Is slow content creation and operational friction holding your business back? Gain a competitive edge with innovative, custom generative AI development services. We’ll tailor your solution precisely to your industry needs, accelerating the path to growth.

Navigate generative AI adoption with PixelPlex

Tailored AI solutions

Custom software that integrates and enhances your operations.

Strategic AI implementation

Transforming strategies into impactful, scalable applications.

Seamless AI integration

Expert engineers ensure smooth implementation and optimal performance.

Optimized workflows

Streamline processes for enhanced operational efficiency.

Generative AI services by PixelPlex

PixelPlex offers cutting-edge AI development services, enabling businesses to leverage AI-powered automation, content generation, and intelligent assistants. From AI model development to NLP solutions, we help boost efficiency, creativity, and decision-making.

Generative AI development services

Generative AI consulting

We provide expert guidance on leveraging generative AI to optimize business processes, enhance automation, and drive innovation. Our consulting services include feasibility analysis, use case identification, and AI adoption roadmaps tailored to your industry.

Custom generative AI model development

Our team designs, trains, and fine-tunes bespoke generative AI models for text, image, video, and speech generation. Using state-of-the-art architectures like transformers and diffusion models, we ensure accuracy, efficiency, and scalability for diverse applications.

Seamless generative AI integration

Generative AI will be integrated into existing systems, applications, and workflows to enhance automation, personalization, and decision-making. Whether embedding AI in CRM, ERP, or content platforms, we ensure smooth interoperability and optimized performance.

End-to-end generative AI solution development

From ideation to deployment, we build fully customized generative AI-powered solutions, including AI chatbots, content automation tools, and AI-assisted design platforms. Our solutions are tailored to drive efficiency, creativity, and business value.

Generative AI model optimization

We fine-tune, compress, and optimize generative AI models to improve speed, reduce computational costs, and enhance output quality. Using advanced techniques like quantization and pruning, we ensure your AI models deliver maximum efficiency at scale.

Our generative AI success stories

Explore our success stories where our clients leveraged AI to achieve measurable results, streamline operations, and unlock new growth opportunities.

Smart retail platform

    Retail
  • eCommerce
  • Personalized AI
  • Real-time insights
    • IoT

An advanced smart retail solution that enhances the shopping experience by leveraging AI, IoT, and iBeacon technology. It enables retailers to track customer behavior, analyze shopping patterns, and optimize in-store operations with real-time insights.

  • Enhanced customer insights
  • Personalized marketing
  • Optimized store layouts
  • Data-driven decision making
  • Seamless integration
The illustration of Smart retail platform project

Social gaming platform

  • AI game assistant
  • Web
  • Mobile
  • Customizable gameplay
  • Game bot

Dots is an innovative social gaming platform that brings players together for strategic gameplay, featuring AI-powered opponents, in-game tournaments, and a Facebook game bot. Whether competing against friends or AI, players can enjoy an engaging and interactive gaming experience across web and mobile platforms.

  • Global player connection
  • Tournaments and leaderboards
  • Smart game assistant
  • Interactive social features
  • Customizable gameplay
The illustration of Social gaming platform project

Hypermarket warehouse automation with digital twins

  • Warehouse automation
  • Inventory management
  • Digital twins
    • AIRetail

This AI-powered warehouse automation system leverages digital twin technology to optimize order fulfillment, reduce human intervention, and accelerate grocery deliveries. By integrating intelligent storage solutions, robotic lifts, and automated conveyors, the system ensures seamless, 24/7 warehouse operations.

  • Faster order processing
  • Optimized workforce efficiency
  • Intelligent inventory management
  • Seamless automation
  • Non-stop operations
The illustration of Hypermarket warehouse automation with digital twins project

AI retina analyzing and disease diagnosis tool

AIRA is an AI-driven retina analysis tool that enhances medical diagnostics by leveraging machine learning to detect and differentiate symptoms of retinal diseases. It provides doctors with a comprehensive knowledge base and assists in early disease detection.

  • AI-powered retina analysis
  • Enhanced diagnosis
  • Universal knowledge base
  • Automated screening
  • Improved prediction models
The illustration of AI retina analyzing and disease diagnosis tool project

AI-powered shared grocery shopping app

  • AI assistant
  • eCommerce
  • Real-time monitoring
  • Personalized AI
    • Retail

Kooper is an intelligent mobile shopping assistant that simplifies grocery shopping with AI-driven personalization, shared lists, and real-time deal alerts.

  • Smart shopping lists
  • AI-powered recommendations
  • Real-time deal alerts
  • Location-based reminders
  • Purchase analytics
The illustration of AI-powered shared grocery shopping app project

What makes us different from typical AI consultants

Whether you're looking to optimize processes, enhance creativity, or drive new revenue streams, we are your trusted partner in unlocking the full potential of custom AI development.

Route icon

We build your future-proof AI engine, not just a model

We go beyond isolated projects. We architect dynamic Generative AI ecosystems designed for the long haul. Our end-to-end development ensures your solutions launch effectively, scale seamlessly, and adapt intelligently.

Shield icon

We innovate with confidence: security & ethics at the core

We embed 'zero-tolerance' security and ethical AI principles from the blueprint stage. Through rigorous adversarial testing and proactive safeguards, we ensure your GenAI solutions are not just powerful but also secure, compliant, and trustworthy – protecting your data, your users, and your reputation.

Diamond icon

We’re pioneering the synergy of AI & Web3

Our unique fusion of AI researchers and Web3 pioneers allows us to build truly groundbreaking applications. We create next-gen solutions that leverage the combined power of AI and blockchain for enhanced transparency, security, and user experiences.

Market leaders

3Unicorn icon

exceeding $1B in value

Deep experience

17 years

in deep tech and AI

Trusted partner

450+

projects completed

Capital growth

$1.2B

raised by our clients

Smart contract success

20+

ecosystem scale projects

Certified expertise

100+

internationally certified specialists

Top blockchain company 2024

Key benefits of generative AI development for your business

1.

From precise vision to functional reality

Instead of just strategic roadmaps, we deliver the tangible outcome. Our generative AI consulting services will translate your nuanced requirements into precisely engineered tools that function exactly as envisioned.

2.

Hyper-personalized AI behavior & brand voice

Generic models offer limited differentiation. We perform deep technical fine-tuning, custom data pipeline construction, and unique architectural design during development, engineering AI solutions that reflect your unique brand voice, and understand your operational context.

3.

Engineered trust, not just policy

We embed ethical safeguards, bias detection mechanisms, data privacy protocols, and robust security measures directly into the AI's codebase and architecture during development, creating solutions that are intrinsically trustworthy and resilient by design.

4.

Novel customer experiences & interactions

Our generative AI development expertise enables the crafting of unique, dynamic user interfaces, personalized content generation engines, and previously impossible interaction models, offering your customers experiences competitors can't replicate.

5.

Emergent workflow & data synergies

Deep integration often reveals hidden potential. As we build and meticulously weave GenAI into your existing tech stack and data flows, we actively identify and capitalize on unforeseen opportunities for process automation, data cross-pollination, and workflow innovations.

Cost of generative AI consulting

Starting at

$9,000+

What's Included: use-case strategy & scoping, custom model fine-tuning, proof-of-concept (PoC) application, basic deployment & handover. Ready to scale to a full production build, deep system integration, or an advanced RAG architecture? We provide a detailed custom quote.

Cross-industry expertise

We harness the power of generative AI development services in the USA to revolutionize various industries and businesses of all sizes and complexity.

FinTech & Banking

We develop systems that generate realistic market stress-test scenarios, automate nuanced compliance analysis and reporting, detect sophisticated fraud patterns, and create uniquely personalized financial advice and product offerings at scale.

  • Fraud detection and risk assessment
  • Personalized financial services
  • Automated compliance and reporting
  • Financial forecasting and market analysis
Financial Software Development & Consulting

Retail & eCommerce

We build solutions to power realistic virtual try-on experiences, enhance product discovery through conversational AI chatbots that act as expert sales assistants, and ultimately streamline your product and content pipeline.

  • Automated content creation
  • Personalized shopping experiences
  • AI-powered virtual assistants
  • Marketing and demand prediction
eCommerce & Retail Software Development

Supply chain & logistics

Automatically generate optimized inventory levels across all nodes, create dynamic multi-stop routes that minimize fuel and time in real-time, and leverage AI-generated insights from complex datasets to drastically cut costs and improve delivery performance.

  • Predictive demand forecasting
  • Automated inventory management
  • Route optimization and logistics planning
  • Supply chain risk mitigation
Supply Chain & Logistics Software Development

Healthcare

Let us help you unlock new efficiencies by augmenting medical imaging interpretation, automating documentation workflows, personalizing patient engagement and treatment plans, advancing drug discovery efforts, and sharpening predictive diagnostic tools.

  • Diagnostic accuracy with AI-based tools
  • Personalized treatment plans based on data insights
  • Patient scheduling and resource allocation
  • Automated administrative tasks
Healthcare Software Development Services

Real estate

Transform your real estate operations with leading generative AI development services in the USA. We build tailored AI solutions – from automating listing descriptions and providing market trend analysis, to enabling virtual staging and generating data-driven price predictions.

  • Property values and market trends updates
  • Property recommendations for clients
  • Automated document generation
  • Virtual property tours
Real Estate Software Development Services

Oil & gas

We develop custom GenAI solutions to generate highly realistic subsurface models from complex geological data, create synthetic datasets for robust predictive maintenance algorithms, and synthesize novel insights for optimizing exploration and drilling campaigns.

  • Geological data analysis
  • Predictive maintenance
  • Operational safety and risk assessment
  • Sustainability and energy optimization
Oil & Gas Software Development Services

GenAI development process

Our proven approach ensures efficiency, scalability, and precision in generative AI adoption. PixelPlex guides businesses through every stage, from identifying AI-driven opportunities to optimizing and scaling GenAI capabilities.

1. GenAI strategy & use case discovery

arrow

2. Data engineering & model training

arrow

3. Generative model development & fine-tuning

arrow

4. Integration & deployment

arrow

5. Security, compliance & ethical AI

arrow

6. Continuous model optimization & scaling

arrow

GenAI strategy & use case discovery

We begin by analyzing your business needs, identifying AI-driven opportunities, and aligning them with strategic goals to maximize impact, then design AI-powered workflows, assess your domain-specific challenges, and evaluate the benefits of AI adoption.

Deliverables

  • AI content automation strategy
  • Industry-specific use case mapping
  • Business value & ROI assessment

Data engineering & model training

High-quality data is the foundation of effective AI models. We curate and preprocess domain-specific data to enhance model performance and mitigate biases to promote fairness, inclusivity, and responsible AI use.

Deliverables

  • Proprietary dataset creation
  • Bias reduction & ethical AI safeguards
  • Secure data pipelines

Generative model development & fine-tuning

We adopt advanced architectures to optimize text, image, and multimodal AI capabilities. We enhance transparency and efficiency, ensuring AI outputs are interpretable and aligned with business goals.

Deliverables

  • Transformer & diffusion model customization
  • Multimodal AI (text, image, video, code generation)
  • AI explainability & performance optimization

Integration & deployment

Then we embed AI models into your existing workflows and platforms, ensuring smooth adoption with minimal disruption. We leverage cloud infrastructure to enable high-performance and cost-effective solutions.

Deliverables

  • API, SaaS, and on-premises deployment
  • Cloud-based scalability & efficiency
  • Real-time AI adaptation & retraining

Security, compliance & ethical AI

We prioritize security, privacy, and regulatory compliance to ensure safe and responsible AI implementation. We assess vulnerabilities, prevent data leaks, and safeguard AI-generated content, aligning generative AI solutions with GDPR, HIPAA, SOC 2, and other standards.

Deliverables

  • Generative AI security audits
  • Privacy-preserving AI techniques
  • Compliance with industry regulations

Continuous model optimization & scaling

Our generative AI development services don’t stop at deployment. We monitor performance, retrain models, and scale AI capabilities to match business growth and help our clients explore innovative genAI use cases, from AI assistants to creativity tools.

Deliverables

  • AI-generated content quality control
  • Adaptive learning & self-improvement
  • Expansion into new generative AI applications

FAQ

What specific types of generative AI solutions can PixelPlex develop?

We build a wide range of custom GenAI solutions, including models for text, image, video, and speech generation, integrations into your existing workflows, end-to-end applications like AI chatbots or content automation tools; and model optimization services.

What makes PixelPlex's approach to GenAI development different?

We focus on building dynamic, scalable GenAI ecosystems designed for long-term value, not just isolated models. Key differentiators include our "zero-tolerance" approach to embedding security and ethical AI from the start, and our unique capability in leveraging AI & Web3 synergies for pioneering applications.

Who are these generative AI development services best suited for?

Our services cater to various needs: startups needing rapid MVP development (often within weeks), Enterprises seeking workflow automation (e.g., document processing), and R&D teams requiring custom models for things like synthetic data generation.

How does PixelPlex ensure the developed GenAI solutions are secure and ethical?

Security and ethics are embedded from day one. We implement security standards, adversarial testing, ethical safeguards, bias detection, data privacy protocols (aligned with GDPR, HIPAA, SOC 2 etc.), and proactive measures to ensure solutions are trustworthy.

What are the typical starting costs and first steps for a GenAI project?

Costs vary by complexity, but typical ranges are $150-$400+/hour for expert rates, $20,000-$50,000+ for MVP/prototype builds, and $70,000+ for full applications. The process usually begins with a use case discovery phase to analyze needs and map opportunities before development starts.

