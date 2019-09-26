Web3
Set up a convenient environment consisting of customary tools and web3 support that will allow developers to build next-generation dApps
Decentralization
Establish a high level of decentralization while maintaining blazing fast transaction processing speed
DeFi
Introduce a fully-fledged and open-source ecosystem of services for the FinTech industry
Governance
Empower users to freely and securely carry out transactions and become members of a global community
Sidechain
Ensure top interoperability among different chains and allow for the smooth exchange of assets and data
ZK rollup
Tackle Ethereum’s scalability issues with the help of ZK rollup and interchain connection
Layer2
Provide Bitcoin with more DeFi flexibility options
KYC
Guarantee greater data safety via the decentralized identity (DID) mechanism
Echo explorer
Providing data about current state and transaction history via graphs, charts, and tables
EchoDB
Special service offering public API for Echo data
Echo Committee Dashboard
Displaying relevant and updated statistics
Mobile wallet
iOS and Android multi-currency wallet which provide support for multisignature, BTC and ETH networks and sidechains, ERC20, BLE payments, and TOR connection with network nodes
Desktop wallet
Echo wallet for PC, Mac, and Linux allowing users to create, manage, and import an Echo account, effectively work with contract, and support a full node to make staking effortles
Bridge
Metamask-like browser extension for Echo empowering users to easily access and manage their Echo account data within the web-browser
Blip
Multi-currency desktop wallet with multiple account management and local key storage
Echo studio
Remix-based IDE for Echo smart contracts
JS lib
Javascript Echo library for node.js and browsers
Echo Mobile Frameworks
Allowing mobile platforms to swimmingly interact with the Echo blockchain
Echo SDK
State-of-the-art blockchain framework
ECHO token
Echo’s core asset
SwiftySSS
A special library enabling the implementation of Shamir's Secret Sharing scheme
DID
Sophisticated decentralized identity (DID) mechanism
1000+Transactions per second
<$0.01Transaction cost
3+Years in development
11Successfully deployed products
40Full-time developers involved
Decentralized finance has spread its influence on several blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Polkadot, Binance, and many others. Yet, Bitcoin has found it difficult to make headway with DeFi because of its inability to provide the required level of interoperability.
Ethereum experiences some troubles too. Despite being the mainstay of decentralized liquidity and DeFi, it poses issues such as throughput jams and high gas costs.
All these problems stem from the fact that the majority of existing operability projects focus on generalized interoperability. Thereby, it’s next to impossible to establish their totally smooth functioning within the DeFi ecosystem.
The majority of existing operability projects focus on generalized interoperability
Echo is an advanced Layer 2 network that easily integrates with existing blockchains to provide interoperability and advanced scripting features for crypto assets. It offers a new level of peer communication, enables high-speed asset transfers, and empowers developers to orchestrate high-performing and user-friendly dApps with the ZK rollup bridge connecting to the leading protocols.
Echo welcomes honest partnerships in the blockchain industry and aims to complement parent chains. It is compatible with multiple programming languages, including Solidity, C/C++, Go, Haskell, Python, and Rust.
Echo makes use of the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and supports Solidity-powered smart contracts. This contributes to Bitcoin’s and other asset migrators’ compatibility with the majority of utilities developed on Ethereum. The EVM has been successfully integrated into the Echo ecosystem, which in the long run allowed for complete Web3 support, meaning that smart contracts don’t have to be modified when transferred from the Ethereum network.
Meanwhile, the zero-knowledge rollup (or ZK-rollup) functionality facilitates the scaling of Ethereum-powered apps while recording the history of all actions on the Echo chain and submitting validity proof to the main chain.
Echo provides network sidechains and token migrators with higher throughput and reduced transaction fees, thereby fostering a better environment for product feasibility. Notably, executing transactions via the Echo sidechain is considerably cheaper than in other protocols, such as renBTC and wBTC.
Echo enables Bitcoin, Ethereum, and ERC-20 tokens to securely integrate into the network and leverage prebuilt apps, decentralized exchanges, and other innovative solutions.
Echo’s flexible smart contract permission model makes it possible for developers to smoothly deploy custom frameworks within the ecosystem.
Echo sustains decentralization via an efficient mechanism that tracks participation rates and dynamically adjusts block creation rewards to incentivize node diversity.
The network consensus takes just three seconds to perform an operation. The mechanism uses an Algorand-inspired verifiable random function (VRF) to randomly select a pool of block producers and verifiers, prioritizing the highest stakers.
Echo’s mission is to contribute to the integrity of the DeFi ecosystem, provide smooth interoperability between apps launched on different blockchains, such as Ethereum, Polkadot, or Binance, and serve as an advanced instrumental layer between the most significant bridges and Bitcoin.
Thanks to the seamless integration of the EVM with the Echo protocol, the transfer of existing Ethereum-based dApps occurs with minimal code changes, which is impossible in other protocols of a similar type.
The Ethereum Virtual Machine also facilitates the development of smart contracts in Solidity, providing a unified environment and tools to easily migrate apps to Echo.
The X64 Virtual Machine supports smart contracts built with major programming languages, frameworks, libraries, compilers, IDEs, and a variety of other tools.
It can also be represented as a layer that can conduct data analysis at a low level, connect trading bots, and even serve as a foundation for building those bots. In addition, this logic can be used for creating new interfaces that would correspond to the requirements of an exchange.
Echo supports a wide range of assets and tokens, including native assets, sidechain assets, and contract-controlled tokens.
As well as this, Echo possesses its own core asset — the ECHO token — which grants its holders the right to take part in the protocol governance and is used as a type of gas fee currency.
Echo is poised to accelerate the decentralized economy by making digitized commercial services and blockchain web payments more efficient. In addition to providing advanced Bitcoin smart contract functionalities and better Ethereum scalability, the primary applications of the protocol include:
Stablecoins
Stablecoins collateralized by Bitcoin
Derivatives
Derivatives with native BTC support
Lending
High liquidity with BTC-collateralized loans
Exchanges
Exchange solutions for peer-to-peer trading of BTC and other assets
Payments
Secure transactions with ECHO, ETH and BTC powered by smart contracts
Asset tokenization
Tokenization platforms for issuing and exchanging digital securities
Insurance platforms
Insurance apps covering events such as hacks and transaction issues
Decentralized identity
Sovereign identity protocols compliant with KYC, AML, and other regulations