consensus in a distributed ledger. EchoRand allows for a greater degree of decentralization through the involvement of all users in the consensus process. It produces trust through verifiable randomness and, crucially, delivers top performance by limiting the proportion of users required for consensus in each round.

Echo’s proof-of-weighted-randomness (PoWR) consensus is a Byzantine agreement protocol, where a small committee of block producers (a.k.a. block validators) are chosen randomly from the entire set of network actors. The likelihood of being randomly selected for the committee is proportional to a user’s balance of tokens. Noteworthy is that the committee exists only for a single block, and a new one is randomly chosen for each new block of transactions. The network remains secure as long as at least 33% of tokens are held by honest actors.

Technology stack

Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Solana logos in space in their orbits move around Echo logo

Native ECHO token

Echo supports a wide range of assets and tokens, including native assets, sidechain assets, and contract-controlled tokens.

As well as this, Echo possesses its own core asset — the ECHO token — which grants its holders the right to take part in the protocol governance and is used as a type of gas fee currency.

Striving towards a refined DeFi economy

Echo is poised to accelerate the decentralized economy by making digitized commercial services and blockchain web payments more efficient. In addition to providing advanced Bitcoin smart contract functionalities and better Ethereum scalability, the primary applications of the protocol include:

  • Stablecoins

    Stablecoins collateralized by Bitcoin

  • Derivatives

    Derivatives with native BTC support

  • Lending

    High liquidity with BTC-collateralized loans

  • Exchanges

    Exchange solutions for peer-to-peer trading of BTC and other assets

  • Payments

    Secure transactions with ECHO, ETH and BTC powered by smart contracts

  • Asset tokenization

    Tokenization platforms for issuing and exchanging digital securities

  • Insurance platforms

    Insurance apps covering events such as hacks and transaction issues

  • Decentralized identity

    Sovereign identity protocols compliant with KYC, AML, and other regulations

Echo FAQs

Project features

