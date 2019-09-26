Decentralized finance has spread its influence on several blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Polkadot, Binance, and many others. Yet, Bitcoin has found it difficult to make headway with DeFi because of its inability to provide the required level of interoperability.

Ethereum experiences some troubles too. Despite being the mainstay of decentralized liquidity and DeFi, it poses issues such as throughput jams and high gas costs.

All these problems stem from the fact that the majority of existing operability projects focus on generalized interoperability. Thereby, it’s next to impossible to establish their totally smooth functioning within the DeFi ecosystem.