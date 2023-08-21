Is slow content creation and operational friction holding your business back? Gain a competitive edge with innovative, custom generative AI development services. We’ll tailor your solution precisely to your industry needs, accelerating the path to growth.
Custom software that integrates and enhances your operations.
Transforming strategies into impactful, scalable applications.
Expert engineers ensure smooth implementation and optimal performance.
Streamline processes for enhanced operational efficiency.
PixelPlex offers cutting-edge AI development services, enabling businesses to leverage AI-powered automation, content generation, and intelligent assistants. From AI model development to NLP solutions, we help boost efficiency, creativity, and decision-making.
We provide expert guidance on leveraging generative AI to optimize business processes, enhance automation, and drive innovation. Our consulting services include feasibility analysis, use case identification, and AI adoption roadmaps tailored to your industry.
Our team designs, trains, and fine-tunes bespoke generative AI models for text, image, video, and speech generation. Using state-of-the-art architectures like transformers and diffusion models, we ensure accuracy, efficiency, and scalability for diverse applications.
Generative AI will be integrated into existing systems, applications, and workflows to enhance automation, personalization, and decision-making. Whether embedding AI in CRM, ERP, or content platforms, we ensure smooth interoperability and optimized performance.
From ideation to deployment, we build fully customized generative AI-powered solutions, including AI chatbots, content automation tools, and AI-assisted design platforms. Our solutions are tailored to drive efficiency, creativity, and business value.
We fine-tune, compress, and optimize generative AI models to improve speed, reduce computational costs, and enhance output quality. Using advanced techniques like quantization and pruning, we ensure your AI models deliver maximum efficiency at scale.
Explore our success stories where our clients leveraged AI to achieve measurable results, streamline operations, and unlock new growth opportunities.
An advanced smart retail solution that enhances the shopping experience by leveraging AI, IoT, and iBeacon technology. It enables retailers to track customer behavior, analyze shopping patterns, and optimize in-store operations with real-time insights.
Dots is an innovative social gaming platform that brings players together for strategic gameplay, featuring AI-powered opponents, in-game tournaments, and a Facebook game bot. Whether competing against friends or AI, players can enjoy an engaging and interactive gaming experience across web and mobile platforms.
This AI-powered warehouse automation system leverages digital twin technology to optimize order fulfillment, reduce human intervention, and accelerate grocery deliveries. By integrating intelligent storage solutions, robotic lifts, and automated conveyors, the system ensures seamless, 24/7 warehouse operations.
AIRA is an AI-driven retina analysis tool that enhances medical diagnostics by leveraging machine learning to detect and differentiate symptoms of retinal diseases. It provides doctors with a comprehensive knowledge base and assists in early disease detection.
Kooper is an intelligent mobile shopping assistant that simplifies grocery shopping with AI-driven personalization, shared lists, and real-time deal alerts.
Whether you're looking to optimize processes, enhance creativity, or drive new revenue streams, we are your trusted partner in unlocking the full potential of custom AI development.
We go beyond isolated projects. We architect dynamic Generative AI ecosystems designed for the long haul. Our end-to-end development ensures your solutions launch effectively, scale seamlessly, and adapt intelligently.
We embed 'zero-tolerance' security and ethical AI principles from the blueprint stage. Through rigorous adversarial testing and proactive safeguards, we ensure your GenAI solutions are not just powerful but also secure, compliant, and trustworthy – protecting your data, your users, and your reputation.
Our unique fusion of AI researchers and Web3 pioneers allows us to build truly groundbreaking applications. We create next-gen solutions that leverage the combined power of AI and blockchain for enhanced transparency, security, and user experiences.
Market leaders
3
exceeding $1B in value
Deep experience
17 years
in deep tech and AI
Trusted partner
450+
projects completed
Capital growth
$1.2B
raised by our clients
Smart contract success
20+
ecosystem scale projects
Certified expertise
100+
internationally certified specialists
Top blockchain
company 2024
Instead of just strategic roadmaps, we deliver the tangible outcome. Our generative AI consulting services will translate your nuanced requirements into precisely engineered tools that function exactly as envisioned.
Generic models offer limited differentiation. We perform deep technical fine-tuning, custom data pipeline construction, and unique architectural design during development, engineering AI solutions that reflect your unique brand voice, and understand your operational context.
We embed ethical safeguards, bias detection mechanisms, data privacy protocols, and robust security measures directly into the AI's codebase and architecture during development, creating solutions that are intrinsically trustworthy and resilient by design.
Our generative AI development expertise enables the crafting of unique, dynamic user interfaces, personalized content generation engines, and previously impossible interaction models, offering your customers experiences competitors can't replicate.
Deep integration often reveals hidden potential. As we build and meticulously weave GenAI into your existing tech stack and data flows, we actively identify and capitalize on unforeseen opportunities for process automation, data cross-pollination, and workflow innovations.
Starting at
$9,000+
What's Included: use-case strategy & scoping, custom model fine-tuning, proof-of-concept (PoC) application, basic deployment & handover. Ready to scale to a full production build, deep system integration, or an advanced RAG architecture? We provide a detailed custom quote.
We harness the power of generative AI development services in the USA to revolutionize various industries and businesses of all sizes and complexity.
We develop systems that generate realistic market stress-test scenarios, automate nuanced compliance analysis and reporting, detect sophisticated fraud patterns, and create uniquely personalized financial advice and product offerings at scale.
We build solutions to power realistic virtual try-on experiences, enhance product discovery through conversational AI chatbots that act as expert sales assistants, and ultimately streamline your product and content pipeline.
Automatically generate optimized inventory levels across all nodes, create dynamic multi-stop routes that minimize fuel and time in real-time, and leverage AI-generated insights from complex datasets to drastically cut costs and improve delivery performance.
Let us help you unlock new efficiencies by augmenting medical imaging interpretation, automating documentation workflows, personalizing patient engagement and treatment plans, advancing drug discovery efforts, and sharpening predictive diagnostic tools.
Transform your real estate operations with leading generative AI development services in the USA. We build tailored AI solutions – from automating listing descriptions and providing market trend analysis, to enabling virtual staging and generating data-driven price predictions.
We develop custom GenAI solutions to generate highly realistic subsurface models from complex geological data, create synthetic datasets for robust predictive maintenance algorithms, and synthesize novel insights for optimizing exploration and drilling campaigns.
Our proven approach ensures efficiency, scalability, and precision in generative AI adoption. PixelPlex guides businesses through every stage, from identifying AI-driven opportunities to optimizing and scaling GenAI capabilities.
We begin by analyzing your business needs, identifying AI-driven opportunities, and aligning them with strategic goals to maximize impact, then design AI-powered workflows, assess your domain-specific challenges, and evaluate the benefits of AI adoption.
Deliverables
High-quality data is the foundation of effective AI models. We curate and preprocess domain-specific data to enhance model performance and mitigate biases to promote fairness, inclusivity, and responsible AI use.
Deliverables
We adopt advanced architectures to optimize text, image, and multimodal AI capabilities. We enhance transparency and efficiency, ensuring AI outputs are interpretable and aligned with business goals.
Deliverables
Then we embed AI models into your existing workflows and platforms, ensuring smooth adoption with minimal disruption. We leverage cloud infrastructure to enable high-performance and cost-effective solutions.
Deliverables
We prioritize security, privacy, and regulatory compliance to ensure safe and responsible AI implementation. We assess vulnerabilities, prevent data leaks, and safeguard AI-generated content, aligning generative AI solutions with GDPR, HIPAA, SOC 2, and other standards.
Deliverables
Our generative AI development services don’t stop at deployment. We monitor performance, retrain models, and scale AI capabilities to match business growth and help our clients explore innovative genAI use cases, from AI assistants to creativity tools.
Deliverables
We build a wide range of custom GenAI solutions, including models for text, image, video, and speech generation, integrations into your existing workflows, end-to-end applications like AI chatbots or content automation tools; and model optimization services.
We focus on building dynamic, scalable GenAI ecosystems designed for long-term value, not just isolated models. Key differentiators include our "zero-tolerance" approach to embedding security and ethical AI from the start, and our unique capability in leveraging AI & Web3 synergies for pioneering applications.
Our services cater to various needs: startups needing rapid MVP development (often within weeks), Enterprises seeking workflow automation (e.g., document processing), and R&D teams requiring custom models for things like synthetic data generation.
Security and ethics are embedded from day one. We implement security standards, adversarial testing, ethical safeguards, bias detection, data privacy protocols (aligned with GDPR, HIPAA, SOC 2 etc.), and proactive measures to ensure solutions are trustworthy.
Costs vary by complexity, but typical ranges are $150-$400+/hour for expert rates, $20,000-$50,000+ for MVP/prototype builds, and $70,000+ for full applications. The process usually begins with a use case discovery phase to analyze needs and map opportunities before development starts.
Explore a wide range of articles on AI solutions, blockchain, and more. Get expert knowledge, actionable advice, and fresh perspectives to fuel your business development.
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR DevelopmentUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesQA & Software Testing
Engage us for integrated quality assurance services, and our experts will advise on QA strategy and optimize software testing costs.
We’ll balance manual testing with QA automation to ensure consistent performance for all possible use cases and devices.
QA & Software Testing ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Leverage our expertise in MVP development to build a scalable, market-ready product with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.
MVP Development Services
SolutionsArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
CompanyAbout us Team Careers Social Responsibility Contacts
BlogBlockchain Big Data Artificial Intelligence AR/VR Insights News View Blog