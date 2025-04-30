A generic dApp won't capture your unique value. We assist with custom Web3 application development, creating platforms that are not just technologically sound, but are intuitive, powerful and built to last.
Our strategists and developers thrive on complexity. We immerse ourselves in your vision, and transform your most ambitious concepts into an elegant, functional, and secure Web3 app that resonates with both crypto-natives and newcomers.
We specialize in token engineering and economic modeling. From governance mechanisms that empower your community to staking models that reward loyalty, we build the economic engine for your decentralized world.
Our expertise spans a diverse array of Layer 1s and Layer 2s, ensuring your application can seamlessly interact with other protocols and liquidity sources across the broader Web3 ecosystem, maximizing its reach and utility.
Security is our top 1 priority. You’ll get multi-layered security protocols, conduct rigorous smart contract audits, and privacy-preserving technologies like zero-knowledge proofs implemented. We focus on fostering the unwavering trust necessary for mass adoption.
Through gasless transactions, social logins, and intuitive interfaces, we create a frictionless user journey that onboards users from Web2 with ease, turning early adopters into loyal clients.
Our Web3 app development company provides the deep technical expertise and forward-thinking strategy required to not only launch your application but to ensure it evolves and thrives in the dynamic Web3 landscape.
Provide your users with seamless and secure access to the world of blockchain, ensuring your project thrives in the new digital economy.
We architect and develop decentralized applications that enhance user privacy, remove intermediaries to reduce costs, and are resistant to censorship, putting you in control of your platform's future.
Automate trust and transparency in your operations with smart contract development that streamlines complex processes, ensures tamper-proof data, and builds a secure, verifiable ecosystem for your users and partners.
We guide you through the tokenization of assets, creating a framework for digital economies, loyalty programs, and governance models that increase user engagement and provide tangible value.
Allow your apps and assets to communicate and move seamlessly across different networks, expanding your reach and ensuring your platform is future-proof in an interconnected Web3 world.
We specialize in designing user-friendly interfaces and seamless onboarding experiences that demystify Web3 for your users, encouraging mainstream adoption of your application.
Explore case studies of how we've successfully implemented Web3 strategies for businesses similar to yours.
Our Web3 iOS app development company designed a feature-rich cross- platform solution. It allows users to securely buy, sell, store, and manage their cryptocurrencies on the go.
Advanced Web3 tool that safeguards users from scams, including malicious transactions, dangerous smart contracts, and honeypots.
This solution automates the process of finding and capitalizing on price discrepancies across different cryptocurrency exchanges, allowing users to maximize their profits.
Our work isn'`t done until our clients have a success story to tell.
Here are a few:
PixelPlex is very professional and always readily available
Co-Founder & COO
Thanks to PixelPlex’s work, the client now has a fully operational wallet prototype. The team has delivered on time and solved bugs promptly. They’re also very communicative, professional, responsive, and available, leveraging communication platforms such as Zoom and Slack.
They’re able to suggest solutions and better alternatives as opposed to just agreeing to our every idea
Co-Founder
Through a mindfully built MVP and experience-backed consultation, PixelPlex has helped the client establish a customer base in various sectors. Apart from having in-depth blockchain-related knowledge, the team sports a high level of organization and attention to detail.
They gave us a lot of advice that we, in turn, could sell to our customers again — that was really good.
Senior Manager
The level of insight and detailed knowledge delivered by the PixelPlex team blew away the client’s expectations. Their team showed new perspectives and provided valuable suggestions for improving the product. Dedicated and creative, the team was a true asset.
Your Web3 app is a living economy. We go beyond basic token integration to design and implement robust tokenomics models that incentivize user participation, reward contributions, and create a flywheel effect for growth.
While others focus on conventional security measures, we architect your application around the principle of transparency. We empower your users to verify claims and interact with the system without needing to trust a central authority – or even you.
A single-chain, isolated application is a liability. By integrating features like cross-chain bridges, decentralized storage solutions, and governance mechanisms from the outset, we deliver a resilient and adaptable platform ready to evolve.
$50M+
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
450+
projects completed
0
exploits since day 1
$1.2B+
raised by clients
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
exceeding $1B in value
With a Web3 mobile app development, you remove single points of failure like traditional web hosting has. A decentralized infrastructure is not reliant on a single server that can be shut down or censored.
In Web2, users are the product. In Web3 development, they are the owners. By building an app where users control their data and identity, you fundamentally change the relationship from extractive to collaborative.
A Web3 application allows you to design a custom, self-sustaining digital economy. We help you architect tokenomics that incentivize desired behaviors and align the financial success of your users with the success of your platform.
Why ask your clients to trust you when you can prove you’re trustworthy? In a world of skepticism, this "provably fair" model becomes your most powerful marketing tool and the foundation of genuine user trust.
You can seamlessly integrate with existing DeFi protocols, identity solutions, and other dApps, massively accelerating your roadmap and delivering exponential value to your users from day one.
Starting at
$40,000+
For projects requiring complex tokenomics, multi-contract systems, or formal third-party audits, we provide a detailed custom quote.
What's included:
Your venture is groundbreaking. Your Web3 application should be too. We aren’t a simple dApp development company – we architect the future of your digital ecosystem, from the ground up.
We'll map out your target audience, explore the perfect blockchain synergy for your goals, and architect a tokenomics model that fuels your app's economy and incentivizes your community.
Deliverables
We focus on creating a seamless bridge for users transitioning from Web2 to Web3, ensuring that the interface is not only visually stunning but also fosters trust and accessibility. Your dApp will look and feel like the future.
Deliverables
With a focus on decentralization and security, we build a robust architecture that safeguards user assets and data. With our best blockchain specialists, we build a fortress for you.
Deliverables
Our developers bring your Web3 application to life, line by line, with clean, efficient code. We integrate third-party services and tools, ensuring they are not just functional but flawless, and that your dApp interacts seamlessly with the blockchain.
Deliverables
Our QA team conducts exhaustive testing across multiple environments, simulating real-world scenarios to identify and eliminate any vulnerabilities. We then proceed a seamless deployment to the mainnet, ensuring a smooth and successful launch.
Deliverables
From timely security patches to new feature rollouts, we are your dedicated partners in the ongoing evolution of your decentralized future.
Deliverables
As experts in Web3 app development company, we have mastered the key platforms and frameworks of the decentralized web.
Solidity
Solana
Cardano
Polkadot
Flow
Polygon
Bitcoin
Binance Smart Chain
Hyperledger
Hedera
Echo
Quorum
Graphene
EOS
Corda
Dash
Ripple
Solidity
C++
C#
Angular
Python
React
NextJS
NestJS
JS
Express
Swift
Kotlin
GO
Cadence
Node.js
As official TON partners, we excel at using its fast, scalable architecture to build dApps and Telegram Mini Apps for mass adoption and high throughput.
We provide Cardano consulting and build custom dApps, smart contracts, and NFT marketplaces on its interoperable,sustainable, and scalable blockchain.
Harnessing Polkadot capabilities, our Web3 experts create high-performance and interoperable decentralized applications, exchange platforms, NFT marketplaces, and more.
Build secure, reliable dApps and smart contracts on Ethereum, or let us consult on and audit your current Ethereum-based solutions.
Our skilled team uses industry best practices to build custom Hyperledger Fabric infrastructures and scalable dApps that will modernize your business operations.
Experience the benefits of high speed and scalability in your Web3 projects. We develop dApps, smart contracts, and DeFi products on the Solana network.
Our focus is on building smart contracts and DeFi solutions on the Binance Smart Chain to capitalize on its low transaction fees, high-speed processing, and EVM cross-chain capabilities.
We offer expert Web3 application development services to build sophisticated decentralized solutions on the Polygon platform, as well as assistance in migrating your current flows.
We create scalable decentralized applications, games, and NFT marketplaces with automated transactions, all powered by the Flow blockchain and Cadence programming.
Leverage the Bitcoin blockchain for secure and immutable applications, while using Layer 2s to enhance scalability and functionality.
As official Hedera partners, our experts create secure, high-performance, enterprise-level applications using Hedera's fast and fair hashgraph technology.
Achieve significant cost savings on Ethereum transactions with our scalable platform, powered by Intmax's stateless zkRollup technology.
DAML apps can be deployed on various ledgers, which guarantees interoperability and provides a clear, transparent view of complex processes involving multiple stakeholders.
From complex code to breakthrough concepts, we are your execution partner in AI, Web3 mobile app development, blockchain and other directions.
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR DevelopmentUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesQA & Software Testing
Engage us for integrated quality assurance services, and our experts will advise on QA strategy and optimize software testing costs.
We’ll balance manual testing with QA automation to ensure consistent performance for all possible use cases and devices.
QA & Software Testing ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Leverage our expertise in MVP development to build a scalable, market-ready product with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.
MVP Development Services
SolutionsArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
CompanyAbout us Team Careers Social Responsibility Contacts
BlogBlockchain Big Data Artificial Intelligence AR/VR Insights News View Blog
Our strategists and developers excel at handling complexity. We'll work closely with you to understand your vision and transform even the most ambitious concepts into an elegant, functional, and secure Web3 app that is intuitive for both crypto-savvy users and newcomers.
By implementing robust tokenomics models, we create a flywheel effect for growth that incentivizes user participation and rewards contributions, aligning the success of your users with the success of your platform.
The starting cost for Web3 application development is $40,000. This includes architecture and UX/UI design, smart contract and front-end development, on-chain logic, wallet integration, testing, and mainnet deployment. For more complex projects, we provide a detailed custom quote.
Security is our top priority. We go beyond standard measures by implementing multi-layered security protocols, conducting rigorous smart contract audits, and utilizing privacy-preserving technologies like zero-knowledge proofs. Our approach is built on engineering for verifiable trust, with a track record of zero exploits since day one.
Our Web3 mobile app development specializes in designing user-friendly interfaces that simplify the experience. By incorporating features like gasless transactions, social logins, and intuitive onboarding processes, we create a frictionless journey that makes it easy for users to transition from Web2, turning early adopters into loyal customers.
Want to stay inspired by the future of technology? We break down the latest Web3 concepts, strategies, and trends to fuel your curiosity.